ການດຳເນີນຄະດີບັນດາຜູ້ນຳສະໜັບສະໜູນປະຊາທິປະໄຕທີ່ສຳຄັນຂອງຮົງກົງ 47 ຄົນ ເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນໃນວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້ ຊຶ່ງເປັນການດຳເນີນຄະດີຄັ້ງໃຫ່ຍສຸດ ພາຍໃຕ້ກົດໝາຍຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດ ທີ່ໄດ້ທັບມ້າງພວກທີ່ບໍ່ເຫັນພ້ອມຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ.
ການດຳເນີນຄະດີຄາດວ່າ ຈະໃຊ້ເວລາດົນກວ່າສີ່ເດືອນ ແລະບັນດາຜູ້ຖືກກ່າວຫາອາດປະເຊີນໜ້າກັບໂທດແຮງເຖິງຕິດຄຸກຕະຫລອດຊີວິດ ຖ້າຫາກຖືກພົບເຫັນວ່າມີຄວາມຜິດ.
ພວກທີ່ຖືກດຳເນີນຄະດີ ເປັນຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າພັກຝ່າຍຄ້ານ ຂອງຮົງກົງຫຼາຍຈຸ ຮວມທັງນັກວິຊາການດ້ານກົດໝາຍ ທ່ານເບັນນີ ໄຕ ອະດີດບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາ ຄລໍເດຍ ໂມ ໂອ ນັອກ-ຮີນ ແລະເລີງ ກວັອກ-ຮັງ ແລະບັນດານັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວ ເຊັ່ນ ຈາຊົວ ວອງ ແລະແລັສເຕີ ຊຳ.
ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຖືກກ່າວຫາວ່າ “ສົມຮູ້ຮ່ວມຄິດວາງແຜນເພື່ອບ່ອນທຳລາຍ” ຍ້ອນຈັດການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂຶ້ນຕົ້ນທີ່ບໍ່ເປັນທາງການ.
ອີງຕາມພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມໂຄ່ນລົ້ມລັດຖະບານຮົງກົງ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ບັນດາຜູ້ຖືກກ່າວຫາກ່າວວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຖືກຈັບກຸມຍ້ອນການປະຕິບັດຕາມໜ້າທີ່ຂອງການເມືອງທີ່ມີຝ່າຍຄ້ານ.
ຖະແຫລງການຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ແນໃສ່ເພື່ອເອົາຊະນະສຽງສ່ວນຫລາຍຢູ່ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງສະພາເທດສະບາຍ ຊຶ່ງຈະອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຢັບຢັ້ງງົບປະມານ ແລະໂອກາດທີ່ຈະບັງຄັບໃຫ້ຜູ້ນຳຂອງຮົງກົງລາອອກ.
ການປ່ອນບັດດັ່ງກ່າວໃນທີ່ສຸດໄດ້ຖືກຍົກເລີກ ແລະປັກກິ່ງໄດ້ຈັດຕັ້ງລະບົບການເມືອງໃໝ່ ທີ່ຈຳກັດວ່າຜູ້ໃດສາມາດລົງສະໝັກເຂົ້າຮັບໜ້າທີ່ໄດ້.
47 ຄົນ ໄດ້ຖືກກ່າວຫາ ພາຍໃຕ້ກົດໝາຍຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດທີ່ຈີນໄດ້ວາງອອກໃນປີ 2020 ຫລັງຈາກໄດ້ມີການປະທ້ວງ ສະໜັບສະໜູນປະຊາທິປະໄຕຄັ້ງໃຫຍ່ ທີ່ມັກເກີດຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ.
ປັກກິ່ງກ່າວວ່າ ກົດໝາຍແມ່ນມີຄວາມຈຳເປັນເພື່ອຫລຸດຜ່ອນຄວາມບໍ່ສະຫງົບ ແຕ່ບັນດາຜູ້ຕຳໜິກ່າວວ່າ ການທັບມ້າງຝ່າຍຄ້ານໄດ້ທຳລາຍການປົກຄອງຕົນ ເອງ ແລະເສລີພາບການເມືອງຂອງຮົງກົງ.
ທ່ານເດັນນິສ ຄວັອກ ອະດີດສະມາຊິກສະພາຝ່າຍຄ້ານຄົນນຶ່ງ ຜູ້ຊຶ່ງປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ລີ້ໄພຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດໄດ້ບັນລະຍາຍວ່າ ການດຳເນີນຄະດີ “ເປັນເລື້ອງຕະຫລົກທັງໝົດ.”
The trial of 47 of Hong Kong's most prominent pro-democracy figures begins Monday, in the largest prosecution under a national security law that has crushed dissent in the city.
The proceedings are expected to last more than four months, and the defendants may face up to life in prison, if convicted.
Those on trial represent a cross-section of Hong Kong's opposition, including legal scholar Benny Tai, former lawmakers Claudia Mo, Au Nok-hin and Leung Kwok-hung, and democracy activists Joshua Wong and Lester Shum.
They are charged with "conspiracy to commit subversion" for organizing an unofficial primary election.
According to authorities, they were trying to topple Hong Kong's government, while the defendants say they are being prosecuted for practicing normal opposition politics.
Their stated aim was to win a majority in the city's partially elected legislature, which would allow them to veto budgets and potentially force the resignation of Hong Kong's leader.
That vote was ultimately scrapped, and Beijing installed a new political system that strictly vets who can run for office.
The 47 were charged en masse under the national security law that China imposed in 2020, after huge and often violent pro-democracy protests.
Beijing says the law was needed to curb unrest, but critics say the crackdown on the opposition has eviscerated the city's autonomy and political freedoms.
Dennis Kwok, a former opposition lawmaker who now lives in the United States, described the trial as "a complete farce."