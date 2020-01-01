ພວກນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວສະໜັບສະໜູນປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ຮົງກົງ ໄດ້ເລີ່ມປີ 2020 ດ້ວຍການເດີນຂະບວນຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ໃນວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້, ເປັນການສືບຕໍ່ການປະທ້ວງທີ່ໄດ້ຄອບງຳເມືອງທີ່ຖືກປົກຄອງໂດຍ ຈີນ ໃນໄລຍະເຄິ່ງປີສຸດທ້າຍຂອງປີ 2019.
ການປະທະກັນລະຫວ່າງຕຳຫຼວດ ກັບຜູ້ປະທ້ວງທີ່ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ສູນກາງດ້ານການເງິນນັ້ນຕົກຢູ່ໃນວິກິດການສຳລັບຫົກເດືອນທີ່ຜ່ານມາໃນປີກາຍນີ້ ໄດ້ກາຍເຂົ້າໄປໃນຕົ້ນຊົ່ວໂມງທຳອິດຂອງປີ 2020.
ຕຳຫຼວດໄດ້ຍິງແກັສນ້ຳຕາ ແລະ ສະເປໝາກເຜັດ ເພື່ອໄລ່ຜູ້ປະທ້ວງ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຕັ້ງສິ່ງກີດຂວາງໃນເຂດ ເຄົາລູນ ຂອງເມືອງດັ່ງກ່າວ, ເຊິ່ງຈະນຳທາງໄປສູ່ທ່າເຮືອປະຫວັດສາດ ວິກຕໍເຣຍ.
ທ່າເຮືອດັ່ງກ່າວ ແມ່ນສະຖານທີ່ຂອງການສະແດງແສງໄຟຂອງປີໃໝ່ ທີ່ໄດ້ດຳເນີນຂຶ້ນດ້ວຍການສະແດງດອກໄມ້ໄຟພື້ນເມືອງ, ເຊິ່ງບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໄດ້ຍົກເລີກມັນ ໂດຍອ້າງເຖິງບັນຫາຄວາມປອດໄພ. ຝູງຄົນເປັນແຕ່ລະໄລຍະໄດ້ຮ້ອງຄຳເວົ້າສະໜັບສະໜູນປະຊາທິປະໄຕໃນລະຫວ່າງການສະແດງນັ້ນ.
ຢູ່ບ່ອນອື່ນໆໃນທົ່ວ ຮົງກົງ, ຜູ້ປະທ້ວງໄດ້ຕັ້ງຕ່ອງໂສ້ມະນຸດ ທີ່ຢຽດຍາວເປັນຫຼາຍກິໂລແມັດຜ່ານເຂດຊັອບປິ້ງທີ່ມີຄົນໜາແໜ້ນ ແລະ ໝູ່ບ້ານຕ່າງໆ.
ການປະທ້ວງໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນຄັ້ງທຳອິດ ຍ້ອນການສະເໜີກົດໝາຍສົ່ງຜູ້ຮ້າຍຂ້າມແດນທີ່ຈະອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງໄສກະທຳຜິດທາງອາຍາ ຖືກສົ່ງໄປດຳເນີນຄະດີໃນ ຈີນ ແຜ່ນດິນໃຫຍ່, ນັບແຕ່ນັ້ນມາມັນໄດ້ກາຍເປັນການຮຽກຮ້ອງເພື່ອປະຊາທິປະໄຕຢ່າງສົມບູນສຳລັບ ຮົງກົງ, ພ້ອມກັບການສືບສວນສອບສວນອິດສະຫຼະ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການກ່າວຫາຄວາມໂຫດຮ້າຍຂອງຕຳຫຼວດ.
ປະຊາຊົນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 6,000 ຄົນໄດ້ຖືກຈັບນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ການປະທ້ວງໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນວິກິດການດ້ານການເມືອງທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງທີ່ສຸດ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ ອັງກິດ ໄດ້ມອບເມືອງດັ່ງກ່າວໃຫ້ ປັກກິ່ງ ໃນປີ 1997.
ຜູ້ບໍລິຫານໃຫຍ່ເກາະ ຮົງກົງ ທ່ານນາງ ແຄຣີ ແລມ ໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມຫວັງເພື່ອການປອງດອງກັນ ໃນຂໍ້ຄວາມວິດີໂອຂອງປີໃໝ່, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ປະທານປະເທດ ຈີນ ທ່ານ ສີ ຈິ່ນຜິງ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງສຳລັບເຂດແດນດັ່ງກ່າວ.
Hong Kong pro-democracy activists will begin 2020 with a massive march Wednesday, continuing the demonstrations engulfed the Chinese-controlled city in the latter half of 2019.
The clashes between police and demonstrators that plunged the financial hub into crisis for the last six months of the previous year spilled over into the first hours of 2020.
Police fired tears gas and pepper spray to chase away protesters who had erected barricades in the city's Kowloon district, which leads to the historic Victoria Harbor.
The harbor was the site of a New Year's light show that took the place of the traditional fireworks display, which authorities cancelled citing security concerns.The crowd intermittently broke into pro-democracy chants during the show.
Elsewhere throughout Hong Kong, protesters formed human chains that stretched for several kilometers through busy shopping districts and neighborhoods.
The protests were initially sparked by a proposed extradition bill that would have allowed criminal suspects to be sent to mainland China to face trial, but have since evolved into demands for full democracy for Hong Kong, along with an independent investigation into allegations of police brutality.
More than 6,000 people have been arrested since the demonstrations erupted, the worst political crisis in Hong Kong since Britain relinquished control back to Beijing in 1997.
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam expressed her hope for reconciliation in a New Year's video message, while Chinese President Xi Jingping called for stability for the territory.