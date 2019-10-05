ໃນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ, ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ໂລກ​ຢູ່ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສະ​ມັດ​ຊາ​ໃຫຍ່​ອົງ​ການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ

​ຊາ​ຊາດ ໄດ້​ຍິນ​ການ​ເຕືອນ​ຕ່າງໆ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ສູນ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ຄົນ​ຈຳ​ນວນຫຼວງ

ຫຼາຍ ແລະ ພະ​ຍາດ​ຕ່າງໆ​ທີ່​ອາດ​ໝູນ​ວຽນ​ໄປທົ່ວ​ໂລ​ພາຍ​ໃນ​ພຽງ​ສາມມື້. ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​

ໂອ​ເອ ແຄ​ໂຣ​ລ ເພຍ​ສັນ ລາຍ​ງານ​ວ່າ ກຸ່ມ​ຕິດ​ຕາມ​ການ​ກຽມ​ພ້ອມ​ພິ​ເສດທົ່ວ​ໂລກ ໄດ້​

ອອກ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ສະ​ບັບ​ນຶ່ງວ່າ ການບໍ່​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ງານ​ຫຍັງ ຈະ​ກໍ່​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ຜົນ​ທີ່​ຕາມ​ມາ​ຢ່າງ​

ໂຫດ​ຮ້າຍ. ລາຍ​ງານ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ ແມ່ນ​ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ອາ​ໄສ​ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ງານ​

ດ້ານ​ການ​ເມືອງ ແລະ ສັງ​ຄົມ​ຢ່າງ​ໜັກ ພ້ອມ​ກັບ​ການ​ປິ່ນ​ປົວ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ແພດ​ທີ່​ດີ. ເຊິ່ງ

ພຸດ​ທະ​ສອນ ຈະ​ນຳ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ໂຣກ ເອດ​ສ໌ ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ໄພ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ທີ່​ມັນ​ເຄີຍ​ເປັນ​ອີກ​ຕໍ່​ໄປແລ້ວ. ການ​ປິ່ນ​ປົວ​ໄດ້​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ມັນ,

ແລະ ການ​ຄົ້ນ​ຄວ້າ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ຢາ​ວັກ​ຊີນກໍ​ເຕັມ​ໄປ​ດ້ວຍ​ຄວາມ​ຫວັງ.

ມັນ​ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ເວົ້າ​ໃນ​ປະ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​ນີ້ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ໂຣກ​ມາ​ເມ​ເຣຍສິ້ນ​ສຸດ​ລົງ.

ໄຂ້​ມາ​ເລ​ເຣຍ ໄດ້​ສັງ​ຫານ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ເຄິ່ງ​ລ້ານ​ຄົນ​ໃນ​ແຕ່​ລະ​ປີ, ສ່ວນຫຼາຍ​ແມ່ນ​ເດັກ​

ນ້ອຍ.

ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ສາດ ກໍ​ໃກ້​ຈະ​ສາ​ມາດ​ຢຸດ​ໂຣກ ອີ​ໂບ​ລາ ໄດ້​ເຊັ່ນ​ກັນ. ຢາ​ວັກ​ຊີນ​ທີ່

​ໃຊ້​ເພື່ອ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ໄວ​ຣັ​ສ​ ອີ​ໂບ​ລາ, ບວກ​ກັບ​ຢາ​ໃໝ່​ສອງ​ຊະ​ນິດ​ເພື່ອ​ປິ່ນ​ປົວ​ຜູ້​ເຄາະ​ຮ້າຍ

ນັ້ນ, ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ຊ່ວຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຂອງ​ຄົນ​ຈຳ​ນວນຫຼາຍ​ໃນ​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ລັດ ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ

ຄອງ​ໂກ. ໂຣກ​ອີ​ໂບ​ລາ ເຄີຍ​ສັງ​ຫານ​ຜູ້​ເຄາະ​ຮ້າຍ​ຂອງ​ມັນ​ເຖິງ 90 ເປີ​ເຊັນ. ແຕ່​ຕອນ​ນີ້,

ມັນ​ໄດ້​ເປັນ​ສິ່ງ​ກົງ​ກັນ​ຂ້າມ ຖ້າ​ມັນ​ມີ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ໄວ​ຣັ​ສ​ໃນ​ເລືອດ​ຂອງ​ຄົນຢູ່​ລະ​ດັບ​ທີ່​ຕ່ຳ.

ດ​ຣ. ແອນ​ໂທ​ນີ ໂຟ​ຊີ, ຈາກ​ສະ​ຖາ​ບັນ​ເພື່ອ​ສຸ​ຂະ​ພາບ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຖ້າ​ເຈົ້າ​ມີ

ເຊື້ອ​ໄວ​ຣັ​ສ​ໜ້ອຍ, ການ​ຕາຍ​ກໍ​ຈະຫຼຸດ​ເຫຼືອ​ປະ​ມານ 10 ເປີ​ເຊັ​ນ.”

ດ​ຣ. ແອນ​ໂທ​ນີ ໂຟ​ຊີ ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ໜ້າ​ການ​ຄົ້ນ​ຄວ້າ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ພະ​ຍາດ​ຕິດ​ຕໍ່​ຢູ່​ສະ​ພາ​ບັນ​

ເພື່ອ​ສຸ​ຂະ​ພາບ ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ. ທ່ານຍັງ​ເປັນ​ສະ​ມ​ຊິກ​ຂອງ​ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ​

ຕິດ​ຕາມ​ການ​ກະ​ກຽມ​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ.

ອົງ​ການ​ອະ​ນາ​ໄມ​ໂລກ ແລະ ທະ​ນາ​ຄານ​ໂລກ ໄດ້​ຂໍ​ໃຫ້​ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ປະ

​ເມີນ​ຄວາມ​ພ້ອມ​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ ສຳ​ລັບ​ໂຣກ​ລະ​ບາດ​ໃນ​ຄັ້ງ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ໃນ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ສະ​ບັບ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ, ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໄດ້​ເຕືອນ​ວ່າ ໂລກ

​ແມ່ນບໍ່​ມີ​ຄວາ​ມ​ພ້ອມ​ຢ່າງ​ໜ້າ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ. ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ພ້ອມຫຼາຍ​ ທີ່​ໂຣກ​ລະ​ບາດ​ໃນ​ຄັ້ງ​ຕໍ່​

ໄປ​ເຊິ່ງ​ມີ​ສາ​ເຫດ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ໄວ​ຣັ​ສ​ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ ຫຼື ແບັກ​ທີ​ເຣຍ ຫຼື ສານ​ເຄ​ມີ​ອື່ນໆ​ນັ້ນ ອາດ​

ສັງ​ຫານ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ເຖິງ 80 ລ້ານ​ຄົນ ແລະ ກໍ່​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ຄວາມ​ຫາ​ຍະ​ນະ​ທາງ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​

ຢ່າງ​ມະ​ຫາ​ສານ.

ດ​ຣ. ໂກ​ຣ ຮາ​ເລັມ ບ​ຣັ້ນ​ແລນ (Gro Harlem Brundtland), ປະ​ທານ​ຮ່ວມ​ຂອງ​ຄະ

​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ​ຕິດ​ຕາມ​ການ​ກະ​ກຽມ​ທົ່​ວ​ໂລກ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຖ້ານີ້​ແມ່ນ​ການ​ກະ​ກຽມ​

ປ້ອງ​ກັນ ຫຼື ກອງ​ທັບ​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງ​ເຮົາ, ມັນ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ແຕ່​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ

ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ ແຕ່​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ແລະ ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ ຫຼື ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທັງ​ໝົດ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​

ຜູ້​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ. ມັນ​ຕ້ອງ​ເປັນ​ຄື​ກັນ​ໃນ​ການ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ດ້ານ​ສຸ​ຂະ​ພາບ​ທົ່ວ

​ໂລກ.”

ໃນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ການ​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ຄັ້ງຫຼ້າ​ສຸດ​ໄປ ອາ​ຟ​ຣິ​ກາ ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ນັ້ນ, ດ​ຣ. ໂຟ​ຊີ ໄດ້

​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ດີ​ໃຈ​ກັບ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ການ​ທາງ​ການ​ແພດ ທີ່​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ໄວ​ຣັ​ສ​ອີ​ໂບ​ລາ.

ດ​ຣ. ແອນ​ໂທ​ນີ ໂຟ​ຊີ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ພູມ​ໃຈ​ຢ່າງ​ແທ້ໆ​ກັບ​ຄວາມ​ສາ​ມາດ​ຂອງ

​ຊາວ ຄອງ​ໂກ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ບໍ​ລິ​ຫານ​ການ​ປິ່ນ​ປົວ​ຢູ່​ທີ່ນີ້, ພ້ອມ​ກັ​ບການ​ກະ​ກຽມ ຂອງ​ຊາວ ຣາ​

ວັນ​ດາ ແລະ ອູ​ການ​ດາ, ໃນ​ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ໄວ​ຣັ​ສ​ໄດ້​ແຜ່​ລ​າມ​ຂ້າມ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ.”

ໃນ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ປີ​ຄັ້ງ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ, ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໄດ້​ອ້າງ​ເຖິງ​

ອຸ​ປະ​ສັກ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ເມືອງ ແລະ ສັງ​ຄົມ ເພື່ອ​ປ້​ອງ​ກັນ​ໂຣກ​ລວມ​ທັງຄວາມ​ອັບ​ປະ​ຍົດ​ທີ່​

ມາ​ຈາກ​ໂຣກວັນ​ນະ​ໂລກ, HIV/AIDS, ອີ​ໂບ​ລາ ແລະ ໂຣກ​ເຈັບ​ປ່ວຍ​ອື່ນໆ. ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​

ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ອ້າງ​ເຖິງ​ການ​ຂາດ​ພື້ນ​ຖານ​ໂຄງ​ລ່າງ, ນ້ຳ​ສະ​ອາດ ແລະ ສຸ​ຂະ​ອະ​ນາ​ໄມ ແລະ

ການ​ຂາດ​ເງິນ​ທຶນ.

ດ​ຣ. ໂກ​ຣ ຮາ​ເລັມ ບ​ຣັ້ນ​ແລນ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ກະ​ກຽມ​ທີ່​ແຂງ​

ແກ່ນກວ່າ​ເກົ່າຢ່າງ​ທົ່ວ​ເຖິງ ເພື່ອຫຼີກ​ລ່ຽງ​ການ​ສູນ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ທີ່ບໍ່​ຈຳ​ເປັນ ແລະ ການ​ສູນ

​ເສຍ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ກິດ​ຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ.”

ລາຍ​ງານ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໄດ້​ເຕືອນ​ວ່າ ສະ​ຖາ​ນະ​ການ​ສັງ​ຄົມໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ພະ​ຍາດທັງຫຼາຍ​ແຜ່

​ລາມ ລວມ​ທັງຄວາມ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງ​ທີ່​ແກ່​ຍາວ ແລະ ການ​ບັງ​ຄັບ​ໃຫ້​ຍົກ​ຍ້າຍ​ຖິ່ນ​ຖານ. ເຂົາ​

ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ປະ​ເທດ​ຕ່າງໆ​ຈັດ​ຕັ້ງ​ການ​ກະ​ກຽມ​ພາ​ວະ​ສຸກ​ເສີນ​ຈາກ​ລະ​ດັບ​ທ້ອງ

​ຖິ່ນຫາ​ລະ​ດັບ​ສູງ ແລະ ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ຮ່ວມ​ກັນ, ທຸກໆ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ການ​ເມືອງ ທີ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ

​ການ​ແຜ່​ລະ​ບາດ​ຂອ​ງ​ພະ​ຍາດ ແລະ ການ​ສູນ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິ​ຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ.

This week, world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly heard warnings about massive loss of life and diseases that could circle the global in just three days. VOA's Carol Pearson reports that a special global preparedness monitoring group issued a report that says inaction will have grim consequences. The report said prevention heavily depends on political and social action as well as good medical care.



AIDS is no longer the threat it once was. Treatment has changed that, and research on a vaccine is promising.



There's even talk now about ending malaria. Malaria kills half a million people each year, most of them children.



Scientists are also closing in on Ebola. A vaccine to prevent Ebola, plus two new drugs to treat its victims, are saving lives in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Ebola used to kill up to 90% of its victims. Now, that's been turned around if there's a low amount of virus in a person's bloodstream.



"If you get a low viral load, the mortality goes down to around 10%."



Dr. Anthony Fauci heads research on infectious diseases at U.S. National Institutes of Health. He is also a member of the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board.



The World Health Organization and the World Bank asked the board to assess global preparedness for the next pandemic.



In its first report, the board warned that the world is woefully unprepared. So unprepared that the next pandemic caused by a deadly virus or bacterium or other agent could kill up to 80 million people and cause enormous economic suffering.



"If this had been the defense or military preparations in our country, it would not only have been the defense minister, but the whole government and the prime minister or president responsible. This has to be the same in global health security."



During a recent trip to East Africa, Dr. Fauci was pleased with the medical practices that are containing the Ebola virus.



"I was clearly impressed at the capabilities of the Congolese who are administering the care here, as well as the preparedness, of the Rwandans and the Ugandans, in case cases spill over the border."



In its first annual report, the board cited political and social obstacles to preventing disease including the stigma associated with TB, HIV/AIDS, Ebola and other illnesses. They also cited lack of infrastructure -- clean water and sanitation -- and lack of funding.



"We need to have a stronger preparedness across the board to avoid unnecessary loss of life and large economic losses."



The report warned that political situations that enable disease to spread include prolonged conflict and forced migration. They urged countries to establish emergency preparedness from the local level on up and to work with each other, all political issues that could prevent outbreaks of disease and huge loss of life.