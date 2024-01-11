ການໂຕ້ວາທີແຂ່ງຂັນເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີຄັ້ງທີຫ້າຂອງພັກຣີພັບບລິກັນ ເມື່ອວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ໂດຍມີຜູ້ສະໝັກຂັ້ນນຳ 2 ໃນ 3 ທ່ານ ກໍຄື ຜູ້ປົກຄອງລັດຟລໍຣິດາ ທ່ານຣອນ ດີແຊນຕິສ ແລະ ອະດີດເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດສະຫະລັດ ປະຈຳອົງ ການສະຫະປະຊາດ ທ່ານນາງ ນິກກີ ເຮລີ.

ການໂຕ້ວາທີໂດຍມີການຖົກຖຽງກັນມີຂຶ້ນຢູ່ຟາມແຫ່ງນຶ່ງໃນລັດໄອໂອວາ ທາງພາກຕາເວັນຕົກຕອນກາງຂອງສະຫະລັດ ຊຶ່ງຈະຈັດການສະເໜີຊື່ບັນດາຜູ້ສະໝັກເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຄັ້ງທຳອິດຂອງປະເທດ ພາຍໃນບໍ່ເຖິງນຶ່ງອາທິດ.

ທ່ານດີແຊນຕິສ ແລະທ່ານນາງເຮລີ ໄດ້ໃຊ້ເວລາສອງຊົ່ວໂມງໂດຍສ່ວຍຫຼາຍຂອງການໂຕ້ວາທີ ກ່າວໂຈມຕີຊຶ່ງກັນແລະກັນ ແລະການຕ້ອງຕິແບບທີ່ບໍ່ຄ່ອຍມີມາກ່ອນຕໍ່ຜູ້ສະໝັກທີ່ນຳໜ້າໝູ່ໃນການແຂ່ງຂັນ ກໍຄື ອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ. ເມື່ອຖືກຖາມວ່າ ຖ້າທ່ານນາງຄິດວ່າ ທ່ານທຣຳ ມີຄຸນສົມບັດທີ່ຈະບໍລິຫານປະເທດ ທ່ານນາງຫລີກລ່ຽງທີ່ຈະຕອບຄຳຖາມໂດຍກົງ ດ້ວຍການກ່າວວ່າ ປະທານາທິບໍດີຄົນຕໍ່ໄປ ຕ້ອງມີ “ຄຸນນະທຳທີ່ແຈ່ມແຈ້ງ.” ອະດີດຜູ້ປົກຄອງລັດຄາໂຣໄລນາໃຕ້ທ່ານນີ້ ໄດ້ຢືນຢັດຕໍ່ຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງໃນປີ 2020 ຊຶ່ງທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ “ທ່ານທຣຳຜ່າຍແພ້, ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຊະນະ.”

ນຶ່ງໃນການໂຕ້ວາທີທີ່ພົ້ນເດັ່ນກໍຄື ທ່ານດີແຊນຕິສ ໄດ້ຊີ້ໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງການອະນຸ ມັດເງິນສະໜັບສະໜຸນແກ່ຊາວຢູເຄຣນຂອງທ່ານນາງເຮລີ ນັ້ນ ເປັນ “ວິທີຄິດຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ” ໂດຍທຳທ່າວ່າ ສະຫະລັດມີແຫລ່ງທຶນຢ່າງບໍ່ຈຳກັດ ແລ້ວກ່າວວ່າ “ເຈົ້າສາມາດເອົາເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດອອກໄປຈາກອົງ ການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ແຕ່ເຈົ້າບໍ່ສາມາດເອົາອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດອອກຈາກເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດໄດ້.”

ທ່ານນາງເຮລີ ແຕກຕ່າງຈາກການຄັດຄ້ານທີ່ເພີ້ມຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນຂອງພັກຣີີພັບບລີກັນ ຕໍ່ການຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອແກ່ຢູເຄຣນ ທີ່ໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜຸນ ໃນດ້ານການສະໜອງຍຸດໂທປະກອນແລະອາວຸດ ຍ້ອນການຄາດຄະເນຂອງທ່ານນາງທີ່ວ່າ ຫາກຣັດ ເຊຍຈະຊະນະ, “ໂປແລນ ທີ່ຢູ່ໃນເຂດທະເລບາລຕິກ ເປັນປະເທດຕໍ່ໄປ ແລະອັນນັ້ນ ເຮັດໃຫ້ສະຫະລັດ ຕົກຢູ່ໃນຄວາມສ່ຽງ.” ເຖິງຢ່າງນັ້ນກໍຕາມ ທ່ານນາງຄັດຄ້ານຕໍ່ການສົ່ງເງິນໄປໃຫ້ຕ່າງປະເທດໃດໆ ເນື່ອງຈາກວ່າບໍ່ສາມາດຕິດຕາມ ມັນໄດ້.

The fifth Republican presidential debate, Wednesday night, featured two of the top three candidates, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley.

The contentious debate took place in the Midwestern farm state of Iowa, which holds the country’s first presidential nominating event in less than a week.

Attacks and accusations

DeSantis and Haley spent most of the two-hour event attacking each other and rarely criticizing the race’s frontrunner, former President Donald Trump. When asked if she thought Trump has the character to run the country, Haley avoided answering the question directly, saying the next president needs "moral clarity." The former South Carolina governor was firm on the outcome of the 2020 election, which Trump has been denying, saying "Trump lost, [U.S. President Joe] Biden won."

'A UN way of thinking'

In one of the standout lines, DeSantis pointed to Haley’s approval of money to support Ukrainians as a "United Nations way of thinking," acting as though the U.S. has unlimited resources, saying, "You can take the ambassador out of the United Nations but you can’t take the United Nations out of the ambassador."

Haley diverges from the growing Republican resistance to aid for Ukraine, supporting the provision of equipment and weaponry because of her prediction that should Russia win, "Poland the Baltics are next, and that puts the U.S. at risk." However, she opposes sending money to any foreign country, given the inability to track it.