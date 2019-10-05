ການບໍລິການຂອງລົດໄຟໃຕ້ດິນ ແລະລົດໄຟອື່ນໆ ໄດ້ຖືກງົດໄວ້, ມີການລຽນແຖວອັນ
ຍາວຍືດຢູ່ໃນບ່ອນທີ່ມີເຄື່ອງຈັກຖອນເງິນຂອງທະນາຄານທີ່ປິດໄວ້ ແລະຮ້ານຄ້າຕ່າງໆ
ຖືກປິດໄວ້ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຮົງກົງໄດ້ລຸກຂຶ້ນມາໃໝ່ ແລະເລີ້ມຕົ້ນເດີນຂະບວນຄືນໃນວັນ
ເສົາມື້ນີິ້ ພາຍຫຼັງທີ່ມີຄືນນຶ່ງເຕັມໄປດ້ວຍການກໍ່ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງທີ່ຖືກ ຜູ້ນຳທີ່ດີ້ນຮົນຂອງ
ດິນແດນແຫ່ງນັ້ນ ພັນລະນາວ່າ “ເປັນວັນແຫ່ງຄວາມມືດມັນຫລາຍ” ນັ້ນ.
ຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫຼງການທີ່ຖ່າຍທອດທາງໂທລະພາບ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພວກເດີນຂະບວນປະທ້ວງ
ພາກັນໃສ່ໜ້າກາກໄດ້ພາກັນລົງໄປຊຸມນຸມຢູ່ຕາມຖະໜົນຫົນທາງສາຍຕ່າໆ ອີກເທື່ອນຶ່ງ
ໃນການຄັດຄ້ານຕໍ່ຄຳສັ່ງຫ້າມທີ່ອອກມາໃໝ່ບໍ່ໃຫ້ໃສ່ໜ້າກາກປິດໜ້າໄວ້ເວລາທີ່ຢູ່ໃນ
ການເດີນຂະບວນນັ້ນ, ທ່ານນາງແລມທີ່ມີຄຳເວົ້າແບບເຄັ່ງຂຶມໄດ້ບັນລະຍາຍກ່ຽວກັບ
ຮົງກົງວ່າ “ໄດ້ພິການໄປເຄິ່ງນຶ່ງແລ້ວ” ແລະຕົກຢູ່ໃນກຳມືຂອງ “ການກໍ່ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ
ຢ່າງບໍ່ເຄີຍມີມາກ່ອນ.”
ຫົວໜ້າບໍລິຫານດັ່ງກ່າວບໍ່ໄດ້ປະກາດມາດຕະການເພີ້ມເຕີມ ທີ່ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ຄວາມຮຸນ
ແຮງທີ່ກຳລັງເພີ້ມຂຶນນັ້ນ ຍຸຕິລົງເລີຍນອກເໜືອໄປຈາກການເກືອດຫ້າມທີ່ເຮັດການ
ໃສ່ໜ້າກາກຢູ່ໃນການເດີນຂະບວນທີ່ມີຜົນບັງຄັບໃຊ້ໃນຕອນທ່ຽງຄືນວານນີ້ ກາຍ
ເປັນເລື້ອງທີ່ກະທຳຜິດທາງອາຍາ.
ທ່ານນາງໄດ້ປ້ອງກັນຄວາມຖືກຕ້ອງຊອບທຳຂອງມາດຕະການທີ່ຖືກປະນາມໂດຍ
ພວກຕຳນິລັດຖະບານ ແລະພວກເດີນຂະບວນປະທ້ວງນັ້ນ ແລະກ່າວວ່າ “ເພື່ອປ້ອງ
ກັນການດຳລົງຊີວິດປະຈຳວັນ ແລະເສລີພາບຂອງປະຊາຊົນ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະບໍ່ຍອມ
ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ຊົນກຸ່ມນ້ອຍທີ່ກໍ່ຄວາມວຸ້ນວາຍທຳລາຍລະບຽບນັ້ນໄດ້.”
ທ່ານນາງກ່າວຕໍ່ໄປວ່າ “ທຸກໆຄົນມີຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງ ແລະຢ້ານກົວ.”
ຫຼາຍຄົນໄດ້ພາກັນໂກດແຄ້ນເຊັ່ນກັນ.
ໂດຍທີ່ຊ້ອນບັງຢູ່ໃຕ້ຄັນຫົ່ມ ຫຼາຍຄົນພາກັນໃສ່ໜ້າກາກ, ພວກປະທ້ວງຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍ
ຄົນພາໄປເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນຢູ່ເຕັມຖະໜົນຫົນທາງສຳຄັນຢູ່ໃຈກາງຕົວເມືອງແຫ່ງທຸລະ
ກິດແຫ່ງນັ້ນ, ໂດຍພາກັນຖືປ້າຍສີເຫລືອງທີ່ຂຽນວ່າ “ຮົງກົງຈົ່ງຈະເລີນ” ແລະຮ້ອງ
ໂຮອອກມາວ່າ “ຮົງກົງ ຕ້ອງຕໍ່ຕ້ານ.”
Hong Kong suspends trains, again rallies after 'dark day'
All subway and train services are suspended, lines formed at the cash machines of shuttered banks, and shops closed as Hong Kong dusted itself off and then started marching again
HONG KONG (AP) _ All subway and train services were suspended, lines formed at the cash machines of shuttered banks, and shops were closed as Hong Kong dusted itself off and then started marching again Saturday after another night of rampaging violence decried as ``a very dark day'' by the territory's embattled leader.
In a televised address broadcast as marchers in masks again took to the streets in defiance of her newly instituted ban on face coverings at rallies, a solemn Carrie Lam described Hong Kong as "semi-paralyzed'' and in the grips of "unprecedented violence.''
The chief executive did not announce additional measures to quell increasing violence, beyond the ban criminalizing the wearing of masks at rallies that took effect at midnight.
She defended the legality of the measure denounced by government critics and demonstrators, and said that "to protect citizens' daily lives and freedoms, I cannot allow the small minority of rioters to destroy that.''
"Everyone is worried and scared,'' she said.
Many were fired up, too.
Shielded under umbrellas, many wearing masks, a cortege of hundreds of demonstrators clogged a thoroughfare in the central business district, carrying a yellow banner marked "Glory to Hong Kong'' and shouting: "Hong Kong, resist!''
The closure of the entire MTR network that handles more than 4 million trips a day, including the express line to the Hong Kong international airport, caused major and quite exceptional disruption to the usually never-resting but now edgy and restive territory of 7.5 million people.
"From MTR to EmptyR,'' tweeted activist Joshua Wong, a key player in 2014 protests that foreshadowed the past four months of demonstrations. Snowballing into a sustained outburst of anti-government and anti-China fury, the youth-led protests have plunged the international hub for trade and finance into its deepest crisis since the territory reverted from British to Chinese rule in 1997.
"Can't go anywhere,'' said Kevin Cui, a tourist from mainland China who'd planned to visit Disneyland only to discover at a shuttered subway station in central Hong Kong that the network was suspended. "This is very troublesome.''