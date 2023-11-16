ການເສຍຊີວິດ ທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບຄວາມຮ້ອນ ສູງຂຶ້ນເກືອບ 400 ເປີເຊັນ ພາຍໃນປີ 2050 ບົດລາຍງານກ່າວ

ບົດລາຍງານໃໝ່ກ່າວວ່າ ການເສຍຊີວິດທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບຄວາມຮ້ອນຈະເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ 370 ເປີເຊັນພາຍໃນປີ 2050 ຖ້າອຸນຫະພູມຂອງໂລກສູງຂຶ້ນ 2 ອົງສາເຊລຊິສ ເກີນກວ່າລະດັບກ່ອນຍຸກອຸດສາຫະກຳ ຕາມທີ່ໄດ້ຄາດຄະເນໄວ້ນັ້ນ.

ການພົບເຫັນທັງຫຼາຍນັ້ນ ເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງລາຍງານທີ່ໄດ້ພິມອອກເຜີຍແຜ່ໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ຢູ່ໃນການປະເມີນຜົນປະຈຳປີ ຂອງວາລະສານດ້ານການແພດ Lancet ເຊິ່ງຮູ້ຈັກກັນຄື Countdown, ທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບຜົນກະທົບຂອງການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງດິນຟ້າອາກາດຕໍ່ສຸຂະພາບມະຫາຊົນ.

ລາຍງານ Countdown ໄດ້ພົບເຫັນວ່າ ຈຳນວນຂອງການເສຍຊີວິດທີ່ພົວພັນກັບຄວາມຮ້ອນພາຍໃນກຸ່ມຄົນອາຍຸ 65 ປີ ແລະອາຍຸສູງກວ່ານັ້ນ ໄດ້ສູງຂຶ້ນ 85 ເປີເຊັນ ຕະຫຼອດໄລຍະນຶ່ງທົດສະວັດທີ່ຜ່ານມານີ້ ເມື່ອທຽບໃສ່ກັບຫຼາຍປີລະຫວ່າງ 1991 ຫາ 2000. ການສຶກສາດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ພົບເຫັນວ່າ ຜູ້ຄົນຢູ່ທົ່ວໂລກ ໄດ້ປະສົບກັບອຸນຫະພູມທີ່ສູງເຊິ່ງເປັນໄພອັນຕະລາຍຕໍ່ຊີວິດ ໂດຍສະເລຍ 86 ວັນ.

ການສຶກສາຍັງໄດ້ຄາດຄະເນວ່າ ປະຊາຊົນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 500 ລ້ານຄົນ ອາດຕົກຢູ່ໃນຄວາມສ່ຽງໃນດ້ານອາຫານທີ່ບໍ່ໝັ້ນຄົງພາຍໃນກາງສັດຕະວັດ ເນື່ອງຈາກໄພແຫ້ງແລ້ງທີ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນຍ້ອນຄື້ນຄວາມຮ້ອນທີ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ເລື້ອຍໆ.

ທີມງານຂອງບັນດານັກວິຊາການສາກົນ ທີ່ໄດ້ດຳເນີນການສຶກສາຄົ້ນຄວ້າຂອງ Lancet ໄດ້ຕ້ອງຕິຕໍ່ການເພີ້ມສູງຂຶ້ນຂອງການຜະລິດນໍ້າມັນເຊື້ອໄຟຟອສຊີລ, ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອໂດຍທຶນອຸດໜຸນຈາກລັດຖະບານຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ແລະການລົງທຶນໂດຍບັນດາທະນາຄານເອກະຊົນທັງຫຼາຍ.

A new report says heat-related deaths will increase 370 percent by 2050 if global temperatures increase by 2 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels, as predicted.

The findings were part of a report published Wednesday in the medical journal Lancet’s annual assessment, known as the Coundown, on the effects of climate change on public health.

The Countdown found that the number of heat-related deaths among people aged 65 and older has risen 85% over the last decade compared to the years between 1991 and 2000. The study found that people around the world were exposed to an average of 86 days of life-threatening high temperatures.

The study also projected that more than 500 million more people could be at risk for food insecurity by mid-century from droughts triggered by more frequent heatwaves.

The international team of experts that conducted the Lancet study criticized the rise in fossil fuel production, helped by massive government subsidies and investments by private banks.