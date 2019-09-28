ການປະທ້ວງຢູ່ໃນເຮຕີເທື່ອຫລ້າສຸດໄດ້ເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນດ້ວຍເຫດລະເບີດ ເວລາຊາວບ້ານ ຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນ ທີ່​ຄຸ້ມຊີເຕ ໂຊໄລ (Cite Soleil) ​ຊຶ່ງເປັນຄຸ້ມທຸກຈົນທີ່ ຮູ້ກັນດີໃນ​ເລື້ອງ

ແ​ກັ່ງອັນຕະພານ ຄ້າຢາເສບຕິດແລະລັກພາໂຕໂຈມຕີ ກອງບັນຊາການກຳລັງຮັກສາ

ຄວາມປອດໄພທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ຫຼື UDMO.

ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ລັກ​ເອົາເຄື່ອງຂອງ ຂົນເອົາເຟີນີເຈີ ແລະສິ່ງຂອງຕ່າງໆ ຫຼັງຈາກ ນັ້ນກໍໄດ້

ຈູດໄຟໃສ່ຕຶກອາຄານແລະບັນດາລົດຕຳຫຼວດ ຊຶ່ງ​ໄດ້ພາໃຫ້ເກີດລະ ເບີດ ຕິດ​ຕາມ​ມາ.

ຜູ້ປະທ້ວງຄົນນຶ່ງ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ ວີໂອເອ ພາກພາສາຄຣີໂອ (Creole) ໃນວັນສຸກວານນີ້

ວ່າ ການກະ​ທຳຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າແມ່ນ​ເພື່ອ​ເປັນການຕອບໂຕ້ ຕໍ່ອັນທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າກ່າວວ່າ ບໍ່

ມີຄວາມທ່ຽງທຳໂດຍຕຳຫຼວດ ແລະການປົກຄອງບໍ່ດີ ຊຶ່ງເຮັດໃຫ້ຊີວິດເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຮັບ

ຄວາມທຸກທໍລະມານ.

ລາວກ່າວວ່າ “ເວລາເຈົ້າເຫັນຄົນຢູ່ຕາມຖະໜົນຫົນທາງບໍ່ມີຫຍັງ ແຕ່ມີແຂນ ແລະຂາ

ແລະ​ເມື່ອກຳ​ລັງ UDMO ເຫັນດັ່ງນັ້ນ ​ແລ້ວ​ກໍຍິງ ແລະສັງຫານ ສາມຄົນຢູ່ໃນເມືອງ

ຊີເຕ ໂຊໄລ ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງໄດ້ບອກໃຫ້ຊາວບ້ານ ພາ ກັນລຸກຂຶ້ນ ແລະກວດລ້າງລັດ

ຖະບານດັ່ງກ່າວ ເພາະວ່າ ທ່ານໂຈເວີແນລ ມົວຊີ (Jovenel Moise) ບໍ່ໄດ້ເຮັດຫຍັງ

ໃຫ້ແກ່ພວກເຮົາ ນອກຈາກຂ້າພວກ ເຮົາ.”

ຢູ່ແຫ່ງອື່ນໆ ທີ່ເມືອງປອກ ໂອ ແປຣງ (Port-au-Prince) ພວກປະທ້ວງ ໄດ້ພາກັນຕັນ

ຖະໜົນຫົນທາງດ້ວຍກ້ອນຫີນ ງ່າໄມ້ ແລະຈູດຕີນລົດ. ທຸລະ ກິດຕ່າງໆ ແລະໂຮງຮຽນ

ໄດ້ປິດ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຫຼາຍພັນຄົນພາກັນເດີນຂະບວນ ໄປຍັງ​ແດລມັສ (Delmas) ທີ່ເປັນ

ຖະໜົນຫຼວງ ເຊື່ອມຕໍ່ເຂດໃຈ​ກາງເມືອງ ກັບ​ເຂດ​ຊານ​ເມືອງ ທີ່​ມີ​ຄົນ​ຮັ່ງ​ອາ​ໄສ​ຢູ່ນັ້ນ.

ແຕ່ວ່າພວກປະທ້ວງພາກັນລັກ​ເອົາເຄື່ອງຂອງ​ຈາກ​ຮ້ານຕ່າງໆ ເຊັ່ນວ່າຮ້ານ ຂາຍເຄື່ອງ

ອີເລັກໂຕຣນິກ ແລະ Banj ຊຶ່ງເປັນຄຸ້ມ​ບ້ານ ​ທີ່ໃຊ້​ໄດ້ຫຼາຍຢ່າງ ອັນເປັນເຮືອນຊານຂອງ

ເຈົ້າຂອງບໍລິສັດເທັກໂນໂລຈີທີ່ເປັນຜູ້ມີຊື່ສຽງ ແລະ ທ່ານແມັກ ອາແລງ ໂບຊີໂກລ. ທ່ານ

ໄດ້ສົ່ງສັນຍານຮ້ອງຂໍການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ (SOS) ຢູ່ໃນທວິດເຕີ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພວກປະທ້ວງ ໄດ້ພາກັນທັບມ້າງຜ່ານ ເຂົ້າປະຕູເຫລັກ ແລະເຂົ້າໄປໃນຄຸ້ມ ຂົນເອົາສິ່ງຂອງແລະຈູດ

ໄຟເຜົາ.

ຜູ້ປະທ້ວງຄົນນຶ່ງທີ່ວີໂອເອ ໄດ້ລົມນໍາ ຢູ່ຖະໜົນແດລມາສ (Delmas) ກ່າວວ່າ ລາວ

ໄປຖະໜົນດັ່ງ​ກ່າວເປັນເທື່ອທຳອິດໃນມື້ນີ້ ເພາະວ່າລາວໂຫຍຫີວ.

ລາວກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພເຈົ້າຕ້ອງໄດ້ອາໄສບັນດາເພື່ອນບ້ານ ເປັນເວລາສາມມື້ ຕິດຕໍ່ກັນ ເພື່ອໄດ້ກິນຫຍັງເລັກໆນ້ອຍໆ. ປະທານາທິບໍດີຕ້ອງໜີອອກໄປ ທ່ານເປັນສາເຫດຕໍ່

ຄວາມທຸກທໍລະມານຂອງພວກເຮົາ.

ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງຝ່າຍຄ້ານ ທ່ານຣິກາຣດ໌ ປີແອຣ (Ricard Pierre) ກໍ ໄດ້ເຂົ້າ

ຮ່ວມ​ກັບພວກປະທ້ວງໃນການເດີນຂະບວນ​ເຂົາເຈົ້າເຂົ້າໄປສູ່ໃນເມືອງ.

ລາວໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ ວີໂອເອ ພາກພາສາຄຣີໂອລ ວ່າ “ມື້ນີ້ເປັນການຕໍ່ສູ້ສຸດທ້າຍ ໃນສົງ

ຄາມ ເພື່ອຂັບໄລ່ທ່ານໂຈເວີແນລ.”



Haiti's latest protests began with explosions when hundreds of Cite Soleil residents, a slum notorious for gang activity, drug dealing and kidnapping, attacked the local UDMO security force headquarters.



They looted, carrying out furniture and other materials, then set fire to the building and police cars, prompting the explosions. [[https://twitter.com/SandraDVOA/status/1177686994153066497 ]]



A protester who spoke to VOA Creole Friday said their actions were in response to what they said were injustices by police and poor governance, which has made their lives miserable.



"When you see the people in the street with nothing but their arms and legs, and the UDMO sees that and shoots and kills three people in Cite Soleil, we have to tell the residents to rise up and root out this government because Jovenel Moise has done nothing for us except kill us," he said.



Elsewhere in Port-au-Prince, protesters blocked roads with stones, branches and flaming tires. Businesses and schools were shuttered as thousands marched up Delmas, a main road linking the downtown area to affluent suburbs.



But protesters looted businesses such as an electronics store and Banj, a multiuse complex that houses a tech company owned by hipster and tech guru Marc Alain Boucicault. He sent out an SOS on Twitter as protesters crashed through the steel gates and entered the complex, ransacking it and setting fires.



[[ https://twitter.com/SandraDVOA/status/1177656109273960450 ]]



A protester VOA Creole spoke to on the Delmas road said he was in the streets for the first time today because he's starving.



"I've had to rely on neighbors three days in a row to be able to eat a little something," he said. "The president has to go, he is the cause of our suffering."



Opposition Senator Ricard Pierre joined the protesters on their march uptown.



"Today is the final battle in the war to get rid of Jovenel," he told VOA Creole.

