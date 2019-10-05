ການ​ບໍ​ລິ​ການຂອງ​ລົດ​ໄຟ​ໃຕ້​ດິນ ແລະ​ລົດ​ໄຟ​ອື່ນໆ ໄດ້​ຖືກງົດ​ໄວ້, ມີ​ການ​ລຽນ​ແຖວອັນ

ຍາວຍືດ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ບ່ອນທີ່​ມີ​ເຄື່ອງ​ຈັກ​ຖອນ​ເງິນ​ຂອງທະ​ນາ​ຄານທີ່​ປິດ​ໄວ້ ແລະ​ຮ້​ານ​ຄ້າ​ຕ່າງໆ

ຖືກ​ປິດໄວ້ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ຮົງ​ກົງ​ໄດ້ລຸກ​ຂຶ້ນ​ມາ​ໃໝ່ ແລະເລີ້ມ​ຕົ້ນ​ເດີນ​ຂະ​ບວນຄືນໃນ​ວັນ​

ເສົາ​ມື້​ນີິ້ ພາຍຫຼັງທີ່ມີ​ຄືນ​ນຶ່ງເຕັມ​ໄປ​ດ້ວຍການ​ກໍ່​ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງທີ່ຖືກ ຜູ້​ນຳ​ທີ່ດີ້ນ​ຮົນ​ຂອງ​

ດິນ​ແດນແຫ່ງ​ນັ້ນ ພັນ​ລະ​ນາ​ວ່າ “ເປັນ​ວັນແຫ່ງຄວາມ​ມືດມັນຫລາຍ” ນັ້ນ.

​ຢູ່​ໃນຖະ​ແຫຼງການ​ທີ່ຖ່າຍ​ທອດທາງ​ໂທ​ລະ​ພາບ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເດີນ​ຂະ​ບວນ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ

ພາ​ກັນ​ໃສ່​ໜ້າ​ກາກໄດ້​ພາ​ກັນ​ລົງ​ໄປ​ຊຸມ​ນຸມ​ຢູ່​ຕາມ​ຖະ​ໜົນ​ຫົນ​ທາງສາຍ​ຕ່າໆ ອີກ​ເທື່ອ​ນຶ່ງ​

ໃນ​ການຄັດ​ຄ້ານ​ຕໍ່​ຄຳສັ່ງຫ້າມທີ່​ອອກ​ມາ​ໃໝ່​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້ໃສ່​ໜ້າ​ກາກ​ປິດ​ໜ້າໄວ້ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່ຢູ່​ໃນ​

ການ​ເດີນ​ຂະ​ບວນນັ້ນ, ​ທ່າ​ນ​ນາງ​ແລມທີ່​ມີຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ແບບເຄັ່ງ​ຂຶ​ມໄດ້​ບັນ​ລະ​ຍາຍກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​

ຮົງ​ກົງວ່າ “ໄດ້ພິ​ການ​ໄປ​ເຄິ່ງ​ນຶ່ງແລ້ວ” ແລະ​ຕົກຢູ່​ໃນ​ກຳ​ມື​ຂອງ “ການກໍ່ຄວາມ​ຮຸ​ນ​ແຮງ

ຢ່າງ​ບໍ່ເຄີຍ​ມີ​ມາ​ກ່ອນ.”

ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ບໍ​ລິ​ຫານ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ມາດ​ຕະ​ການ​ເພີ້ມ​ເຕີມ ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​

ແຮງທີ່​ກຳ​ລັງ​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶນນັ້ນ ຍຸຕິ​ລົງ​ເລີຍນອກ​ເໜືອ​ໄປຈາກ​ການ​ເກືອດຫ້າມ​ທີ່​ເຮັດການ​

ໃສ່​ໜ້າ​ກາກ​ຢູ່ໃນການ​ເດີນ​ຂະ​ບວນ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຜົນບັງ​ຄັບ​ໃຊ້​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ທ່ຽງ​ຄື​ນວານນີ້ ກາຍ

​ເປັນເລື້ອງ​ທີ່ກະທຳຜິດ​ທາງ​ອາ​ຍາ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ໄດ້​ປ້ອ​ງ​ກັນຄວາມ​ຖືກ​ຕ້ອງ​ຊອບ​ທຳ​ຂອງ​ມາດ​ຕະ​ການທີ່​ຖືກປະ​ນ​າມ​ໂດຍ

ພວກ​ຕຳ​ນິ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ແລະ​ພວກ​ເດີນ​ຂະ​ບວນປະ​ທ້ວງນັ້ນ ແລະ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ເພື່ອ​ປ້ອງ​

ກັນ​ການດຳ​ລົງ​ຊີ​ວິດປະ​ຈຳ​ວັນ ແລະ​ເສ​ລີ​ພາບຂອງ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ, ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າຈະ​ບໍ່ຍອມ

ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດໃຫ້​ຊົນ​ກຸ່ມ​ນ້ອຍ​ທີ່ກໍ່​ຄວາມ​ວຸ້ນ​ວາຍ​ທຳ​ລາຍລະ​ບຽບ​ນັ້ນ​ໄດ້.”

ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ໄປວ່າ “ທຸກໆ​ຄົນ​ມີ​ຄວ​າມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ ແລະ​ຢ້ານ​ກົວ.”

ຫຼາຍ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ພາ​ກັນ​ໂກດ​ແຄ້ນເຊັ່ນ​ກັນ.

ໂດຍ​ທີ່​ຊ້ອນ​ບັງຢູ່​ໃຕ້​ຄັນ​ຫົ່ມ ຫຼາຍ​ຄົນ​ພາ​ກັນ​ໃສ່​ໜ້າ​ກາກ, ​ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງຫຼາຍ​ຮ້ອຍ

​ຄົນ​ພາ​ໄປ​ເຕົ້າ​ໂຮມ​ກັນ​ຢູ່​ເຕັມ​ຖະ​ໜົນ​ຫົນ​ທາງ​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຢູ່ໃຈ​ກາງ​ຕົວ​ເມືອງ​ແຫ່ງ​ທຸ​ລະ​

ກິດແຫ່ງນັ້ນ, ໂດຍພາ​ກັນຖື​ປ້າຍ​ສີ​ເຫລືອງ​ທີ່​ຂຽນ​ວ່າ “ຮົງ​ກົງ​ຈົ່ງຈະ​ເລີນ” ແລະ​ຮ້ອງ

​ໂຮອອກ​ມາ​ວ່າ “ຮົງ​ກົງ​ ຕ້ອງຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ.”

Hong Kong suspends trains, again rallies after 'dark day'

All subway and train services are suspended, lines formed at the cash machines of shuttered banks, and shops closed as Hong Kong dusted itself off and then started marching again

By JOHN LEICESTER=

Associated Press=

HONG KONG (AP) _ All subway and train services were suspended, lines formed at the cash machines of shuttered banks, and shops were closed as Hong Kong dusted itself off and then started marching again Saturday after another night of rampaging violence decried as ``a very dark day'' by the territory's embattled leader.



In a televised address broadcast as marchers in masks again took to the streets in defiance of her newly instituted ban on face coverings at rallies, a solemn Carrie Lam described Hong Kong as "semi-paralyzed'' and in the grips of "unprecedented violence.''



The chief executive did not announce additional measures to quell increasing violence, beyond the ban criminalizing the wearing of masks at rallies that took effect at midnight.



She defended the legality of the measure denounced by government critics and demonstrators, and said that "to protect citizens' daily lives and freedoms, I cannot allow the small minority of rioters to destroy that.''



"Everyone is worried and scared,'' she said.



Many were fired up, too.



Shielded under umbrellas, many wearing masks, a cortege of hundreds of demonstrators clogged a thoroughfare in the central business district, carrying a yellow banner marked "Glory to Hong Kong'' and shouting: "Hong Kong, resist!''



The closure of the entire MTR network that handles more than 4 million trips a day, including the express line to the Hong Kong international airport, caused major and quite exceptional disruption to the usually never-resting but now edgy and restive territory of 7.5 million people.



"From MTR to EmptyR,'' tweeted activist Joshua Wong, a key player in 2014 protests that foreshadowed the past four months of demonstrations. Snowballing into a sustained outburst of anti-government and anti-China fury, the youth-led protests have plunged the international hub for trade and finance into its deepest crisis since the territory reverted from British to Chinese rule in 1997.



"Can't go anywhere,'' said Kevin Cui, a tourist from mainland China who'd planned to visit Disneyland only to discover at a shuttered subway station in central Hong Kong that the network was suspended. "This is very troublesome.''