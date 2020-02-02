ໄວຣັສທີ່ຄ້າຍຄືກັບໂຣກ ຊາສ໌ ໄດ້ສັງຫານ 259 ຄົນແລ້ວໃນປະເທດ ຈີນ ແລະ ໄດ້ແຜ່ກະຈາຍອອກໄປທົ່ວໂລກນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນຕະຫຼາດແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ ໃນເມືອງ ວູຫານ ທາງພາກກາງຂອງປະເທດ.
ໃນວັນເສົາວານນີ້, ຄະນະກຳມາທິການສາທາລະນະສຸກແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງ ຈີນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ປະຊາຊົນເກືອບ 12,000 ຄົນໄດ້ຕິດເຊື້ອໄວຣັສສາຍພັນໃໝ່ນັ້ນ.
ຢູ່ນອກ ຈີນ ແຜ່ນດິນໃຫຍ່, ໄດ້ມີລາຍງານການຕິດຕໍ່ກັນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 100 ກໍລະນີໃນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 20 ປະເທດ.
ອົງການອະນາໄມໂລກໄດ້ປະກາດພາວະສຸກເສີນສາກົນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການແຜ່ລະບາດດັ່ງກ່າວ.
ຕໍ່ໄປນີ້ແມ່ນບ່ອທີ່ມີການຢືນຢັນກໍລະນີໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາສາຍພັນໃໝ່ປີ 2019:
ປະເທດ ຈີນ, 11,791 ຄົນໄດ້ຕິດເຊື້ອໃນທົ່ວ ຈີນ, ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ແມ່ນຢູ່ໃນ ແລະ ອ້ອມເມືອງ ວູຫານ.
ສ່ວນຫຼາຍຂອງຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ 259 ຄົນແມ່ນຢູ່ໃນພາກພື້ນນັ້ນ, ແຕ່ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກໍໄດ້ຢືນຢັນການເສຍຊີວິດຢູ່ບ່ອນອື່ນ, ລວມທັງໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ປັກກິ່ງ.
ໃນພາກພື້ນເອເຊຍປາຊີຟິກ:
ປະເທດ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ, ຄົນໄຂ້ 12 ຄົນໄດ້ຖືກຢືນຢັນໃນປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວ. ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ໄດ້ເດີນທາງຮອດປະເທດຈາກເມືອງ ວູຫານ ຫຼື ແຂວງ ຮູເບ.
ປະເທດ ກຳປູເຈຍ, ກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກຂອງ ກຳປູເຈຍ ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ໄດ້ລາຍງານນຶ່ງກໍລະນີ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນຜູ້ຊາຍອາຍຸ 60 ປີທີ່ໄດ້ເດີນທາງມາຈາກເມືອງ ວູຫານ.
ເກາະ ຮົງກົງ, ມີ 14 ຄົນທີ່ຖືກຮັບຮູ້ວ່າເປັນໂຣກດັ່ງກ່າວ.
ປະເທດ ອິນເດຍ, ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໄດ້ຢືນຢັນກໍລະນີທຳອິດໃນເມືອງ ເຄຣາລາ, ທາງພາກໃຕ້ຂອງ ອິນເດຍ. ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນແມ່ຍິງ, ຜູ້ທີ່ເປັນນັກສຶກສາຢູ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ວູຫານ, ລາວໄດ້ຖືກຈັດໃຫ້ຢູ່ໂດດດ່ຽວໃນໂຮງໝໍ.
ປະເທດ ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ, ກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກຂອງປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ລາຍງານສາມກໍລະນີໃໝ່ໃນວັນເສົາວານນີ້, ເຮັດໃຫ້ຈຳນວນຜູ້ຕິດເຊື້ອໃນປະເທດເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນເປັນ 20 ຄົນ, ລວມທັງການຕິດເຊື້ອຈາກຄົນຫາຄົນສອງກໍລະນີ.
ເກາະ ມາເກົ້າ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນສູນກາງການພະນັນ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມນິຍົມຈາກ ນັກທ່ອງທ່ຽວ ຈີນ ແຜ່ນດິນໃຫຍ່ນັ້ນ, ໄດ້ຢືນຢັນ 7 ກໍລະນີ.
ປະເທດ ມາເລເຊຍ, ໄດ້ຢືນຢັນ 8 ກໍລະນີ, ທັງໝົດແມ່ນຄົນ ຈີນ.
ປະເທດ ເນປານ, ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ໄດ້ລາຍງານນຶ່ງກໍລະນີ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນຜູ້ຊາຍທີ່ໄດ້ເດີນທາງມາຈາກເມືອງ ວູຫານ.
ປະເທດ ຟີລິບປິນ, ໄດ້ລາຍງານກໍລະນີທຳອິດຂອງໄວຣັສໃນວັນພະຫັດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນແມ່ຍິງອາຍຸ 38 ປີ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ເດີນມາຈາກເມືອງວູຫານ ແລະ ປັດຈຸບັນແມ່ນບໍ່ໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນອາການອີກຕໍ່ໄປແລ້ວ.
ປະເທດ ສິງກະໂປ ໃນວັນເສົາວານນີ້ໄດ້ປະກາດການຕິດເຊື້ອຄັ້ງໃໝ່ສອງກໍລະນີ, ເຮັດໃຫ້ປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວມີຜູ້ຕິດເຊື້ອທັງໝົດ 18 ຄົນ.
ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້, ໃນວັນເສົາວານນີ້ໄດ້ຢືນຢັນການຕິດໄວຣັສອີກນຶ່ງກໍລະນີ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນຜູ້ຊາຍສັນຊາດ ຈີນ ອາຍຸ 49 ປີ, ຜູ້ທີ່ເຮັດວຽກເປັນຜູ້ນຳພານັກທ່ອງທ່ຽວໃນ ຍີປຸ່ນ. ລາວໄດ້ເດີນທາງຮອດ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ຈາກ ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ໃນວັນທີ 19 ມັງກອນ, ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່. ກໍລະນີຫຼ້າສຸດໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວມີຜູ້ຕິດເຊື້ອທັງໝົດ 12 ຄົນ.
ປະເທດ ສຣີລັງກາ ໄດ້ຢືນຢັນນຶ່ງກໍລະນີ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນນັກທ່ອງທ່ຽວ ຈີນ ອາຍຸ 43 ປີຈາກແຂວງ ຮູເບ.
ເກາະ ໄຕ້ຫວັນ, ໄດ້ເປີດເຜີຍ 10 ກໍລະນີໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້, ລວມມີແມ່ຍິງສັນຊາດ ຈີນ ສອງຄົນທີ່ມີອາຍຸ 70 ປີກວ່າ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ເດີນທາງຮອດປະເທດໃນກຸ່ມນັກທ່ອງທ່ຽວ.
ປະເທດ ໄທ ໄດ້ປະກາດຢືນຢັນການຕິດເຊື້ອ 19 ກໍລະນີ.
ຫວຽດນາມ ໄດ້ລາຍງານນຶ່ງກໍລະນີເພີ່ມເຕີມໃນວັນເສົາວານນີ້, ເຮັດໃຫ້ຈຳນວນທັງໝົດເປັນ 6 ກໍລະນີ. ສື່ມວນຊົນລັດຖະບານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ກໍລະນີຫຼ້າສຸດແມ່ພະນັກງານຕ້ອນຮັບໂຮງແຮມອາຍຸ 25 ປີ ໃນແຂວງ ຄານ ຮວາ.
A virus similar to the SARS pathogen has killed 259 people in China and spread around the world since emerging in a market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.
On Saturday, China's National Health Commission said nearly 12,000 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus.
Outside mainland China, there have been more than 100 infections reported in more than 20 countries.
The World Health Organization has declared an international emergency over the outbreak.
Here are the places that have confirmed cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus:
- CHINA -
As of Saturday, 11,791 people have been infected across China, the majority in and around Wuhan.
Most of the 259 who have died were in that region, but officials have confirmed multiple deaths elsewhere, including in the capital Beijing.
- ASIA-PACIFIC REGION -
- Australia -
Twelve patients have been confirmed in Australia. Most of them arrived in the country from Wuhan or Hubei province.
- Cambodia -
Cambodia's health ministry has so far reported one case, a 60-year-old man who arrived from Wuhan.
- Hong Kong -
In Hong Kong, 14 people are known to have the disease.
- India -
Officials confirmed the first case in Kerala, southern India, on Thursday. The woman, a student at Wuhan University, was isolated at a hospital.
- Japan -
Japan's health ministry reported three new cases on Saturday, bringing the number of infections in the country to 20, including two cases of human-to-human transmission.
The new cases were three people who returned from Wuhan on government-chartered flights.
- Macau -
Macau, a gambling hub popular with Chinese mainland tourists, has confirmed seven cases.
- Malaysia -
Malaysia has confirmed eight cases, all Chinese nationals.
- Nepal -
Nepal has reported one case so far: a man who arrived from Wuhan.
- The Philippines -
The Philippines reported its first case of the virus on Thursday, a 38-year-old woman who arrived from Wuhan and is no longer showing symptoms.
- Singapore -
Singapore Saturday announced two new infections, bringing the city-state's total to 18.
- South Korea -
South Korea on Saturday confirmed one more case of the virus -- a 49-year-old Chinese man who worked as a tour guide in Japan. He arrived in South Korea from Japan on January 19, authorities said.
The latest case takes the total in the country to 12.
- Sri Lanka -
Sri Lanka has confirmed one case -- a 43-year-old Chinese tourist from Hubei province.
- Taiwan -
Taiwan has uncovered 10 cases so far, including two female Chinese nationals in their 70s who arrived in the country as part of a tour group.
- Thailand -
Thailand has announced 19 confirmed infections.
- Vietnam -
Vietnam reported one more case on Saturday, taking the total in the country to six. State media said the latest case is a 25-year-old hotel receptionist in central Khanh Hoa province.