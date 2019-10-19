ການລົບກວນຈາກບັນດານັກການເມືອງຝ່າຍຄ້ານ ໄດ້ບັງຄັບໃນຜູ້ບໍລິຫານໃຫຍ່ເກາະ ຮົງກົງ ທ່ານນາງ ແຄຣີ ແລມ ຕ້ອງຕັດຫຍໍ້ການອ່ານຄຳປາໄສປະຈຳປີ ກ່ຽວກັບ ນະໂຍບາຍຂອງທ່ານນາງໃນວັນພຸດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ແຕ່ກົງກັນຂ້າມ ທ່ານນາງໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວິດີທີ່ຖືກອັດເອົາ ແລະ ໃນນັ້ນ ທ່ານນາງຍັງຄົງຮັກການຢືນຢັດທີ່ແຂງແກ່ນ ຕໍ່ການປະທ້ວງຕໍ່ຕ້ານ ປັກກິ່ງ ທີ່ໄດ້ກໍ່ກວນເມືອງດັ່ງກ່າວສີ່ເດືອນລຽນຕິດ. ນັກຂ່າວຂອງວີໂອເອ ອານິຕາ ພາວແວລ ມີລາຍງານຈາກ ຮົງກົງ, ພ້ອມກັບການລາຍງານຈາກ ບຣາຍອັນ ແພດເດັນ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ນີ້ແມ່ນໂອກາດຂອງຜູ້ບໍລິຫານໃຫຍ່ ທ່ານນາງ ແຄຣີ ແລມ ທີ່ຈະບັນເທົາ ຄວາມໂມໂຫຂອງ ຮົງກົງ ຫຼັງຈາກການປະທ້ວງຕໍ່ຕ້ານລັດຖະບານດົນສີ່ເດືອນ.
ແຕ່ທ່ານນາງກໍບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບໂອກາດນັ້ນ.
ບັນດາສະມາຊິກຝ່າຍຄ້ານໄດ້ຮ້ອງໃສ່ທ່ານນາງ ແລມ ພາຍຫຼັງທີ່ໄດ້ອ່ານຄຳປາໄສ ກ່ຽວກັບ ນະໂຍບາຍຂອງທ່ານນາງພຽງສອງສາມແຖວ, ຈົນເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານນາງຕ້ອງຢຸດການຖ່າຍທອດສົດ ແລະ ອອກວິດີໂອການກ່າວຄຳປາໄສທີ່ອັດເອົາແທນ.
ໃນຄຳປາໄສທີ່ຍາວຂອງທ່ານນາງນັ້ນ, ທ່ານນາງໄດ້ກ່າວຢ່າງຈະແຈ້ງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ສິ່ງນຶ່ງຄື ເຮົາຈະບໍ່ຍອມໃຫ້ມີການກະທຳຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ສະໜັບສະໜູນອິດສະຫຼະພາບຂອງ ຮົງກົງ.
ຄວາມເຊື່ອໝັ້ນຂອງຜູ້ປະທ້ວງແມ່ນໜັກແໜ້ນໃນທຳນອງດຽວກັນ. ເປັນເວລາສີ່ເດືອນ, ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ອອກໄປຢູ່ຖະໜົນ ເພື່ອປະທ້ວງສິ່ງທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າເວົ້າວ່າ ເປັນການບີບຮັດຂອງ ປັກກິ່ງ ຕໍ່ສູນກາງດ້ານເສດຖະກິດແຫ່ງນີ້. ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງຫ້າຢ່າງ, ລວມມີການລົງຄະແນນສຽງທົ່ວໄປ, ການສືບສວນສອບສວນການໃຊ້ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງຂອງຕຳຫຼວດ, ໃຫ້ອະໄພຍະໂທດສຳລັບຜູ້ປະທ້ວງ ແລະ ການຖອນທັງໝົດຂອງສິ່ງທີ່ໄດ້ກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດການປະທ້ວງນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ຕົ້ນປີນີ້ຄື ຮ່າງກົດໝາຍສົ່ງຜູ້ຮ້າຍຂ້າມແດນ ທີ່ຕອນນີ້ໄດ້ຖືກຖອນໄປແລ້ວ ເຊິ່ງຈະອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ ຈີນ ແຜ່ນດິນໃຫຍ່ ດຳເນີນຄະດີປະຊາຊົນທີ່ຖືກຈັບໃນ ຮົງກົງ.
ຜູ້ປະທ້ວງເວົ້າວ່າ ທ່ານນາງ ແລມ ແມ່ນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງບັນຫາ.
ເຂົາເຈົ້າເວົ້າວ່າ “ລາວຕ້ອງລາອອກ ເພາະວ່ານັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ລາວໄດ້ເຮັດຜິດຄຳສັນຍາຕະຫຼອດມາ, ອັດຕາການສະໜັບສະໜູນຂອງລາວແມ່ນບໍ່ຮອດ 25 ເປີເຊັນ.
ແຕ່ກົງກັນຂ້າມ, ຜູ້ປະທ້ວງໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມຂໍຄວາມຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທີ່ຢູ່ນອກເໜືອເມືອງດັ່ງກ່າວ. ໃນວັນອັງຄານທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ສະພາຕ່ຳ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຮັບຜ່ານກົດໝາຍສະບັບນຶ່ງຢ່າງເປັນເອກະສັນ ທີ່ຈະອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ ສະຫະລັດ ທຳການກົດດັນຕໍ່ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຫຼາຍຍິ່ງຂຶ້ນ ຜູ້ທີ່ຖືກພິຈາລະນາວ່າເປັນໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ຕໍ່ການປົກຄອງຕົນເອງຂອງ ຮົງກົງ. ການລົງຄະແນນສຽງນັ້ນແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງຢ່າງໃຫຍ່ໃນ ຮົງກົງ, ດ້ວຍປະຊາຊົນຫຼາຍພັນຄົນໄດ້ພາກັນໄປເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນຢູ່ຈະຕຸລັດແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ ເພື່ອສະແດງການສະໜັບສະໜູນ.
ຜູ້ອາໄສຢູ່ ຮົງກົງ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຮູ້ສຶກດີໃຈ ແລະ ຂອບໃຈຄົນອາເມຣິກັນທຸກຄົນ ສຳລັບການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທຸກຢ່າງຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າຕໍ່ ຮົງກົງ ແລະ ສະໜັບສະໜູນປະຊາຊົນ ຮົງກົງ. ພວກເຮົາດີໃຈທີ່ໄດ້ເຫັນແນວນັ້ນ ແລະ ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງການການສະໜັບສະໜູນຈາກທົ່ວໂລກ ເພາະວ່າພວກເຮົາກຳລັງປະເຊີນກັບລັດຖະບານ ທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ຮູ້ຈັກຊິອະທິບາຍ ລັດຖະບານຈີນຂອງພວກເຮົາ.”
ສະມາຊິກສະພາທີ່ສະໜັບສະໜູນ ປັກກິ່ງ ແມ່ນບໍ່ເຫັນດີນຳ.
ທ່ານ ສຕາຣີ ລີ ຈາກພັກພັນທະມິດເພື່ອການປັບປຸງ ແລະ ຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າຂອງ ຮົງກົງ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ນີ້ແມ່ນການແຊກແຊງຂອງຕ່າງປະເທດ. ພວກເຮົາຍັງໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ລັດຖະບານ ສະຫະລັດ ຢຸດການແຊກແຊງໃນບັນຫາຂອງ ຮົງກົງ.”
ຮົງກົງ ໄດ້ເປັນອັນຍະມະນີແຫ່ງເອເຊຍມາເປັນເວລາດົນນານ ສຳລັບຄວາມອຸດົມສົມບູນຂອງຊີວິດວັດທະນະທຳ ແລະ ໂອກາດໃນການຄ້າຂາຍ.
ແຕ່ການປະທ້ວງໄດ້ປ່ຽນແປງມັນ, ໂດຍຄວາມບໍ່ສະຫງົບໄດ້ສ້າງຄວາມເສຍຫາຍໃຫ້ເມືອງດັ່ງກ່າວ ແລະ ຜູ້ປະທ້ວງກໍໄດ້ຕັ້ງຄຳຖາມທີ່ຍາກໆ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການນຳພາທີ່ຖືກໂຈມຕີຍິ່ງຂຶ້ນນັ້ນ.
ເພີ່ມໃສ່ຄຳຖາມທີ່ທ່ານນາງ ແລມ ໄດ້ຖາມໃນຄຳປາໄສຂອງທ່ານນາງ, ເຊິ່ງ ມັນໄດ້ຢູ່ໃນຄວາມຄິດຂອງທຸກຄົນຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ນັ້ນ, ແມ່ນສາມາດໄດ້ຍິນຈາກຖະໜົນຫາ “ກຳແພງເລັນນັອນ” ທີ່ມີສີສັນຂອງຜູ້ປະທ້ວງ.
ທ່ານນາງໄດ້ຖາມວ່າ ຮົງກົງ ຈະກັບຄືນມາເປັນຄືເກົ່າໄດ້ຢູ່ບໍ? ຮົງກົງ ຍັງແມ່ນບ່ອນທີ່ຍັງສາມາດອາໄສຢູ່ຢ່າງສະຫງົບຢູ່ບໍ?
Jeers from opposition lawmakers forced embattled Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam to cut short a live reading of her annual policy speech, on Wednesday. She instead delivered a pre-recorded version, and in it, maintained a firm stance against anti-Beijing protests that have rocked the city for four consecutive months. VOA's Anita Powell reports from Hong Kong, with reporting from Brian Padden.
This was Chief Executive Carrie Lam's opportunity to soothe Hong Kong's frayed nerves after four months of anti-government protests.
She didn't get the chance.
Opposition lawmakers shouted Lam downjust a few sentences into her annual policy speech, leading her to abandon the live event and issue a pre-recorded address instead.
In her wide-ranging speech, she made one thing clear: Acts that advocate Hong Kong's independence, she said, will not be tolerated.
Protesters' convictions are similarly firm. For four months, they have taken to the streets to protest what they say is Beijing's tightening grip on this Asian economic hub. They have five demands, including universal suffrage, an investigation of police violence, amnesties for protesters and the full, official withdrawal of the spark that lit this protest at the beginning of this year: a now-withdrawn extradition bill that would allow mainland China to try people arrested in Hong Kong.
Lam, protesters say, is part of the problem.
"She needs to resign because since she keeps on breaking her promises, her support rate is under 25 percent."
Instead, protesters are looking beyond the city for help. On Tuesday, the U.S. House of Representatives unanimously passed an act that allows the United States to put greater pressure on officials who are seen to threaten Hong Kong's autonomy. That vote was largely celebrated in Hong Kong, with thousands of people flooding a small square to show support.
"I feel happy and thank you all Americans for all the help for Hong and to support Hong Kong people. We are happy to see that and we need support all over the world because we are facing a government that is … ((shakes head)) I don't know how to describe our Chinese government."
Pro-Beijing lawmakers disagree.
"This is foreign intervention. We also urge the U.S. government to stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs."
Hong Kong has long been the jewel of Asia for its rich cultural life and commercial opportunities.
The protests have changed that, with unrest marring the city's image, and protesters asking tough questions of the increasingly embattled leadership.
Add to that a question Lam asked in her speech, that is on the minds of everyone here, heard from the streets to the protesters' colorful "Lennon walls."
Will Hong Kong return to normal? she asked. Is Hong Kong still a place we can live in peace?
