ຊາກສັດແລະພືດດຶກດຳບັນ ຈາກມື້ວັນ ທີ່ໄດໂນເສົາ ໄດ້ລົ້ມຕາຍ ຖືກພົບເຫັນ ໃນສະຫະລັດ

ໃນມື້ນຶ່ງ ເມື່ອ 66 ລ້ານປີກ່ອນ ໂລກໄດ້ປ່ຽນແປງໄປຢ່າງບໍ່ມີວັນສິ້ນສຸດ ໃນເວລາທີ່

ອຸກກາບາດຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ມະຫາສານ ໄດ້ຕົກລົງໃສ່ໂລກ ຢູ່ແຄມຝັ່ງຂອງອັນທີ່ເອີ້ນ

ກັນໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ວ່າ ເມັກຊິໂກ ນັ້ນ.

ຜົນກະທົບຂອງອຸກກາບາດດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ຊິ້ນສ່ວນຂອງໂລກ ແລະອຸກກາບາດ

ພ້ອມທັງພວກ ປາ ດອກໄມ້ ແມງໄມ້ ສັດ ນ້ຳ ແລະຝຸ່ນເຫຼັກໆນ້ອຍ ທັງຫຼາຍຟົ້ງຂຶ້ນສູ່

ອາກາດ. ພວກສິ່ງດັ່ງກ່າວທີ່ໄດ້ປະປົນເຂົ້າກັນນັ້ນ ກໍໄດ້ໄປຕົກຢູ່ຫ່າງໄກ ຫຼາຍພັນມາຍ.

ນັກຊ່ຽວຊານໃນດ້ານສັດແລະພືດດຶກດຳບັນ ທ່ານນຶ່ງ ກ່າວວ່າ ສະຖານທີີ່ແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ ໃນ

ລັດດາໂຄຕາ ເໜືອ ແມ່ນເປັນບ່ອນສະສົມຊັບສົມບັດຂອງ ພວກຊາກສັດແລະພືດ

ດຶກດຳບັນ ຫຼື fossil ຈາກມື້ວັນດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ.

“ເຈົ້າອາດຈະເປັນຄົນຕາບອດ ຄັນເຈົ້າບໍ່ເຫັນ ຊາກທີ່ມັນເດ່ອອກມາ” ທ່ານໂຣເບີດ

ກີປາລມາ ນັກຊ່ຽວຊານໃນດ້ານສັດແລະພືດດຶກດຳບັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວບອກ ໜັງສືພິມ

New York Times.

ວາລະສານ ວິທະຍາສາດ Proceedings of the National Academy of

Sciences ໄດ້ພິມລົງເຜີຍແຜ່ບົດຂຽນບົດນຶ່ງ ໃນວັນສຸກວານນີ້ ກ່ຽວກັບການຄົ້ນ

ພົບ ທີ່ລັດດາໂຄຕາ ເໜືອ.

ນັກວິທະຍາສາດ 12 ຄົນ ຈາກທົ່ວໂລກ ໄດ້ກ່າວເຖິງ ໄດ້ບັນລະຍາຍເຖິງ ສິ່ງທີ່ພວກ

ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ພົບເຫັນ ໃນສະຖານທີ່ດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ທ່ານ ທິມໂມຕີ ບຣາໂລເວີ ນັກຊ່ຽວຊານໃນດ້ານສັດແລະພືດດຶກດຳບັນ ຈາກມະຫາ

ວິທະຍາໄລ ລັດເພັນຊີລເວເນຍ ໄດ້ກ່າວບອກ ໜັງສືພິມ Washington Post ວ່າ

“ອັນນີ້ ເປັນວັນທີ່ພວກສັດເລືອຄານດຶກດຳບັນ ຫຼື ໄດໂນເສົາ ຕາຍ.”



One day, 66 million years ago, the earth changed forever when a gargantuan meteor smashed into the coast of what is now Mexico.



The impact hurled pieces of earth and the meteor, plus fish, flowers, insects, animals, water and other debris into the air.Some of the mixture landed thousands of miles away.



A paleontologist says a site in North Dakota is a treasure trove of fossils from that day.



"You would be blind to miss the carcasses sticking out," Robert DePalma, the paleontologist, told The New York Times.



The science journal, The Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences published an article Friday about the North Dakota find.Twelve scientists from around the globe describe what they saw at the site.



Timothy Bralower, a Pennsylvania State University paleoceanographer, told The Washington Post: "This is the day the dinosaurs died."