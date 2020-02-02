ໄວ​ຣັ​ສ​ທີ່​ຄ້າຍ​ຄື​ກັບ​ໂຣກ ຊາ​ສ໌ ໄດ້​ສັງ​ຫານ 259 ຄົນ​ແລ້ວ​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ ຈີນ ແລະ ໄດ້​ແຜ່​ກະ​ຈາຍອອ​ກ​ໄປ​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ໄດ້​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ຕະຫຼາດ​ແຫ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ ໃນ​ເມືອງ ວູ​ຫານ ທາງ​ພາກ​ກາງ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ.

ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ວານນີ້, ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມາ​ທິ​ການ​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ສຸກ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ​ຂອງ ຈີນ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ເກືອບ 12,000 ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ຕິດ​ເຊື້ອ​ໄວ​ຣັ​ສ​ສາຍ​ພັນ​ໃໝ່​ນັ້ນ.

ຢູ່ນອກ ຈີນ ແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໃຫຍ່, ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ການ​ຕິດ​ຕໍ່​ກັນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 100 ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ໃນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 20 ປະ​ເທດ.

ອົງ​ການ​ອະ​ນາ​ໄມ​ໂລກ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ພາ​ວະ​ສຸກ​ເສີນ​ສາ​ກົນ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ແຜ່​ລະ​ບາດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.

ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ບ່ອ​ທີ່​ມີ​ການ​ຢືນ​ຢັນ​ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ໄວ​ຣັ​ສ​ໂຄ​ໂຣ​ນາ​ສາຍ​ພັນ​ໃໝ່​ປີ 2019:

ປະ​ເທດ ຈີນ, 11,791 ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ຕິດ​ເຊື້ອ​ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ ຈີນ, ສ່​ວນ​ໃຫຍ່​ແມ່ນຢູ່​ໃນ ແລະ ອ້ອມ​ເມືອງ ວູ​ຫານ.

ສ່ວນຫຼາຍ​ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ 259 ຄົນ​ແມ່ນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ພາກ​ພື້ນ​ນັ້ນ, ແຕ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ກໍ​ໄດ້​ຢືນ​ຢັນ​ການ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຢູ່​ບ່ອນ​ອື່ນ, ລວມ​ທັງ​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ ປັກ​ກິ່ງ.

ໃນ​ພາກ​ພື້ນ​ເອ​ເຊຍ​ປາ​ຊີ​ຟິກ:

ປະ​ເທດ ອອ​ສ​ເຕ​ຣ​ເລຍ, ຄົນ​ໄຂ້ 12 ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຢືນ​ຢັນ​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ. ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່​ໄດ້​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ຮອດ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຈາກ​ເມືອງ ວູ​ຫານ ຫຼື ແຂວງ ຮູ​ເບ.

ປະ​ເທດ ກຳ​ປູ​ເຈຍ, ກະ​ຊວງ​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ສຸກ​ຂອງ ກຳ​ປູ​ເຈຍ ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​ນີ້​ໄດ້​ລາຍ​ງານ​ນຶ່ງ​ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ, ເຊິ່ງ​ແມ່ນ​ຜູ້​ຊາຍ​ອາຍຸ 60 ປີ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ເມືອງ ວູ​ຫານ.

ເກາະ ຮົງ​ກົງ, ມີ 14 ຄົນທີ່ຖືກ​ຮັບ​ຮູ້​ວ່າ​ເປັນ​ໂຣກ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.

ປະ​ເທດ ອິນ​ເດຍ, ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຢືນ​ຢັນ​ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ໃນ​ເມືອງ ເຄ​ຣາ​ລາ, ທາງ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ ອິນ​ເດຍ. ເຊິ່ງ​ແມ່ນ​ແມ່​ຍິງ, ຜູ້​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ຢູ່​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ ວູ​ຫານ, ລາວ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຈັດ​ໃຫ້​ຢູ່​ໂດດ​ດ່ຽວ​ໃນ​ໂຮງ​ໝໍ.

ປະ​ເທດ ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ, ກະ​ຊວງ​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ສຸກ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໄດ້​ລາຍ​ງານ​ສາມ​ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ໃໝ່​ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ວານນີ້, ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ຜູ້​ຕິດ​ເຊື້ອ​ໃນ​ປ​ະ​ເທດ​ເພີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ເປັນ 20 ຄົນ, ລວມ​ທັງ​ການ​ຕິດ​ເຊື້ອ​ຈາກ​ຄົນ​ຫາ​ຄົນ​ສອງ​ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ.

ເກາະ ມາ​ເກົ້າ, ເຊິ່ງ​ແມ່ນ​ສູນ​ກາງການ​ພະ​ນັນ ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຄວາ​ມ​ນິ​ຍົມ​ຈາກ ນັກ​ທ່ອງ​ທ່ຽວ ຈີນ ແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໃຫຍ່​ນັ້ນ, ໄດ້​ຢືນ​ຢັນ 7 ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ.

ປະ​ເທດ ມາ​ເລ​ເຊຍ, ໄດ້​ຢືນ​ຢັນ 8 ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ, ທັງ​ໝົດ​ແມ່ນ​ຄົນ ຈີນ.

ປະ​ເທດ ເນ​ປານ, ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​ນີ້​ໄດ້​ລາຍ​ງານ​ນຶ່ງ​ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ, ເຊິ່ງ​ແມ່​ນ​ຜູ້​ຊາຍ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ເມືອງ ວູ​ຫານ.

ປະ​ເທດ ຟີ​ລິບ​ປິນ, ໄດ້​ລາຍ​ງານ​ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ຂອງ​ໄວ​ຣັ​ສ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ, ເຊິ່ງ​ແມ່ນ​ແ​ມ່​ຍິງ​ອາ​ຍຸ 38 ປີ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເດີນ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ເມືອງວູ​ຫານ ແລະ ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​ແມ່ນບໍ່​ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ອາ​ການ​ອີກ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ແລ້ວ.

ປະ​ເທດ ສິງ​ກະ​ໂປ ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ວານນີ້​ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ການ​ຕິດ​ເຊື້ອ​ຄັ້ງ​ໃໝ່​ສອງ​ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ, ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ປະ​ເທດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ມີ​ຜູ້​ຕິດ​ເຊື້ອ​ທັງ​ໝົດ 18 ຄົນ.

ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ໃຕ້, ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ວານນີ້​ໄດ້​ຢືນ​ຢັນ​ການ​ຕິດ​ໄວ​ຣັ​ສ​ອີກ​ນຶ່ງ​ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ, ເຊິ່ງ​ແມ່ນ​ຜູ້​ຊາຍ​ສັນ​ຊາດ ຈີນ ອາ​ຍຸ 49 ປີ, ຜູ້​ທີ່​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ພາ​ນັກ​ທ່ອງ​ທ່ຽວ​ໃນ ຍີ​ປຸ່ນ. ລາວ​ໄດ້​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ຮອດ ເກົາຫຼີ​ໃຕ້ ຈາກ ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 19 ມັງ​ກອນ, ອີງ​ຕາມ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຂອງ​ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່. ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ຫຼ້າ​ສຸດ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ປະ​ເທດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ມີ​ຜູ້​ຕິດ​ເຊື້ອທັງ​ໝົດ 12 ຄົນ.

ປະ​ເທດ ສ​ຣີ​ລັງ​ກາ ໄດ້​ຢືນ​ຢັນ​ນຶ່ງ​ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ, ເຊິ່ງ​ແມ່​ນ​ນັກ​ທ່ອງ​ທ່ຽວ ຈີນ ອາ​ຍຸ 43 ປີ​ຈາກ​ແຂວງ ຮູ​ເບ.

ເກາະ ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ, ໄດ້​ເປີດ​ເຜີຍ 10 ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ໃນ​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​ນີ້, ລວມ​ມີ​ແມ່​ຍິງ​ສັນ​ຊາດ ຈີນ ສອງ​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ມີ​ອາ​ຍຸ 70 ປີກວ່າ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ຮອດ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໃນ​ກຸ່ມ​ນັກ​ທ່ອງ​ທ່ຽວ.

ປະ​ເທດ​ ໄທ ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ຢືນ​ຢັນ​ການ​ຕິດ​ເຊື້ອ 19 ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ.

ຫວຽດ​ນາມ ໄດ້​ລາຍງານ​ນຶ່ງ​ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ເພີ່ມ​ເຕີມ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ວານນີ້, ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ທັງ​ໝົ​ດ​ເປັນ 6 ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ. ສື່ມວນ​ຊົນ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ກໍ​ລະ​ນີຫຼ້າ​ສຸດ​ແມ່​ພະ​ນັກ​ງານ​ຕ້ອນ​ຮັບ​ໂຮງ​ແຮມ​ອາ​ຍຸ 25 ປີ ໃນ​ແຂວງ ຄານ ຮ​ວາ.

A virus similar to the SARS pathogen has killed 259 people in China and spread around the world since emerging in a market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.



On Saturday, China's National Health Commission said nearly 12,000 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus.



Outside mainland China, there have been more than 100 infections reported in more than 20 countries.



The World Health Organization has declared an international emergency over the outbreak.



Here are the places that have confirmed cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus:



- CHINA -



As of Saturday, 11,791 people have been infected across China, the majority in and around Wuhan.



Most of the 259 who have died were in that region, but officials have confirmed multiple deaths elsewhere, including in the capital Beijing.



- ASIA-PACIFIC REGION -



- Australia -



Twelve patients have been confirmed in Australia. Most of them arrived in the country from Wuhan or Hubei province.



- Cambodia -



Cambodia's health ministry has so far reported one case, a 60-year-old man who arrived from Wuhan.



- Hong Kong -



In Hong Kong, 14 people are known to have the disease.



- India -



Officials confirmed the first case in Kerala, southern India, on Thursday. The woman, a student at Wuhan University, was isolated at a hospital.



- Japan -



Japan's health ministry reported three new cases on Saturday, bringing the number of infections in the country to 20, including two cases of human-to-human transmission.



The new cases were three people who returned from Wuhan on government-chartered flights.



- Macau -



Macau, a gambling hub popular with Chinese mainland tourists, has confirmed seven cases.



- Malaysia -



Malaysia has confirmed eight cases, all Chinese nationals.



- Nepal -



Nepal has reported one case so far: a man who arrived from Wuhan.



- The Philippines -



The Philippines reported its first case of the virus on Thursday, a 38-year-old woman who arrived from Wuhan and is no longer showing symptoms.



- Singapore -



Singapore Saturday announced two new infections, bringing the city-state's total to 18.



- South Korea -



South Korea on Saturday confirmed one more case of the virus -- a 49-year-old Chinese man who worked as a tour guide in Japan. He arrived in South Korea from Japan on January 19, authorities said.



The latest case takes the total in the country to 12.



- Sri Lanka -



Sri Lanka has confirmed one case -- a 43-year-old Chinese tourist from Hubei province.

- Taiwan -



Taiwan has uncovered 10 cases so far, including two female Chinese nationals in their 70s who arrived in the country as part of a tour group.



- Thailand -



Thailand has announced 19 confirmed infections.



- Vietnam -



Vietnam reported one more case on Saturday, taking the total in the country to six. State media said the latest case is a 25-year-old hotel receptionist in central Khanh Hoa province.



