ຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງໄສລອບສັງຫານ ຢູ່ເຮຕີ ແມ່ນອະດີດຜູ້ໃຫ້ຂ່າວ ແກ່ອົງການ DEA

ນຶ່ງໃນຈຳນວນຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງໄສ ທີ່ພົວພັບໃນການລອບສັງຫານປະທານາທິບໍດີເຮຕີ ທ່ານ

ໂຈເວີແນລ ມວາເຊ ແມ່ນຜູ້ໃຫ້ຂ່າວແກ່ອົງການຄວບຄຸມຢາເສບຕິດຂອງສະຫະລັດ ຫຼື

DEA ອີງຕາມເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອົງການຄວບຄຸມຢາເສບຕິດສະຫະລັດ ຄົນນຶ່ງ ໄດ້ແຈ້ງຜ່ານ

ທາງອີແມລຕໍ່ວີໂອເອ.

“ເວລານັ້ນ ນຶ່ງໃນຈຳນວນຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງໄສໃນການສັງຫານ ປະທານາທິບໍດີເຮຕີ ທ່ານໂຈ

ເວີແນລ ມວາເຊ ໄດ້ເປັນແຫຼ່ງທີ່ໄວ້ເນື້ອເຊື່ອໃຈສຳລັບອົງການ DEA” ນັ້ນຄືການຢືນ

ຢັນຂອງເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່. “ຫຼັງຈາກການລອບສັງຫານ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ມວາເຊແລ້ວ ຜູ້ຕ້ອງ

ສົງໄສໄດ້ສົ່ງຂ່າວຫາ ຜູ້ຕິດຕໍ່ຂອງລາວ ທີ່ອົງການ DEA. ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອົງການ DEA ຄົນ

ນຶ່ງທີ່ຖືກແຕ່ງຕັ້ງໃຫ້ເປັນຜູ້ຮັບຜິດຊອບເລື້ອງເຮຕີ ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງໄສເຂົ້າມອບ

ຕົວຕໍ່ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ທ້ອງຖິ່ນແລະຕິດຕາມ ດ້ວຍເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກະຊວງຕ່າງປະເທດສະ

ຫະລັດ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຂໍ້ມູນແກ່ລັດຖະບານເຮຕີ ທີ່ໄດ້ຊ່ວຍໃນການຍອມມອບຕົວ ແລະຈັບຜູ້

ຕ້ອງສົງໄສ ແລະສ່ວນບຸກຄົນອີກ ຜູ້ນຶ່ງ.”

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອົງການ DEA ບໍ່ໄດ້ລະບຸໂຕຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງໄສແຕ່ຢ່າງໃດ.

ເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດເຮຕີປະຈຳສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານບັອກຈິດ ເອດມັນ (Bocchit Edmond)

ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວໃນອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ເຫັນພາບວີດີໂອ ທີ່ໄດ້ມາຈາກອົງ

ການຕຳຫຼວດແຫ່ງຊາດ ແລະເຫັນວ່າ ເປັນທີ່ໄວ້ເນື້ອເຊື່ອໃຈໄດ້ ຊຶ່ງພວກມືສັງຫານຜູ້ທີ່ທ່ານ

ບັນລະຍາຍວ່າເປັນ “ທະຫານຮັບຈ້າງ” ທີ່ໄດ້ປອມໂຕເປັນເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂອງອົງການ DEA.

“ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ປາກພາສາສະແປນິສ ແລະສະເໜີໂຕເຂົາເຈົ້າວ່າເປັນພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອົງການ

DEA. ດັ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາຮູ້ດີ ນີ້ບໍ່ແມ່ນທິດທາງທີ່ DEA ປະຕິບັດງານ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ເຂົາ

ເຈົ້າເປັນພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອົງການ DEA ປອມ. ບັນດາຜູ້ ຊ່ຽວຊານທີ່ໄດ້ເຫັນຮູບໃນວີດີໂອ

ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກນີ້ເປັນຄາດຕະກອນມືອາຊີບ” ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າທີ່ທ່ານເອດມັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດາ

ນັກຂ່າວ.

“ອົງການ DEA ຮູ້ກ່ຽວກັບລາຍງານ ທີ່ພວກມືສັງຫານປະທານາທິບໍດີມວາເຊ ທີ່ຮ້ອງອອກ

ມາວ່າ “DEA” ໃນເວລາການໂຈມຕີ” ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າຂອງເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ຄວບຄຸມຢາເສບຕິດໄດ້

ກ່າວໄວ້. “ບັນດາສ່ວນບຸກຄົນເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ບໍ່ໄດ້ປະຕິບັດງານ ໃນນາມອົງການ DEA ແຕ່ຢ່າງໃດ.”

ທ່ານມວາເຊ ໄດ້ຖືກຍິງຕາຍຢູ່ບ້ານພັກສ່ວນໂຕ ໃນຄຸ້ມຊານເມືອງທີ່ຮັ່ງມີຂອງ ນະຄອນປັອກ-

ໂອ-ແປຣງ (Port-au-Prince) ໃນຕອນເຊົ້າວັນທີ 7 ກໍລະກົດ. ພັນລະຍາຂອງທ່ານ ທ່ານ

ນາງມາຣຕິນ ມວາເຊໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບສາຫັດໃນການ ໂຈມຕີ ແລະຢູ່ໃນສະພາບດີຂຶ້ນ ຫຼັງ

ຈາກໄດ້ຜ່າຕັດຢູ່ໂຮງໝໍ ໃນລັດຟຣໍລິດາ.

ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີຊົ່ວຄາວ ທ່ານກລອດ ໂຈເຊັບ (Claude Joseph) ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ ເຂົ້າກຳໜ້າ

ທີ່ໃນໄລຍະສັ້ນໆຕໍ່ມາ ຫຼັງຈາກປະທານາທິບໍ່ດີໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ກ່າວຕໍ່ ບັນດານັກຂ່າວໃນວັນ

ອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ໂອ້ລົມກັບສະຕີໝາຍເລກນຶ່ງ ຫຼາຍຄັ້ງ.

One of the suspects implicated in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise was a DEA informant, a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration official told VOA in an emailed statement.

"At times, one of the suspects in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was a confidential source to the DEA," the official confirmed. "Following the assassination of President Moïse, the suspect reached out to his contacts at the DEA. A DEA official assigned to Haiti urged the suspect to surrender to local authorities and, along with a U.S. State Department official, provided information to the Haitian government that assisted in the surrender and arrest of the suspect and one other individual."

The DEA official did not identify the suspect.

Haitian Ambassador to the U.S. Bocchit Edmond told reporters last week he had seen video footage obtained by the national police and deemed credible, in which the assassins, whom he described as "mercenaries," posed as agents of the DEA.

"They [were] speaking Spanish and presented themselves as DEA agents. As we well know, this is not the way the DEA operates. I believe they are fake DEA agents. Experts who saw the video said those are professional killers," Edmond told reporters.

"DEA is aware of reports that President Moïse's assassins yelled "DEA" at the time of their attack,” the Drug Enforcement Agency official said. “These individuals were not acting on behalf of DEA."

Moïse was shot to death at his private residence in a wealthy suburb of Port-au-Prince in the early morning hours of July 7. His wife, Martine Moïse, was seriously wounded in the attack and is in good condition after undergoing surgery in Miami, Florida.

Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph, who took charge shortly after the president's death, told reporters Sunday he has spoken with the first lady several times.