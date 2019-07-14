ພວກຊາວຮົງກົງ ເດີນຂະບວນປະທ້ວງ ໃນເມືອງຊາຕິນ ປະທະກັບ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕຳຫຼວດ

ຕຳຫຼວດຮົງກົງ ໄດ້ໃຊ້ໄມ້ຄ້ອນ ແລະ ສະເປໝາກເຜັດ ຕໍ່ພວກເດີນຂະບວນປະທ້ວງ

ໃນວັນອາທິດມື້ນີ້ ໃນເມືອງແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ ຢູ່ໃກ້ກັບເຂດຊາຍແດນຕິດກັບຈີນ.

ພວກປະທ້ວງຫຼາຍພັນຄົນ ໄດ້ປຸ້ມລຸມກັນ ເດີນຂະບວນເຂົ້າໄປໃນເຂດຊາຕິນ (Sha

Tin).

ການປະທ້ວງໃນແຕ່ລະທິດ ຊຶ່ງໃນເບື້ອງຕົ້ນ ໄດ້ເລີ້ມຕົ້ນຂຶ້ນ ກໍເພື່ອສະແດງຄວາມຄັດ

ຄ້ານຕໍ່ຮ່າງກົດໝາຍ ທີ່ຈະອຳນວຍໃຫ້ຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົ່ງໄສ ​ເປັນ​ອາ​ຊະ​ຍາ​ກອນ​ຊາວຮົງ​ກົງ

ໄປໃຫ້ ຈີນແຜ່ນດິນໃຫຍ່.

ມາເຖິງປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ທີ່ຮ່າງກົດໝາຍສົ່ງຜູ້ຮ້າຍໄປຈີນ ໄດ້ຖືກໂຈະໄວ້ນັ້ນ ການຊຸມ​ນຸມ

ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ກາຍ​ເປັນການປະທ້ວງ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການຄ່ອຍໆແຊກແຊງເຂົ້າໃນ ຮົງກົງ ຂອງ

ຈີນ.

ອະ​ດີດ​ຫົວ​ເມືອງ​ຂຶ້ນຂອງອັງກິດ ໄດ້​ມອບ​ອຳ​ນາດ​ພິ​ເສດ ໃນ​ການປົກຄອງຕົນເອງ ເປັນ

ເວລາ 50 ປີ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້ຖືກສົ່ງຄືນໄປເປັນດິນ​ແດນອະທິປະໄຕຂອງຈີນ ໃນປີ

1997. ແຕ່ປະຊາຊົນໃນ ຮົງກົງ ຫຼາຍຄົນເປັນຫ່ວງວ່າ ຈີນ ກຳລັງຄ່ອຍໆລ່ວງລ້ຳສິດທິ

ຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະ ບີບບັງຄັບໃຫ້ເຂດແດນນີ້ ຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ອຳນາດຂອງຕົນ.

Police used batons and pepper spray against demonstrators Sunday in a town near the Chinese border.



Thousands of protesters mounted the demonstration in Sha Tin.



The weekly protests were originally mounted to display opposition to a bill that would have allowed for the extradition of Hong Kong criminal suspects to mainland China.



Now that the extradition bill has been suspended, the demonstrations have morphed into protests of China's creeping influence in Hong Kong.



The former British colony was granted special autonomy for 50 years after it returned to Chinese sovereignty in 1997.But many in Hong Kong are concerned that China is slowly encroaching on those rights and tightening its grip on the territory.