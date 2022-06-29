ບັນດາຜູ້ນຳຈາກກຸ່ມເຈັດປະເທດທີ່ນຳໜ້າໃນດ້ານອຸດສາຫະກຳ ໄດ້ສິ້ນສຸດກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ໂດຍມີການປະຕິຍານທີ່ຈະລະດົມທຶນຫຼາຍພັນລ້ານໂດລາ ເພື່ອຮັບມືກັບບັນຫາຂອງໂລກ ເຊັ່ນ ການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງດິນຟ້າອາກາດ ແລະມີຄຳເວົ້າທີ່ໜັກແໜ້ນໃຫ້ແກ່ ຣັດເຊຍ ແລະຈີນ ສະເພາະຣັດເຊຍ ສຳລັບການບຸກລຸກຢູເຄຣນ ແລະສະເພາະຈີນ ສຳລັບປະຫວັດຂອງນະໂຍບາຍຕ່າງໆທີ່ບໍ່ດີ ໃນດ້ານສິດທິມະນຸດ ແລະເສດຖະກິດ.

ບັນດາຜູ້ນຳກຸ່ມ G-7 ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງຕໍ່ປັກກິ່ງ ໃຫ້ໃຊ້ອິດທິພົນຂອງຕົນ ກົດດັນ ຣັດເຊຍ ໃຫ້ຖອນກຳລັງອອກຈາກຢູເຄຣນ ໃນທັນທີ ແລະໂດຍບໍ່ມີເງື່ອນໄຂໃດໆ ແລະໃຫ້ຍົກເລີກ “ຂະຫຍາຍການກ່າວອ້າງກຳມະສິດທາງທະເລ” ໃນທະເລຈີນໃຕ້.

ໃນຖະແຫລງການສິ້ນສຸດກອງປະຊຸມ G-7 ນັ້ນ ກຸ່ມ G-7 ຍັງໄດ້ຢືນຢັນວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຄັດຄ້ານຢ່າງແຂງຂັນຕໍ່ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມໃດໆທາງຝ່າຍດຽວ ທີ່ຈະປ່ຽນແປງສະຖານະພາບທີ່ເປັນຈິງໃນປັດຈຸບັນ ດ້ວຍກຳລັງ ຫຼືການບີບບັງຄັບ ທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ” ຊຶ່ງເປັນໄປໄດ້ສູງວ່າ ເປັນການອ້າງເຖິງ ຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງທີ່ຈີນ ອາດຈະໃຊ້ກຳລັງທະຫານຂອງຕົນ ຍຶດເອົາໄຕ້ຫວັນ ຊຶ່ງປັກກິ່ງ ເຫັນວ່າເປັນແຂວງທີ່ບໍ່ຊື່ສັດ.

ກຸ່ມດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ຕ້ອງຕິປະຫວັດດ້ານສິດທິມະນຸດຂອງຈີນ ແລະຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ປັກກິ່ງ ໃຫ້ປະຕິບັດຕາມຂໍ້ຕົກລົງທີ່ “ໃຫ້​ການ​ເທີດ​ທູນ ສິດທິ ເສລີພາບ ແລະມີ ຄວາມເປັນອິດສະຫຼະລະດັບສູງ ໃນການປົກຄອງຕົນເອງຂອງຮົງກົງ.” ນັບຕັ້ງ ແຕ່ປີ 1997 ຮົງກົງ ໄດ້ເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງຈີນ ພາຍໃຕ້ແນວທາງ “ປະເທດດຽວ ສອງລະບົບ” ແຕ່ເສລີພາບຂັ້ນພື້ນຖານໄດ້ຖືກຈຳກັດຢູ່ໃນຮົງກົງ ທ່າມ ກາງການແຊກແຊງຈາກຈີນແຜ່ນດິນໃຫຍ່ ໃນກິດຈະການພາຍໃນຂອງຕົນ.

ຄຳຕ້ອງຕິທີ່ໜັກໜ່ວງຕໍ່ຈີນ ອີງຕາມເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອະວຸໂສໃນຄະນະລັດຖະບານຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ແມ່ນ “ບໍ່ເຄີຍມີມາກ່ອນໃນສະພາບການຂອງກຸ່ມ G-7 ໂດຍການຮັບຮູ້ເຖິງຄວາມເສຍຫາຍທີ່ເກີດຈາກການບໍ່ມີຄວາມໂປ່ງໃສ, ຄຳສັ່ງທີ່ບິດເບືອນຕະຫຼາດອຸດສາຫະກຳ ຂອງຈີນ.”

ສະຫະລັດ ກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້ ໄດ້ກ່າວຫາລັດຖະບານຂອງຈີນ ກ່ຽວກັບການໃຫ້​ເງິນອຸດໜຸນອຸດສາຫະກຳພາຍໃນປະເທດ ຈຳກັດການເຂົ້າເຖິງຕະຫຼາດຂອງຕົນໂດຍຕ່າງປະເທດ ແລະລັກຂະໂມຍເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ແລະຊັບສິນທາງປັນຍາເພື່ອ ທີ່ຈະເສີມຂະຫຍາຍເສດຖະກິດຂອງຕົນ.

Leaders from the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations ended their summit Tuesday with multi-billion-dollar pledges on global issues like climate change and sharp words for Russia and China – the former for its invasion of Ukraine, and the latter for its poor human rights record and economic policies.

G-7 leaders urged Beijing to use its clout to press Russia to withdraw forces from Ukraine immediately and unconditionally and drop "expansive maritime claims" in the South China Sea.

In a summit-ending communique, the G-7 also stated, “We strongly oppose any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion that increase tensions,” a likely reference to concerns that China might use its military to take Taiwan, which Beijing regards as a renegade province.

The group criticized China’s human rights record and called on Beijing to honor agreements that “enshrine rights, freedoms and a high degree of autonomy for Hong Kong.” Since 1997, Hong Kong has been a part of China under the "one country, two systems" approach, but basic freedoms have been constricted in Hong Kong amid increasing mainland interference in its internal affairs.

The harsh criticism for China, according to a senior official in U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration, is “unprecedented in the context of the G-7, acknowledging the harms caused by China’s non-transparent, market-distorting industrial directives.”

The United States has previously accused the Chinese government of subsidizing domestic industries, limiting foreign access to its markets, and stealing technology and intellectual property in order to bolster its economy. ((https://ustr.gov/sites/default/files/files/Press/Reports/2021USTR%20ReportCongressChinaWTO.pdf))