ຜູ້ນໍາຄົນຕໍ່ໄປ ຂອງຮົງກົງ ໄດ້ຮັບຈົດໝາຍແຕ່ງຕັ້ງຢ່າງເປັນທາງການ ຈາກປັກກິ່ງ

ທ່ານຈອນ ລີ (John Lee), ຜູ້ນໍາຄົນຕໍ່ໄປຂອງຮົງກົງ ໄດ້ຮັບຈົດໝາຍແຕ່ງ ຕັ້ງຢ່າງເປັນທາງການຈາກປັກກິ່ງ ນຶ່ງເດືອນກ່ອນການເຂົ້າຮັບຕໍາແໜ່ງຜູ້ນໍາຂອງເຂດ​ເຄິ່ງປົກຄອງຕົນເອງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ. ທ່ານລີໄດ້ຮັບຈົດໝາຍແຕ່ງຕັ້ງຕໍາແໜ່ງຂອງທ່ານຈາກນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ລີ ເຄີຈຽງ (Li Keqiang) ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມຍິນດີກັບທ່ານຈອນ ລີ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກເລືອກໃຫ້ເປັນຜູ້ນໍາລະດັບສູງຂອງຮົງກົງ ຄົນຕໍ່ໄປ. ພ້ອມນັ້ນ ທ່ານຈອນ ລີ ຍັງໄດ້ພົບກັບປະທານ​ປະ​ເທດ ທ່ານສີ ຈິ້ນຜິງ ທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວຍ້ອງຍໍທ່ານລີໃນການຊ່ວຍປົກປັກຮັກສາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ, ສະຖຽນ ລະພາບ ແລະຄວາມຈະເລີນຮຸ່ງເຮືອງຂອງຮົງກົງ. ທ່ານລີ ໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະນະໃນ ການເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄູ່​ແຂ່ງ ເມື່ອຕົ້ນເດືອນນີ້, ໂດຍໄດ້ຮັບຄະແນນ 99 ເປີເຊັນຂອງຄະແນນລວມທັງໝົດຈາກຄະນະກໍາມະການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ເຊິ່ງສ່ວນຫຼາຍແມ່ນມາຈາກສະມາຊິກ ທີ່ນິຍົມລັດຖະບານປັກກິ່ງ.

Hong Kong's next leader, John Lee, has received an official letter of appointment from Beijing a month before he is to take over the leadership of the semi-autonomous city. Lee received his letter of appointment from Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, who congratulated him on his selection as Hong Kong's next chief executive. He also met with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who praised Lee for helping protect national security and Hong Kong's prosperity and stability. Lee won an uncontested election earlier this month, gaining over 99% of all votes cast by an election committee made up largely of pro-Beijing members.