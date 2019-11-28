ວັນສຸກຫຼັງຈາກວັນຂອບໃຈພະເຈົ້າ ຫຼື Thanksgiving ຕາມປະເພນີແລ້ວເປັນວັນແຫ່ງການຈັບຈ່າຍຊື້ເຄື່ອງທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດຂອງປີ. ວັນດັ່ງກ່າວເອີ້ນວ່າ Black Friday ເຊິ່ງຖືກພິຈາລະນາວ່າເປັນການເລີ່ມຕົ້ນຂອງລະດູການຊື້ເຄື່ອງວັນພັກ, ເປັນເວລາທີ່ຮ້ານຂາຍເຄື່ອງຍ່ອຍໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ສ້າງລາຍໄດ້ຈຳນວນຫຼວງ ຫຼາຍສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງປີ.
ຫຼາຍຮ້ານໄດ້ສະໜອງການຫຼຸດລາຄາສິນຄ້າຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍເພື່ອດຶງດູດລູກຄ້າ, ແລະ ຜູ້ໄປຊື້ເຄື່ອງກໍມັກຈະລຽນແຖວກັນລ່ວງໜ້າ ເພື່ອໂອກາດທີ່ຈະມີໂອກາດໄປຈັບເອົາສິນຄ້າທີ່ດີທີ່ສຸດກ່ອນມັນຈະຖືກຂາຍໝົດ.
“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າມັນເປັນກົນໄກການຂາຍທີ່ດີຫຼາຍ,” ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງທ່ານ ເຈັມສ໌ ຊຣາກເກີ, ອາຈານສອນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການປະກອບກິດຈະການ ແລະ ແຜນຍຸດທະສາດທີ່ຄະນະ ທຸລະກິດ ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ຊິຄາໂກ ບູທ໌. ທ່ານເວົ້າວ່າ “ແລະສິ່ງທີ່ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນເປັນເວລາສອງສາມທົດສະວັດຜ່ານມານັ້ນ ໃນເວລານີ້ກໍແມ່ນວ່າ ຮ້າຍຂາຍເຄື່ອງຍ່ອຍຕ່າງໆ ແມ່ນເປັນຫ່ວງຫຼາຍ ກ່ຽວກັບ ເວລາທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ລູກຄ້າເຂົ້າມາໃນຮ້ານຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ສຳລັບລະດູການຊື້ເຄື່ອງຄັ້ງໃຫຍ່ນີ້. ແລະ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຮູ້ວ່າມັນມາ ແລະ ໄປໄວຫຼາຍ. ສະນັ້ນນີ້ແມ່ນຄວາມຄິດທີ່ດີຫຼາຍ ສະນັ້ນເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະຮັບປະກັນວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຮັບເວລາຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ນັ້ນແມ່ນ, ເວລາຂອງລູກຄ້າ, ຢູ່ໃນຮ້ານຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ເພື່ອສະແດງສິ່ງທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າມີ.”
ຮ້ານ ເມຊີ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນຫ້າງຊັບພະສິນຄ້າ, ເຊື່ອວ່າຈະເປັນຮ້ານຂາຍຍ່ອຍແຫ່ງທຳອິດທີ່ໄດ້ໂຄສະນາການຊັອບປິ້ງຫຼັງຈາກວັນຂອບໃຈພະເຈົ້າ ໃນລະຫວ່າງການເດີນສວນສະໜາມວັນຂອບໃຈພະເຈົ້າຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໃນນະຄອນ ນິວຢອກ ໃນປີ 1924. ການຊັອບປິ້ງວັນ Black Friday ໄດ້ມີຄວາມນິຍົມຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າໃນຊຸມປີ 1930.
ທ່ານ ຊຣາກເກີ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ວັນ Black Friday ແມ່ນວິທີນຶ່ງທີ່ຈະຮັບປະກັນວ່າ , ສຳລັບລະດູການດັ່ງກ່າວ, ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະສ້າງລາຍໄດ້ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ສ້າງລາຍໄດ້ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໃນທຸລະກິດຂາຍຍ່ອຍ, ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ຂາຍເຄື່ອງຫຼາຍກວ່າເຈົ້າໄດ້ຂາຍໃນປີກາຍນີ້. ສະນັ້ນທຸກໆຮ້ານຂາຍຍ່ອຍເຂົາເຈົ້າມັກການຂະຫຍາຍໂຕ, ທຸກໆຮ້ານຂາຍຍ່ອຍຢາກທີ່ຈະມີຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າ ແລະ ມີເປີເຊັນການຂາຍສິນຄ້າທີ່ດີກວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຂາຍໃນປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.”
ຂອງຫຼິ້ນ ເລໂກ້ (Lego), ກ້ອງຖ່າຍຮູບ ແລະ ກະເປົາລາຄາແພງ ແມ່ນສິ່ງຂອງທີ່ລວມຢູ່ໃນການຊອກຊື້ທາງອອນໄລນ໌ ໃນວັນ Black Friday ຂອງປີ 2019, ອີງຕາມບໍລິສັດ ກູເກິລ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນເວັບໄຊ້ການຄົ້ນຫາທາງອອນໄລນ໌. ແຕ່ວ່າບ່ອນທີ່ຄົນຈະໄປຊື້ເຄື່ອງແທ້ໆ ໃນວັນຫຼັງຈາກວັນຂອບໃຈພະເຈົ້ານັ້ນແມ່ນບໍ່ມີຄວາມແນ່ນອນ.
The Friday after Thanksgiving is traditionally one of the biggest shopping days of the year. Black Friday is viewed as the start of the holiday shopping season, a time when U.S. retailers rake in a significant portion of the year's profits.
Many stores offer deep discounts to attract customers, and shoppers often line up early for a chance to grab a great deal before supplies run out.
"I think it is a very good sales gimmick," says James E. Schrager, professor of entrepreneurship and strategy at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. "And what's been happening for a few decades now is that retailers are very worried about when they get the customer into their store for this huge seasonal buying season. And they know it comes and goes very quickly ... so this is a very good idea so that they make sure they get their time, that is, the customer's time, in their store to show off what they have."
Macy's, the department store, is believed to be the first retailer to advertise after-Thanksgiving Day shopping during their Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York in 1924. Black Friday shopping grew more popular in the 1930s.
"Black Friday was a way to make sure that, for the season, they would make their number," Schrager says. "Make their number, in the retail business, means sell more than you did last year. So every retailer loves to grow, every retailer wants to get bigger and have better market share than they had the year before."
Legos, cameras and a high-end backpack were among the hot online searches going into Black Friday 2019, according to Google, the online search engine. But where people will actually shop on the day after Thanksgiving isn't clear.
