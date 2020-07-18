ຫ້ອງການທ່ານໝໍທັນສະໄໝ ລ້ວນແຕ່ໃຊ້ເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ແລະອຸປະກອນ ທີ່ໃສ່ຕິດໂຕໄປນໍາໄດ້

ຫ້ອງການປະເພດໃໝ່ຂອງທ່ານໝໍກ່າວອ້າງວ່າ ໄດ້ໃຊ້ເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ຫລ້າສຸດ ແລະອຸປະກອນ ທີ່ສາມາດສວມໃສ່ຕິດໂຕໄປນໍາ ເພື່ອສະໜອງການ ປິ່ນປົວສຸຂະພາບທີ່ສາມາດປ້ອງກັນພະຍາດທີ່ທັນສະໄໝໄດ້. Deana Mitchell, ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອຈະພາທ່ານໄປຊົມສິ່ງທີ່ວ່າມານັ້ນ ຊຶ່ງບົວສະຫວັນ ຈະນໍາເອົາລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

“ສະບາຍດີ, ເຊີນເຂົ້າມາເລີຍ.. ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບ ເຂົ້າສູ່ຄລີນິກຟໍວາດ (Forward)!”

ມັນເປັນບ່ອນທີ່ຄົບກັນລະຫວ່າງເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ກັບການວຽກງານແພດ.

ທ່ານ ເນັດ ແຟວີນີ (Nate Favini), ທ່ານໝໍ ທີ່ເປັນຜູ້ນໍາພາດ້ານການແພດຢູ່ ຄລີນິກຟໍວາດ (Forward) ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ໃນຕອນທີ່ສະມາຊິກຂອງພວກເຮົາ ເຂົ້າມາບ່ອນປະຕິບັດງານ ຂອງຄລີນິກ ຟໍວາດ (Forward) ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຈົດຊື່ລົງທະບຽນໃນໄອແພດ. ມັນງ່າຍໆ ເທົ່າກັບການເລືອກເອົານາມຫຍໍ້ຂອງທ່ານຢູ່ເທິງໜ້າຈໍເທົ່ານັ້ນຫລະ.”

ຢູ່ໃນຫລາຍໆເມືອງຂອງສະຫະລັດ, ຫ້ອງການທ່ານໝໍ ທີ່ຄ້າຍຄືກັນນີ້ ກໍາລັງ ປາກົດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ໃນເຂດໃນເມືອງ, ບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ສິ່ງຕ່າງໆ ເຊັ່ນຈົດຊື່ເພື່ອເຂົ້າ ກວດພະຍາດ ແລະນັດພົບໝໍໂດຍຜ່ານແອປ ເທົ່ານັ້ນ ມັນຍັງເອົາຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ເກັບ ກໍາຜ່ານອຸປະກອນທີ່ສາມາດສວມໃສ່ຕິດໂຕໄປໄດ້ທີ່ຕິດຕາມເບິ່ງສະພາບຕ່າງໆ ເຊັ່ນ ອັດຕາການເຕັ້ນຂອງຫົວໃຈ ແລະການຫລັບນອນນັ້ນ ໃຫ້ທ່ານໝໍຊາບນໍາ ອີກດ້ວຍ.

ພາຍຫລັງຈົດຊື່ແລ້ວ, ມັນກໍເຖິງເວລາກວດຮ່າງກາຍ ສໍາລັບສັດຕະວັດທີ 21 ແຕ່ຫົວຈົນຮອດປາຍຕີນ ໂດຍປາດສະຈາກການແທງເຂັມຢາຫລືອແຫຍ່ຫຍັງ ເຂົ້າໄປໃນຮ່າງກາຍເລີຍ. ພະນັກງານຂອງຄລີນິກ ຟໍວາດ (Forward) ນັ່ງ

ງຽບຢູ່ທີ່ໂຕະໃກ້ໆນັ້ນ ພຽງແຕ່ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍຄົນ ທີ່ຕ້ອງການຄວາມຊ່ວຍເທົ່ານັ້ນ.

ທ່ານ ເນັດ ແຟວີນີ (Nate Favini) ກ່າວຕໍ່ໄປວ່າ:

“ເຄື່ອງກວດຮ່າງກາຍເປັນອຸປະກອນທີ່ດີຫລາຍທີ່ພວກເຮົາຈະສ້າງຂຶ້ນຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ ໃນ ຄລີນິກຟໍວາດ (Forward) ໜີ້. ແລະສິ່ງທີ່ມັນເປັນກໍຄື ມັນມີເຄື່ອງຈັບສັນຍານ ຈໍານວນນຶ່ງທີ່ເອົາມາລວມກັນເຂົ້າໃນອຸປະກອນອັນດຽວ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ເປັນປະ ໂຫຍດແທ້ໆ ກ່ຽວກັບສຸຂະພາບຂອງສະມາຊິກພວກເຮົາ.”

ກ້ອງຖ່າຍທີ່ມີຄວາມຄົມຊັດສູງລະດັບ 24 ກວດເບິ່ງຮ່າງກາຍຊຶ່ງອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ ເຄື່ອງຈັບສັນຍານສາມາດວັດແທກ:

ຄວາມສູງ,

ນໍ້າໜັກ

ສັດສ່ວນລະຫວ່າງກະໂພກກັບແອວ

ລະດັບທາດອອກຊີເຈນ ແລະອັດຕາການເຕັ້ນຂອງຫົວໃຈ

ຂໍ້ມູນທັງໝົດເຫລົ່ານີ້ ໄດ້ຖືກເກັບກໍາເອົາ ໂດຍບໍ່ຕ້ອງການທີ່ຈະມີການພົບກັບ ຄົນອື່ນເລີຍ.

ທ່ານ ເນັດ ແຟວີນີ (Nate Favini) ອະທິບາຍອີກວ່າ:

“ຕາມປົກກະຕິແລ້ວ ທ່ານຍ່າງໄປຫາຫ້ອງກວດພະຍາດ ຢູ່ທາງຫລັງຫັ້ນໂລດ, ໂດຍບໍ່ຕ້ອງໄດ້ລໍຖ້າເລີຍ.”

ຄົນປ່ວຍ ຫລືສະມາຊິກ ດັ່ງທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າຖືກເອີ້ນ ແມ່ນຈ່າຍ 149 ໂດລາຕໍ່ເດືອນ ສໍາລັບຄ່າຕ່າງໆ ທັງໝົດ ທີ່ລວມທັງຢາຕາມໝໍສັ່ງບາງຢ່າງ.

ທ່ານ ເນັດ ແຟວີນີ (Nate Favini) ເລົ່າສູ່ຟັງອີກວ່າ:

“…ໄປຫາທ່ານໝໍໄດ້ແບບບໍ່ຈໍາກັດ ຊຶ່ງລວມທັງ ການບໍລິການທາງການແພດ ຜ່ານທາງວີດິໂອໂດຍໃຊ້ແອບຂອງພວກເຮົາ, ຊຶ່ງເຮັດໃຫ້ສາມາດເຂົ້າເຖິງ ທີມງານຂອງພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຕະຫລອດເວລາເລີຍ….”

ຂໍ້ສໍາຄັນໃນການໂອ້ລົມກັນກັບທ່ານໝໍນັ້ນ ແມ່ນເອົາໃສ່ຢູ່ໃນໜ້າຈໍໃຫຍ່ໆ ແບບ ສໍາພັດເອົານັ້ນ ຢ່າງອັດຕະໂນມັດເລີຍ….

ການໄປຫາໝໍຄັ້ງທໍາອິດ ຫລືຂັ້ນໃຊ້ເປັນພື້ນຖານ ໃນເວລາທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າໂທເຂົ້າມາ ລວມມີ ການກວດເລືອດ ຢູ່ໃນສະຖານທີ່ນັ້ນ, ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຜົນກວດ ພາຍໃນເວລາ ປະມານ 20 ນາທີ ແລະກໍບາງອັນທີ່ທ່ານໝໍສ່ວນຫລາຍບໍ່ເຮັດ--ນັ້ນກໍຄືການ ກວດທາງກໍາມະພັນ.

ທ່ານ ເນັດ ແຟວີນີ (Nate Favini) ກ່າວມ້ວນທ້າຍວ່າ:

“ໂດຍການໃຊ້ຫລັກຖານທາງວິທະຍາສາດຫລ້າສຸດ ພວກເຮົາສາມາດບອກທ່ານ ໄດ້ ກ່ຽວກັບວ່າຢູ່ໃນເງື່ອນໄຂໃດ ທີ່ອາດຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານມີຄວາມສ່ຽງສູງຂຶ້ນ ໂດຍ ອີງໃສ່ກໍາມະພັນຂອງທ່ານນັ້ນ.”

ການໃຊ້ອຸປະກອນທີ່ສາມາດສວມໃສ່ຕິດໂຕໄປນໍາ ແລະເທັກໂນໂລຈີທີ່ທັນສະ ໄໝ, ໃນຄລີນິກ ຟໍວາດ (Forward) ໜີ້ ອາດຈະມາຕັ້ງຢູ່ແຈຖະໜົນໃກ້ກັບ ບ່ອນທ່ານຢູ່ນັ້ນ ກໍເປັນໄດ້.

ອ່ານກ່ຽວກັບລາຍງານນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຢູ່ລຸ່ມນີ້

A new type of doctor’s office claims to use the latest tech and wearables to provide cutting-edge preventative health. Deana Mitchell gets a tour

“Hi there, come on in…Welcome to Forward!”

It’s where technology meets medicine.

Nate Favini, MD, Medical Lead, Forward:

“When our members come in to a Forward practice, they check in on an iPad. It’s as simple as choosing your initials here on the screen.”

In various U.S. cities, doctors’ offices like these are popping up in urban areas, not only modernizing things like check-in and making appointments via an app, but also sharing with doctors the data collected by wearables that track things like heart rate and sleep patterns.

After signing in, it’s time for a 21st-century, head-to-toe scan -- without any pokes or prods. A Forward employee sits quietly at a nearby table, just in case help is needed.

Nate Favini, MD, Medical Lead, Forward, San Francisco:

“The body scanner is a really cool device that we build here at Forward. And what it is, is that it’s a number of sensors put together into one device to give us really useful information about our members’ health.”

Twenty-four high-definition cameras scan the body, allowing sensors to measure:

height,

weight,

hip-to-waist ratio

blood oxygen level and heart rate.

All this data is collected without the need to interact with another human.

Nate Favini, MD, Medical Lead, Forward, San Francisco:

“Usually you go straight back to the exam room, there’s no waiting.”

Patients, or members as they are called, pay $149 a month for an all-inclusive fee that includes some prescriptions.

Nate Favini, MD, Medical Lead, Forward, San Francisco:

“...Unlimited visits with the doctor, including the telemedicine service via our app, which give you around the clock access to our team...”

Important bits of the conversation with the doctor auto-populate on a giant touchscreen...

The first visit, or baseline as they call it, includes bloodwork done on site, with results in about 20 minutes, and also something most doctor’s do not -- genetic testing.

Nate Favini, MD, Medical Lead, Forward, San Francisco:

“Using the latest scientific evidence, we can tell you what conditions you may be at higher risk for based on your genes.”

Utilizing the best of wearables and modern technology, Forward may be coming to a corner near you.