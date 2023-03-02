ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ສະ​ຖາ​ນີລົດ​ໄຟ​ແຫ່ງ​ນຶ່ງຂອງກ​ຣີ​ສ ​ມີ​ກຳ​ນົດ​ຈະ​ໄປ​ປາ​ກົດ​ໂຕ​ ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ມື້​ນີ້ ຕໍ່​ໜ້າ​ໄອ​ຍະ​ການ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ປະ​ເທດດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ ພາ​ກັນ​ໄວ້​ອາ​ໄລ ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ເກີດ​ອຸ​ປະ​ຕິ​ເຫດ​ຕຳ​ກັນ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ລົດ​ໄຟ​ໂດຍ​ສານແລະ​ລົດ​ໄຟ​ຂົນ​ສົ່ງ​ ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ ​ມີ​ຜູ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ 43 ຄົນ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ​ອີກກວ່າ 85 ຄົນ.

ເຫດການ​ຕຳກັນ​ໄດ້​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ ​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ແລງວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ທີີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ໃກ້​ກັບ​ເມືອງ​ຕຳ​ເປ ປະ​ມານ 380 ກິ​ໂລ​ແມັດ ທາງ​ພາກ​ເໜືອ​ຂອງ​ເອ​ເທັນ ນ​ະ​ຄອນ​ຫລວງ​ຂອງ​ກ​ຣິ​ສ.

ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ກິ​ຣິ​ອາ​ໂກ​ສ ມິດ​ໂຊ​ຕາ​ກິ​ສ ໄດ້ຖະ​ແຫລງ​ຜ່ານ​ທາງ​ໂທ​ລະ​ພາບ ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ວານ​ນີ້ ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ຢ້ຽ​ມ​ຢາມ​ບ່ອນ​ເກີດ​ເຫດ​ທີ່​ປາ​ກົດ​ວ່າ​ສາ​ເຫດ​ແມ່ນ​ເປັນ “ໂສກ​ນາດ​ຕະ​ກຳ​ຄວາມ​ຜິດ​ພາດ​ຂອງ​ມະ​ນຸດ.” ​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ຄຳ​ໝັ້ນ​ສັນ​ຍາ​ທີ່ ​ຈະ​ສື​ບ​ສວນ​ຢ່າງ​ເຕັມ​ທີ່.

ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຄົມ​ມະ​ນາ​ຄົມ ທ່ານ​ໂກ​ສ​ຕາ​ສ ກາ​ຣາ​ມັນ​ລິ​ສ ໄດ້ລາ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ວານ​ນີ້ ເພື່ອຮັບ​ເອົາ​ຄວາມ​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ​ຕໍ່​ອຸ​ປະ​ຕິ​ເຫດ.

ທ່ານ​ກາ​ຣາ​ມັນ​ລິ​ສ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ລະ​ບົບລາງ​ລົດ​ໄຟ​ກ​ຣິ​ສ “ບໍ່​ທັນ​ສະ​ໄໝ​ທັນ​ກັບ​ສະ​ພາບ​ການ​ຂອງສັດ​ຕະ​ຫວັດ​ທີ 21” ເວ​ລາ​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ຮັບ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ. “ໃນ 3 ປີເຄິ່ງພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ເຮັດ​ທຸກ​ຢ່າງ​ ເພື່ອ​ປັບ​ປຸງ​ໃຫ້​ທັນ​ກັບ​ສະ​ພາບ​ໂຕ​ຈິງ” ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ. “​ໂຊກ​ບໍ່​ດີ ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ບໍ່ໄດ້ເປັນ​ທີ່​ພຽງ​ພໍ ເພື່ອ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ເຫດ​ການ​ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ. ​ແລະ​ນີ້​ເປັ​ນ​ເລື້ອງ​ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ທຸກ​ຄົນ ແລະ​ສ່ວນ​ໂຕ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ເອງ.”

A Greek stationmaster is set to appear Thursday before a prosecutor as the country mourns following the collision between a passenger train and a freight train that killed at least 43 people and injured 85 more.

The collision occurred late Tuesday near the city of Tempe, about 380 kilometers north of Athens, the Greek capital.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a televised address Wednesday after visiting the crash site that it appeared the cause was a “tragic human error.” He promised a full investigation.

Transportation Minister Kostas Karamanlis resigned Wednesday, accepting responsibility for the accident.

Karamanlis said the Greek railway system was “not up to 21st century standards” when he took office. “In these 3.5 years we have made every effort to improve this reality,” he said. “Unfortunately, our efforts have not been sufficient to prevent such a bad incident. And this is very heavy for all of us and me personally.”