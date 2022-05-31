ຜູ້ປະກາດຂ່າວຝຣັ່ງປະຈຳໂທລະພາບ BFM TV ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ນັກຂ່າວຝຣັ່ງ ອາຍຸ 32 ປີ ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ຢູ່ທາງ ພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ຖືກສະເກັດລູກປືນຢ່າງຮ້າຍແຮງໃນຂະນະທີ່ລາຍງານຂ່າວການ ປະຕິ ບັດງານຍົກຍ້າຍຊາວ ຢູເຄຣນ.
ໂທລະພາຍ BFM TV ກ່າວວ່າ ນັກຂ່າວ ທ່ານເຟຣເດຣິກ ເລີຄເລີຣກ ແອມຮອຟ (Frederick Leclerc-Imhoff) ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດໃນຂະນະທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ “ລາຍງານການປະຕິບັດງານມະນຸດສະທຳ ຢູ່ໃນລົດຫຸ້ມເກາະ” ໃກ້ກັບເມືອງຊີ ວີໂຣໂດແນັດ (Sieviero donetsk) ທີ່ເປັນເມືອງສຳຄັນຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດດອນບາສ ທີ່ມີການ ສູ້ລົບກັນຢ່າງຮ້າຍແຮງໂດຍກຳລັງຣັດເຊຍ ແລະຢູເຄຣນ. ທ່ານໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກເປັນເວລາຫົກປີໃຫ້ແກ່ໂທລະພາບຊ່ອງນີ້ຂອງຝຣັ່ງ.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີຝຣັ່ງ ທ່ານເອມມານຸຍແອລ ມາກຣົງ ໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມເສົ້າເສຍໃຈ ແກ່ທ່ານເລີຄເລີຣກ-ແອມ ຮອຟ ຜ່ານທາງທວິດເຕີ.
ທ່ານ “ໄດ້ຢູ່ໃນຢູເຄຣນ ເພື່ອສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນຄວາມຈິງຂອງສົງຄາມ. ຢູ່ໃນລົດ ບັສມະນຸດສະທຳ ຕິດຕາມດ້ວຍ ກຳລັງພົນລະເຮືອນ ທີ່ຫລົບໜີຈາກການຖີ້ມລະເບີດຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ທ່ານໄດ້ຖືກຍິງ” ອີງຕາມທ່ານມາກຣົງທີ່ໄດ້ ຂຽນລົງໃນທວິດເຕີ້.
ທ່ານມາກຣົງ ໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມເສົ້າສະຫລົດໃຈແກ່ຄອບຄົວ ຂອງທ່ານ ຍາດຕິພີ່ນ້ອງ ແລະບັນດາເພື່ອນຮ່ວມງານ ແລະໄດ້ກ່າວເຖິງການສະໜັບສະໜູນຂອງຝຣັ່ງທີ່ບໍ່ມີເງື່ອນໄຂ” ແກ່ ບັນດາຜູ້ທີ່ອອກປະຕິບັດງານທີ່ຍສາກລຳບາກ ຂອງການບອກໃຫ້ຮູ້ເຖິງສາກການປະຕິບັດງານ.”
ລັດຖະມົນຕີຕ່າງປະເທດຝຣັ່ງ ທ່ານນາງແຄເທີລິນ ໂກໂລນນາ (Katherine Colonna) ຮ້ອງການເສຍຊີວິດ ຂອງນັກຂ່າວວ່າ “ຕື່ນຕົກໃຈທີ່ສຸດ.”
ທ່ານນາງໄດ້ກ່າວເພີ້ມວ່າ “ຝຣັ່ງໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ເລີ້ມການສືບສວນຢ່າງແຈ້ງຂາວໄວເທົ່າທີ່ຈະໄວໄດ້ ເພື່ອສະ ແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນຄວາມກະຈ່າງແຈ້ງຂອງເຫດ ໂສກນາດຕະກຳດັ່ງກ່າວ.”
ໃນຕອນເຊົ້າວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ຜູ້ປົກຄອງຂົງເຂດລູຮານ ທ່ານເຊີຣ ຮີ ແຮເດ (Serhiy Haidai) ໄດ້ປະກາດວ່າ ການເສຍຊີວິດ ຂອງ ທ່ານເລີຄເລີຣກ ແອມຮອຟ ຢູ່ໃນສານສົ່ງທາງເຕເລກຣາມ ທີ່ເຜີຍແຜ່ ກ່າວວ່າກຳລັງຣັດເຊຍໄດ້ຍິງໃສ່ລັດຫຸ້ມເກາະ ທີ່ເດີນທາງໄປຮັບເອົາການຍົກຍ້າຍ.
ສະເກັດຈາກລູກລະເບີດໄດ້ແທງເຂົ້າໄປໃນລົດຫຸ້ມເກາະ ເຮັດໃຫ້ນັກຂ່າວຝຣັ່ງໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບໜັກຢູ່ກ້ານຄໍ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ລາຍງານການຍົກຍ້າຍ. ທ່ານໄດ້ຂຽນວ່າ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ລາດຕະເວນ ໄດ້ປອດໄພຈາກໝວກປ້ອງກັນ.”
ທ່ານແຮເດ ກ່າວວ່າ ຜົນຂອງການໂຈມຕີ ໄດ້ພາໃຫ້ຍົກເລີກການຍົກຍ້າຍ.
The French news broadcaster BFM TV said a 32-year-old French journalist was killed Monday in eastern Ukraine, fatally hit by shell shrapnel while covering a Ukrainian evacuation operation.
BFM TV said its journalist Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff was killed as he was "covering a humanitarian operation in an armored vehicle" near Sievierodonetsk, a key city in the Donbas region that is being hotly contested by Russian and Ukrainian forces. He had worked for six years for the French television channel.
French President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to Leclerc-Imhoff on Twitter.
He "was in Ukraine to show the reality of the war. Aboard a humanitarian bus, alongside civilians forced to flee to escape Russian bombs, he was fatally shot," Macron tweeted.
Macron expressed condolences to his family, relatives and colleagues and spoke of "France's unconditional support" to "those who carry out the difficult mission of informing in theaters of operations."
French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna called the journalist's death "deeply shocking."
"France demands that a transparent inquiry be launched as soon as possible to shed full light on the circumstances of this tragedy," she added.
Earlier Monday, the governor of the Luhansk region, Serhiy Haidai, announced Leclerc-Imhoff's death in a Telegram post, saying that Russian forces fired on an armored vehicle that was traveling to pick up people for evacuation.
"Shrapnel from the shells pierced the vehicle's armor, fatally wounding an accredited French journalist in the neck who was reporting on the evacuation. The patrol officer was saved by his helmet," he wrote.