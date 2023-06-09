ບັນດາຜູ້ທ້າຊິງຫຼາຍໆຄົນ ໃນອາທິດນີ້ໄດ້ພາກັນເຂົ້າຮ່ວມການແຂ່ງຂັນໃນພັກຣີພັບບຣິກັນ ເພື່ອຂັດຂວາງອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ ຈາກການຖືກ​ແຕ່ງ​ຕັ້ງ ​ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້ເປັນ​ຜູ້ສະໝັກເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງພັກ ເປັນຄັ້ງທີ່ສາມ. ທ່າມກາງຈໍານວນສະມາຊິກທີ່ມີຊື່ສຽງ ແລະຜູ້ເຂົ້າແຂ່ງຂັນຄົນໃໝ່ເຊັ່ນ: ຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີຜູ້ຊື່ສັດເປັນເວລາຍາວນານຂອງທ່ານທຣໍາ ທ່ານໄມຄ໌ ເພັນສ໌. ຫົວໜ້ານັກຂ່າວແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງ VOA ປະຈໍາທໍານຽບຂາວ ສຕີບ ເຮີແມນ (Steve Herman) ອະທິບາຍວ່າ ທ່ານເພັນ​ສ໌ ຈະບໍ່ເສຍເວລາກັບສິ່ງທີ່ໃນກ່ອນໜ້ານັ້ນ ທ່ານບໍ່ແນ່ໃຈທີ່ຈະປະນາມຕໍ່ການດໍາເນີນງານຂອງອະດີດຫົວໜ້າ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຍັງດໍາລົງຕໍາແໜ່ງ, ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດກ່ຽວ​ກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ໃນວັນເກີດຄົບຮອບ 64 ປີ ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ເປັນຄັ້ງທໍາອິດທີ່ອະດີດຮອງປະທານາ ທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໄມຄ໌ ເພັນສ໌ ​ໄດ້​ແນ່​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍໂດຍກົງໃສ່​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ມີ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ນຳ​ໜ້າຂອງພັກ, ​ອະ​ດີດ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ ທ່ານເພັນ​ສ໌ ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ວຽກມາເປັນເວລາ 4 ປີ​ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ເງົາ​ຂອງ​ລາວ.

ທ່ານເພັນ​ສ໌, ຜູ້ລົງສະໜັກເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຈາກພັກຣີພັບບຣິກັນ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເຊື່ອວ່າທຸກຄົນ ໃຜກໍຕາມທີ່ໄດ້​ວາງໂຕເອງຢູ່​ເໜືອລັດຖະທໍາມະນູນ, ຈະຕ້ອງບໍ່ເຂົ້າມາເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງສະຫະລັດອີກ. ແລະຜູ້ໃດກໍຕາມ ທີ່ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ຄົນອື່ນວາງ​ໂຕ​ຢູ່​ເໜືອລັດຖະທໍາມະນູນນັ້ນ ຈະຕ້ອງບໍ່ເປັນປະທາ ນາທິບໍດີຂອງສະຫະລັດອີກ.”

ເມື່ອພວກປະທ້ວງທີ່ສະໜັບສະໜຸນທ່ານທຣໍາ ພາກັນບຸກເຂົ້າໄປຫໍລັດຖະສະພາສະຫະລັດ ໃນວັນທີ 6 ມັງກອນ ປີ 2021, ໂດຍມີການຮ້ອງໂຮວ່າ “ແຂວນຄໍ ໄມຄ໌ ເພັນສ໌” ເນື່ອງຈາກທ່ານຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີໃນເວລານັ້ນ ປະຕິເສດທີ່ຈະປະຕິບັດຕາມຄວາມຕ້ອງການຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສໍາລັບດໍາເນີນການທຸກຢ່າງເພື່ອຂັດຂວາງຂັ້ນຕອນ ການປະກາດ ໃຫ້ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ເປັນຜູ້ຊະນະໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງປີ 2020.

ທ່ານເພັນ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ທ່ານໂຈເຊັບ ອາຣ໌ ໄບເດັນ ຈູເນ່ຍ, ຈາກລັດເດລາແວ ໄດ້ຮັບຄະແນນ 306 ສຽງ. ສ່ວນທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ ຈາກລັດຟລໍຣິດາ ໄດ້ຮັບຄະແນນ 232 ສຽງ.”

ທ່ານເພັນສ໌ ມີວິໄສທັດແບບດັ້ງເດີມຂອງພັກຣີພັບບຣິກັນ ກ່ຽວກັບບັນຫາຂອງເສດຖະກິດ ແລະບັນຫາຂອງນະໂຍບາຍການຕ່າງປະເທດ. ທ່ານເປັນຄົນຜິວຂາວ ທີ່ເຊື່ອໃນຄໍາສອນຂອງພະເຈົ້າໃນສາສະໜາຄຣິສຕຽນ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນແກນສໍາຄັນໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂອງພັກ. ແລະທ່ານເພັນ​ສ໌ ກໍໄດ້ເປີດເຜີຍວ່າ ທ່ານເປັນຜູ້ທີ່ມີຫົວອະນຸລັກນິຍົມທີ່ສຸດ ໃນຈໍານວນຜູ້ລົງຮັບສະໝັກເລືອກຕັ້ງກ່ຽວກັບບັນຫາຢູ່ໃນສັງຄົມຂອງພັກ ໂດຍສະເພາະແລ້ວ ແມ່ນການ​ເຮັດແທ້ງລູກ, ເຊິ່ງທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຫຼັງຈາກເປັນຜູ້ນໍາຂອງລັດຖະບານທີ່ສະໜັບສະໜຸນສິດທິຂອງເດັກນ້ອຍທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ເກີດຫຼາຍທີ່ສຸດ ຢູ່ໃນປະຫວັດສາດຂອງອາເມຣິກາ ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ ແລະຄົນອື່ນໆໃນການແຂ່ງຂັນນີ້ ກໍາລັງຍົກເລີກສາເຫດກ່ຽວກັບເດັກທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນໄດ້ເກີດ.”

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ສາດສະດາຈານທາງດ້ານລັດ​ຖະສາດການເມືອງ ຈາກມະຫາວິທະ ຍາໄລຈອສທາວ ທ່ານເຈເຣມີ ເມເຢີ (Jeremy Mayor) ຊີ້ໃຫ້ເຫັນດ້ວຍຄຸນ ສົມບັດຂອງທ່ານ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ເປັນຫຍັງ ການສໍາຫຼວດຄວາມຄິດເຫັນຂອງທ່ານເພັນສ໌ ຈຶ່ງໄດ້​ຮັບໂຕເລກດຽວທີ່ມີຄະແນນຕໍ່າ ທ່າມກາງສະມາຊິກພັກຣີພັບບຣິກັນຄົນອື່ນໆ? ແລະນໍາຫຼັງຜູ້ທ້າຊິງທີ່ໃກ້ຊິດທີ່ສຸດ ຂອງທ່ານທຣໍາ, ຜູ້ປົກຄອງລັດຟລໍຣິດາ ທ່ານຣອນ ເດຊານຕິສ, ເຊິ່ງ ທ່ານເມເຢີ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຕໍາແໜ່ງຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໄດ້ຫຼຸດໜ້າທີ່ຂອງທ່ານລົງ ຫຼາຍກວ່າຫຼຸດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີສ່ວນຫຼາຍ. ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ ມີຄວາມຕ້ອງການການ​ຊື່ສັດສູງທີ່ສຸດ ຈົນເຖິງຂັ້ນທີ່ນອບນ້ອມເກີນໄປ.”

ສຕີບ ເຮີແມນ, ນັກຂ່າວ VOA ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ມີພຽງຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີສອງທ່ານທີ່ອອກຈາກຕໍາແໜ່ງແລ້ວເທົ່ານັ້ນ ສາມາດກັບມາຢືນຢູ່ຈຸດນີ້ໄດ້ ໂດຍການເລືອກຕັ້ງສູ່ທໍານຽບຂາວ. ທ່ານຣີເຈີດ ນິກຊັນ (Richard Nixon) ຈາກພັກຣີພັບບຣິກັນ ປະສົບຄວາມສໍາເລັດດ້ວຍໄຊຊະນະຂອງທ່ານໃນປີ 1968. ຄັ້ງທີສອງ ສາມປີກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້ ແມ່ນ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ເອົາຊະນະຜູ້ດໍາລົງຕໍາແໜ່ງ ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ກາຍເປັນການກະກຽມ ໃຫ້ທ່ານເພັນສ໌ເຊັ່ນກັນ.”

“ທ່ານເມເຢີ ກ່າວວ່າ: ທ່ານທຣໍາ ໄດ້ປ່ຽນຮູບແບບຂອງພັກ. ພວກເຈົ້າເຫັນບໍ ຫຼາຍຄົນພາກັນຢາກມາແທນບ່ອນຂອງ ທ່ານທຣໍາ ເຊັ່ນ: ທ່ານຣອນ ເດຊານຕິສ, ລາວກໍາລັງກາຍມາເປັນທີ່ນິຍົມ ແລະກໍາລັງກ້າວເຂົ້າສູ່ສົງຄາມທາງວັດທະ ນະທໍາ, ແລະ ທ່ານເພັນສ໌ ສາມາດດໍາເນີນການແບບນັ້ນໄດ້ ໃນພາກສ່ວນທີ່ສໍາຄັນ, ທ່ານເພັນ​ສ໌ ສາມາດສົນທະຍາກ່ຽວກັບນະໂຍບາຍຂອງສົງຄາມວັດທະ ນະທໍາ. ແຕ່ສິ່ງທີ່ທ່ານເພັນສ໌ບໍ່ສາມາດປະຕິບັດໄດ້ ຈົນເຖິງຂະນະນີ້ແມ່ນຄວາມ ສາມາດທີ່ຈະກາຍມາເປັນນັກປະຊາທິປະໄຕ. ແລະນັ້ນ ຄືສິ່ງທີ່ພັກຣີພັບບຣິກັນມອງຫາຫຼັງຈາກທ່ານທຣໍາ.”

ບໍ່ວ່າຊິເກີດຫຍັງຂຶ້ນ ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂັ້ນຕົ້ນ ຂອງພັກຣິພັບບຣິກັນໃນປີໜ້ານີ້, ທ່ານໄມຄ໌ ເພັນສ໌ ກໍໄດ້ສ້າງປະຫວັດສາດແລ້ວ, ແລະປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ກໍກາຍມາເປັນອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດຄົນທໍາອິດ ທີ່ທ້າທາຍຕໍ່ເພື່ອນຮ່ວມ​ລົງ​ສະ​ໝັກ​ໃນຄັ້ງດຽວຂອງທ່ານ ໂດຍກົງ.

Several challengers this week have jumped into the Republican race to try to thwart former President Donald Trump from capturing the party’s presidential nomination for a third consecutive time. Most notable among the new entrants: Trump’s longtime loyal vice president, Mike Pence. VOA’s chief national correspondent Steve Herman at the White House explains Pence wasted no time in doing what he previously hesitated to – forcefully criticize his former boss’ conduct in office.

On his 64th birthday, former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence for the first time took direct aim at his own party’s front-runner, former President Donald Trump, in whose shadow he stood for four years.

Mike Pence, Republican Presidential Candidate

"I believe that anyone who puts themselves over the Constitution should never be president of the United States. And anyone who asks someone to put them over the Constitution should never be president of the United States again.”

When pro-Trump protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, there were chants of “Hang Mike Pence” because of the then-vice president’s refusal to follow the president’s demand that he derail the process formally declaring Joe Biden the 2020 election victor.

NAT SOUND

“Joseph R. Biden Junior, of the state of Delaware has received 306 votes. Donald J. Trump of the state of Florida has received 232 votes.”

Pence holds traditional Republican views on the economy and foreign policy issues. He’s a white evangelical Christian, a core constituency of the party. And Pence is out to portray himself as the most conservative of all the party’s candidates on social issues, such as abortion.

Mike Pence, Republican Presidential Candidate

“After leading the most pro-life administration in American history, Donald Trump and others in this race are retreating from the cause of the unborn.”

As George Mason University political science professor Jeremy Mayer points out, with his qualifications, why is Pence polling in the low single digits among Republicans? And far behind Trump’s closest challenger, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Jeremy Mayer, George Mason University

“The vice presidency has diminished him even more than it has diminished most vice presidents. President Donald Trump demanded extreme loyalty to the point of obsequiousness.”

Steve Herman, VOA Newsm, standup version)

“Only two out-of-office vice presidents have ever made it back (here), by election, to the White House. Republican Richard Nixon did it with his victory in 1968. The second time was three years ago when Democrat Joe Biden defeated incumbent Donald Trump, also sending Pence packing.”

Jeremy Mayer, George Mason University

“Trump has transformed the party. You see the people that want to replace Trump, like Ron DeSantis — he's heading into populism and wading into culture wars. And Mike Pence can do that in terms of substance, he can talk about the policies of the culture war. But what he can't do, so far, has not shown us, is the ability to be a populist in tone. And that's what the Republican Party is looking for after Trump.”

Whatever happens in next year’s Republican primary election, Mike Pence has already made history, now becoming the first former U.S. vice president to directly challenge his one-time running mate.