ພວກຕົວ​ປະ​ກອບ​ຫຼື​ຕົວ​ລະ​ຄອນ​ຊາວເອ​ເຊຍຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ ໄດ້​ເປັນ​ພາ​ກ​ສ່ວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ອຸດສາຫະກຳຮູບ​ເງົາ Hollywood ມາ​ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່ ​ສະ​ໄໝພາບ​ພະ​ຍົນ​ ທີ່ ບໍ່​ມີ​ສຽງ. ແຕ່​ການຫຼິ້ນ​ບົດບາດ​ເປັນ​ຊາວ​ເອ​ເຊຍແລະ​ໂດຍ​ສະ​ເພາະການ ​ສະ​ແດງ​ບົດ​ບາດ​ເປັນ​ຊາວ​ຈີນ ໃນ​ປະ​ຫວັດ​ສາດ​ຮູບ​ເງົາ ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລ້ວ ກໍ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ບັນ​ລະ​ຍາຍ ໂດຍນັກ​ຊ່ຽວ​ຊານດ້ານ​ຮູບ​ເງົາຫຼາຍ​ທ່ານ ​ວ່າ ​ເປັນ ບັນ​ຫາ​ຫຍຸ້ງ​ຍາກຫຼາຍ. ແຕ່ບັນ​ຫານີ້ ໄດ້​ປ່ຽນ​ໄປແລ້ວ ບໍ່​ພຽງ​ແຕ່ພວກ​ຕົວ​ລະ​ຄອນຊາວ​ເອ​ເຊຍເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ ທີ່ໄດ້ພັດ​ທະ​ນາ​ຂຶ້ນ​ເລື້ອຍ​ມາ ​ເຊັ່ນ​ດຽວ​ກັນກັບ​ ພວກ​ຜູ້​ຊົມທີ່​ມັກ​ໄປ​ເບິ່ງຮູບ​ເງົາ​ທັງຫຼາຍ ນຳ​ດ້ວຍ. ເອ​ລີ​ຊາ​ເບັດ ລີ ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ຂອງວີ​ໂອ​ເອມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ ຈາກ​ນະ​ຄອນ ລອ​ສ ແອນ​ເຈີລິສ ຊຶ່ງ​ໄຊ​ຈະ​ເລີນ​ສຸກ ຈະ​ນຳ​ເອົາ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ຈາກ​ໂຮງ​ມະ​ຫໍ​ລະ​ສົບ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ກາຍເປັນ​ສັນ​ຍາ​ລັກ ຂອງ​ຊາວ​ຈີນ​ແຫ່ງນີ້ ​ທີ່ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ເຂດໃຈ​ກາງ​ເຂດ Hollywood ຈົນ​ເຖິງ​ສະ​ຖານ​ທີ່ ທີ່​ມີ​ຊື່​ສຽງ​ໃນ​ສະ​ໄໝເກົ່າ ຂອງ​ອຸດ​ສາ​ຫະ​ກຳ​ພາບ​ພະ​ຍົນ​ ບ່ອນທີ່ພວກນັກສະແດງ ມັກໄປຊຸມ​ແຊວກັນ ​ທີ່ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ Formosa Café, ຊຶ່ງ Hollywood ກໍໄດ້​ມີ​ຄວາມຫລົງ​ໄຫລ​ກັບວັດ​ທະ​ນະ​ທຳ​ຂອງ​ຊາວ​ຈີນ ແລະເຂດເອ​ເຊຍ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ຕອນ​ຕົ້ນໆ​ຂອງ​ອຸດ​ສາ​ຫະ​ກຳຮູບ​ເງົາ ຕະຫຼອດ​ມາ.



ທ່ານ​ອາ​ຣ​ເທີ ດົງ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ທັງນັກ​ສ້າງ​ຮູບ​ເງົາ ນັກ​ປະ​ພັນ ແລະ​ຜູ້​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ​ຫໍ​ພິ​ພິ​ທະ​ພັນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ຜູ້​ຊົມ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຊົມພຽງ​ເລັກໆ​ນ້ອຍໆ ຂອງ​ດິນ​ແດນທີ່​ ແປກ​ປະຫຼາດ​ແຫ່ງນີ້ ທີ່ບໍ່​ເຄີຍ​ຮູ້​ຈັກມາ​ກ່ອນ​ສຳ​ລັບພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າແລະ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ ຄຶດ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ຈຶ່ງ​ໄດ້ເລີ້​ມ​ຕົ້ນ​ຂຶ້ນຢູ່​ບ່ອນນັ້ນ.”

ທ່ານ​ອາ​ຣ​ເທີ ດົງ ຜູ້​ສ້າງ​ຮູບ​ເງົາ ໄດ້​ຜະ​ລິດ​ພາບ​ພະ​ຍົນ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ຂຽນ​ປຶ້ມ​ຫົວໃໝ່ຫົວ​ນຶ່ງ ທີ່​ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ Hollywood Chinese ຊຶ່ງ​ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຄວາມ​ຫລົ​ງ​ໄຫລ​ກັບ​ເຂດ​ເອ​ເຊຍ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ ຂອງ​ອຸດ​ສາ​ຫະ​ກຳ​ພາບ​ພະ​ຍົນ ໂດຍ​ສະ​ເພາະ​ໃນ​ຊຸມ​ປີ 1920 1930 ແລະ 1940 ນັ້ນ ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ກາຍ​ເປັນ​ເລື້ອງ​ສັບ​ສົນ​ຫຍຸ້ງ​ຍາກ ສຳ​ລັບ ພວກ​ຕົວ​ລະ​ຄອນຊາວ​ຈີນ ທີ່​ມີ​ແຕ່​ມິ​ຕິ​ດຽວ.

ທ່ານ​ດົງ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ ໄດ້​ເຫັນ​ພວກ​ຕົວ​ລະ​ຄອນ​ຊາວ​ຈີນ ຫຼິ້ນ​ບົດບາດ ໃນ​ຮູບ​ເງົາ ແຕ່​ພວກ​ເຂົາ ຫຼິ້ນ​ບົດ​ເປັນ​ຄົນ​ໃຊ້​ຢູ່​ສະ​ເໝີ. ເປັນ​ພວກກຸ​ລີ ເປັນ​ຄົນ​ຊັກ​ເຄື່ອງ. ແລະ​ຖ້າ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ ເປັນ​ແມ່​ຍິງ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ກໍ​ຈະ​ຫຼິ້ນ​ເປັນ​ໂສ​ເພ​ນີ ຫຼື ເປັນ​ຄົນ​ໃຊ້.”



ແລະ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ສະ​ແດງ​ຄົນ​ຜິວ​ຂາວ ກໍໄດ້ຫຼິ້ນ​ເປັນ​ຕົວ​ລະ​ຄອນ​ນຳ ໃນ​ບົດ​ບາດ​ຂອງ​ຄົນ​ຈີນ.

ທ່ານ​ດົງ ກ່າວ​ອີກວ່າ “ທ່ານ​ຈະ​ເຫັນ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ສະ​ແດງຫຼັກ ມີ​ໜ້າ​ຕາ​ສີ​ເຫຼືອງ.”



ທ່ານ​ນາງ ແນນ​ຊີ ຫວັງ ຢຸນ ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ເປັນນັກ​ປະ​ພັນ ແລະ​ນັກ​ສັງ​ຄົມ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ໜ້າ​ຕາ​ສີ​ເຫຼືອງ ແທ້​ຈິງ​ແລ້ວ ໝາຍ​ຄວາມ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຜິວ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ​ເປັນ​ສີ​ເຫຼືອງ. ໂດຍ​ທົ່ວ​ໄປແລ້ວ ຕາ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ຈະ​ອ່ຽງ​ຂຶ້ນ ໂດຍໃຊ້​ໜັງຕາທຽມ.”



ດັ່ງຈະເຫັນໄດ້ໂດຍຜ່ານທາງ YouTube ໃນເລື້ອງ “ໜ້າຕາຂອງຟູ ແມນຈູ ຫຼື The Face of Fu Manchu” ຈາກຮູບເງົາຂອງບໍລິສັດ ວອນເນີ.



​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ຫຼິ້ນເປັນ​ຕົວ​ລະ​ຄອນ ທີ່ປະກອບດ້ວຍ ຜູ້​ຮ້າຍ ​ເຊັ່ນ ຟູ ແມນ​ຈູ ແລະ​ໃນ​ປີ 1926 ຕົວ​ລະ​ຄອນຂອງ ທ້າວ​ຊາ​ລີ ແຈນ ກໍ​ໄດ້​ເປີດ​ຕົວ​ອອກ​ມາ ໃນ​ພາບ​ພະ​ຍົນຈໍໃຫຍ່. ລາວ​ຄວນ ຈະສະ​ແດງ​ ໃນ​ບົດ​ບາດ​ຂອງ​ຊາວອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ​ເຊື້ອ​ສາ​ເອ​ເຊຍ ທີ່​ມີ​ພາບ​ພົດ​ທີ່​ດີຫຼາຍກວ່ານີ້.



ຊຶ່ງ​ທ່ານ​ດົງ ມີ​ຄວາມ​ເຫັນ​ດັ່ງ​ນີ້ “ລາວ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ສະຫຼຽວ​ສະຫຼາດ ແຕ່​ລາວ ຍັງ​ເປັນ​ຄົນ​ເອ​ເຊຍ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ ​ຢ່າງແທ້​ຈິງ ໃນ​ແບບ​ທີ່​ຂີ້​ຮ້າຍ​ສຸດ ທີ່​ວ່າ ລາວ​ເປັນ​ຄົນເສີຍໆ. ລາວ​ເປັນ​ຄົນ​ມິດງຽບ. ລາວ​ເປັນ​ຄົນ​ສະຫຼາດ ສ​ະຫຼາດກວ່າ​ຄົນ​ອື່ນ​ໃດ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນບຸກ​ຄະ​ລິກ​ທີ່​ດີ ແມ່ນ​ແລ້ວ ແຕ່​ມັນ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ໃຊ້ ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ທາງ ທີ່​ຕີ​ລວດກວດ​ພຽງ​ກັນ​ໝົດ ແລະ​ລາວ​ເວົ້າ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ແບບບໍ່​ຖືກ​ຕ້ອງ.”



ດັ່ງຈະເຫັນໄດ້ໂດຍຜ່ານທາງ YouTube ໃນເລື້ອງ “The Good Earth” ຈາກຮູບເງົາຂອງ ບໍລິສັດ ວອນເນີ ບຣໍເຕີສ໌ ເອັນເຕີເທນເມັນ.



ພວກ​ນັກ​ສະ​ແດງ​ຄົນ​ຜິວ​ຂາວ ທີ່ຫຼິ້ນ​ບົດ​ນຳ ໃນ​ພາບ​ພະ​ຍົນ ປີ 1973 ​ຊື່​ວ່າ The Good Earth ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ເລື້ອງ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ຊາວ​ໄຮ່​ຊາວ​ນາ​ຈີນ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຊົນ​ນະ​ບົດ. ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ນັກ​ສະ​ແດງ​ຊາວ​ເອ​ເຊຍ ກໍ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບົດ​ສະ​ແດງ​ ໃນ​ພາບ​ພະ​ຍົນນີ້ນຳ ກໍ​ຕາມ…….



ຊຶ່ງທ່ານ​ດົງ ກ່າວ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້ ວ່າ “ແຕ່​ມັນ​ໄດ້​ປາ​ກົດ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ​ກາ​ນ​ຄັດເລືອກ​ເອົາພວກນັກ​ສະ​ແດງ​ຄົນຜິວຂາວ ມາທາໜ້າ​ໃຫ້​ເຫຼືອງ ແລ້ວຫຼິ້ນໃນ​ບົດທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນໆ. ໃນຊ່ວງ​ໄລ​ຍະ ປີ 1930 ນັ້ນ ມັນເປັນເລື້ອງທຳມະດາ ແລະເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ Hollywood ໄດ້ກະທຳກັນມາ.”



ແຕ່ຕະຫຼອດໄລຍະຫຼາຍທົດສະຫວັດຜ່ານມາ ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ ເຊື້ອສາຍເອເຊຍ ແລະຈີນ ກໍຫາວຽກເຮັດງານທຳໄດ້ ໃນ Hollywood ແລະໂດຍສ່ວນໜ້ອຍ ໄດ້ຖືກຮັບເປັນດາລາດີເດັ່ນ ຢູ່ໃນທາງຍ່າງສຳລັບບັນດາດາຣາທີ່ມີຊື່ສຽງ ໃນ Hollywood.



ແຕ່ເຖິງແມ່ນ​ຢ່າງນັ້ນ​ກໍ​ຕາມ ເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້ ພວກແຟນໆຮູບເງົາບາງສ່ວນ ໄດ້ຕ້ອງຕິ ໃນສື່ສັງຄົມ ເຊັ່ນທວີດເຕີ້ ກ່ຽວກັບການຄັດເລືອກເອົາ ນັກສະແດງ ຄົນຜິວຂາວ ມາຫຼິ້ນເປັນ​ຕົວ​ລະ​ຄອນທີ່ສຳຄັນໆ ຊຶ່ງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ເຊື່ອວ່າ ຄວນຈະເປັນຂອງ ນັກສະແດງຊາວເອເຊຍ.



ດັ່ງຈະເຫັນໄດ້ໂດຍຜ່ານທາງ YouTube ໃນເລື້ອງ “ອາໂລຮາ” ຂອງ ບໍລິສັດ ໂຊນີ ພິກເຈີສ໌ ເອັນເຕີເທນເມັ້ນ.

ຊຶ່ງພວກນັກສະແດງ ທີ່ປະກອບເຂົ້າໃນພາບພະຍົນ ອາໂລຮາ ໃນປີ 2015 ບ່ອນທີ່ ນາງ ເອັມມາ ສໂຕນ ຫຼິ້ນ​ເປັນ​ຕົວ​ລະ​ຄອນ ຄື ນາງອາລີສັນ ນໍ ທີ່ເປັນຄົນເຊື້ອສາຍເອເຊຍ.



ແຕ່ໃນປີ 2018 ພາບພະຍົນ "Crazy Rich Asians" ໄດ້ນຳອອກສາຍ ໃນຈໍໃຫຍ່. ໂດຍມີ ການຄັດເລືອກເອົານັກສະແດງຊາວເອເຊຍ ເປັນສ່ວນໃຫຍ່, ຜູ້ກຳກັບກໍເປັນຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ ເຊື້ອສາຍເອເຊຍ ແລະນັກປະພັນຜູ້ນຶ່ງກໍເປັນ ຄົນເອເຊຍ ແລະພາບພະຍົນນີ້ ກໍໄດ້ກາຍເປັນ ຂີດໝາຍທີ່ສຳຄັນ.



ຊຶ່ງທ່ານດົງ ໄດ້ກ່າວກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ວ່າ “ຄວາມຕື່ນເຕັ້ນຮືຮາ​ປະ​ທັບ​ໃຈ ອງຮູບເງົາເລື້ອງ Crazy Rich Asians ທັງໃນເນື້ອຫາ ແລະຜົນສຳເລັດ ຂອງເລື້ອງນີ້ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຕາມ ໂຮງມະຫໍລະສົບທັງຫຼາຍ ເປັນຮ່ອງຮອຍຂອງ ສິ່ງທີ່ກຳລັງປ່ຽນແປງ”



ທ່ານ​ດົງ ກ່າວ​ຕື່ມວ່າ “ພວກ​ສ້າງ​ຮູບ​ເງົາ​ທັງຫຼາຍ ໄດ້ຖືກ​ອົບ​ຮົມ ທັດ​ສະ​ນະ​ຄະ​ຕິ ກຳ​ລັງ​ຖືກອົບ​ຮົມ ແລະ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ເຂັ້ມ​ແຂງ​ຂຶ້ນ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ບໍ່ຍອມ​ຮັບ​ ການ​ຄັດ​ເລືອກ​ເອົາ​ພວກ​ໜ້າ​ສີ​ເຫຼືອງ​ອີກ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະບໍ່​ຍອມ​ຮັບ​ ທັດ​ສະ​ນະ​ແບບ​ທີ່​ວ່າ ເອົາ​ຕົວ​ລະ​ຄອນທີ່​ເປັນ​ຄົນ​ເອ​ເຊຍ ​ມາ​ໃຫ້​ຄົນ​ຜິວຂາວ.”​



ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີ ກໍ​ຍັງ​ເປັນ​ສ່ວນ​ນຶ່ງ ທີ່​ເປີດ​ປະ​ຕູ ໃຫ້​ແກ່ ພວກຊາວອ​າ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ ເຊື້ອ​ສາຍ​ເອ​ເຊຍ ເພື່ອ​ເລົ່າ​ເລື້ອງ​ລາວ ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົ້າ​ເຈົ້າ ຕາມ​ເງື່ອນ​ໄຂ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເອງ.



ທ່ານ​ນາງ ຢຸນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ມີຫຼາກຫຼາຍ​ວິ​ທີ​ທາງ​ຕືມ​ອີກ ເຊັ່ນ​ວ່າ ມີ ເນັດ​ຟ​ລິກ​ສ໌ (Netflix) ມີ ອາ​ມາ​ຊອນ ​ພ​ຣາຍມ໌ (Amazon Prime) ແລະ ຮູ​ລູ (Hulu).”



ໂດຍ​ທີ່​ວ່າ ຊາວ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ ເຊື້ອ​ສາຍ​ເອ​ເຊຍ ກຳ​ລັງ​ເປັນ​ກຸ່ມ​ຊົນ​ ທີ່​ເຕີບ​ໃຫຍ່​ໄວ​ທີ່​ສຸດ ​ໃນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ນັກ​ສິ​ລະ​ປິນ ຊາວ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ ເຊື້ອ​ສາຍ​ເອ​ເຊຍ ລຸ້ນ​ໃໝ່ ສາ​ມາດ​ນຳ​ໃຊ້ ຊ່ອງ​ທາງ​ທີ່ຫຼາກຫຼາຍ​ໃນ​ລະ​ບົບ​ດິ​ຈິ​ໂຕ​ລ ເພື່ອ​ເລົ່າ​ເລື້ອງ​ລາວຕ່າງໆ ໂດຍ​ປາດ​ສະ​ຈາກ ການ​ຖືກ​ຈຳ​ກັດ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ວົງ​ແຄບຂອງ​ການ​ຕີ​ລວດ ກວດ​ພຽງ​ກັນ​ໝົດ.

