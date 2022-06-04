ທ່ານຢີວບິງ ເຊງ (Yuebing Zheng), ສາດສະດາຈານສອນວິສະວະກໍາກົນ ຈັກຂອງມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລລັດເທັກຊັສໃນເມືອງອອສຕິນ, ກໍາລັງເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມ ກັບທີມງານຂອງທ່ານ ເພື່ອສ້າງຫຸ່ນຍົນຂະຫນາດນ້ອຍ - ຊຶ່ງມີຂະຫນາດນ້ອຍ ກວ່າປາຍປາກກາ - ທີ່ຈະລອຍຜ່ານຮ່າງກາຍຂອງມະນຸດ ແລະແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາ ດ້ວຍຕົວມັນເອງ ເຊັ່ນເນື້ອງອກຂອງໂຣກມະເຮັງ.
ສາດສະດາຈານ ເຊງ (Zheng) ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລລັດເທັກຊັສ ຢູ່ເມືອງ ອອສຕິນກ່າວວ່າ: "ຫວັງວ່າມື້ນຶ່ງ ພວກມັນຈະສາມາດເຂົ້າໄປໃນຮ່າງກາຍຂອງພວກເຮົາ ແລະສາ ມາດເຮັດການຜ່າຕັດ ຫຼືກວດພົບວ່າ ຈຸລັງຂອງເນື້ອງອກເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນຢູ່ໃສ, ເພື່ອວ່າ ມັນຈະສາມາດເປັນການປິ່ນປົວທີ່ບໍ່ເຈັບປວດ ຮ້າຍແຮງສໍາລັບພວກເຮົາ."
ອັນນີ້ ຟັງແລ້ວອາດຈະຄືນະວະນິຍາຍ ທາງວິທະຍາສາດ. ແຕ່ນັກວິທະຍາສາດ ທົ່ວໂລກ ກໍາລັງເຮັດວຽກເພື່ອ ເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນກາຍເປັນຄວາມຈິງ. ຫຸ່ນຍົນເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ເຂົ້າໄປໃນຮ່າງກາຍ ໂດຍຜ່ານການສັກຢາ ຫຼືໂດຍການກືນກິນ ພວກມັນ. ເມື່ອໄດ້ຮັບເປົ້າໝາຍ ເຊັ່ນເນື້ອງອກແລ້ວ, ທ່ານເຊັງກ່າວວ່າ ພວກມັນກໍຈະຕິດຕໍ່ສື່ສານກັນ ເພື່ອເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມກັນໃຫ້ບັນລຸເປົ້າໝາຍ. ນັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າບາງຄົນໃຊ້ຄື້ນ ອາວລ໌ຕຣາຊາວດ໌ (ultrasound) ຫຼື ປະຕິກິລິຍາ ທາງເຄມີເພື່ອເຄື່ອນຍ້າຍຫຸ່ນຍົນ ຫລືໂຣບອດນາໂນ.
ທີມງານຂອງທ່ານເຊງ ກໍາລັງໃຊ້ການສຶກສາກ່ຽວກັບແສງ, ຊຶ່ງເປັນແສງ ສະ ຫວ່າງໃນຮູບແບບຂອງແສງປະກາຍຂອງເລເຊີ ທີ່ມີພະລັງງານສູງ ເພື່ອ ຄວບຄຸມຫຸ່ນຍົນຂະຫນາດນ້ອຍທີ່ເຮັດດ້ວຍຄໍາ, ທາດໂລຫະຊີລິຄອນ ແລະ ສານໂປລິສໄຕຣິນ (polystyrene) ຫລື ສານທີ່ໃຊ້ເຮັດໂຟມ.
ເປົ້າຫມາຍຂອງສາດສະດາຈານ ເຊງ (Zheng) ກໍຄື ເພື່ອໃຫ້ "ຈຸນລະພາກ ຫລື ໂຣບອດນາໂນ" ດັ່ງທີ່ທ່ານເອີ້ນມັນ ຮຽນຮູ້ການເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມກັນ, ຊຶ່ງບໍ່ຕ່າງຫຍັງຫລາຍກັບຝຸງປາ.
ສາດສະດາຈານເຊງ (Zheng) ກ່າວຕໍ່ໄປວ່າ: "ເຮັດແນວໃດພວກເຮົາຈຶ່ງຈະສາມາດເຮັດໃຫ້ຫຸ່ນຍົນຂະໜາດນ້ອຍຫຼາຍໆ ຊະ ນິດທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງກັນເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ເລີ້ມມີປະຕິສໍາພັນກັນ, ເພື່ອໃຫ້ພວກມັນສາມາດປະ ກອບເປັນກຸ່ມ ພຶດຕິກໍາ, ພຶດຕິກໍາທີ່ມີການປະສານງານກັນ."
ສາດສະດາຈານເຊງ (Zheng) ປຽບທຽບຫຸ່ນຍົນໃສ່ກັບລົດ ທີ່ຂັບດ້ວຍຕົວມັນເອງ ທີ່ມີຈຸດຫມາຍປາຍທາງ ແຕ່ຕ້ອງໄດ້ຮຽນຮູ້ກົດລະບຽບຈາລະຈອນໃນທ້ອງຖະຫນົນ ... ແລະອັນຕະລາຍຕ່າງໆ.
ທ່ານກ່າວຕໍ່ໄປວ່າ: "ສໍາລັບພວກມັນແລ້ວ ມັນແມ່ນການພະຍາຍາມຫຼີກລ້ຽງການສັນຈອນຂອງລະບົບພູມຕ້ານ ທານໃນຮ່າງກາຍ."
ແລະພາລະບົດບາດ ໃນອະນາຄົດຂອງຫຸ່ນຍົນນາໂນຂະໜາດນ້ອຍ ຈະບໍ່ຈໍາ ກັດແຕ່ຢູ່ໃນຮ່າງກາຍຂອງມະນຸດ. ທ່ານເຊງກ່າວວ່າ ມື້ນຶ່ງພວກມັນອາດຈະຖືກເອົາໄປໄວ້ ຢູ່ໃນທະເລສາບ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ມັນລອຍໄປລອຍມາ ແລະທຳຄວາມສະອາດ ເອົາມົນລະພິດອອກ.
ການສຶກສາທາງດ້ານຄລີນິກສຳລັບໃຊ້ ຢູ່ໃນຮ່າງກາຍມະນຸດ ມີກໍານົດຈະເລີ່ມ ຕົ້ນຂຶ້ນໃນສອງສາມປີຂ້າງຫນ້າ, ດັ່ງນັ້ນ ມັນອາດຈະບໍ່ດົນເກີນໄປກ່ອນທີ່ ຫຸ່ນຍົນນາໂນ ຈະປະຕິບັດການຜ່າຕັດ ຈາກພາຍໃນຮ່າງກາຍຄົນ.
A mechanical engineering professor at the University of Texas at Austin is creating robots that are not visible to the naked eye with the goal that one day they will work as an autonomous team treating tumors in the human body. Deana Mitchell has the story
Yuebing Zheng, a mechanical engineering professor at the University of Texas at Austin, is working with his team to create tiny robots - substantially smaller than the tip of a pen – that will swim through the human body and autonomously repair problems like a cancerous tumor.
Yuebing Zheng, University of Texas at Austin:
“Hopefully one day they can get into our body and can do surgery or detect where those tumor cells are, so it can be non-invasive therapy for us.”
This may sound like science fiction. But scientists worldwide are working to make it a reality. These robots enter the body through an injection or by swallowing them. Once given a target like a tumor, Zheng says they will communicate with each other to work collectively to achieve a goal. Some researchers use ultrasound waves or chemical reactions to move the nanobots.Zheng’s team is using optics, light in the form of a high-powered laser beam, to manipulate the tiny robots, which are made of gold, silicon and polystyrene.
Zheng’s goal is for the “micro/nanorobots,” as he calls them, to learn to work together, much like a school of fish.Yuebing Zheng, University of Texas at Austin:
“How can we make a lot of these different type of microrobots start to have interactions, so that they can form a group of behavior, a coordinated behavior.”Zheng compared the robots to self-driving cars that have a destination but must learn the rules of the road… and the dangers.
Yuebing Zheng, University of Texas at Austin: “For them, it’s to try to avoid the traffic of the immune system in the body.”
Clinical studies in humans are scheduled to begin in the next few years, so it may not be too long before nanorobots are performing surgeries from within.
