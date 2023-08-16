ຄະນະຕຸລາການໃຫຍ່ ຂອງລັດຈໍເຈຍ ຟ້ອງທ່ານທຣຳ ແລະ ອີກ 18 ຄົນ ໃນການສອບສວນກ່ຽວກັບການເລືອກຕັ້ງ

ຄະນະຕຸລາການໃຫຍ່ຢູ່ໃນລັດຈໍເຈຍ ທາງພາກໃຕ້ຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຟ້ອງອະ ດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ແລະ ອີກ 18 ຄົນ ທີ່ມີສ່ວນກ່ຽວຂ້ອງ ກັບຄວາມພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະຕ່າວປີ້ນການເລືອກຕັ້ງປີ 2020 ທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຜ່າຍແພ້ຢ່າງວຸດວິດ ຊຶ່ງເປັນພາວະການຫັນປ່ຽນທາງດ້ານການເມືອງ ຢູ່ໃນລັດທີ່ມີການແຂ່ງ ຂັນກັນຢ່າງໜັກນັ້ນ.

ຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາ 13 ກະທົງ ຕໍ່ທ່ານທຣຳ ກໍໄດ້ຖືກເປີດເຜີຍ ເມື່ອຕອນແລງວັນຈັນຜ່ານມານີ້ ທີ່ລວມມີ ການຂົ່ມຂູ່, ການລະເມີດຄຳສາບານຕໍ່ຕຳແໜ່ງຂອງທ່ານ, ການສົມຮູ້ຮ່ວມຄິດເພື່ອປອມແປງແລະຍື່ນເອກະສານປອມ ແລະການກະທຳຜິດອື່ນໆ.

ຄຳຟ້ອງນັ້ນ ໄດ້ກ່າວຫາວ່າ ທ່ານທຣຳ ແລະພວກຈຳເລີຍຄົນອື່ນໆ “ບໍ່ຍອມຮັບວ່າ ທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ຜ່າຍແພ້ການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ແລະພວກເຂົາໂດຍຮູ້ຈັກດີ ແລະຈົງໃຈຮ່ວມກັນ ສົມຮູ້ຮ່ວມຄິດຢ່າງຜິດກົດໝາຍ ເພື່ອປ່ຽນແປງຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງໃຫ້ເຂົ້າຂ້າງທ່ານທຣຳ.”

ໄອຍະການຂອງເມືອງ ຟູລຕັນ ຄາວຕີ ຟານີ ວີລລິສ ໄດ້ກ່າວຫາໃນຄຳຟ້ອງວ່າ ພວກຈຳເລີຍ 19 ຄົນ ແລະອີກ 30 ຄົນທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ຖືກລະບຸຊື່ຜູ້ທີ່ເປັນຄູ່ສົມຮູ້ຮ່ວມຄິດ “ໄດ້ທຳການຈັດຕັ້ງກຸ່ມອາຊະກຳ” ແລະຮ່ວມກັນດຳເນີນການແບບເປີດເຜີຍ 161 ຄັ້ງເພື່ອພິກປີ້ນຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ.

ທ່ານທຣຳ ເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ຢູ່ໃນການດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງ ແລະຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ໄດ້ສິ້ນສຸດສະ​ໄໝ ຄົນທຳອິດທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກກ່າວຫາຢ່າງເປັນທາງການ ວ່າ ກະທຳຄວາມຜິດທາງອາຍາ ໃນປະຫວັດສາດທີ່ຍາວນານເຖິງ 247 ປີຂອງປະເທດ. ແຕ່ໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ເຖິງຢ່າງນັ້ນກໍຕາມ ການຢັ່ງຫາງສຽງທົ່ວປະເທດ ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ທ່ານທຣຳ ຍັງເປັນຜູ້ມີ​ຄະ​ແນນນຳໜ້າໝູ່ ສຳລັບການຖືກສະເໜີຊື່ໃຫ້ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໃນປີ 2024 ຂອງພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ແລະທ່ານໄດ້ຖືກຟ້ອງສີ່ຄັ້ງ ໃນໄລຍະສີ່ເດືອນຜ່ານມານີ້ ແລະກຳລັງປະເຊີນກັບການດຳເນີນຄະດີຈຳນວນນຶ່ງໃນບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດເດືອນຂ້າງໜ້ານີ້.

ທ່ານໄດ້ເຍາະເຍີ້ຍການຟ້ອງຂອງລັດຈໍເຈຍ ໂດຍກ່າວໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ຢູ່ໃນບັນຊີສື່ສັງຄົມ Truth Social ຂອງທ່ານ ວ່າ ທ່ານຈະເປີດເຜີຍ “ລາຍງານທີ່ບໍ່ສາມາດໂຕ້ແຍ້ງໄດ້” ໃນວັນຈັນໜ້າ ທີ່ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງໃນລັດຈໍເຈຍນັ້ນ ໄດ້ຖືກສໍ້ໂກງຈາກທ່ານ ແລະອ້າງວ່າ ຫຼັກຖານຂອງທ່ານ ຈະນຳໄປສູ່ “ການພົ້ນຄວາມຜິດຢ່າງສິ້ນເຊີງ” ໃຫ້ທ່ານເອງແລະພວກຄູ່ຈຳເລີຍ 18 ຄົນຂອງທ່ານນຳດ້ວຍ.

ບັນດາຜູ້ພິພາກສາ ໄດ້ຍົກເລີກຄຳຟ້ອງຫຼາຍກວ່າສິບເທື່ອ ຂອງທ່ານທຣຳ ທີ່ກ່າວອ້າງວ່າ ເປັນການເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ສໍ້ໂກງ ຊຶ່ງລວມທັງໃນລັດຈໍເຈຍ ນຳດ້ວຍ.

A grand jury in the southern U.S. state of Georgia has indicted former President Donald Trump and 18 others in connection with efforts to overturn his narrow 2020 election loss in the pivotal political battleground state.

The 13 charges unsealed against Trump late Monday include racketeering, violating his oath of office, conspiracies to commit forgery and file false documents, and other offenses.

The indictment alleged that Trump and the other defendants “refused to accept that Trump had lost, and they knowingly and willfully joined a conspiracy to unlawfully change the outcome of the election in favor of Trump.”

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis alleged in the indictment that the 19 defendants and 30 unnamed co-conspirators “constituted a criminal organization” and took 161 overt acts to upend the election result.

Trump is the first U.S. president, in office or after his term ended, ever formally accused of criminal offenses in the country’s 247-year history. But now, even as national polls show him with a commanding lead for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, he has been indicted four times in the last four months and faces several trials in the coming months.

He derided the Georgia indictment, saying Tuesday on his Truth Social account that he would release an “irrefutable report” next Monday showing that the election outcome in Georgia was rigged against him and claiming that his evidence would lead to “complete EXONERATION” of himself and his 18 co-defendants.

Judges have dismissed dozens of Trump’s election fraud claim lawsuits, including in Georgia.