ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນຄະ​ດີບັນ​ດາຜູ້​ນຳ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຂອງ​ຮົງ​ກົງ 47 ຄົນ ​ເລີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນວັນ​ຈັນ​ມື້​ນີ້ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຄະ​ດີ​ຄັ້ງໃຫ່ຍ​ສຸດ ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ທັບ​ມ້າງພວກ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ເຫັນ​ພ້ອມ​ຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ.

​ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຄະ​ດີ​ຄາດ​ວ່າ ​ຈະ​ໃຊ້​ເວ​ລາ​ດົນກວ່າ​ສີ່​ເດືອນ ແລະ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ຖືກ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ອາດ​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້າ​ກັບໂທດ​ແຮງ​ເຖິງ​ຕິດ​ຄຸກ​ຕະ​ຫລອດ​ຊີ​ວິດ ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ຖືກພົບ​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຜິດ.

​ພວກ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຄະ​ດີ ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ຕາງ​ໜ້າພັກຝ່າຍ​ຄ້ານ ​ຂອງ​ຮົງ​ກົງຫຼາຍຈຸ ຮວມ​ທັງ​ນັກ​ວິ​ຊາ​ການດ້ານ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ ທ່ານ​ເບັນ​ນີ ໄຕ ອະ​ດີດ​ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ ຄ​ລໍ​ເດຍ ໂມ ໂອ ນັອກ​-ຮີນ ແລະ​ເລີງ ກວັອກ-​ຮັງ ​ແລະ​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ເຄື່ອນໄຫວ ​ເຊັ່ນ ຈາ​ຊົວ ວອງ ແລະ​ແລັ​ສ​ເຕີ ຊຳ.

​ເຂົ​າ​ເຈົ້າໄດ້​ຖືກ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ວ່າ “ສົມ​ຮູ້​ຮ່ວມ​ຄິດ​ວາງ​ແຜນ​ເພື່ອ​ບ່ອນທຳ​ລາຍ” ​ຍ້ອນຈັດການເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຕົ້ນ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ເປັນ​ທາງກ​ານ.

​ອີງ​ຕາມ​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມໂຄ່ນ​ລົ້ມ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຮົງ​ກົງ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ຖືກ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຖືກ​ຈັບ​ກຸມຍ້ອນ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ຕາມ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຂອງ​ການເມືອງທີ່​ມີ​ຝ່າຍ​ຄ້ານ.

​ຖະ​ແຫລງ​ການ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ແນ​ໃສ່​ເພື່ອ​ເອົາ​ຊະ​ນະ​ສຽງ​ສ່ວ​ນ​ຫລ​າຍ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ສ່ວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງສະ​ພາເທດ​ສະ​ບາຍ ຊຶ່ງ​ຈະ​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ​ຢັບ​ຢັ້ງງົບ​ປະ​ມານ ແລະ​ໂອ​ກາດ​ທີ່​ຈະບັ​ງ​ຄັບ​ໃຫ້​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ຂອງ​ຮົງ​ກົງລາ​ອອກ.

ການ​ປ່ອນ​ບັດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າ​ວ​ໃນ​ທີ່​ສຸດໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຍົກ​ເລີກ ແລະ​ປັກ​ກິ່ງ​ໄດ້​ຈັດ​ຕັ້ງ​ລະ​ບົບ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ໃໝ່ ທີ່ຈຳ​ກັດ​ວ່າ​ຜູ້​ໃດ​ສາ​ມາດ​ລົງ​ສະ​ໝັກ​ເຂົ້າ​ຮັບ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ໄດ້.

​47 ຄົນ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ຄວາ​ມ​ໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດທີ່​ຈີນ​ໄດ້​ວາງອອກ​ໃນ​ປີ 2020 ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ໄດ້​ມີການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ ສະ​ໜັບສະ​ໜູ​ນ​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ​ຄັ້ງ​ໃຫຍ່ ​ທີ່​ມັກ​ເກີດຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ.

​ປັກ​ກິ່ງກ່າວ​ວ່າ ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຈຳ​ເປັນ​ເພື່ອຫລຸດ​ຜ່ອນຄວາມ​ບໍ່​ສະ​ຫງົບ ແຕ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ຕຳ​ໜິ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ທັບ​ມ້າງ​ຝ່າຍ​ຄ້ານ​ໄດ້​ທຳລາຍ​ການ​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ຕົນ​ ເອງ​ ແລະ​ເສ​ລີ​ພາບ​ການ​ເມືອງຂອງ​ຮົງ​ກົງ.

​ທ່ານ​ເດັນ​ນິ​ສ ​ຄວັອກ ອະດີດ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສ​ະ​ພາ​ຝ່າຍ​ຄ້​ານ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ ຜູ້ຊຶ່ງ​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​ນີ້ລີ້​ໄພຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດໄດ້​ບັນ​ລະ​ຍາຍ​ວ່າ ​ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຄະ​ດີ “​ເປັນ​ເລື້ອງ​ຕະ​ຫລົກ​ທັງ​ໝົດ.”

The trial of 47 of Hong Kong's most prominent pro-democracy figures begins Monday, in the largest prosecution under a national security law that has crushed dissent in the city.

The proceedings are expected to last more than four months, and the defendants may face up to life in prison, if convicted.

Those on trial represent a cross-section of Hong Kong's opposition, including legal scholar Benny Tai, former lawmakers Claudia Mo, Au Nok-hin and Leung Kwok-hung, and democracy activists Joshua Wong and Lester Shum.

They are charged with "conspiracy to commit subversion" for organizing an unofficial primary election.

According to authorities, they were trying to topple Hong Kong's government, while the defendants say they are being prosecuted for practicing normal opposition politics.

Their stated aim was to win a majority in the city's partially elected legislature, which would allow them to veto budgets and potentially force the resignation of Hong Kong's leader.

That vote was ultimately scrapped, and Beijing installed a new political system that strictly vets who can run for office.

The 47 were charged en masse under the national security law that China imposed in 2020, after huge and often violent pro-democracy protests.

Beijing says the law was needed to curb unrest, but critics say the crackdown on the opposition has eviscerated the city's autonomy and political freedoms.

Dennis Kwok, a former opposition lawmaker who now lives in the United States, described the trial as "a complete farce."