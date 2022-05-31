ຜູ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ຂ່​າວຝຣັ່ງປະ​ຈຳ​ໂທ​ລະ​ພາບ BFM TV ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ຝ​ຣັ່ງ ​ອາ​ຍຸ 32 ປີ ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ວານ​ນີ້ ຢູ່​ທາງ ​ພ​າກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ຂອງ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ​ຖືກ​ສະ​ເກັດ​ລູກ​ປືນ​ຢ່າງ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂ່າວການ​ ປະ​ຕິ​ ບັດ​ງານ​ຍົກ​ຍ້າຍ​ຊາວ ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ.

​ໂທ​ລະ​ພາຍ BFM TV ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ນັກ​ຂ່າວ ທ່ານ​ເຟ​ຣ​ເດ​ຣິກ ເລີ​ຄ​ເລີ​ຣກ ແອ​ມ​ຮອ​ຟ (Frederick Leclerc-Imhoff) ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້ “ລາຍ​ງານ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານມະ​ນຸດ​ສະ​ທຳ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລົດ​ຫຸ້ມ​ເກາະ” ໃກ້​ກັບ​ເມືອງຊີ ​ ວີ​ໂຣ​ໂດ​ແນັດ (Sieviero donetsk) ທີ່​ເປັນ​ເມືອງ​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຢູ່ໃນຂົງ​ເຂດດອນບາສ ທີ່​ມີ​ການ ​ສູ້​ລົບ​ກັນ​ຢ່າງ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ໂດຍກຳ​ລັງຣັດ​ເຊຍ ແລະ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ. ​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ຫົກ​ປີ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ໂທ​ລະ​ພາບຊ່ອງນີ້​ຂອງຝ​ຣັ່ງ.

​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຝ​ຣັ່ງ ທ່ານ​ເອມ​ມາ​ນຸຍ​ແອ​ລ ມາກ​ຣົງ ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ຄວາມ​ເສົ້າເສຍໃຈ ​ແກ່​ທ່ານເລີ​ຄ​ເລີ​ຣກ-ແອ​ມ​ ຮອ​ຟ ຜ່ານ​ທ​າງ​ທວິດ​ເຕີ.

​ທ່ານ “ໄດ້​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ເພື່ອ​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ຄວາມ​ຈິງ​ຂອງ​ສົງ​ຄາມ. ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລົດ​ ບັ​ສມະ​ນຸດ​ສະ​ທຳ ຕິດ​ຕາມ​ດ້ວຍ​ ກຳ​ລັງ​ພົນ​ລະ​ເຮືອນ ​ທີ່​ຫລົບ​ໜີ​ຈາກ​ການ​ຖີ້ມ​ລະເ​ບີດ​ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຍິງ” ອີງ​ຕາມ​ທ່ານ​ມາກ​ຣົງທີ່ໄດ້​ ຂຽນ​ລົງ​ໃນ​ທວິດ​ເຕີ້.

​ທ່ານ​ມາກ​ຣົງ ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ຄວາມ​ເສົ້າ​ສະ​ຫລົດ​ໃຈ​ແກ່​ຄອບ​ຄົວ​ ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ຍາດ​ຕິ​ພີ່​ນ້ອງ ແລະບັນ​ດາເພື່ອນ​ຮ່ວມ​ງານ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ເຖິງ​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ຂອງ​ຝ​ຣັ່ງ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ມີເງື່ອນ​ໄຂ” ​ແກ່ ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ອອກປະ​ຕິ​ບັດງານ​ທີ່​ຍ​ສາກລຳ​ບາກ ຂອງ​ການ​ບອກ​ໃຫ້​ຮູ້​ເຖິງ​ສາກການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ.”

ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຝ​ຣັ່ງ ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ແຄ​ເທີ​ລິນ ໂກ​ໂລນ​ນາ (Katherine Colonna) ຮ້ອງ​ການ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ ​ ຂອງ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຕື່ນ​ຕົກ​ໃຈທີ່​ສຸດ.”

​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ເພີ້ມ​ວ່າ “ຝ​ຣັ່ງ​ໄດ້​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ເລີ້ມ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ຢ່າງ​ແຈ້ງ​ຂາວໄວ​ເທົ່າ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ໄວ​ໄດ້ ເພື່ອ​ສະ ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ຄວາມ​ກະ​ຈ່າງ​ແຈ້ງ​ຂອງເຫດ​ ​ໂສກ​ນາດ​ຕະ​ກຳ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.”

​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ເຊົ້າ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ວານ​ນີ້ ຜູ້​ປົກ​ຄອງຂົງເຂດລູຮານ ທ່ານ​ເຊີຣ ​ຮີ ແຮ​ເດ (Serhiy Haidai) ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ວ່າ ການ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ ຂອງ ທ່ານ​ເລີ​ຄ​ເລີ​ຣກ ແອ​ມ​ຮອ​ຟ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສາ​ນ​ສົ່ງ​ທາງ​ເຕ​ເລກ​ຣາມ ທີ່​ເຜີຍແຜ່ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ໄດ້​ຍິງ​ໃສ່​ລັດຫຸ້ມ​ເກາະ ທີ່​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ໄປ​ຮັບ​ເອົາ​ການຍົກ​ຍ້າຍ.

​ສະ​ເກັດ​ຈ​າກ​ລູກ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ໄດ້​ແທງ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ລົດ​ຫຸ້ມ​ເກາະ ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ຝ​ຣັ່ງ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາ​ດ​ເຈັບ​ໜັກ​ຢູ່​ກ້ານ​ຄໍ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ລາຍ​ງານ​ການ​ຍົກ​ຍ້າຍ. ​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້ຂຽນວ່າ ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ລາດ​ຕະ​ເວນ ໄດ້​ປອ​ດ​ໄພ​ຈາກ​ໝວກ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​.”

ທ່ານ​ແຮ​ເດ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ຜົນ​ຂອງ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ ​ໄດ້ພາ​ໃຫ້​ຍົກ​ເລີກການຍົກ​ຍ້າຍ.

The French news broadcaster BFM TV said a 32-year-old French journalist was killed Monday in eastern Ukraine, fatally hit by shell shrapnel while covering a Ukrainian evacuation operation.



BFM TV said its journalist Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff was killed as he was "covering a humanitarian operation in an armored vehicle" near Sievierodonetsk, a key city in the Donbas region that is being hotly contested by Russian and Ukrainian forces. He had worked for six years for the French television channel.



French President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to Leclerc-Imhoff on Twitter.



He "was in Ukraine to show the reality of the war. Aboard a humanitarian bus, alongside civilians forced to flee to escape Russian bombs, he was fatally shot," Macron tweeted.



Macron expressed condolences to his family, relatives and colleagues and spoke of "France's unconditional support" to "those who carry out the difficult mission of informing in theaters of operations."



French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna called the journalist's death "deeply shocking."



"France demands that a transparent inquiry be launched as soon as possible to shed full light on the circumstances of this tragedy," she added.



Earlier Monday, the governor of the Luhansk region, Serhiy Haidai, announced Leclerc-Imhoff's death in a Telegram post, saying that Russian forces fired on an armored vehicle that was traveling to pick up people for evacuation.



"Shrapnel from the shells pierced the vehicle's armor, fatally wounding an accredited French journalist in the neck who was reporting on the evacuation. The patrol officer was saved by his helmet," he wrote.