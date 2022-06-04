ສ​າດ​ສະ​ດາຈານສອນວິສະວະກຳກົນຈັກຢູ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລລັດເທັກຊັສ ທີ່ເມືອງ​ອອ​ສ​ຕິນ (Austin) ກໍາລັງສ້າງຫຸ່ນຍົນທີ່ບໍ່ສາມາດເບິ່ງເຫັນດ້ວຍຕາເປົ່າ ໂດຍມີ ເປົ້າໝາຍວ່າ ມື້ນຶ່ງພວກ​ມັນຈະເຮັດວຽກເປັນທີມແບບ​ອັດ​ຕະ​ໂນ​ມັດ ໃນ ການປິ່ນປົວ ເນື້ອງອກ ຢູ່ໃນຮ່າງກາຍຂອງມະນຸດ. Deana Mitchell ມີລາຍ ງານເລືື້ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງ​ບົວ​ສະ​ຫວັນ ຈະ​ນຳ​ມາ​ສະເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ທ່ານຢີວ​ບິງ ເຊງ (Yuebing Zheng), ສາດ​ສະ​ດາຈານສອນວິສະວະກໍາກົນ ຈັກຂອງມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລລັດ​ເທັກ​ຊັ​ສໃນເມືອງອອ​ສ​ຕິນ, ກໍາລັງເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມ ກັບທີມງານຂອງທ່ານ ເພື່ອສ້າງຫຸ່ນຍົນຂະຫນາດນ້ອຍ - ຊຶ່ງ​ມີຂະຫນາດນ້ອຍ ກວ່າປາຍປາກກາ - ທີ່ຈະລອຍຜ່ານຮ່າງກາຍຂອງມະນຸດ ແລະແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາ ດ້ວຍຕົວ​ມັນເອງ ເຊັ່ນເນື້ອງອກຂອງ​ໂຣກມະເຮັງ.

ສາດ​ສະ​ດາຈານ ເຊງ (Zheng) ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລລັດ​ເທັກ​ຊັ​ສ ຢູ່ເມືອງ ອອ​ສ​ຕິນກ່າວ​ວ່າ: "ຫວັງວ່າມື້ນຶ່ງ ພວກມັນຈະສາມາດເຂົ້າໄປໃນຮ່າງກາຍຂອງພວກເຮົາ ແລະສາ ມາດເຮັດການຜ່າຕັດ ຫຼືກວດພົບວ່າ ຈຸລັງຂອງ​ເນື້ອງອກເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນຢູ່ໃສ, ເພື່ອ​ວ່າ ມັນຈະ​ສາມາດເປັນການປິ່ນປົວທີ່ບໍ່ເຈັບ​ປວດ​ ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງສໍາລັບພວກເຮົາ."

ອັນນີ້ ຟັງແລ້ວ​ອາດ​ຈະຄືນະ​ວະນິຍາຍ ທາງວິທະຍາສາດ. ແຕ່ນັກວິທະຍາສາດ ທົ່ວໂລກ ກໍາລັງເຮັດວຽກເພື່ອ ເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນກາຍເປັນຄວາມຈິງ. ຫຸ່ນຍົນເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ເຂົ້າໄປໃນຮ່າງກາຍ ໂດຍຜ່ານການສັກຢາ ຫຼືໂດຍການກືນກິນ ພວກມັນ. ເມື່ອ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ ເຊັ່ນ​ເນື້ອ​ງອກ​ແລ້ວ, ທ່ານເຊັງກ່າວ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ມັນ​ກໍ​ຈະ​ຕິດ​ຕໍ່​ສື່​ສານ​ກັນ ​ເພື່ອ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ຮ່ວມ​ກັນໃຫ້​ບັນ​ລຸ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ. ນັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າບາງຄົນໃຊ້ຄື້ນ ອາວລ໌​ຕ​ຣາ​ຊາວ​ດ໌ (ultrasound) ຫຼື ປະຕິກິລິຍາ ທາງເຄມີເພື່ອເຄື່ອນຍ້າຍຫຸ່ນ​ຍົນ​ ຫລືໂຣບອດນາ​ໂນ.

ທີມງານຂອງທ່ານ​ເຊງ ກໍາລັງໃຊ້​ການ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ແສງ, ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນແສງ ສະ ຫວ່າງໃນຮູບແບບຂອງແສງປະ​ກາຍ​ຂອງ​ເລ​ເຊີ ​ທີ່​ມີພະລັງງານສູງ ເພື່ອ ຄວບ​ຄຸມຫຸ່ນຍົນຂະຫນາດນ້ອຍທີ່ເຮັດດ້ວຍຄໍາ, ທາດ​ໂລ​ຫະຊີລິຄອນ ແລະ ສານ​ໂປ​ລິ​ສ​ໄຕ​ຣິນ (polystyrene) ຫລື ​ສານ​ທີ່ໃຊ້​ເຮັດ​ໂຟມ.

ເປົ້າຫມາຍຂອງສາດ​ສະ​ດາ​ຈານ ​ເຊງ (Zheng) ກໍ​ຄື ເພື່ອໃຫ້ "ຈຸນລະພາກ ຫລື ໂຣບອດ​ນາ​ໂນ" ດັ່ງ​ທີ່​ທ່ານເອີ້ນມັນ ​ຮຽນຮູ້ການເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມກັນ, ຊຶ່ງບໍ່​ຕ່າງ​ຫຍັງ​ຫລາຍກັບ​ຝຸງປາ.

ສາດ​ສະ​ດາ​ຈານ​ເຊງ (Zheng) ​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ວ່າ: "ເຮັດແນວໃດພວກເຮົາ​ຈຶ່ງ​ຈະ​ສາມາດເຮັດໃຫ້ຫຸ່ນ​ຍົນ​ຂະ​ໜາດ​ນ້ອຍຫຼາຍໆ ຊະ ນິດທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງກັນເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ເລີ້ມມີປະຕິສໍາພັນກັນ, ເພື່ອໃຫ້ພວກມັນສາມາດປະ ກອບເປັນກຸ່ມ ພຶດຕິກໍາ, ພຶດຕິກໍາທີ່​ມີການປະສານງານ​ກັນ."

ສາດ​ສະ​ດາ​ຈານ​ເຊງ (Zheng) ປຽບ​ທຽບ​ຫຸ່ນ​ຍົນໃສ່​ກັບ​ລົດ ​ທີ່​ຂັບ​ດ້ວຍຕົວ​ມັນ​ເອງ ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຈຸດ​ຫມາຍ​ປາຍ​ທາງ ​ແຕ່​ຕ້ອງໄດ້​ຮຽນ​ຮູ້​ກົດ​ລະ​ບຽບ​ຈາ​ລະ​ຈອນ​ໃນທ້ອງ​ຖະ​ຫນົນ ... ແລະ​ອັນ​ຕະ​ລາຍຕ່າງໆ​.

ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ວ່າ: "ສໍາລັບພວກມັນ​ແລ້ວ ມັນແມ່ນການພະຍາຍາມຫຼີກລ້ຽງການສັນຈອນຂອງລະບົບພູມຕ້ານ ທານໃນຮ່າງກາຍ."

ແລະພາລະບົດບາດ ໃນອະນາຄົດຂອງຫຸ່ນ​ຍົນ​ນາ​ໂນ​ຂະ​ໜາດ​ນ້ອຍ ຈະບໍ່ຈໍາ ກັດແຕ່ຢູ່ໃນຮ່າງກາຍຂອງມະນຸດ. ທ່ານເຊງກ່າວ​ວ່າ ມື້​ນຶ່ງ​ພວກ​ມັນ​ອາດ​ຈະ​ຖືກເອົາ​ໄປ​ໄວ້​ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ທະ​ເລ​ສາບ ​ເພື່ອໃຫ້​ມັນລອຍ​ໄປລອຍ​ມາ ​ແລະທຳ​ຄວາມ​ສະ​ອາດ ເອົາ​ມົນ​ລະ​ພິດອອກ.

ການສຶກສາທາງດ້ານຄລີນິກສຳ​ລັບ​ໃ​ຊ້ ຢູ່​ໃນຮ່າງ​ກາຍມະນຸດ ມີກໍານົດຈະເລີ່ມ ຕົ້ນຂຶ້ນໃນສອງສາມປີຂ້າງຫນ້າ, ດັ່ງນັ້ນ ມັນອາດຈະບໍ່ດົນເກີນໄປກ່ອນທີ່ ຫຸ່ນ​ຍົນ​ນາ​ໂນ ຈະປະຕິບັດການຜ່າຕັດ ຈາກພາຍໃນຮ່າ​ງ​ກາຍຄົນ.

ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ຢູ່​ລຸ່ມນີ້:

A mechanical engineering professor at the University of Texas at Austin is creating robots that are not visible to the naked eye with the goal that one day they will work as an autonomous team treating tumors in the human body. Deana Mitchell has the story

Yuebing Zheng, a mechanical engineering professor at the University of Texas at Austin, is working with his team to create tiny robots - substantially smaller than the tip of a pen – that will swim through the human body and autonomously repair problems like a cancerous tumor.

Yuebing Zheng, University of Texas at Austin:

“Hopefully one day they can get into our body and can do surgery or detect where those tumor cells are, so it can be non-invasive therapy for us.”

This may sound like science fiction. But scientists worldwide are working to make it a reality. These robots enter the body through an injection or by swallowing them. Once given a target like a tumor, Zheng says they will communicate with each other to work collectively to achieve a goal. Some researchers use ultrasound waves or chemical reactions to move the nanobots.

Zheng’s team is using

optics, light in the form of a high-powered laser beam, to manipulate the tiny robots, which are made of

gold, silicon and polystyrene.

Zheng’s goal is for the “micro/nanorobots,” as he calls them, to learn to work together, much like a school of fish.

Yuebing Zheng, University of Texas at Austin:

“How can we make a lot of these different type of microrobots start to have interactions, so that they can form a group of behavior, a coordinated behavior.”

Zheng compared the robots to self-driving cars that have a destination but must learn the rules of the road… and the dangers.



Yuebing Zheng, University of Texas at Austin: “For them, it’s to try to avoid the traffic of the immune system in the body.”

And the future roles of the micro nanorobots will not be limited to the human body. Zheng says they might one day be placed in a lake to swim around and clean up pollutants.

Clinical studies in humans are scheduled to begin in the next few years, so it may not be too long before nanorobots are performing surgeries from within.