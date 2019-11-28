ວັນ​ສຸກ​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກວັນ​ຂອບ​ໃຈ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ ຫຼື Thanksgiving ຕາມ​ປະ​ເພ​ນີ​ແລ້ວ​ເປັນ​ວັນ​ແຫ່ງ​ການ​ຈັບ​ຈ່າຍ​ຊື້​ເຄື່ອງ​ທີ່​ໃຫຍ່​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ຂອງ​ປີ. ວັນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ Black Friday ເຊິ່ງ​ຖືກ​ພິ​ຈາ​ລະ​ນາ​ວ່າ​ເປັນ​ການ​ເລີ່ມ​ຕົ້ນ​ຂອງ​ລະ​ດູ​ການ​ຊື້​ເຄື່ອງ​ວັນ​ພັກ, ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ຮ້ານ​ຂາຍ​ເຄື່ອງ​ຍ່ອຍ​ໃນ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ສ້າງ​ລາຍ​ໄດ້ຈຳ​ນວນຫຼວງ ຫຼາຍ​ສ່ວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ປີ.

ຫຼາຍ​ຮ້ານ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ໜອງ​ການຫຼຸດ​ລາ​ຄາ​ສິນ​ຄ້າ​ຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ​ເພື່ອ​ດຶງ​ດູດ​ລູກ​ຄ້າ, ແລະ ຜູ້​ໄປ​ຊື້​ເຄື່ອງ​ກໍ​ມັກ​ຈະ​ລຽນ​ແຖວ​ກັນ​ລ່ວງ​ໜ້າ ​ເພື່ອ​ໂອ​ກາດ​ທີ່​ຈະມີ​ໂອ​ກາດ​ໄປ​ຈັບ​ເອົາ​ສິນ​ຄ້າ​ທີ່​ດີ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ກ່ອນ​ມັນ​ຈະ​ຖືກ​ຂາຍໝົດ.

“ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ​ມັນ​ເປັນ​ກົນ​ໄກ​ການ​ຂາຍ​ທີ່​ດີຫຼາຍ,” ອີງ​ຕາມ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ເຈັມ​ສ໌ ຊ​ຣາກ​ເກີ, ອາ​ຈານ​ສອນ​ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ປະ​ກອບ​ກິດ​ຈະ​ການ ແລະ ແຜນ​ຍຸດ​ທະ​ສາດ​ທີ່​ຄະ​ນະ ທຸ​ລະ​ກິດ ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ ຊິ​ຄາ​ໂກ ບູ​ທ໌. ທ່ານ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ “ແລະ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ສອງ​ສາມ​ທົດ​ສະ​ວັດ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ນັ້ນ ໃນ​ເວ​ລານີ້​ກໍ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ ຮ້າຍ​ຂາຍເຄື່ອງ​ຍ່ອຍ​ຕ່າງໆ ແມ່ນ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງຫຼາຍ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ລູກ​ຄ້າ​ເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ໃນ​ຮ້ານ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ລະ​ດູ​ການ​ຊື້​ເຄື່ອງ​ຄັ້ງ​ໃຫຍ່ນີ້. ແລະ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຮູ້​ວ່າ​ມັນ​ມາ ແລະ ໄປ​ໄວຫຼາຍ. ສະ​ນັ້ນ​ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ຄວາມ​ຄິດ​ທີ່​ດີຫຼາຍ ສະ​ນັ້ນ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈະ​ຮັບ​ປະ​ກັນ​ວ່າ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ເວ​ລາ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ, ນັ້ນ​ແມ່ນ, ເວ​ລາ​ຂອງ​ລູກ​ຄ້າ, ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຮ້ານ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ເພື່ອ​ສະ​ແດງ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ມີ.”

ຮ້ານ ເມ​ຊີ, ເຊິ່ງ​ແມ່ນ​ຫ້າງ​ຊັບ​ພະ​ສິນ​ຄ້າ, ເຊື່ອ​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ຮ້ານ​ຂາຍ​ຍ່ອຍ​ແຫ່ງ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ໂຄ​ສະ​ນາ​ການ​ຊັອບ​ປິ້ງຫຼັງ​ຈາກວັນ​ຂອບ​ໃຈ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ ໃນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ການ​ເດີນ​ສວນ​ສະ​ໜາມ​ວັນ​ຂອບ​ໃຈ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ ນິວຢອກ ໃນ​ປີ 1924. ການ​ຊັອບ​ປິ້ງວັນ Black Friday ໄດ້​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ນິ​ຍົມຫຼາຍ​ຂຶ້ນກວ່າ​ເກົ່າ​ໃນ​ຊຸມ​ປີ 1930.

ທ່ານ ຊ​ຣາກ​ເກີ ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ “ວັນ Black Friday ແມ່ນ​ວິ​ທີ​ນຶ່ງ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຮັບ​ປະ​ກັນ​ວ່າ , ສຳ​ລັບ​ລະ​ດູ​ການ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ, ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈະ​ສ້າງ​ລາຍ​ໄດ້​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ. ສ້າງ​ລາຍ​ໄດ້​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໃນ​ທຸ​ລະ​ກິດ​ຂາຍ​ຍ່ອຍ, ໝາຍ​ຄວາມ​ວ່າ ຂາຍ​ເຄື່ອງ​ຫຼາຍກວ່າ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ຂາຍ​ໃນ​ປີ​ກາຍ​ນີ້. ສະ​ນັ້ນ​ທຸກໆ​ຮ້ານ​ຂາຍ​ຍ່ອຍ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ມັກ​ການ​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ໂຕ, ທຸກໆ​ຮ້ານ​ຂາຍ​ຍ່ອຍ​ຢາກ​ທີ່​ຈະມີ​ຂະ​ໜາດ​ໃຫຍ່​ຂຶ້ນກວ່າ​ເກົ່າ ແລະ ມີ​ເປີ​ເຊັນ​ການ​ຂາຍ​ສິນ​ຄ້າ​ທີ່​ດີກວ່າ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ຂາຍ​ໃນ​ປີ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ.”

ຂອງຫຼິ້ນ ເລ​ໂກ້ (Lego), ກ້ອງ​ຖ່າຍ​ຮູບ ແລະ ກະ​ເປົາ​ລາ​ຄາ​ແພງ ແມ່ນ​ສິ່ງ​ຂອງ​ທີ່​ລວມ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ການ​ຊອກ​ຊື້​ທາງ​ອອນ​ໄລ​ນ໌ ໃນ​ວັນ Black Friday ຂອງ​ປີ 2019, ອີງ​ຕາມ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ ກູ​ເກິ​ລ, ເຊິ່ງ​ແມ່ນ​ເວັບ​ໄຊ້​ການ​ຄົ້ນ​ຫາ​ທາງ​ອອນ​ໄລ​ນ໌. ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ຄົນ​ຈະ​ໄປ​ຊື້​ເຄື່ອງ​ແທ້ໆ​ ໃນ​ວັນ​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກວັນ​ຂອບ​ໃຈ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ນັ້ນ​ແມ່ນບໍ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ແນ່ນອນ.



The Friday after Thanksgiving is traditionally one of the biggest shopping days of the year. Black Friday is viewed as the start of the holiday shopping season, a time when U.S. retailers rake in a significant portion of the year's profits.



Many stores offer deep discounts to attract customers, and shoppers often line up early for a chance to grab a great deal before supplies run out.



"I think it is a very good sales gimmick," says James E. Schrager, professor of entrepreneurship and strategy at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. "And what's been happening for a few decades now is that retailers are very worried about when they get the customer into their store for this huge seasonal buying season. And they know it comes and goes very quickly ... so this is a very good idea so that they make sure they get their time, that is, the customer's time, in their store to show off what they have."



Macy's, the department store, is believed to be the first retailer to advertise after-Thanksgiving Day shopping during their Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York in 1924. Black Friday shopping grew more popular in the 1930s.



"Black Friday was a way to make sure that, for the season, they would make their number," Schrager says. "Make their number, in the retail business, means sell more than you did last year. So every retailer loves to grow, every retailer wants to get bigger and have better market share than they had the year before."



Legos, cameras and a high-end backpack were among the hot online searches going into Black Friday 2019, according to Google, the online search engine. But where people will actually shop on the day after Thanksgiving isn't clear.