ລັດຖະບານ ປິດການບໍລິການອິນເຕິແນັດ ເພື່ອຄວບຄຸມພວກປະທ້ວງ

ໃນໄລຍະ 24 ຄືນ ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ປະຊາຊົນຊາວມຽນມາໄດ້ປະສົບກັບບັນຫາດຽວກັນ ຄືສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ຂອງອິນເຕີແນັດໄດ້ປິດລົງ ແລະໃນຕອນເຊົ້າໄດ້ເປີດຄືນມາໃໝ່.

ຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນ ປະຊາຊົນຫຼາຍສິບພັນຄົນ ຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວປະເທດ ກໍພາກັນນຳໃຊ້ແອັບ Psiphone ແລະອື່ນໆ ຫຼີກການກວດກາ ແລະກີດກັ້ນທີ່ເຮັດຂຶ້ນໂດຍລັດຖະ ບານທະຫານ ເພື່ອບໍ່ໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າເຂົ້າໄປຫາເວັບໄຊທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມນິຍົມເຊັ່ນວ່າ ເຟສບຸກ ທວິດເຕີ ແລະອື່ນໆ.

ການປິດລົງໃນຕອນກາງຄືນ ເປັນການປະຕິບັດງານຂອງລັດຖະບານທະຫານ ມຽນມາ.

ອິນເຕີແນັດບໍ່ໄດ້ອອກແບບເພື່ອໃຫ້ “ເປີດ ແລະປິດ” ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າຂອງທ່ານໄມ ເກີລ ຮູລ ປະທານບໍລິສັດ Psiphone ອຸບປະກອນທີ່ໃຊ້ເພື່ອຫລົບຫຼີກ ເຊັນວ່າ ຕາໜ່າງການສົນທະນາສ່ວນໂຕ ທີ່ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ບັນດາຜູ້ໃຊ້ໄປຫາເວັບໄຊຕ່າງໆ ໂດຍປາດສະຈາກການຖືກຈັບໄດ້. Psiphone ເຮັດວຽກກັບອົງການຂ່າວຕ່າງໆ ເຊັ່ນວ່າ ວີໂອເອ.

ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ “ເຈົ້າຕ້ອງເຮັດວຽກໜັກ ເພື່ອຈະຫຼີກລ່ຽງກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້.”

ມຽນມາເປັນປະເທດຫລ້າສຸດຫວ່າງມໍ່ໆມານີ້ ທີ່ປະສົບກັບບັນຫາການປິດອິນເຕີ ແນັດລົງ. ຢູ່ທົ່ວໂລກບັນດາລັດຖະບານພາກັນເຮັດຍຸດທະສາດທີ່ຄ້າຍຄືກັນ ລະ ຫວ່າງທີ່ເກີດວິກິດການ. ໃນປີ 2020 ໄດ້ມີ 155 ອິນເຕີແນັດທີ່ຖືກປິດລົງຢູ່ໃນ 29 ປະເທດ ອີງຕາມອົງການ Access Now ທີ່ເປັນອົງການສິດທິດີຈີໂຕລ.

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ມີບໍ່ການປິດລົງຫຼາຍປານໃດ ໃນໄລະຍະສອງປີກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້ ການກີດ ກັ້ນ ໄດ້ຖືກນຳໃຊ້ເພື່ອຄວບຄຸມທາງການເມືອງ ອີງຕາມທ່ານຣາມານ ຈິດ ຊິງ ຈີນາ ຫົວໜ້າຫ້ອງການນະໂຍບາຍເອເຊຍ ແລະຜູ້ອະວຸໂສສະພາສາກົນຢູ່ທີ່ອົງ ການ Access Now. . [[ https://www.accessnow.org/keepiton-report-a-year-in-the-fight/ ]]

ອິນເດຍມີການປິດອິນເຕີແນັດລົງ 109 ເທື່ອ ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ແລ້ວ ແມ່ນຢູ່ໃນແຄວ້ນ ແຄັສເມຍ ທີ່ຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການຄວບຄຸມຂອງລັດຖະບານອິນເດຍ ແມ່ນມີຈຳນວນສູງ ທີ່ສຸດ. ຢູ່່ໃນເບລາຣຸສ ອິນເຕີແນັດໄດ້ປິດລົງ 61 ຊົ່ວໂມງ ໃນເດືອນສິງຫາ ຫຼັງ ຈາກການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ.

ນອກຈາກການປິດອິນເຕີແນັດແລ້ວ ລັດຖະບານຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ ກໍພາກັນຕິດຕັ້ງການ ກວດກາ ແລະການສັງເກດການ ຢູ່ໃນຕາໜ່າງຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ກຳປູເຈຍໄດ້ຕັ້ງເຄື່ອງກວດກາອິນເຕີແນັດ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ລັດຖະບານສາມາດຕິດຕາມສິ້ງຊອມແລະກວດ ກາບັນດາຜູ້ໃຊ້ອິິນເຕີແນັດໄດ້.

For the past 24 nights, Myanmar residents have experienced the same pattern: The internet is mostly off, and then in the morning, it pops back on.

Then, tens of thousands of people in the country quickly jump on the Psiphon app and others that circumvent filters and blocks put up by the military government so they can reach popular sites such as Facebook, Twitter and others.

The nightly shutdowns are conducted by the Myanmar military government.

The internet wasn’t designed “to be turned off and turned on,” said Michael Hull, president of Psiphon, a circumvention tool like a virtual private network that allows users to go to sites without being detected. Psiphon works with news organizations such as VOA.

“You have to do a lot of work to pull that off,” he said.

Myanmar is just the most recent country to experience internet shutdowns. Throughout the world, governments are employing similar strategies during times of crisis.

In 2020, there were 155 internet shutdowns in 29 countries, according to Access Now, a digital rights group.

While that is fewer than shutdowns in the prior two years, blockages are used more for political control, said Raman Jit Singh Chima, Asia policy director and senior international counsel at Access Now. [[ https://www.accessnow.org/keepiton-report-a-year-in-the-fight/ ]]

India, with 109 shutdowns mostly in Indian-administered Kashmir,

had the highest number. In Belarus, the internet went down for 61 hours in August after the presidential election.

In addition to shutdowns, some governments are installing new censorship and surveillance capabilities on their networks. Cambodia is setting up an internet gateway to give the government the ability to surveil and censor internet users.