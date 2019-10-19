ການ​ລົບ​ກວນ​ຈາກ​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ຝ່າຍ​ຄ້ານ ໄດ້​ບັງ​ຄັບ​ໃນ​ຜູ້​ບໍ​ລິ​ຫານ​ໃຫຍ່​ເກາະ ຮົງ​ກົງ ທ່ານ​ນາງ ແຄ​ຣີ ແລມ ຕ້ອງ​ຕັດ​ຫຍໍ້​ການ​ອ່ານ​ຄຳ​ປາ​ໄສ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ປີ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ. ແຕ່​ກົງ​ກັນ​ຂ້າມ ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວິ​ດີ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ອັດ​ເອົາ ແລະ ໃນ​ນັ້ນ ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ຍັງຄົງ​ຮັກ​ການ​ຢືນ​ຢັດ​ທີ່​ແຂງ​ແກ່ນ ຕໍ່​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ ປັກ​ກິ່ງ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ກໍ່​ກວນ​ເມືອງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ສີ່​ເດືອນ​ລຽນ​ຕິດ. ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ຂອງວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ອາ​ນິ​ຕ​າ ພາວ​ແວ​ລ ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຈາກ​ ຮົງ​ກົງ, ພ້ອມ​ກັບ​ການ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຈາກ ບ​ຣາຍ​ອັນ ແພດ​ເດັນ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດ​ທະ​ສອນ ຈະ​ນຳ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.



ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ໂອ​ກາດ​ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ບໍ​ລິ​ຫານ​ໃຫຍ່ ທ່ານ​ນາງ ແຄ​ຣີ ແລມ ທີ່​ຈະ​ບັນ​ເທົາ ຄວາມ​ໂມ​ໂຫ​ຂອງ ຮົງ​ກົງ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ດົນ​ສີ່​ເດືອນ.

ແຕ່​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ກໍ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ໂອ​ກາດ​ນັ້ນ.

ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ຝ່າຍ​ຄ້ານ​ໄດ້​ຮ້ອ​ງ​ໃສ່​ທ່ານ​ນາງ ແລມ ພ​າຍ​ຫຼັງ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ອ່ານ​ຄຳ​ປາ​ໄສ​ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ພຽງ​ສອງ​ສາມ​ແຖວ, ຈົນ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ຕ້ອງ​ຢຸດ​ການ​ຖ່າຍ​ທອດສົດ ແລະ ອອກ​ວິ​ດີ​ໂອ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຄຳ​ປາ​ໄສ​ທີ່​ອັດ​ເອົາ​ແທນ.

ໃນ​ຄຳ​ປາ​ໄສ​ທີ່​ຍາວ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ນັ້ນ, ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຢ່າງ​ຈະ​ແຈ້ງ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ສິ່ງ​ນຶ່ງຄື ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ຍອມ​ໃຫ້​ມີການ​ກະ​ທຳ​ຕ່າງໆ​ ທີ່​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ອິ​ດ​ສະຫຼະ​ພາບ​ຂອງ ຮົງ​ກົງ.

ຄວາມ​ເຊື່ອ​ໝັ້ນ​ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ແມ່ນ​ໜັກ​ແໜ້ນ​ໃນ​ທຳ​ນອງ​ດຽວ​ກັນ. ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ສີ່​ເດືອນ, ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ອອກ​ໄປ​ຢູ່​ຖະ​ໜົນ ​ເພື່ອ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ເປັນ​ກາ​ນ​ບີບ​ຮັດ​ຂອງ ປັກ​ກິ່ງ ຕໍ່​ສູນ​ກາງ​ດ້ານ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ແຫ່ງນີ້. ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ຫ້າ​ຢ່າງ, ລວມ​ມີ​ການ​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ທົ່ວ​ໄປ, ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ສອບ​ສວນ​ການ​ໃຊ້​ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ຂອງ​ຕຳຫຼວດ, ໃຫ້​ອະ​ໄພ​ຍະ​ໂທດ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ຜູ້​ປະ​ທ້ວງ ແລະ ການ​ຖອນ​ທັງ​ໝົດ​ຂອງ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ກໍ່​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ຕົ້ນ​ປີນີ້ຄື ຮ່າງ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ສົ່ງ​ຜູ້​ຮ້າຍ​ຂ້າມ​ແດນ ​ທີ່​ຕອນນີ້​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຖອນ​ໄປ​ແລ້ວ ເຊິ່ງ​ຈະ​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້ ຈີນ ແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໃຫຍ່ ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຄະ​ດີ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຈັບ​ໃນ ຮົງ​ກົງ.

ຜູ້​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ນາງ ແລມ ແມ່ນ​ສ່ວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ບັນ​ຫາ.

ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ “ລາວ​ຕ້ອງ​ລາ​ອອກ ເພາະ​ວ່າ​ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ລາວ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ຜິດ​ຄຳ​ສັນ​ຍາ​ຕະຫຼອດ​ມາ, ອັດ​ຕາ​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ຂອງ​ລາວ​ແມ່ນບໍ່​ຮອດ 25 ເປີ​ເຊັນ.

ແຕ່​ກົງ​ກັນ​ຂ້າມ, ຜູ້​ປະ​ທ້ວ​ງ​ໄດ້​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ຂໍ​ຄວາມ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອ​ທີ່​ຢູ່ນອກ​ເໜືອ​ເມືອງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ. ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຜ່ານ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ສະ​ບັບ​ນຶ່ງ​ຢ່າງ​ເປັນ​ເອ​ກະ​ສັນ ທີ່​ຈະ​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທຳ​ການ​ກົດ​ດັນ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ຫຼາຍ​ຍິ່ງ​ຂຶ້ນ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ພິ​ຈາ​ລະ​ນາ​ວ່າ​ເປັນ​ໄພ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ຕໍ່​ການ​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ຕົນ​ເອງ​ຂອງ ຮົງ​ກົງ. ການ​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ນັ້ນ​ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ສະ​ເຫຼີມ​ສະຫຼອງ​ຢ່າງ​ໃຫຍ່​ໃນ ຮົງ​ກົງ, ດ້ວຍ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນຫຼາຍ​ພັນ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ພາ​ກັນ​ໄປ​ເຕົ້າ​ໂຮມ​ກັນ​ຢູ່​ຈະ​ຕຸ​ລັດ​ແຫ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ ​ເພື່ອ​ສະ​ແດງ​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ.

ຜູ້​ອາ​ໄສ​ຢູ່ ຮົງ​ກົງ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຮູ້​ສຶກ​ດີ​ໃຈ ແລະ ຂອບ​ໃຈ​ຄົນ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ​ທຸກ​ຄົນ ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອ​ທຸກ​ຢ່າງ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຕໍ່ ຮົງ​ກົງ ແລະ ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ ຮົງ​ກົງ. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ດີ​ໃຈ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເຫັນ​ແນວ​ນັ້ນ ແລະ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ຈາກ​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ ເພາະ​ວ່າ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ກັບ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ ທີ່​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າບໍ່​ຮູ້​ຈັກ​ຊິ​ອະ​ທິ​ບາຍ ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານຈີນ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ.”

ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ທີ່​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ ປັກ​ກິ່ງ ແມ່ນບໍ່​ເຫັນ​ດີ​ນຳ.

ທ່ານ ສ​ຕາ​ຣີ ລີ ຈາກ​ພັກ​ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ​ເພື່ອ​ການ​ປັບ​ປຸງ ແລະ ຄວາມ​ກ້າວ​ໜ້າ​ຂອງ ຮົງ​ກົງ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ການ​ແຊກ​ແຊງ​ຂອງ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຢຸ​ດ​ການ​ແຊກ​ແຊງ​ໃນ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ຂອງ ຮົງ​ກົງ.”

ຮົງ​ກົງ ໄດ້​ເປັນ​ອັນ​ຍະ​ມະ​ນີ​ແຫ່ງ​ເອ​ເຊຍ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ດົນ​ນານ ສຳ​ລັບ​ຄວາມ​ອຸ​ດົມ​ສົມ​ບູນ​ຂອງ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ວັດ​ທະ​ນະ​ທຳ ແລະ ໂອ​ກາດ​ໃນ​ການ​ຄ້າ​ຂາຍ.

ແຕ່​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ໄດ້​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ມັນ, ໂດຍ​ຄວາມບໍ່​ສະ​ຫງົບ​ໄດ້​ສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ເສຍ​ຫາຍ​ໃຫ້​ເມືອງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ແລະ ຜູ້​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ກໍ​ໄດ້ຕັ້ງຄຳ​ຖາມ​ທີ່​ຍາກໆ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ນຳ​ພາ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຍິ່ງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ນັ້ນ.

ເພີ່ມ​ໃສ່​ຄຳ​ຖາມ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ນາງ ແລມ ໄດ້​ຖາມ​ໃນ​ຄຳ​ປາ​ໄສ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​, ເຊິ່ງ ມັນ​ໄດ້​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ຄິດ​ຂອງ​ທຸກ​ຄົນ​ຢູ່​ທີ່ນີ້ນັ້ນ, ແມ່ນ​ສາ​ມາດ​ໄດ້​ຍິນ​ຈາກ​ຖະ​ໜົນ​ຫາ “ກຳ​ແພງ​ເລັນ​ນັອນ” ທີ່​ມີ​ສີສັນ​ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ປະ​ທ້ວງ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ໄດ້​ຖາມ​ວ່າ ຮົງ​ກົງ​ ຈະ​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ຄື​ເກົ່າ​ໄດ້​ຢູ່​ບໍ? ຮົງ​ກົງ ຍັງ​ແມ່ນ​ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ຍັງ​ສາ​ມາດ​ອາ​ໄສ​ຢູ່​ຢ່າງ​ສະ​ຫງົບ​ຢູ່​ບໍ?

Jeers from opposition lawmakers forced embattled Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam to cut short a live reading of her annual policy speech, on Wednesday. She instead delivered a pre-recorded version, and in it, maintained a firm stance against anti-Beijing protests that have rocked the city for four consecutive months. VOA's Anita Powell reports from Hong Kong, with reporting from Brian Padden.



This was Chief Executive Carrie Lam's opportunity to soothe Hong Kong's frayed nerves after four months of anti-government protests.



She didn't get the chance.



Opposition lawmakers shouted Lam downjust a few sentences into her annual policy speech, leading her to abandon the live event and issue a pre-recorded address instead.



In her wide-ranging speech, she made one thing clear: Acts that advocate Hong Kong's independence, she said, will not be tolerated.



Protesters' convictions are similarly firm. For four months, they have taken to the streets to protest what they say is Beijing's tightening grip on this Asian economic hub. They have five demands, including universal suffrage, an investigation of police violence, amnesties for protesters and the full, official withdrawal of the spark that lit this protest at the beginning of this year: a now-withdrawn extradition bill that would allow mainland China to try people arrested in Hong Kong.



Lam, protesters say, is part of the problem.



"She needs to resign because since she keeps on breaking her promises, her support rate is under 25 percent."



Instead, protesters are looking beyond the city for help. On Tuesday, the U.S. House of Representatives unanimously passed an act that allows the United States to put greater pressure on officials who are seen to threaten Hong Kong's autonomy. That vote was largely celebrated in Hong Kong, with thousands of people flooding a small square to show support.



"I feel happy and thank you all Americans for all the help for Hong and to support Hong Kong people. We are happy to see that and we need support all over the world because we are facing a government that is … ((shakes head)) I don't know how to describe our Chinese government."



Pro-Beijing lawmakers disagree.



"This is foreign intervention. We also urge the U.S. government to stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs."



Hong Kong has long been the jewel of Asia for its rich cultural life and commercial opportunities.



The protests have changed that, with unrest marring the city's image, and protesters asking tough questions of the increasingly embattled leadership.



Add to that a question Lam asked in her speech, that is on the minds of everyone here, heard from the streets to the protesters' colorful "Lennon walls."



Will Hong Kong return to normal? she asked. Is Hong Kong still a place we can live in peace?