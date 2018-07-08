ລັດຖະບານ ເຮຕີ ຢຸດການຂຶ້ນລາຄາ ນໍ້າມັນເຊື້ອໄຟ ໄວ້ຊົ່ວຄາວ

ລັດຖະບານຂອງປະເທດ ເຮຕີ ໄດ້ງົດການຂຶ້ນລາຄານໍ້າເຊື້ອໄຟຢ່າງກະທັນຫັນໄວ້ຊົ່ວ

ຄາວ ໃນວັນເສົາວານນີ້ ຫຼັງຈາກມີຄວາມຮຸນແຮງເກີດຂຶ້ນຢ່າງກວ້າງຂວາງ ໃນນະ

ຄອນຫຼວງ ແລະ ຕົວເມືອງຕ່າງໆຂອງ ເຮຕີ.

ລາຍງານຂ່າວເວົ້າວ່າ ມີຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດຢ່າງໜ້ອຍນຶ່ງຄົນ ໃນລະຫວ່າງການປະທ້ວງສອງ

ວັນ. ຜູ້ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນບາງຄົນ ໄດ້ກີດກັ້ນຖະໜົນຕ່າງໆດ້ວຍແຜງກັ້ນ ແລະ ກົງ

ລົດທີ່ເອົາໄຟຈູດ, ຄົນອື່ນໆໄດ້ໂຈມຕີສະຖານທີ່ທຸລະກິດຕ່າງໆ ແລະ ລາຍງານຂ່າວ

ໄດ້ເວົ້າວ່າ ມີການລັກລອບຈູດຕຶກບາງບ່ອນ ແລະ ລົດຫຼາຍຄັນ.

ລັດຖະບານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະຂຶ້ນລາຄານໍ້າມັນແອັດຊັງ 38 ເປີເຊັນ ແລະ ນໍ້າມັນ

ກາຊວນ 47 ເປີເຊັນ. ຂໍ້ສະເໜີຂຶ້ນລາຄານໍ້າມັນໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນ ລຸນຫຼັງການຕົກລົງກັນ ກັບ

ອົງການກອງທຶນສາກົນ ເພື່ອຍຸຕິການເກື້ອໜູນລາຄາພະລັງງານຕ່າງໆ ເພື່ອນຳໃຊ້ງົບ

ປະມານເຂົ້າໃນການບໍລິການສັງຄົມ ແລະ ພັດທະນາໂຄງລ່າງພື້ນຖານຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ.

Haiti's government suspended sharp fuel price increases Saturday after widespread violence broke out in the capital and the city of Cap-Haitien.



News reports said there was at least one death in the two days of protest.Some residents blocked roads with barricades and burning tires, others attacked businesses, and news reports said arson hit some buildings and vehicles.



The government had said it would boost gasoline prices by 38 percent and diesel by 47 percent.The proposed price increases followed an agreement with the International Monetary Fund to stop subsidizing energy prices so more of the budget could be put toward social services and improved infrastructure.