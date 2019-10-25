ພວກຕົວປະກອບຫຼືຕົວລະຄອນຊາວເອເຊຍຕາເວັນອອກ ໄດ້ເປັນພາກສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງອຸດສາຫະກຳຮູບເງົາ Hollywood ມານັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ ສະໄໝພາບພະຍົນ ທີ່ ບໍ່ມີສຽງ. ແຕ່ການຫຼິ້ນບົດບາດເປັນຊາວເອເຊຍແລະໂດຍສະເພາະການ ສະແດງບົດບາດເປັນຊາວຈີນ ໃນປະຫວັດສາດຮູບເງົາ ຂອງສະຫະລັດ ແລ້ວ ກໍໄດ້ຖືກບັນລະຍາຍ ໂດຍນັກຊ່ຽວຊານດ້ານຮູບເງົາຫຼາຍທ່ານ ວ່າ ເປັນ ບັນຫາຫຍຸ້ງຍາກຫຼາຍ. ແຕ່ບັນຫານີ້ ໄດ້ປ່ຽນໄປແລ້ວ ບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ພວກຕົວລະຄອນຊາວເອເຊຍເທົ່ານັ້ນ ທີ່ໄດ້ພັດທະນາຂຶ້ນເລື້ອຍມາ ເຊັ່ນດຽວກັນກັບ ພວກຜູ້ຊົມທີ່ມັກໄປເບິ່ງຮູບເງົາທັງຫຼາຍ ນຳດ້ວຍ. ເອລີຊາເບັດ ລີ ນັກຂ່າວຂອງວີໂອເອມີລາຍງານ ຈາກນະຄອນ ລອສ ແອນເຈີລິສ ຊຶ່ງໄຊຈະເລີນສຸກ ຈະນຳເອົາລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ຈາກໂຮງມະຫໍລະສົບ ທີ່ໄດ້ກາຍເປັນສັນຍາລັກ ຂອງຊາວຈີນແຫ່ງນີ້ ທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃນເຂດໃຈກາງເຂດ Hollywood ຈົນເຖິງສະຖານທີ່ ທີ່ມີຊື່ສຽງໃນສະໄໝເກົ່າ ຂອງອຸດສາຫະກຳພາບພະຍົນ ບ່ອນທີ່ພວກນັກສະແດງ ມັກໄປຊຸມແຊວກັນ ທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ Formosa Café, ຊຶ່ງ Hollywood ກໍໄດ້ມີຄວາມຫລົງໄຫລກັບວັດທະນະທຳຂອງຊາວຈີນ ແລະເຂດເອເຊຍຕາເວັນອອກ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ຕອນຕົ້ນໆຂອງອຸດສາຫະກຳຮູບເງົາ ຕະຫຼອດມາ.
ທ່ານອາຣເທີ ດົງ ຜູ້ທີ່ເປັນທັງນັກສ້າງຮູບເງົາ ນັກປະພັນ ແລະຜູ້ຮັບຜິດຊອບຫໍພິພິທະພັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກຜູ້ຊົມໄດ້ຮັບຊົມພຽງເລັກໆນ້ອຍໆ ຂອງດິນແດນທີ່ ແປກປະຫຼາດແຫ່ງນີ້ ທີ່ບໍ່ເຄີຍຮູ້ຈັກມາກ່ອນສຳລັບພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າແລະຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ຄຶດວ່າ ມັນຈຶ່ງໄດ້ເລີ້ມຕົ້ນຂຶ້ນຢູ່ບ່ອນນັ້ນ.”
ທ່ານອາຣເທີ ດົງ ຜູ້ສ້າງຮູບເງົາ ໄດ້ຜະລິດພາບພະຍົນ ກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ ແລະໄດ້ຂຽນປຶ້ມຫົວໃໝ່ຫົວນຶ່ງ ທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ Hollywood Chinese ຊຶ່ງທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ຄວາມຫລົງໄຫລກັບເຂດເອເຊຍຕາເວັນອອກ ຂອງອຸດສາຫະກຳພາບພະຍົນ ໂດຍສະເພາະໃນຊຸມປີ 1920 1930 ແລະ 1940 ນັ້ນ ເຮັດໃຫ້ກາຍເປັນເລື້ອງສັບສົນຫຍຸ້ງຍາກ ສຳລັບ ພວກຕົວລະຄອນຊາວຈີນ ທີ່ມີແຕ່ມິຕິດຽວ.
ທ່ານດົງ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ໄດ້ເຫັນພວກຕົວລະຄອນຊາວຈີນ ຫຼິ້ນບົດບາດ ໃນຮູບເງົາ ແຕ່ພວກເຂົາ ຫຼິ້ນບົດເປັນຄົນໃຊ້ຢູ່ສະເໝີ. ເປັນພວກກຸລີ ເປັນຄົນຊັກເຄື່ອງ. ແລະຖ້າພວກເຂົາ ເປັນແມ່ຍິງ ເຂົາເຈົ້າ ກໍຈະຫຼິ້ນເປັນໂສເພນີ ຫຼື ເປັນຄົນໃຊ້.”
ແລະພວກນັກສະແດງຄົນຜິວຂາວ ກໍໄດ້ຫຼິ້ນເປັນຕົວລະຄອນນຳ ໃນບົດບາດຂອງຄົນຈີນ.
ທ່ານດົງ ກ່າວອີກວ່າ “ທ່ານຈະເຫັນພວກນັກສະແດງຫຼັກ ມີໜ້າຕາສີເຫຼືອງ.”
ທ່ານນາງ ແນນຊີ ຫວັງ ຢຸນ ຜູ້ທີ່ເປັນນັກປະພັນ ແລະນັກສັງຄົມວິທະຍາ ກ່າວວ່າ “ໜ້າຕາສີເຫຼືອງ ແທ້ຈິງແລ້ວ ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ເຮັດໃຫ້ຜິວຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ເປັນສີເຫຼືອງ. ໂດຍທົ່ວໄປແລ້ວ ຕາຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຈະອ່ຽງຂຶ້ນ ໂດຍໃຊ້ໜັງຕາທຽມ.”
ດັ່ງຈະເຫັນໄດ້ໂດຍຜ່ານທາງ YouTube ໃນເລື້ອງ “ໜ້າຕາຂອງຟູ ແມນຈູ ຫຼື The Face of Fu Manchu” ຈາກຮູບເງົາຂອງບໍລິສັດ ວອນເນີ.
ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຫຼິ້ນເປັນຕົວລະຄອນ ທີ່ປະກອບດ້ວຍ ຜູ້ຮ້າຍ ເຊັ່ນ ຟູ ແມນຈູ ແລະໃນປີ 1926 ຕົວລະຄອນຂອງ ທ້າວຊາລີ ແຈນ ກໍໄດ້ເປີດຕົວອອກມາ ໃນພາບພະຍົນຈໍໃຫຍ່. ລາວຄວນ ຈະສະແດງ ໃນບົດບາດຂອງຊາວອາເມຣິກັນເຊື້ອສາເອເຊຍ ທີ່ມີພາບພົດທີ່ດີຫຼາຍກວ່ານີ້.
ຊຶ່ງທ່ານດົງ ມີຄວາມເຫັນດັ່ງນີ້ “ລາວເປັນຜູ້ສະຫຼຽວສະຫຼາດ ແຕ່ລາວ ຍັງເປັນຄົນເອເຊຍຕາເວັນອອກ ຢ່າງແທ້ຈິງ ໃນແບບທີ່ຂີ້ຮ້າຍສຸດ ທີ່ວ່າ ລາວເປັນຄົນເສີຍໆ. ລາວເປັນຄົນມິດງຽບ. ລາວເປັນຄົນສະຫຼາດ ສະຫຼາດກວ່າຄົນອື່ນໃດ ຊຶ່ງເປັນບຸກຄະລິກທີ່ດີ ແມ່ນແລ້ວ ແຕ່ມັນໄດ້ຖືກໃຊ້ ໄປໃນທາງ ທີ່ຕີລວດກວດພຽງກັນໝົດ ແລະລາວເວົ້າພາສາອັງກິດແບບບໍ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ.”
ດັ່ງຈະເຫັນໄດ້ໂດຍຜ່ານທາງ YouTube ໃນເລື້ອງ “The Good Earth” ຈາກຮູບເງົາຂອງ ບໍລິສັດ ວອນເນີ ບຣໍເຕີສ໌ ເອັນເຕີເທນເມັນ.
ພວກນັກສະແດງຄົນຜິວຂາວ ທີ່ຫຼິ້ນບົດນຳ ໃນພາບພະຍົນ ປີ 1973 ຊື່ວ່າ The Good Earth ທີ່ເປັນເລື້ອງຂອງພວກຊາວໄຮ່ຊາວນາຈີນ ຢູ່ໃນຊົນນະບົດ. ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ພວກນັກສະແດງຊາວເອເຊຍ ກໍໄດ້ຮັບບົດສະແດງ ໃນພາບພະຍົນນີ້ນຳ ກໍຕາມ…….
ຊຶ່ງທ່ານດົງ ກ່າວກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ ວ່າ “ແຕ່ມັນໄດ້ປາກົດໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ການຄັດເລືອກເອົາພວກນັກສະແດງຄົນຜິວຂາວ ມາທາໜ້າໃຫ້ເຫຼືອງ ແລ້ວຫຼິ້ນໃນບົດທີ່ສຳຄັນໆ. ໃນຊ່ວງໄລຍະ ປີ 1930 ນັ້ນ ມັນເປັນເລື້ອງທຳມະດາ ແລະເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ Hollywood ໄດ້ກະທຳກັນມາ.”
ແຕ່ຕະຫຼອດໄລຍະຫຼາຍທົດສະຫວັດຜ່ານມາ ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ ເຊື້ອສາຍເອເຊຍ ແລະຈີນ ກໍຫາວຽກເຮັດງານທຳໄດ້ ໃນ Hollywood ແລະໂດຍສ່ວນໜ້ອຍ ໄດ້ຖືກຮັບເປັນດາລາດີເດັ່ນ ຢູ່ໃນທາງຍ່າງສຳລັບບັນດາດາຣາທີ່ມີຊື່ສຽງ ໃນ Hollywood.
ແຕ່ເຖິງແມ່ນຢ່າງນັ້ນກໍຕາມ ເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້ ພວກແຟນໆຮູບເງົາບາງສ່ວນ ໄດ້ຕ້ອງຕິ ໃນສື່ສັງຄົມ ເຊັ່ນທວີດເຕີ້ ກ່ຽວກັບການຄັດເລືອກເອົາ ນັກສະແດງ ຄົນຜິວຂາວ ມາຫຼິ້ນເປັນຕົວລະຄອນທີ່ສຳຄັນໆ ຊຶ່ງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ເຊື່ອວ່າ ຄວນຈະເປັນຂອງ ນັກສະແດງຊາວເອເຊຍ.
ດັ່ງຈະເຫັນໄດ້ໂດຍຜ່ານທາງ YouTube ໃນເລື້ອງ “ອາໂລຮາ” ຂອງ ບໍລິສັດ ໂຊນີ ພິກເຈີສ໌ ເອັນເຕີເທນເມັ້ນ.
ຊຶ່ງພວກນັກສະແດງ ທີ່ປະກອບເຂົ້າໃນພາບພະຍົນ ອາໂລຮາ ໃນປີ 2015 ບ່ອນທີ່ ນາງ ເອັມມາ ສໂຕນ ຫຼິ້ນເປັນຕົວລະຄອນ ຄື ນາງອາລີສັນ ນໍ ທີ່ເປັນຄົນເຊື້ອສາຍເອເຊຍ.
ແຕ່ໃນປີ 2018 ພາບພະຍົນ "Crazy Rich Asians" ໄດ້ນຳອອກສາຍ ໃນຈໍໃຫຍ່. ໂດຍມີ ການຄັດເລືອກເອົານັກສະແດງຊາວເອເຊຍ ເປັນສ່ວນໃຫຍ່, ຜູ້ກຳກັບກໍເປັນຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ ເຊື້ອສາຍເອເຊຍ ແລະນັກປະພັນຜູ້ນຶ່ງກໍເປັນ ຄົນເອເຊຍ ແລະພາບພະຍົນນີ້ ກໍໄດ້ກາຍເປັນ ຂີດໝາຍທີ່ສຳຄັນ.
ຊຶ່ງທ່ານດົງ ໄດ້ກ່າວກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ວ່າ “ຄວາມຕື່ນເຕັ້ນຮືຮາປະທັບໃຈ ອງຮູບເງົາເລື້ອງ Crazy Rich Asians ທັງໃນເນື້ອຫາ ແລະຜົນສຳເລັດ ຂອງເລື້ອງນີ້ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຕາມ ໂຮງມະຫໍລະສົບທັງຫຼາຍ ເປັນຮ່ອງຮອຍຂອງ ສິ່ງທີ່ກຳລັງປ່ຽນແປງ”
ທ່ານດົງ ກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ “ພວກສ້າງຮູບເງົາທັງຫຼາຍ ໄດ້ຖືກອົບຮົມ ທັດສະນະຄະຕິ ກຳລັງຖືກອົບຮົມ ແລະມີຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂງຂຶ້ນ ບ່ອນທີ່ວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຈະບໍ່ຍອມຮັບ ການຄັດເລືອກເອົາພວກໜ້າສີເຫຼືອງອີກຕໍ່ໄປ ບ່ອນທີ່ວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຈະບໍ່ຍອມຮັບ ທັດສະນະແບບທີ່ວ່າ ເອົາຕົວລະຄອນທີ່ເປັນຄົນເອເຊຍ ມາໃຫ້ຄົນຜິວຂາວ.”
ເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ກໍຍັງເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງ ທີ່ເປີດປະຕູ ໃຫ້ແກ່ ພວກຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ ເຊື້ອສາຍເອເຊຍ ເພື່ອເລົ່າເລື້ອງລາວ ຂອງພວກເຂົ້າເຈົ້າ ຕາມເງື່ອນໄຂຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເອງ.
ທ່ານນາງ ຢຸນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາມີຫຼາກຫຼາຍວິທີທາງຕືມອີກ ເຊັ່ນວ່າ ມີ ເນັດຟລິກສ໌ (Netflix) ມີ ອາມາຊອນ ພຣາຍມ໌ (Amazon Prime) ແລະ ຮູລູ (Hulu).”
ໂດຍທີ່ວ່າ ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ ເຊື້ອສາຍເອເຊຍ ກຳລັງເປັນກຸ່ມຊົນ ທີ່ເຕີບໃຫຍ່ໄວທີ່ສຸດ ໃນສະຫະລັດ ນັກສິລະປິນ ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ ເຊື້ອສາຍເອເຊຍ ລຸ້ນໃໝ່ ສາມາດນຳໃຊ້ ຊ່ອງທາງທີ່ຫຼາກຫຼາຍໃນລະບົບດິຈິໂຕລ ເພື່ອເລົ່າເລື້ອງລາວຕ່າງໆ ໂດຍປາດສະຈາກ ການຖືກຈຳກັດຢູ່ໃນວົງແຄບຂອງການຕີລວດ ກວດພຽງກັນໝົດ.
ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ຕື່ມ ເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ
East Asian characters have been a part of Hollywood since the silent film era. But the portrayal of Asian and especially Chinese characters in the history of U.S. movies has been described as problematic by many film scholars. But this is changing - not only have Asian characters evolved over time, so have movie-going audiences.VOA's Elizabeth Lee reports from Los Angeles.
From this iconic Chinese theater in the heart of Hollywood to a famous old time movie industry hangout named the Formosa Café, Hollywood has had a fascination with the Chinese culture and the Orient since the early days of the film industry.
(Arthur Dong, Filmmaker/Author/Curator)
"Audiences were given this exotic glimpse of a land unknown to them and I think that it started there."
Filmmaker Arthur Dong produced a film on this topic and wrote a new book called Hollywood Chinese where he says the movie industry's fascination with the Orient, especially in the 20s, 30s and 40s, translated into problematic,one-dimensional Chinese characters.
(Arthur Dong, Filmmaker/Author/Curator)
"I saw Chinese characters on screen but they were always playing servants. Coolies, laundry man. And if they were women, they were prostitutes servants."
And white actors played lead Chinese characters.
(Arthur Dong, Filmmaker/Author/Curator)
"You had the main actors in yellow face."
(Nancy Wang Yuen, Author / Sociologist)
"Yellow face, meaning they actually literally yellowed up their skin. They usually slanted their eyes with prosthetic."
They included the villain Fu Manchu and……in 1926 the character Charlie Chan debuted on the big screen. He was supposed to portray a more positive Asian American image.
(Arthur Dong, Filmmaker/Author/Curator)
"He was smart and wise, but he was also very Oriental in the worst sense in that he was passive. He was quiet. He was smart, smarter than anybody else which is a good attribute yes, but it was used the stereotype way and he spoke in broken English."
Caucasian actors played lead roles in the 1937 film, The Good Earth about rural Chinese farmers.Even though Asian actors received parts in the film…
(Arthur Dong, Filmmaker/Author/Curator)
"But it's overshadowed by this yellow face casting of the main actors. In its day in the 30s, that was a norm that was that's what Hollywood was doing."
But over the decades, Asian and Chinese Americans did find work in Hollywood, and a few earned a star on the Hollywood Walk for Fame.
But even recently, some movie fans have been critical......on social media of Hollywood casting white actors in main roles they believe should have gone to an Asian actor.
They include the 2015 film Aloha where Emma Stone played Allison Ng, a character of Asian descent
But in 2018 "Crazy Rich Asians" hit the big screen. With a majority Asian cast, an Asian American director and an Asian as one of the writers, the movie was a milestone.
(Arthur Dong, Filmmaker/Author/Curator)
"The sensation of Crazy Rich Asians both in its critical and box office success is a sign that things are changing…. "
(Arthur Dong, Filmmaker/Author/Curator)
"Filmmakers are being nurtured, attitudes are being nurtured and strengthened where we won't take that yellow face casting anymore, where we won't take that kind of white washing attitude of making an Asian character white."
Technology is also opening doors for Asian Americans......to tell stories on their own terms.
(Nancy Wang Yuen, Author / Sociologist)
"We have so many more platforms. There's the Netflix, there is the Amazon Prime and Hulu. "
With Asian Americans being the fastest growing racial group in the U.S., a new generation of Asian American artists can use the different digital platforms……to tell stories without a being boxed in to a stereotype.
ເບິ່ງຄວາມເຫັນ
ໂຫລດຄວາມເຫັນ ຕື່ມອີກ