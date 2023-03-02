ຫົວໜ້າຄວບຄຸມສະຖານີລົດໄຟແຫ່ງນຶ່ງຂອງກຣີສ ມີກຳນົດຈະໄປປາກົດໂຕ ໃນວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ຕໍ່ໜ້າໄອຍະການ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວ ພາກັນໄວ້ອາໄລ ຫລັງຈາກເກີດອຸປະຕິເຫດຕຳກັນ ລະຫວ່າງລົດໄຟໂດຍສານແລະລົດໄຟຂົນສົ່ງ ເຮັດໃຫ້ ມີຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 43 ຄົນ ແລະໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບອີກກວ່າ 85 ຄົນ.
ເຫດການຕຳກັນໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນ ໃນຕອນແລງວັນອັງຄານທີີ່ຜ່ານມາ ໃກ້ກັບເມືອງຕຳເປ ປະມານ 380 ກິໂລແມັດ ທາງພາກເໜືອຂອງເອເທັນ ນະຄອນຫລວງຂອງກຣິສ.
ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີກິຣິອາໂກສ ມິດໂຊຕາກິສ ໄດ້ຖະແຫລງຜ່ານທາງໂທລະພາບ ໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ຫລັງຈາກການຢ້ຽມຢາມບ່ອນເກີດເຫດທີ່ປາກົດວ່າສາເຫດແມ່ນເປັນ “ໂສກນາດຕະກຳຄວາມຜິດພາດຂອງມະນຸດ.” ທ່ານໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາທີ່ ຈະສືບສວນຢ່າງເຕັມທີ່.
ລັດຖະມົນຕີຄົມມະນາຄົມ ທ່ານໂກສຕາສ ກາຣາມັນລິສ ໄດ້ລາອອກຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ເພື່ອຮັບເອົາຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບຕໍ່ອຸປະຕິເຫດ.
ທ່ານກາຣາມັນລິສ ກ່າວວ່າລະບົບລາງລົດໄຟກຣິສ “ບໍ່ທັນສະໄໝທັນກັບສະພາບການຂອງສັດຕະຫວັດທີ 21” ເວລາທ່ານໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງ. “ໃນ 3 ປີເຄິ່ງພວກເຮົາໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມເຮັດທຸກຢ່າງ ເພື່ອປັບປຸງໃຫ້ທັນກັບສະພາບໂຕຈິງ” ທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວ. “ໂຊກບໍ່ດີ ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຂອງພວກເຮົາບໍ່ໄດ້ເປັນທີ່ພຽງພໍ ເພື່ອປ້ອງກັນເຫດການທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງ. ແລະນີ້ເປັນເລື້ອງທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງສຳລັບພວກເຮົາທຸກຄົນ ແລະສ່ວນໂຕຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເອງ.”
A Greek stationmaster is set to appear Thursday before a prosecutor as the country mourns following the collision between a passenger train and a freight train that killed at least 43 people and injured 85 more.
The collision occurred late Tuesday near the city of Tempe, about 380 kilometers north of Athens, the Greek capital.
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a televised address Wednesday after visiting the crash site that it appeared the cause was a “tragic human error.” He promised a full investigation.
Transportation Minister Kostas Karamanlis resigned Wednesday, accepting responsibility for the accident.
Karamanlis said the Greek railway system was “not up to 21st century standards” when he took office. “In these 3.5 years we have made every effort to improve this reality,” he said. “Unfortunately, our efforts have not been sufficient to prevent such a bad incident. And this is very heavy for all of us and me personally.”