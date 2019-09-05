ຜູ້​ບໍ​ລິ​ຫານ​ໃຫຍ່​ຂອງ ເກາະ ຮົງ​ກົງ ທ່ານ​ນາງ ແຄ​ຣີ ແລມ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ມື້ນີ້​ວ່າ

ຈີນ “ເຂົ້າໃຈ, ເຄົາລົບ ແລະ ສະໜັບສະໜູນ” ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວເພື່ອຖອນຮ່າງກົດໝາຍ

ສົ່ງຜູ້ຮ້າຍຂ້າມແດນຂອງລັດຖະບານເພິ່ນ ທີ່ໄດ້ກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດການປະທ້ວງສະໜັບສະໜູນ

ປະຊາທິປະໄຕດົນສາມເດືອນ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ ແລມ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວ່າ ຈຸດ​ເພັ່ງ​ເລັງ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ແມ່ນ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ

ການຢຸດສິ່ງທີ່ໄດ້ກາຍເປັນການປະທ້ວງທີ່ມີຄວາມຮຸນແຮງຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າ ແລະ ຟື້ນຟູສັນ

ຕິພາບໃນ ຮົງກົງ. ທ່ານນາງໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານຫວັງວ່າຜູ້ທີ່ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃນການປະທ້ວງຈະ

ເຂົ້າໃຈວ່າ ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ ແມ່ນໄດ້ສົ່ງຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ເມືອງ ແລະ ການດຳລົງຊີວິດໃນແຕ່

ລະວັນຂອງປະຊາຊົນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ ແລມ ໄດ້​ປຶກ​ສາ​ຫາ​ລື​ມາດ​ຕະ​ການ​ອື່ນໆ ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ຫວັງ​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​

ໃຫ້ເກີດການສົນທະນາ ກ່ຽວກັບ ແຫຼ່ງຂ່າວທີ່ມາຕ່າງໆໃນຄວາມບໍ່ພໍໃຈຢູ່ ຮົງກົງ, ແຕ່

ບໍ່ໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນສັນຍານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການເຫັນດີກັບການຮຽກຮ້ອງທຸກຢ່າງຈາກ

ພວກປະທ້ວງ.

ດັ້ງ​ເດີມ​ແລ້ວ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ອອກ​ໄປ​ຖະ​ໜົນ​ຕ່າງໆ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ມິ​ຖຸ​ນາທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ ໃນ​ການ​ປະ​

ທ້ວງທີ່ສະຫງົບ ເພື່ອພະຍາຍາມຖອນຮ່າງກົດໝາຍສົ່ງຜູ້ຮ້າຍຂ້າມແດນ, ເຊິ່ງຈະອະນຸ

ຍາດໃຫ້ຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງໄສທີ່ເປັນອາຊະຍາກອນ ຖືກສົ່ງໄປ ຈີນແຜ່ນດິນໃຫຍ່ ສຳລັບການ

ດຳເນີນຄະດີໃນສານທີ່ຖືກຄວບຄຸມປົກພັກຄອມມູນິສ.

ການ​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ອີກ​ສີ່​ຢ່າງ ​ໄດ້​ກາຍເປັນ​ການ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ໃນ​ການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ປະ

ທ້ວງ, ລວມມີການສືບສວນຄວາມໂຫດຫ້ຽມຂອງຕຳຫຼວດ ຕໍ່ຜູ້ປະທ້ວງຢ່າງເປັນອິດ

ສະຫຼະ, ປ່ອຍຕົວຜູ້ຖືກຄວບຄຸມຕົວຢ່າງບໍ່ມີເງື່ອນໄຂ, ບໍ່ໃຫ້ຕີຄວາມໝາຍການປະ

ທ້ວງວ່າ “ການຈະລາຈົນ,” ແລະ ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ ຮົງກົງ ເລືອກຜູ້ນຳຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າເອງ.

ຜູ້​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ນາງ ແລມ ເພື່ອ​ຖອນ​ຮ່າງ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​

ສົ່ງຜູ້ຮ້າຍຂ້າມແດນ ແມ່ນການດຳເນີນການທີ່ໜ້ອຍໂພດ ແລະ ຊ້າໂພດ. ການປະທ້ວງ

ເພີ່ມເຕີມແມ່ນມີແຜນຈະຈັດຂຶ້ນໃນວັນເສົານີ້.

ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ດຳ​ລົງ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ວັນ​ ໃນ​ສູນ​ການ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ເງິນ​ຂອງ

ເອເຊຍ ເກືອບຢຸດຊະງັກ, ໂດຍພວກປະທ້ວງໄດ້ກໍ່ກວນການປະຕິບັດງ​ານ​ຕ່າງໆ​ຢູ່​ລະ

ບົບລົດໄຟໃຕ້ດິນ ແລະ ສະໜາມບິນຂອງເມືອງ. ຜູ້ປະທ້ວງຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍ ຖ້າບໍ່ແມ່ນຫຼາຍ

ພັນຄົນໄດ້ຖືກຈັບ ຫຼັງຈາກການປະທະກັນກັບຕຳຫຼວດທີ່ໃຊ້ໄມ້ຄ້ອນທຸບຕີ, ຍິງແກັສ

ນ້ຳຕາໃສ່ ແລະ ໃຊ້ປືນສີດນ້ຳໃສ່.



Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam said Thursday that China "understands, respects and supports" her government's move to withdraw an extradition bill that sparked three months of pro-democracy protests.



Lam told reporters the most important focus now is on stopping what have become increasingly violent protests and restoring peace to Hong Kong.She said she hopes those taking part in the demonstrations understand that violence is affecting the city and the daily lives of its citizens.



Lam discussed other measures she hopes will allow for dialogue about sources of discontent in Hong Kong, but showed no sign of agreeing to all of the demands set out by protesters.



They originally took to the streets in June in peaceful demonstrations seeking the withdrawal of the extradition bill, which would have permitted criminal suspects to be sent to mainland China for trial in courts controlled by the ruling Communist Party.



Four other main demands have become entrenched in the protest movement, including an independent investigation of police brutality against protesters, unconditional release of detainees, not defining the protests as "riots," and allowing the people of Hong Kong to choose their own leaders.



Demonstrators said Lam's move to withdraw the extradition bill amounts to too little, too late.More demonstrations are planned for Saturday.



The protests have brought everyday life in the Asian financial hub to a near halt, with protesters disrupting activities at the city's subway system and airport. Hundreds, if not thousands of protesters have been arrested after clashes with police wielding batons and firing tear gas and water cannons.