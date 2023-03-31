ຮອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ນາງຄາ​ມາ​ລາ ແຮ​ຣິສ ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ຄຳ​ໝັ້ນ​ສັນ​ຍາທີ່​ຈະ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ຮ່ວມ​ມື​ກັບແທນ​ຊາ​ເນຍ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ພົບ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ທີ່​ເປັນ​ແມ່​ຍິງ​ຄົນ​ດຽວໃນ​ອາ​ຟ​ຣິ​ກາ ທີ່​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ທ່າມກາງ​ການ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ ​ຢ່າງ​ເປັນ​ທາງ​ການ​ເທື່ອ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ຕໍ່ທະ​ວີບ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.

ປະ​ທານ​າ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີແທນ​ຊາ​ເນຍ ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ຊາ​ເມຍ ຊູ​ລູ​ຮູ ຮາ​ຊ​ຊານ ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ກຳ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ ​ເວ​ລາ​ອະ​ດີດ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີຈອນ ມາ​ກາ​ຟູ​ລີ ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ໃນ​ປີ 2021. ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ຍົກ​ຍ້ອງ ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ຫັນ​ປ່ຽນບັ​ນ​ດານະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ນິ​ຍົມຂອງ​ທ່ານ ເຊັ່ນ​ວ່າ ການ​ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານການ​ສັກ​ຢາ​ວັກ​ຊີນ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ໂຄວິດ-19 ​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຫ້າມ​ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍແມ່​ຍິງ​ທີ່​ຖື​ພາບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ເຂົ້າ​ໂຮງ​ຮຽນ ແລະອອກ​ຂໍ້​ຈຳ​ກັດໃນການ​ສະ​ແດງ​ຄວາມ​ຄິດ​ຄວາມ​ເຫັນ.

ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ ຈະ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອ 560 ລ້ານ​ໂດ​ລາ ​ໃນ​ການ​ຊ່ວ​ເຫລືອ​ສອງ ​ຝ່າ​ຍ​ແກ່​ແທນ​ຊາ​ເນຍໃນ​ສົກງົບ​ປະ​ມານ​ປີ​ໜ້າ. ​ແລະ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ແຮຣິ​ສ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ​ຈະ​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ການ​ພົວ​ພັນ ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ຄ້າ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ-ແທນ​ຊາ​ເນຍ ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ເພື່ອ​ສົ່ງ​ທາດ​ນິກ​ເກີ ​ທີ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ເຮັດໝໍ້​ໄຟຈາກ​ແທນ​ຊາ​ເນຍ ມາສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ​ຕະ​ຫລາດ​ໂລກ ພາຍ​ໃນ​ປີ 2026 ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ຍີ່​ຫໍ້​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ແພງ ແລະ​ການ​ຮ່ວມ​ມື​ຢູ່​ໃນຂົງ​ເຂດ ຮວມ​ທັງ​ການ​ພັດ​ທະ​ນາ​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ ຊີ​ວະ​ນາໆ​ພັນ ການ​ໃຫ້​ອຳ​ນາດ​ແກ່​ແມ່​ຍິງ ແ​ລະ​ບັນ​ດາ​ໂຄ​ງ​ການ​ສຸ​ຂະ​ພາບ.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday pledged continuing cooperation with Tanzania as she met with the country’s president, the only female head of state in Africa, in the middle of her first official visit to the continent.

Tanzania’s president, Samia Suluhu Hassan, took office when former President John Magafuli died in 2021. She is credited for rolling back some of his unpopular policies, such as his resistance to COVID-19 vaccinations, his ban on pregnant schoolgirls and his limits on freedoms of expression.

The United States will provide $560 million in bilateral assistance to Tanzania next fiscal year. And on Thursday, Harris said Washington would expand U.S.-Tanzania commercial engagement; work toward the delivery of battery-grade nickel from Tanzania to the U.S. and the global market as soon as 2026; expand affordable broadband; and cooperate in areas such as democratic development, biodiversity, women’s empowerment and health projects.

“Thanks to the progress of your administration, you have made a champion – you have been a champion of democratic reforms in this country and in that way have expanded our partnership,” Harris said. “So, today, then, is part of the strengthening relationship between our countries and, under your leadership, I have full confidence that we will be able to do just that.”

"Today Tanzania has had another historic milestone, with two female leaders, the vice president and the president, meeting here today,” said Hassan, who is known by Tanzanians as “Mama Samia.”

She added, “What an inspiration and a testimony to Tanzanian young girls. I truly thank you, Madam Vice President, for honoring my invitation and coming to visit me.”

The president made several requests of Harris, including an expansion of the long-term visa program for Tanzanians in the U.S., a 10-year extension of the African Growth and Opportunity Act, and a future presidential visit.

“Tanzanians are now anxiously waiting for President Joe Biden’s visit in Tanzania,” she said. “And please kindly convey our greetings and our invitation that Tanzania is waiting to host him.”

Several hundred college students waited for hours at the airport and at the statehouse to see whom many described as the most powerful woman in America.

“She motivates us and she gives us many opportunities, so we are proud of her,” said Emliia John, 26, a student of diplomacy.

“I’m expecting a lot of changes, in education, in politics, also in finance, economics,” said student Faith Moses, also a student of diplomacy. "We really need to be like America, at least to reach America in economics.”

Harris also paid her respects to victims of a deadly 1998 U.S. Embassy bombing.

She heads next to Zambia, her final stop on this weeklong trip.