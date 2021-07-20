ການດຳເນີນຄະດີ ບຸກຄົນທຳອິດ ພາຍໃຕ້ກົດໝາຍ ຄວາມປອດໄພແຫ່ງຊາດໃໝ່ ຟັງການໂຕ້ຖຽງປິດຄະດີ

ການດຳເນີນຄະດີບຸກຄົນທຳອິດ ທີ່ຖືກກ່າວຫາພາຍໃຕ້ກົດໝາຍຄວາມປອດໄພ ແຫ່ງ

ຊາດຂອງຮົງກົງ ມີກຳນົດທີ່ຈະເສັດສິ້ນລົງ ໃນວັນອັງຄານມື້ນີ້ ໂດຍທີ່ຈຳ ເລີຍໄດ້ຖືກ

ປະຕິເສດບໍ່ໃຫ້ປະກັນໂຕແລະຄະນະຕຸລາການຢູ່ໃນຄະດີທີ່ມີຄວາມ ສຳຄັນດັ່ງກ່າວ

ຖືກພວກຕຳໜິຕ້ອງຕິວ່າ ຢູ່ນອກກົດໝາຍທີ່ເຄີຍປະຕິບັດກັນມາຂອງຮົງກົງ.

ອະດີດຄົນເສີບອາຫານ ທ້າວຕົງ ຢິງ-ກິດ (Tong Ying-kit) ອາຍຸ 24 ປີ ຮ້ອງຮຽນຕໍ່

ສານວ່າ ລາວບໍ່ມີຄວາມຜິດ ໃນຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ໂດຍຍຸແຍ່ ໃຫ້ມີການແບ່ງແຍກ

ດິນແດນ ພ້ອມກັບຂໍ້ຫາທີ່ເປັນທາງເລືອກໃນການຂັບລົດ ທີ່ເປັນອັນຕະລາຍຕໍ່ຮ່າງ

ກາຍ ໃນວັນທີ 1 ກໍລະກົດປີກາຍນີ້ບໍ່ດົນຫຼັງຈາກກົດ ໝາຍໄດ້ຖືກປະກາດໃຊ້.

ກົດໝາຍທີ່ເຄີຍໃຊ້ກັນມາຂອງຮົງກົງ ຕາມປະເພນີແລ້ວແມ່ນອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ຈຳ ເລີຍ

ຊອກຫາການຖືກປ່ອຍໂຕນອກຈາກວ່າພວກໄອຍະການສາມາດສະແດງ ໃຫ້ເຫັນພື້ນ

ຖານ ທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງຕາມກົດໝາຍ ກ່ຽວກັບການຄຸມຂັງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

ພາຍໃຕ້ກົດໝາຍສະບັບໃໝ່ ຊຶ່ງບັນດາລັດຖະບານຕາເວັນຕົກຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ ແລະ ບັນ

ດາກຸ່ມປົກປ້ອງສິດທິມະນຸດກ່າວວ່າ ກຳລັງໃຊ້ເພື່ອທັບມ້າງ ພວກທີ່ບໍ່ເຫັນ ພ້ອມ ຢູ່ໃນ

ຮົງກົງທີ່ເປັນສູນກາງການເງິນຂອງໂລກ ຊຶ່ງເປັນພາລະຂອງຈຳເລີຍທີ່ຈະພິສູດວ່າເຂົາ

ເຈົ້າບໍ່ໄດ້ລະເມີດກົດໝາຍ ຖ້າຫາກຖືກປ່ອຍດ້ວຍການປະກັນ ໂຕອອກມາ.

ບັນດາລັດຖະບານຢູ່ປັກກິ່ງ ແລະຮົງກົງ ໄດ້ກ່າວຊໍ້າແລ້ວຊໍ້າອີກວ່າ ກົດໝາຍ ສະບັບ

ໃໝ່ ແມ່ນມີຄວາມຈຳເປັນ ທີ່ຈະນຳເອົາສະຖຽນລະພາບມາສູ່ອະດີດ ຫົວເມືອງຂຶ້ນຂອງ

ອັງກິດ ຫຼັງຈາກການປະທ້ວງຕໍ່ຕ້ານລັດຖະບານໃນປີ 2019.

ການດຳເນີນຄະດີຂອງທ້າວຕົງ ແມ່ນເປັນປະທານໂດຍຜູ້ພິພາກສາສາມຄົນ ທີ່ຖືກເລືອກ

ເອົາໂດຍຜູ້ນຳຮົງກົງ ທີ່ສະໜັບສະໜູນປັກກິ່ງ ນາງແຄຣີ ແລມ (Carrie Lam) ເພື່ອຟັງ

ຄະດີຄວາປອດໄພແຫ່ງຊາດ: ແອສເທີ ໂທ (Esther Toh) ແອນເທຍ ປັງ (Anthea

Pang) ແລະ ວິລເຊີນ ຈັງ (Wilson Chang.) ການດຳເນີນຄະດີນີ້ ບໍ່ມີຄະນະຕຸລາການ.

The trial of the first person charged under Hong Kong’s national security law is set to wrap up on Tuesday, with the defendant denied bail and a jury in a landmark case that critics say is a departure from common law.

Former waiter Tong Ying-kit, 24, has pleaded not guilty to charges of terrorism, inciting secession as well as an alternative charge of dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm on July 1 last year, shortly after the law was enacted.

Hong Kong’s common law has traditionally allowed defendants to seek release unless prosecutors can show lawful grounds for their detention.

Under the new law, which some Western governments and rights groups say is being used to crush dissent in the global financial hub, the burden rests with the defendant to prove they will not break the law if released on bail.

The governments in Beijing and Hong Kong have said repeatedly the new law was necessary to bring stability to the former British colony after anti-government protests in 2019.

Tong’s trial is being presided over by three judges handpicked by Hong Kong’s pro-Beijing leader, Carrie Lam, to hear national security cases: Esther Toh, Anthea Pang and Wilson Chan. There is no jury.