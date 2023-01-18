ທ່າມກາງການຊັກຊ້າລົງຂອງເສດຖະກິດ ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີການຫວ່າງງານເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ

ອົງການແຮງງານສາກົນເຕືອນວ່າ ການ​ຊັກຊ້າລົງຂອງເສດຖະກິດໂລກໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ຈະບີບບັງຄັບໃຫ້ແຮງງານຫຼາຍລ້ານຄົນຕ້ອງຍອມຮັບເອົາວຽກທີ່ມີຄຸນນະພາບຕໍ່າ ແລະຄ່າຈ້າງທີ່ໜ້ອຍລົງ. ອົງການແຮງງານສາກົນ ຫຼື ILO ພິມເຜີຍແຜ່ບົດລາຍງານຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກ່ຽວກັບ “ທ່າອ່ຽງຂອງການຈ້າງງານ ແລະໂອ​ກາດ​ຂອງສັງຄົມ ​ສຳ​ລັບປີ 2023.” ລິຊາ ສໄລນ໌ ມີລາຍງານເລື້ອງນີ້ໃຫ້ VOA ຈາກນະຄອນເຈເນວາ, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ຍັງບໍ່ມີຄວາມຫວັງຫຼາຍສໍາລັບໃນ​ປີໜ້າ ແລະປີຕໍ່ໄປ. ອົງການແຮງງານສາກົນ ຫຼື ILO ລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບການຫວ່າງງານ ຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ ຈະເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ 3 ລ້ານຄົນ ເປັນທັງໝົດ 208 ລ້ານຄົນ ໃນປີນີ້ ດ້ວຍການຄາດຄະເນທີ່ຄ້າຍຄືກັນສໍາລັບປີ 2024.

ຜູ້ອໍານວຍການທາງດ້ານວຽກງານທີ່ມີຄຸນນະພາບ ຂອງອົງການແຮງງານສາກົນ ທ່ານນາງມານູ​ແອລລາ ໂທ​ເມ (Manuela Tomei) ກ່າວວ່າ ທັງທາງດ້ານປະ ລິມານ ແລະຄຸນນະພາບຂອງວຽກງານຈະຫຼຸດລົງ. ທ່ານນາງກ່າວວ່າ ສະພາບການເຮັດວຽກຄາດວ່າຈະຊຸດໂຊມລົງກວ່າເກົ່າຫຼາຍ ໃນລະຫວ່າງທີ່ຄ່າຈ້າງງານກໍຫຼຸດລົງເຊັ່ນກັນ ເຊິ່ງທ່ານນາງໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ໄດ້ມີການຄາດການວ່າ ຜູ້ເຮັດວຽກຢູ່ໃນບັນດາປະເທດທີ່ມີລາຍໄດ້ໜ້ອຍ ແລະປານກາງ ຈະໄດ້ຮັບຜົນກະທົບຫຼາຍທີ່ສຸດ, ແລະເນື່ອງຈາກສະຖານະການຂອງການລະບາດພະຍາດໂຄວິດ-19 ພ້ອມທັງສະພາບເສດຖະກິດທີ່ຊັກຊ້າລົງຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ, ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ມີ​ໂອ​ກາດເຫັນການຫຼຸດລົງ ໃນທິດທາງທີ່ບໍ່ເປັນທາງການ ແລະຄວາມທຸກຍາກທີ່ມີ, ພ້ອມທັງຄວາມເຊື່ອມໂຊມລົງທີ່ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ.”

ຢູ່ໃນບົດລາຍງານຍັງໄດ້ເຕືອນອີກວ່າ ວິກິດການດ້ານຄ່າຄອງຊີບຈະຜັກດັນໃຫ້ ຜູ້ຄົນກ້າວເຂົ້າສູ່ຄວາມຍາກຈົນຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນການ​ຫຼຸດ​ໂຕນທີ່ກວ້າງຂວາງຂຶ້ນລະຫວ່າງຜູ້ຮັ່ງແລະຜູ້ທຸກ. ຢູ່ໃນບົດລາຍງານ ໃຫ້​ຂໍ້​ສັງ​ເກດ​ວ່າ ປະຊາກອນ ປະມານ 2 ຕື້ຄົນ, ເຊິ່ງສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ແມ່ນຢູ່ໃນບັນດາປະເທດ ທີ່ກຳ​ລັງພັດທະນາ ນັ້ນ ການເຮັດວຽກ ຈະຕົກຢູ່ໃນລະບົບເສດຖະກິດທີ່ບໍ່ເປັນປົກກະຕິ, ໂດຍບົດລາຍງານເປີດເຜີຍອີກວ່າ ການ​ຊັກຊ້າລົງຂອງເສດຖະກິດໂລກ ມີທ່າອ່ຽງໄປໃນທິດທາງທີ່ກົງກັນຂ້າມກັບຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າ ເຊິ່ງມັນໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນແລ້ວ ໃນປີ 2004 ຢູ່ໃນການປະຕິບັດງານເພື່ອນໍາພາປະຊາຊົນອອກຈາກພາກທີ່ບໍ່ເປັນປົກກະຕິ.

ນອກຈາກລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບຜູ້ຫວ່າງງານຈໍານວນຫຼາຍລ້ານຄົນແລ້ວ, ອົງການ ແຮງງານສາກົນຍັງໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ໃນປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາປະຊາກອນຈໍານວນ 473 ລ້ານຄົນໄດ້ຢຸດເຊົາຊອກຫາວຽກເຮັດງານທໍາ. ລາຍງານໄດ້ອະທິບາຍວ່າ ພວກເຂົາ ເຈົ້າໝົດກໍາລັງໃຈກ່ຽວກັບໂອກາດໃນການຊອກວຽກເຮັດງານທໍາ ຫຼືມີພາລະໜ້າທີ່ອັນອື່ນທີ່ຈະຕ້ອງຮັບຜິດຊອບເຊັ່ນວ່າ ໜ້າທີ່ຮັບຜິດຊອບໃນການເບິ່ງແຍງ.

ນີ້ແມ່ນຄັ້ງທໍາອິດນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ຊຸມປີ 1970, ທ່ານນາງໂທເມ ກ່າວວ່າ ສະພາບການຊຸດໂຊມລົງເນື່ອງຈາກການປະສົມປະສານກັນລະຫວ່າງເງິນເຟີ້ທີ່ເພີ້ມສູງຂຶ້ນ ແລະການເຕີບໃຫຍ່ຂະຫຍາຍໂຕຂອງເສດຖະກິດທີ່ໜ້ອຍລົງ ເປັນໄພຄຸກຄາມຕໍ່ການຟື້ນຟູຕະຫຼາດແຮງງານ ແລະປະສິດທິພາບຂອງການຜະລິດ.

ທ່ານນາງໂທເມ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ບັນຫາສົງຄາມຢູ່ໃນຢູເຄຣນ, ຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງທາງດ້ານພູມສາດການເມືອງ, ອຸປະສັກຢູ່ໃນຕ່ອງໂສ້ອຸປະທານ, ສະພາບການເງິນເຟີ້ທີ່ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນສູງ, ນະໂຍ ບາຍທາງດ້ານການເງິນທີ່ເຄັ່ງຄັດ ແລະຄວາມບໍ່ແນ່ນອນຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ ທັງ

ໝົດເຫຼົ່ານີ້ລ້ວນແຕ່ມີສ່ວນເຮັດໃຫ້ຕະຫຼາດທາງດ້ານແຮງງານຫຼຸດຕໍ່າລົງ.”

ອົງການແຮງງານສາກົນລາຍງານວ່າ ຄົນໜຸ່ມນ້ອຍແຕ່ອາຍຸ 15 ຫາ 24 ປີ ກໍາລັງປະເຊີນກັບບັນຫາການຊອກວຽກເຮັດງານທໍາທີ່ຫຍຸ້ງຍາກລໍາບາກທີ່ສຸດ. ພວກເຂົາກ່າວວ່າ ຜູ້ຄົນເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ພົບກັບບັນຫາການຊອກວຽກເຮັດງານທໍາຍາກກວ່າຜູ້ໃຫຍ່ 3 ເທົ່າ. ອົງການແຮງງານສາກົນຍັງໄດ້ກ່າວເພີ້ມເຕີມວ່າ ບັນດາຍິງສາວທັງຫຼາຍ ແຮງພົບກັບຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງຍາກກວ່າພວກຊາວ​ໜຸ່ມຜູ້ຊາຍ​ອີກ ແລະ​ລາຍ​ງານເປີດເຜີຍວ່າ ມີແມ່ຍິງພຽງ​ແຕ່ 47.4 ເປີເຊັນເທົ່ານັ້ນ ທີ່ໄດ້ມີສ່ວນຮ່ວມໃນກໍາລັງແຮງງານ ຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ ໃນປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ເມື່ອສົມທຽບກັບບັນດາຜູ້ຊາຍທີ່ມີຮອດ 72.3 ເປີເຊັນ.

The International Labor Organization warns that the current global economic slowdown will force millions of workers to accept lower quality, poorly paid jobs. The ILO has published its “World Employment and Social Outlook: Trends 2023” report. Lisa Schlein reports for VOA from Geneva.

The outlook for the year ahead and beyond is not very promising. The International Labor Organization reports global unemployment will rise by 3 million for a total of 208 million this year with similar projections for 2024.

ILO director of work quality, Manuela Tomei, says both the quantity and quality of jobs will deteriorate. She says working conditions are expected to worsen while wages go down.

“Workers in low- and middle-income countries are expected to be hardest hit…and with the pandemic and the economic slowdown across the globe, the prospects of seeing a reduction in informality and poverty have and will deteriorate further.”

The report warns the cost-of-living crisis will push more people into poverty, widening the gap between rich and poor. It notes about 2 billion people, mainly in developing countries, work in the informal economy. It says the slowing global economy is likely to reverse the progress which has been made since 2004 in moving people out of the informal sector.

In addition to the millions of reported unemployed, the ILO says 473 million people last year stopped actively searching for work. It explains they either were discouraged about prospects of finding a job or had other obligations such as care responsibilities.

For the first time since the 1970s, Tomei says stagflation conditions— that is high inflation and low growth combined — are threatening productivity and labor market recovery.

“The Ukrainian war, geopolitical tensions, disruption in supply chains, high inflation, the tightening of monetary policies, and great uncertainty overall are all contributing to depressing the prospects for labor markets.”

The ILO reports young people aged 15 to 24 are facing severe difficulties in finding employment. It says they are three times more likely to be out of a job than adults. It adds young women are faring much worse than young men. It notes only 47.4 percent of women participated in the global labor force last year compared with 72.3 percent for men.