ພວກ​ນັກ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ ຮົງ​ກົງ ໄດ້​ເລີ່ມ​ປີ​ 2020 ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ເດີນ​ຂະ​ບວນ​ຂະ​ໜາດ​ໃຫຍ່​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸ​ດມື້ນີ້, ເປັນ​ການ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຄ​ອບ​ງຳ​ເມືອງ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ໂດຍ ຈີນ ໃນ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ເຄິ່ງ​ປີສຸດ​ທ້າຍ​ຂອງ​ປີ 2019.

ການ​ປະ​ທະ​ກັນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ຕຳຫຼວດ ກັບ​ຜູ້​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ສູນ​ກາງ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ເງິນ​ນັ້ນ​ຕົກ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ວິ​ກິດ​ການ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ຫົກ​ເດືອນ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ໃນ​ປີ​ກາຍນີ້ ໄດ້​ກາຍ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໃນຕົ້ນ​ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ຂອງ​ປີ 2020.

ຕຳຫຼວດ​ໄດ້​ຍິງ​ແກັ​ສ​ນ້ຳ​ຕາ ແລະ ສະ​ເປ​ໝາກ​ເຜັດ ເພື່ອ​ໄລ່​ຜູ້​ປະ​ທ້ວງ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຕັ້ງ​ສິ່ງ​ກີດ​ຂວາງ​ໃນ​ເຂດ ເຄົາ​ລູນ ຂອງ​ເມືອງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ, ເຊິ່ງ​ຈະ​ນຳ​ທາງ​ໄປ​ສູ່​ທ່າ​ເຮືອປະ​ຫວັດ​ສາດ ວິກ​ຕໍ​ເຣຍ.

ທ່າ​ເຮືອ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ແມ່​ນ​ສະ​ຖານ​ທີ່​ຂອງ​ການ​ສະ​ແດງ​ແສງ​ໄຟ​ຂອງ​ປີ​ໃໝ່ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ດຳເນີນ​ຂຶ້ນ​ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ສະ​ແດງດອກ​ໄມ້​ໄຟ​ພື້ນ​ເມືອງ, ເຊິ່ງ​ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຍົກ​ເລີກ​ມັນ ໂດຍ​ອ້າງ​ເຖິງ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ. ຝູງ​ຄົນເປັນ​ແຕ່​ລະ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ໄດ້​ຮ້ອງ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ​ໃນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ການ​ສະ​ແດງ​ນັ້ນ.

ຢູ່​ບ່ອນ​ອື່ນໆ​ໃນ​ທົ່ວ ຮົງ​ກົງ, ຜູ້​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ໄດ້​ຕັ້ງຕ່ອງ​ໂສ້​ມະ​ນຸ​ດ ທີ່​ຢຽດ​ຍາວ​ເປັນຫຼາຍ​ກິ​ໂລ​ແມັດ​ຜ່ານ​ເຂດ​ຊັອບ​ປິ້ງ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຄົນ​ໜາ​ແໜ້ນ ແລະ ໝູ່​ບ້ານ​ຕ່າງໆ.

ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວ​ງ​ໄດ້​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຄັ້ງ​ທຳ​ອິດ ​ຍ້ອນ​ການ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ສົ່ງ​ຜູ້​ຮ້າຍ​ຂ້າມ​ແດນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້​ຜູ້​ຕ້ອງ​ສົງ​ໄສ​ກະ​ທຳ​ຜິດ​ທາງ​ອາ​ຍາ​ ຖືກ​ສົ່ງ​ໄປ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຄະ​ດີ​ໃນ​ ຈີນ ແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໃຫຍ່, ນັບ​ແຕ່​ນັ້ນ​ມາມັນ​ໄດ້​ກາຍ​ເປັນ​ການ​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ເພື່ອ​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ​ຢ່າງ​ສົມ​ບູນ​ສຳ​ລັບ ຮົງ​ກົງ, ພ້ອມ​ກັບ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ສອບ​ສວນ​ອິ​ດ​ສະຫຼະ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ຄວາມ​ໂຫດ​ຮ້າຍ​ຂອງ​ຕຳຫຼວດ.

ປະ​ຊາຊົນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 6,000 ​ຄົນໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຈັບ​ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ໄດ້​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ, ເຊິ່ງ​ແມ່ນ​ວິ​ກິດ​ການ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່ ອັງ​ກິດ ໄດ້​ມອບ​ເມືອງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໃຫ້ ປັກ​ກິ່ງ ໃນ​ປີ 1997.

ຜູ້​ບໍ​ລິ​ຫານ​ໃຫຍ່​ເກາະ ຮົງ​ກົງ ທ່ານ​ນາງ ແຄ​ຣີ ແລມ ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ຄວາມ​ຫວັງ​ເພື່ອ​ການ​ປອງດອງ​ກັນ ​ໃນ​ຂໍ້​ຄວາມ​ວິ​ດີ​ໂອ​ຂອງ​ປີ​ໃໝ່, ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ປະ​ທານ​ປະ​ເທດ ຈີນ ທ່ານ ສີ ຈິ່ນ​ຜິງ ໄດ້​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ເຂດ​ແດນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.

Hong Kong pro-democracy activists will begin 2020 with a massive march Wednesday, continuing the demonstrations engulfed the Chinese-controlled city in the latter half of 2019.



The clashes between police and demonstrators that plunged the financial hub into crisis for the last six months of the previous year spilled over into the first hours of 2020.



Police fired tears gas and pepper spray to chase away protesters who had erected barricades in the city's Kowloon district, which leads to the historic Victoria Harbor.



The harbor was the site of a New Year's light show that took the place of the traditional fireworks display, which authorities cancelled citing security concerns.The crowd intermittently broke into pro-democracy chants during the show.



Elsewhere throughout Hong Kong, protesters formed human chains that stretched for several kilometers through busy shopping districts and neighborhoods.



The protests were initially sparked by a proposed extradition bill that would have allowed criminal suspects to be sent to mainland China to face trial, but have since evolved into demands for full democracy for Hong Kong, along with an independent investigation into allegations of police brutality.



More than 6,000 people have been arrested since the demonstrations erupted, the worst political crisis in Hong Kong since Britain relinquished control back to Beijing in 1997.



Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam expressed her hope for reconciliation in a New Year's video message, while Chinese President Xi Jingping called for stability for the territory.