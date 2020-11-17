ພາຍຸໄອໂອຕາ ບັດນີ້ ກາຍເປັນພາຍຸທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງ ຢູ່ໃນລະດັບ 5

ບັນດານັກພະຍາກອນອາກາດສະຫະລັດ ກ່າວວ່າ ເຮຣິເຄນໄອໂອຕາ (Iota) ໄດ້ເພີ້ມ

ຄວາມແຮງຂຶ້ນ ມາເປັນລົມພາຍຸລະດັບ 5 ໃນຂະນະທີ່ເຄື່ອນເຂົ້າມາ ໃກ້ແຄມຝັ່ງຂອງ

ປະເທດນິກາຣາກົວ.

ຢູ່ໃນລາຍງານຫລ້າສຸດ ສູນກາງເຮີຣິເຄນແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງສະຫະລັດກ່າວວ່າ ເຮີຣິເຄນ

ໄອໂອຕາ ກຳລັງຫຍັບເຂົ້າໃກ້ນິກາຣາກົວ ບ່ອນທີ່ຄາດວ່າ ຈະນຳເອົາ “ລົມ ທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງ

ເປັນໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ຕໍ່ໍຊີວິດ ແລະຝົນຕົກໜັກ” ມາສູ່ປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວ.

[[embed tweet: https://twitter.com/NHC_Atlantic/status/1328442310133121024?s=20 ]]

ໄອໂອຕາ ຊຶ່ງໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ມີລົມແຮງສຸດເຖິງ 260 ກິໂລແມດຕໍ່ຊົ່ວໂມງ ຄາດວ່າຈະ

ພັດຂຶ້ນຝັ່ງ ເກືອບວ່າຢູ່ບ່ອນດຽວກັນກັບທີ່ເຮີຣີເຄນອີຕາໄດ້ພັດຂຶ້ນຝັ່ງເມື່ອ ສອງອາທິດ

ກ່ອນ.

ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຢູ່ຮອນດູຣັສ ແລະນິກາຣາກົວ ໄດ້ຟ້າວຍົກຍ້າຍປະຊາຊົນຂອງຕົນອອກ

ຈາກເຂດຊາຍຝັ່ງ ໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ກ່ອນທີ່ພາຍຸຈະໄປເຖິງ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີຮອນດູຣັສ ທ່ານຮວນ ອອກແລນໂດ ເຮີແມນເດສ ກ່າວຢູ່ກອງ ປະຊຸມ

ນັກຂ່າວ ຄຽງຂ້າງກັບປະທານາທິບໍດີ ກົວເຕມາລາ ທ່ານອາເລຮັນໂດຣ ກິອຳແມດເຕ

ວ່າ “ສິ່ງທີ່ພວມຫຍັບໃກ້ເຂົ້າມານັ້ນແມ່ນລະເບີດ.”

U.S. forecasters say Hurricane Iota has strengthened to a catastrophic Category 5 storm as it nears landfall with Nicaragua.

In its latest report, the National Hurricane Center says Iota is closing in on Nicaragua, where it is expected to bring “catastrophic winds, life-threatening storm surge, and torrential rainfall.”

Iota, currently packing maximum sustained winds of 260 kilometers per hour, is expected to make landfall in almost the exact location where Hurricane Eta came ashore two weeks ago.

Authorities in Honduras and Nicaragua rushed to evacuate their respective citizens from coastal areas Monday ahead of the storm.

"What's drawing closer is a bomb," Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez said at a news conference alongside Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei.