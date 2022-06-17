ທີມບານບ້ວງ ສະຫະລັດ The Golden State Warriors ໄດ້ຊະນະທິມ Boston Celtics ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ດ້ວຍຄະແນນ 103 ຕໍ່ 90 ໃນເກມທີຫົກ ຂອງ ກິລາບານບ້ວງ ຫຼື (NBA) ຮອບສຸດທ້າຍ ທີ່ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ທີມ Warriors ໄດ້ຂັນຊະນະເລີດ ເຖິງສີ່ເທື່ອ ໃນຮອບແປດປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.
ໄຊຊະນະຂອງທີມ Warriors ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນພຽງສອງລະດູການ ຫລັງຈາກທີ່ໄດ້ຢູ່ລຸ່ມສຸດຂອງສາຍ ພາຍຫຼັງທີ່ດາຣານັກຫລິ້ນບານບ້ວງຂອງທີມ ທ້າວສະແຕັບເຟິນ ເຄີຣີ (Stephen Curry) ແລະ ທ້າວ ຄເລ ທອມສັນ (Klay Thompson) ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ.
ທ້າວເຄີຣີ ແລະທ້າວທອມສັນ ໄດ້ຢູ່ຈຸດສູງສຸດໃນການຫຼິນເກມຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ເຖິງຢ່າງໃດກໍດີ ທ້າວເຄີຣີ ໄດ້ທຳແຕ້ມ 34 ຄະແນນ ໃນຄະນະທີ່ທ້າວທອມສັນ ເຮັດແຕ້ມໄດ້ 12 ຄະແນນ ໂດຍການໂຍນເຂົ້າ 5 ຄັ້ງໃນ 20 ເທື່ອ ທີ່ພະຍາຍາມທຳຄະແນນ ໃນເກມແຊມປ້ຽນຮອບສຸດທ້າຍ. ນັກກິລາທັງສອງຄົນກອດກັນ ໃນເວລາຕອນສຽງລະຄັງໝົດເວລາ ດັງຂຶ້ນ.
ທ້າວເດຣມອນ ກຣິນ (Draymond Green) ຍັງເຮັດຄະແນນໃຫ້ແກ່ທິມ Warriors ໄດ້ຊະນະ ດ້ວຍ 12 ຄະແນນ ແລະໄດ້ຍາດເອົາບານມາໄດ້ 12 ເທື່ອ ເມື່ອບານບໍ່ເຂົ້າບ້ວງ ແລະແປດເທຶ່ອ ຈາກການຊ່ວຍສົ່ງບານໃຫ້ເພື່ອນຮ່ວມທີມ.
ທ້າວ ເຈເລນ ບຣາວ (Jaylen Brown) ຂອງທີມ Celtics ເຮັດຄະແນນໄດ້ 34 ຄະແນນ ແລະເພື່ອນຮ່ວມທີມ ທ້າວ ອາລ ຮໍຝອດ (Al Horford) ໄດ້ຍິງເຂົ້າ 19 ຄະແນນ ແລະຍາດເອົາບານຄືນມາໄດ້ 14 ເທື່ອ. ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນສະມາຊິກທີມ Celtics ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ທ້າວເຈສັນ ຕາຕຳ (Jayson Tatum) ໂຍນເຂົ້າ 13 ຄະແນ ໃນການໂຍນເຂົ້າ 6 ຄັ້ງ ໃນ 18 ຄັ້ງທີ່ໄດ້ຍິງໄປ.
ທີມ Celtics ໄດ້ຊະນະເລີດບານບ້ວງແຫ່ງຊາດ (NBA) ຄັ້ງສຸດທ້າຍ ໃນປີ 2008.
The Golden State Warriors triumphed over the Boston Celtics on Thursday with a 103-90 victory in Game Six of the NBA Finals in Boston, marking the fourth time the Warriors have won the trophy in eight years.
The Warriors' victory came just two seasons after finishing at the bottom of the league, following injuries to star players Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.
Curry and Thompson were at the top of their game Thursday, however, with Curry scoring 34 points, while Thompson scored 12 points on 5 of 20 shooting in the championship finale. The two players hugged each other at the final bell.
Draymond Green also contributed to the Warriors win with 12 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists.
The Celtics Jaylen Brown scored 34 points and teammate Al Horford scored 19 with 14 rebounds. Meanwhile, their Celtics teammate Jayson Tatum was held to 13 points on 6 of 18 shooting.
The Celtics last won the NBA title in 2008.