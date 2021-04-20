ອະດີດຫົວໜ້າ ອົງການ ສປຊ ຊອກຫາຊ່ອງທາງແກ້ໄຂ ວິກິດການໃນມຽນມາ

ອະດີດເລຂາທິການໃຫຍ່ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ທ່ານບານ ກີ ມູນ ໄດ້ປະນາມຢ່າງແຂງຂັນ

ຕໍ່ການນອງເລືອດ ຢູ່ໃນມຽນມາ ໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ໂດຍຮຽກຣ້ອງໃຫ້ ສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນ

ຄົງ ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ແລະອາຊຽນ (ASEAN) ຊຶ່ງເປັນອົງ ການຈັດຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດ

ເອົາບາດກ້າວຮ່ວມກັນເພື່ອປ້ອງກັນ “ການກໍ່ໂທດກຳ” ແລະການເພີ້ມທະວີຄວາມຮຸນ

ແຮງຕື່ມຂຶ້ນ.

ທ່ານບານ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ກອງປະຊຸມລະດັບສູງຂອງສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ

ທີ່ໄດ້ເນັ້ນໜັກການຮ່ວມມືລະຫວ່າງ ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ແລະບັນດາ ອົງການຈັດຕັ້ງ ຢູ່

ໃນຂົງເຂດ ເຊັ່ນອາຊຽນ(ASEAN) ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະ ເຈົ້າຂໍປະນາມການໃຊ້ກຳລັງ

ທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງຕໍ່ພວກພົນລະເຮືອນ ແລະກັກຂັງທີ່ປຶກ ສາຂອງປະເທດ ທ່ານນາງອອງ ຊານ

ຊູ ຈີ ແລະປະທານາທິບໍດີທ່ານວິນ ມິນ ພ້ອມທັງພວກປະທ້ວງຫຼາຍພັນຄົນ.”

ປະເທດມຽນມາໄດ້ເກີດຄວາມວຸ້ນວາຍ ແລະຄວາມຮຸນແຮງນັບແຕ່ທະຫານໄດ້ ປະຕິເສດ

ບໍ່ຍອມຮັບເອົາຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ໃນເດືອນພະຈິກປີກາຍນີ້ ແລະໄດ້ ໂຄ່ນລົ້ມລັດຖະບານ

ພົນລະເຮືອນໃນວັນທີ 1 ກຸມພາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ກັກຂັງຜູ້ນຳທີ່ແທ້ຈິງ ທ່່ານນາງ

ອອງ ຊານ ຊູ ຈີ ແລະບັນດາເຈົ້າ ໜ້າທີ່ຂັ້ນສູງຂອງພັກສັນນິບາດແຫ່ງຊາດເພື່ອປະຊາທິ

ປະໄຕ (NLD.) ກຸ່ມປົກ ປ້ອງສິດທິມະນຸດກ່າວວ່າ ພົນລະເຮືອນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 700 ຄົນ ຮວມ

ທັງພວກເດັກ ນ້ອຍຫຼາຍສິບຄົນ ໄດ້ຖືກຂ້າຕາຍຢູ່ຕາມຖະໜົນ ແລະຢູ່ໃນບ້ານເຮືອນຂອງ

ເຂົາ ເຈົ້າໃນການປາບປາມພວກປະທ້ວງຂອງທະຫານ.

ທ່ານບານ ອະດີດລັດຖະມົນຕີຕ່າງປະເທດເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ແລະປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ເປັນສະມາຊິກຄົນ

ນຶ່ງຂອງຜູ້ອາວຸໂສ ໄດ້ຊ່ວຍແນະນຳມຽນມາ ເຂົ້າສູ່ເສັ້ນທາງປະຊາທິປະ ໄຕ ໃນລະຫວ່າງ

ທີ່ທ່ານເປັນຫົວໜ້າອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ. ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານກຳລັງຊອກຫາການ

ແກ້ໄຂວິກິດການ ໂດຍຍື່ນມືຫາພວກທະຫານເພື່ອອະ ນຸຍາດ ໃຫ້ທ່ານໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມປະ

ເທດດັ່ງກ່າວແຕ່ການຮ້ອງຂໍຂອງທ່ານໄດ້ຖືກ ປະຕິເສດ.

Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon strongly condemned the bloodshed in Myanmar on Monday, urging the U.N. Security Council and regional bloc ASEAN to take immediate and concerted action to prevent “ongoing atrocities” and a further escalation of violence.

“I condemn the brutal use of lethal force against civilians, and the detention of State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, as well as thousands of protesters,” Ban told a high-level meeting of the U.N. Security Council, which focused on cooperation between the U.N. and regional organizations like ASEAN.

Myanmar has been mired in chaos and violence since the military rejected November’s election results and overthrew the civilian government February 1. They have detained de facto leader Suu Kyi and other high-ranking officials of her National League for Democracy (NLD) Party. Rights groups say more than 700 civilians, including dozens of children, have been killed on the streets and in their homes in the military crackdown on protests.

Ban, a former South Korean foreign minister and currently a member of The Elders, helped guide Myanmar onto the path of democracy during his tenure as U.N. chief. He said he is continuing to seek a solution to the crisis, having reached out to the military for permission to visit the country, but his request was rejected.