ສານອອສເຕຣເລຍແຫ່ງນຶ່ງໄດ້ສັ່ງໃຫ້ ບໍລິສັດກູໂກລ (Google) ຈ່າຍເງິນ 715,000 ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ຫລື 515,000 ໂດລາສະຫະລັດ ໃຫ້ແກ່ອະດີດສະມາຊິກສະພາອະວຸໂສຄົນນຶ່ງ ໃນວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້ ຫລັງຈາກພົບເຫັນວ່າຜູ້ບັນລະຍາຍ ຂອງ YouTube ໄດ້ກ່າວ “ຈຳແນກເຊື້ອຊາດຜິວພັນ, ກ່າວຮ້າຍ, ດູຖູກ ແລະ ໝິ່ນປະ ໝາດໃນການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງ” ທີ່ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານຕ້ອງຢຸດເຊົາການເມືອງກ່ອນກຳນົດ, ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວຣອຍເຕີ.

ສານລັດຖະບານກາງໄດ້ພົບເຫັນວ່າ ບໍລິສັດ Alphabet Inc’s Google. O Google ທີ່ເປັນເຈົ້າຂອງບົດຂຽນທີ່ຖືກເຜີຍແຜ່ຢູ່ໃນແວັບໄຊ You Tube, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ຮັບເງິນຫລາຍໆພັນໂດລາ ດ້ວຍການເປັນຜູ້ເຜີນແຜ່ສອງວີດີໂອໂຈມຕີຮອງຜູ້ປົກຄອງລັດນິວຊາວແວລສ໌ ທີ່ມີປະຊາຊົນຫລາຍທີ່ສຸດຂອງອອສເຕຣເລຍ ທີ່ມີຄົນເຂົ້າເບິ່ງເກືອບ 800,000 ເທື່ອ ນັບແຕ່ມັນໄດ້ຖືກໄດ້ເຜີຍແຜ່ໃນໃນທ້າຍປີ 2020 ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

ວີດີໂອໂດຍຜູ້ບັນລະຍາຍການເມືອງ ທ່ານຈໍແດນ ແຊັງ (Jordan Shank) ໄດ້ຖາມ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄວາມຊື່ສັດຂອງສະມາຊິກສະພາ ທ່ານຈອນ ບາຣີລາໂຣ (John Barilaro) ຮວມທັງໄດ້ກ່າວເອີ້ນທ່ານວ່າ “ສໍ້ລາດບັງຫລວງ”ໂດຍປາສຈາກຫລັກຖານ ແລະ ໄດ້ເອີ້ນທ່ານດ້ວຍຊື່ທີ່ຈຳແນກເຊື່ອຊາດຜິວພັນ ທີ່ບໍ່ມີຫຍັງໜ້ອຍໄປກວ່າ “ການໃຊ້ຄຳເວົ້າກຽດຊັງ” ອີງຕາມຜູ້ພິພາກສາ ທ່ານສະຕີບ ແຣ (Steve Rares) ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ສານ.

ເວລາທ່ານບາຣີລາໂຣ ໄດ້ຢຸດຫຼິ້ນການເມືອງໃນເດືອນຕຸລາ ປີ 2021 ກໍເພາະວ່າທ່ານໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມສະ ເທືອນໃຈຈາກ Google ແລະການໂຄສະນາຂອງທ່ານ ແຊັງ ແລະໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານອອກຈາກການຮັບໃຊ້ສາທາລະນະກ່ອນກຳນົດ” ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງທ່ານແຣ.

ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າພົບເຫັນວ່າ ການປະຕິບັດຂອງ Google ໃນການດຳເນີນການດັ່ງກ່່າວນີ້ ແມ່ນບໍ່ເໝາະສົມ ແລະ ບໍ່ມີເຫດຜົນ.”

ໂຄສົກຂອງບໍລິສັດ Google ບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄຳໃນທັນທີ.

ໂຄສົກສຳລັບທ່ານແຊັງ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ເປັນຈຳເລີຍຮ່ວມກັບ Google ຈົນກວ່າວ່າທ່ານ ແລະທ່ານບາຣີລາໂຣ ໄດ້ບັນລຸຂໍ້ຕົກລົງໃນປີກາຍນີ້, ແມ່ນບໍ່ຫວ່າງສຳລັບການໃຫ້ຄຳເຫັນໃນທັນທີ.

An Australian court ordered Google to pay A$715,000 ($515,000) to a former senior lawmaker on Monday after finding that a YouTube commentator's "relentless, racist, vilificatory, abusive and defamatory campaign" drove him to quit politics.

The Federal Court found that Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google, which owns content-sharing website YouTube, earned thousands of dollars by hosting two videos attacking the deputy premier of Australia's most populous state New South Wales that were viewed nearly 800,000 times between them since being posted in late 2020.

The videos by political commentator Jordan Shanks questioned the integrity of the lawmaker, John Barilaro, including labeling him "corrupt" without evidence, and called him racist names that were "nothing less than hate speech," the judge, Steve Rares, told the court.

When Barilaro quit politics in October 2021, it was because he "was traumatized by Google's and Mr. Shanks' campaign and ... it caused him to leave public office prematurely," said Rares. "I found Google's conduct in this proceeding to be improper and unjustifiable."

A Google spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

A spokesperson for Shanks, who was a co-defendant with Google until he and Barilaro reached a settlement last year, was not immediately available for comment.