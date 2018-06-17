ກຣີສ ແລະ ມາເຊໂດເນຍ ເຊັນຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ ສິ້ນສຸດ ການຂັດແຍ້ງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຊື່ປະເທດ

ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດຂອງ ກຣີສ ແລະ ມາເຊໂດເນຍ ໄດ້ລົງນາມໃນຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ

ເບື້ອງຕົ້ນຄັ້ງປະຫວັດສາດ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຊື່ຂອງປະເທດ.

ທ່ານ ນິຄອສ ຄອສຊີອາສ ຈາກປະເທດ ກຣີສ ແລະ ທ່ານ ນິໂຄລາ ດີມິທຣອຟ ຈາກ

ປະເທດ ມາເຊໂດເນຍ ໄດ້ເຊັນຂໍ້ຕົກລົງໃນວັນອາທິດມື້ນີ້, ທີ່ເມືອງທະເລສາບ

ເປຣສເປສ, ເຊິ່ງຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃກ້ກັບເຂດຊາຍແດນ ຂອງສອງປະເທດນັ້ນ.

ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ກຣີສ ແລະ ມາເຊໂດເນຍ, ທ່ານ ອາເລັກຊີ ຊີປຣັສ ແລະ ທ່ານ

ໂຊຣານ ຊາເອຟ, ໄດ້ເປັນສັກຂີພິຍານໃນການລົງນາມ ເມື່ອວັນອາທິດມື້ນີ້ ທີ່ຈະຕັ້ງຊື່

ໃໝ່ໃຫ້ປະເທດນ້ອຍໃນແຫຼມບອລກັນ ເປັນສາທາລະນະລັດ ມາເຊໂດເນຍເໜືອ.

ມາເຊໂດເນຍ ໄດ້ຕົກລົງທີ່ຈະປ່ຽນຊື່ໃໝ່ ເພື່ອແລກປ່ຽນກັບການຍົກ ເລີກການກີດກັ້ນ

ຂອງ ກຣີສ ຕໍ່ການເປັນສະມາຊິກ ອົງການ ເນໂຕ້ (NATO) ແລະ ສະຫະປະພາບ

ຢູໂຣບ ຂອງ ມາເຊໂດເນຍ.

ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາໃນສອງປະເທດ ຕ້ອງໃຫ້ສັດຕະຍາບັນຕໍ່ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງດັ່ງກ່າວ,

ເຊິ່ງເປັນຂັ້ນຕອນທີ່ອາດໃຊ້ເວລາຫຼາຍເດືອນ.

ອະດີດສາທາລະນະລັດ ຢູໂກສລາເວຍ ແລະ ຂົງເຂດປະຫວັດສາດໃນພາກເໜືອ

ຂອງ ກຣີສ ໄດ້ມີບັນຫາກັນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການໃຊ້ຊື່ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ປະເທດ ມາເຊໂດເນຍ

ໄດ້ຮັບເອກະລາດໃນປີ 1991.

ປະຊາຊົນ ກຣີສ ຫຼາຍຄົນເວົ້າວ່າ ການອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ປະເທດ ທີ່ຢູ່ໃກ້ຄຽງໃຊ້ຊື່ຂອງ

ຕົນ ເປັນການດູຖູກປະຫວັດສາດຂອງ ກຣີສ ແລະ ບົ່ງບອກເຖິງການອ້າງເອົາດິນ

ແດນຂອງ ກຣີສ.

ປະຊາຊົນ ມາເຊໂດເນຍ ບາງຄົນກ່າວວ່າ ການປ່ຽນຊື່ປະເທດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຫຼື ແມ່ນ

ກະທັ້ງແກ້ໄຂມັນໃນຂໍ້ຕົກລົງກັບ ກຣີສ ແມ່ນການຂາຍຊາດ.

The foreign ministers of Greece and Macedonia have signed a historic preliminary agreement on the latter's name.



Greece's Nikos Kotzias and Macedonia's Nikola Dimitrov signed the accord Sunday at the Prespa Lake district, near the two countries' common border.



The prime ministers of Greece and Macedonia, Alexi Tsipras and Zoran Zaev, witnessed the signing Sunday that would rename the tiny Balkan state as the Republic of North Macedonia.



Macedonia has agreed to the name change in exchange for Greece dropping its block of Macedonia's membership in NATO and the European Union.



Lawmakers in both countries must ratify the agreement, a process that could take months.



The former Yugoslav republic and the historic area of northern Greece have been feuding over the use of the name since the country Macedonia gained independence in 1991.



Many Greeks say allowing the neighboring country to use the name insults Greek history and implies a claim on Greek territory.



Some Macedonians say changing their country's name or even modifying it in a deal with Greece istreason.