ສະມາຊິກ ສະພາສູງ ພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ຮັບຜ່ານ ຮ່າງກົດໝາຍ ປະຕິຮູບພາສີ ຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່

ສະພາສູງສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຮັບຜ່ານຮ່າງກົດໝາຍປະຕິຮູບພາສີຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ ຂອງພັກ

ຣີພັບບລີກັນ ມູນຄ່າ 1,500 ຕື້ໂດລາ ດ້ວຍຄະແນນສຽງ 51 ຕໍ່ 49 ໃນຕອນເຊົ້າຂອງ

ວັນເສົາມື້ນີ້.

ຮ່າງກົດໝາຍພາສີຂອງສະພາສູງແລະສະບັບຂອງສະພາຕ່ຳ ທີ່ມີການຮັບຮອງເອົາ

ກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້ ຈະຕ້ອງໄດ້ມີການປະນີປະນອມກັນ ແລະຫຼັງຈາກມີການປະນີປະນອມ

ກັນແລ້ວ ຮ່າງກົດໝາຍສະບັບດັ່ງກ່າວ ຍັງຈະຕ້ອງໄດ້ມີ ການຮັບຮອງໂດຍທັງສອງ

ສະພາ ກ່ອນທີ່ຈະສົ່ງໄປໃຫ້ປະທານາທິບໍດີເຊັນ.ະມາຊິກສະພາສູງເຈັຟ ເຟລຄ ກ່າວໃນວັນສຸກວານນີ້ວ່າ ທ່ານຈະລົງຄະແນນສະ

ໜັບສະໜູນຮ່າງກົດໝາຍທີ່ມີຄວາມສຳຄັນດັ່ງກ່າວ ແລະເພື່ອເປັນການຕອບແທນ

ໃນການລົງຄະແນນສຽງ “ເຫັນພ້ອມ” ນຳນັ້ນ ທ່ານເວົ້າວ່າມີການໃຫ້ຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາ

ທີ່ຈະຮັບຮອງເອົາຮ່າງກົດໝາຍ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ການປົກປ້ອງຄຸ້ມຄອງແກ່ພວກຊາວໜຸ່ມທີ່

ບໍ່ມີເອກກະສານ ເກືອບ 800,000 ຄົນ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກນຳເຂົ້າມາໃນສະຫະລັດ ໃນຕອນ

ທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຍັງເປັນເດັກນ້ອຍ.

ທ່ານເຟລຄ ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫຼງຂ່າວສະບັບນຶ່ງວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ຮັບ “ຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາຈາກ

ຄະນະຜູ້ນຳຂອງສະພາສູງ ແລະລັດຖະບານ ທີ່ຈະເຮັດວຽກກັບຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບ

ຮ່າງກົດໝາຍເພື່ອການແກ້ໄຂໃນລັກສະນະສົ່ງເສີມໃຫ້ເສດຖະກິດເຕີບໂຕໃນການ

ອອກກົດລະບຽບທີ່ຍຸຕິທຳແລະໃຫ້ການຄຸ້ມຄອງຢ່າງເປັນການຖາວອນຕໍ່ພວກຊາວ

ໜຸ່ມທີ່ຢູ່ໃນໂຄງການດາການີ້.”

ປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຍົກເລີກໂຄງການ ໂຈະການດຳເນີນການຊົ່ວຄາວຕໍ່

ພວກ​ເດັກນ້ອຍທີ່​ເຂົ້າ​ເມື​ອງຜິດ​ກົດໝາຍຫລື​ດາກາຂອງ​ລັດຖະບານ​ປະທານາທິບໍດີ

​ໂອບາມາໃນ​ຕົ້ນ​ປີ​ນີ້ ໂດຍຮຽກຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້ສະພາ ຮັບ​ຜ່ານ​ຮ່າງ​ກົດໝາຍ ທີ່ຈະ​ອຳນວຍ

​ໃຫ້ພວກ​ເດັກນ້ອຍ​ຢູ່ໃນໂຄງການດາກາ ມີເສັ້ນທາງໄປ​ສູ່ການໄດ້ຮັບ​ຖານະໃຫ້​ຢູ່​ໃນ

ສະຫະລັດໄດ້ຢ່າງ​ຖາວອນ ກ່ອນ​ໂຄງການ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ ຈະ​ໝົດ​ອາຍຸລົງ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ມີນາ​ປີ

2018 ຈະ​ມາ​ເຖິງ​ນີ້. ການຊອກຫາຊ່ອງທາງແກ້ໄຂກ່ຽວກັບໂຄງການດາກາແມ່ນໄດ້

ມີການປຶກສາຫາລືກັນ ຢູ່ໃນທັງສອງສະພາຂອງສະຫະລັດ ແຕ່ກໍຍັງບໍ່ທັນມີການຕັດ

ສິນໃຈກັນເທື່ອ.

ການລົງຄະແນນສຽງຂອງທ່ານເຟລຄ ໄດ້ຊ່ອຍເຮັດໃຫ້ຮ່າງກົດໝາຍພາສີດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້

ມີການຮັບຮອງເອົາ.

ຂໍ້ສະເໜີທີ່ມີຄວາມສຳຄັນກໍຈະແມ່ນການຕັດພາສີໃຫ້ແກ່ບໍລິສັດຕ່າງໆຢ່າງເປັນການ

ຖາວອນ ການຕັດພາສີລາຍໄດ້ແລະເງິນເດືອນ ເປັນການຊົ່ວຄາວ ເພີ້ມການຕັດພາສີ

ບາງຢ່າງ ທີ່ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ ສາມາດຍົກເວັ້ນ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ມີການລຶບລ້າງອີກຈຳນວນ

ນຶ່ງ ແລະເພີ້ມການເປັນໜີ້ສິນແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງສະຫະລັດ ຊຶ່ງໃນປັດຈຸບັນ ມີມູນຄ່າຫຼາຍ

ກວ່າ 20 ພັນຕື້ໂດລາ.

ຄະນະກຳມະການຮ່ວມໃນດ້ານພາສີ ທີ່ບໍ່ສັງກັດພັກ ໄດ້ອອກລາຍງານສະບັບນຶ່ງໃນ

ວັນພະຫັດຜ່ານມານີ້ໂດຍກະປະມານວ່າ ແຜນການຂອງພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນຈະເຮັດໃຫ້

ລັດຖະບານກາງ ສູນເສຍລາຍໄດ້ 1 ພັນຕື້ໂດລາ ໃນໄລຍະນຶ່ງທົດສະວັດຕໍ່ໜ້າ ເຖິງ

ແມ່ນໄດ້ມີການພິຈາລະນາວ່າ ລັດຖະບານຈະມີລາຍໄດ້ໃໝ່ຕື່ມຈາກກິດການຕ່າງໆ

ທາງດ້ານເສດຖະກິດເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 400 ພັນລ້ານໂດລາ.

ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງຣອນ ວາຍເດັນ ທີ່ສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດຈາກລັດໂອເຣກັນກ່າວ

ວ່າ “ໂຕເລກຂອງຄະນະກຳມະການຮ່ວມ ໃນດ້ານພາສີ ໄດ້ຍຸຕິຄວາມເພີ້ຝັນ ກ່ຽວກັບ

ການເຕີບໂຕ ແບບໜ້າອັດສະຈັນ ກ່ຽວກັບຢູນີຄອນແລະການເຕີບໂຕແບບພິສະດານ ທີ່ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ການຕັດພາສີສາມາດສ້າງລາຍໄດ້ໃຫ້ແກ່ໂຕຂອງມັນເອງ”

ສະມາຊິກພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນຍັງຢຶຶນຢັດວ່າ ເສດຖະກິດທີ່ຈະເລີນງອກງາມແມ່ນຈຳເປັນ

ສຳລັບສຸຂະພາບຂອງງົບປະມານ ແລະການຕັດພາສີຈະຊຸກຍູ້ໃຫ້ເສດຖະກິດເຕີບໂຕ.

The U.S. Senate passed a massive Republican $1.5 trillion tax bill with a vote of 51 to 49 early Saturday.



The Senate bill and the version passed earlier by the House of Representatives must now be reconciled.The reconciled bill must then be approved by both chambers of Congress, before it goes to the president's desk for signing.



U.S. Senator Jeff Flake said Friday he would vote for the landmark bill. And in return for his "yes" vote, he said he had obtained a commitment to pass legislation that would safeguard almost 800,000 undocumented young people who were brought to the U.S. as children.



Flake said in a statement he had obtained a "commitment from the Senate Leadership and the administration to work with me on a growth-oriented legislative solution to enact fair and permanent protections for DACA recipients."



President Donald Trump rescinded the Obama administration's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program earlier this year, calling on Congress to pass legislation that would provide DACA recipients with a path to permanent status in the U.S. before the program phases out in March 2018. Finding a solution for DACA has been kicked around both houses of Congress but has not yet been acted on.



Flake's vote helped put the tax bill on track for passage.



Details of plan



The underlying proposal would permanently cut corporate taxes, temporarily cut taxes on wages and salaries, boost some tax deductions Americans can claim while eliminating others, and increase the U.S. national debt, which currently stands at more than $20 trillion.



The nonpartisan Joint Committee on Taxation issued a report Thursday estimating the Republican plan would sap federal coffers by more than $1 trillion over a decade, even taking into account more than $400 billion in new revenue generated by a projected increase in economic activity.



"The [JCT] score ends the fantasy about magical growth, about unicorns and growth fairies showing that tax cuts pay for themselves," Democratic Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon said.



Republicans have maintained that a vibrant economy is necessary for fiscal health, and that tax cuts will promote growth.



"If this legislation is signed into law, we are going to have a smaller deficit in future years than we are on the path to have now," Senator Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania said. "The right incentives lead to stronger growth."



Democrats said the federal deficit and income inequality both expanded after every tax cut enacted in recent decades.



"Trickle-down economics did not work under Ronald Reagan, did not work under George W. Bush," said independent Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who caucuses with Democrats. "It is a fraudulent theory."



"All we are doing is shifting the tax to our kids," Maine Senator Angus King, another independent who also caucuses with Democrats, said. "If five-year-olds knew what we were doing and could vote, none of us would have a job."



Corporate tax rate



The tax plan would cut corporate taxes from a maximum rate of 35 percent to 20 percent.



"Other countries have learned how to use their tax codes to entice U.S. businesses overseas, businesses around the globe to their countryto move away from the United States to their countries' more competitive tax code," Republican Senator Cory Gardner of Colorado said. "That disparity between the U.S. tax code and foreign tax rates has literally chased jobs and wages out of this country."



Some Democrats agreed that U.S. corporate taxes should be lowered, but said the Republican plan goes too far and would eventually trigger painful cuts to federal programs that benefit the poor and elderly in the future.



Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey accused Republicans of mounting a "con game" in which they tout tax breaks but gloss over "their brutal, vicious cuts to programs for the poorest, the sickest, the elderly, neediest in our country."

