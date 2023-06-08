ອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ເພັນສ໌ ກ່າວປະນາມ ທ່ານທຣຳ ຂະນະທີ່ເປີດຕົວລົງແຂ່ງຂັນເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ

ບັນດາຜູ້ທ້າຊີງອີກຫຼາຍຄົນ ກໍໄດ້ລົງສະໝັກເຂົ້າແຂ່ງຂັນຂອງພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ເພື່ອພະຍາຍາມຈະຢຸດຢັ້ງອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ຖືກສະເໜີ ຊື່ເປັນຕົວແທນຂອງພັກ ລົງແຂ່ງເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໃນຄັ້ງທີສາມຕິດຕໍ່ກັນ.

ໃນນັ້ນ ກໍລວມມີ ອະດີດຜູ້ປົກຄອງລັດນິວເຈີຊີ ທ່ານຄຣິສ ຄຣິສຕີ, ຜູ້ທີ່ເຄີຍເປັນຄູ່ແຂ່ງແລ້ວຫັນປ່ຽນເປັນພັນທະມິດ ແລະປ່ຽນມາເປັນຄູ່ແຂ່ງອີກເທື່ອນຶ່ງ. ຜູ້ປົກຄອງລັດໃນປັດຈຸບັນ ມະຫາເສດຖີພັນລ້ານ ທ່ານດັກ ເບີກຳ ຂອງລັດດາໂກຕາເໜືອ, ກໍຍັງໄດ້ເປີດຕົວການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງທ່ານ. ແລະໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຜູ້ທີ່ຈົງຮັກພັກດີມາຍາວນານຂອງທ່ານທຣຳ ທ່ານໄມຄ໌ ເພັນສ໌ ກໍໄດ້ປະກາດການພະຍາມທີ່ບໍ່ເຄີຍມີມາກ່ອນ ເພື່ອຈະເອົາຊະນະອະດີດຫົວໜ້າຂອງທ່ານ. ທ່ານບໍ່ເສຍເວລາເລີຍໃນການກ່າວປະນາມທ່ານທຣຳ ແບບທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ເຄີຍຫລີກເວັ້ນມາດ້ວຍຄວາມອົດກັ້ນ.

“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເຊື່ອວ່າ ຜູ້ໃດກໍຕາມ ທີ່ເອົາເຂົາເຈົ້າເອງມາກ່ອນລັດຖະທຳມະນູນ ຄວນບໍ່ໃຫ້ເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງສະຫະລັດເລີຍ” ທ່ານເພັນສ໌ ໄດ້ກ່າວ ໃນການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີຄັ້ງທຳອິດຂອງທ່ານ ໃນການປາກົດຕົວ ຢູ່ໃນລັດໄອໂອວາ ເມື່ອວັນພຸດວານນີ້.

ທ່ານເວົ້າອີກວ່າ “ແລະຜູ້ໃດກໍຕາມ ທີ່ຂໍໃຫ້ຜູ້ໃດຜູ້ນຶ່ງເອົາພວກເຂົາມາກ່ອນລັດຖະທຳມະນູນ ຄວນບໍ່ໃຫ້ເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງສະຫະລັດ ອີກເລີຍ.”

ໃນເວລາທີ່ພວກປະທ້ວງທີ່ສະໜັບສະໜຸນທ່ານທຣຳໄດ້ບຸກເຂົ້າໄປຫໍລັດຖະສະ ພາສະຫະລັດ ໃນວັນທີ 6 ມັງກອນ 2021, ໄດ້ມີສຽງຮ້ອງໂຮວ່າ “ແຂວນຄໍ ໄມຄ໌ ເພັນສ໌” ເພາະວ່າ ການປະຕິເສດຂອງຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທີ່ຈະປະຕິບັດຕາມການຮຽກຮ້ອງຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທີ່ວ່າ ໃຫ້ທ່ານລົ້ມເລີກການປະກາດຜູ້ຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ໃນປີ 2020 ຂອງທ່ານໄບເດັນ ຢ່າງເປັນທາງການ.

Several more challengers this week have jumped into the Republican race to try to thwart former President Donald Trump from capturing the party’s presidential nomination for a third consecutive time.

There is former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, a Trump rival-turned-ally turned foe again. A current governor, billionaire Doug Burgum of North Dakota, also has launched his campaign. And on Wednesday, Trump’s longtime loyal vice president, Mike Pence, announced an unprecedented quest to defeat his former boss. He wasted no time denouncing Trump in a manner he had assiduously avoided.

"I believe that anyone who puts themselves over the Constitution should never be president of the United States,” Pence said in his first presidential campaign appearance on Wednesday in Iowa.

"And anyone who asks someone to put them over the Constitution should never be president of the United States again,” he said.

When pro-Trump protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, there were chants of “Hang Mike Pence” because of the vice president’s refusal to follow the president’s demand that he derail the electoral formality of declaring Biden the 2020 election victor.