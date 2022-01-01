ມະເຮັງປອດແມ່ນພະ​ຍາດທີ່ພາ​ໃຫ້ເສຍຊີວິດຫລາຍທີ່ສຸດປະ​ເພດ​ນຶ່ງ, ອີງຕາມ ສະມາຄົມໂຣກມະເຮັງຂອງອາເມຣິ​ກາ. ແຕ່ມັນບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບເງິນ​ເປັນ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ຫລວງ​ຫລາຍ ເພື່ອ​ໃຊ້​ເຂົ້າ​ໃນການຄົ້ນຄວ້າຄື​ກັນກັບມະເຮັງເຕົ້ານົມ ຫຼື ມະ​ເຮັງ​ໃນຕ່ອມລູກໝາກ. ສິ່ງນັ້ນອາດຈະກຳ​ລັງມີການປ່ຽນແປງ, ຍ້ອນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຂອງຜູ້ຊາຍຄົນນຶ່ງ ແລະຄໍາຊີ້ນໍາໃຫມ່ຈາກສູນຄວບຄຸມ ແລະປ້ອງກັນພະຍາດ, ຫຼື CDC. ຜູ້​ສື່​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ Saba Shah Khan ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້ຊຶ່ງ​ ບົວ​ສະ​ຫວັນ ​ຈະ​ນຳ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ໂຣກມະເຮັງປອດເຮັດໃຫ້ຄົນໃນສະຫະລັດເສຍຊີວິດໃນແຕ່ລະປີຫຼາຍກວ່າມະເຮັງລຳໃສ້, ເຕົ້ານົມ, ແລະຕ່ອມລູກໝາກລວມເຂົ້າກັນ.

ມັນກວມເອົາປະມານ 25 ເປີ​ເຊັນ ຂອງການເສຍຊີວິດຈາກໂຣກມະເຮັງທັງ ຫມົດ, ອີງຕາມສະມາຄົມໂຣກມະເຮັງ ອາເມຣິ​ກາ.

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຜູ້ສູບຢາແມ່ນມີຄວາມສ່ຽງສູງທີ່ສຸດ, ທຸກຄົນ​ອາດ​ສາ​ມາດໄດ້ຮັບຜົນກະທົບຈາກ​ມັນ​

ອະດີດນັກກິລາຟຸດບອ​ລ​ທີມຊາດ, ທ່ານ ຄ​ຣິ​ສ ດ​ຣາ​ຟ​ທ໌ (Chris Draft) ໄດ້​ດຳ​ລົງ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຢູ່​ກັບ​ຕົວ​ເລກສະຖິຕິເຫຼົ່ານີ້; ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ສູນ​ເສຍ​ພັນ​ລະ​ຍາ​ໄປ ​ຍ້ອນ​ພະ​ຍາດ​ອັນຕະ​ລາຍ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງນີ້​ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ພຽງ​ນຶ່ງ​ເດືອນ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ໄດ້ແຕ່ງ​ງານກັນ​ໃນ​ປີ 2011.

ທ່ານ ຄ​ຣິ​ສ ດ​ຣາ​ຟທ໌ (Chris Draft), ອະດີດນັກກິລາຟຸດບອ​ລກ່າວ​ວ່າ:

“ນາງເປັນມະເຮັງໃນປອດຂັ້ນສີ່, ອາຍຸສາມສິບເຈັດປີ, ບໍ່ມີປະຫວັດໃນການ ສູບຢາ. ຄົນທີ່ດຸໝັ່ນເຮັດວຽກ ແລະ ມີວິຖີດຳລົງຊີວິດແບບມີສຸຂະພາບທີ່ດີທີ່ສຸດຜູ້ນີ້, ໂຊກບໍ່ດີໄດ້ກວດພົບໂຣກຊ້າ ແລະ ແລ້ວມັນກໍໄດ້ມີຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າທີ່ມະຫະລັດສະຈັນຫລາຍ, ການພັດທະນາຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນທີ່ເຈົ້າສາມາດກັບໄປກວດເບິ່ງມັນໂດຍກົງໄດ້ແຕ່ປີ 2011 ເປັນຕົ້ນມາ. ແຕ່ຫນ້າເສຍດາຍທີ່ພັນລະ ຍາຂອງຂ້ອຍບໍ່ສາມາດໄດ້ຮັບການປິ່ນປົວແບບມີເປົ້າຫມາຍອັນໃຫມ່ກວ່າ, ສະນັ້ນ ນາງໄດ້ເຮັດເຄມີບຳບັດ ແລະກໍໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດໄປໃນນຶ່ງປີຕໍ່ມາ."

ເພື່ອເປັນ​ການໃຫ້​ກຽດລະ​ນຶກເຖິງນາງ, ທ່ານໄດ້ສ້າງຕັ້ງມູນນິທິ ທີມ ດ​ຣາ​ຟ​ທ໌ (Team Draft) ຂອງຄອບຄົວຂຶ້ນ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍຄົນເຈັບທີ່ເປັນມະເຮັງປອດ ແລະ ຄອບຄົວຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ທຳການ​ປຸກ​ລະ​ດົມໃຫ້​ມີການຄົ້ນຄວ້າຕື່ມອີກ.

ມູນນິທິຂອງທ່ານ ດ​ຣາ​ຟ​ທ໌ (Draft) ໄດ້ຖືກສ້າງຕັ້ງຂຶ້ນກ່ອນການແຕ່ງງານ ຂອງທ່ານ ເມື່ອຄູ່ໝັ້ນຂອງທ່ານໃນເວລານັ້ນໄດ້ຂໍໃຫ້ຫມູ່ເພື່ອນ ແລະສະມາ ຊິກໃນຄອບຄົວບໍລິຈາກໃຫ້ມູນນິທິແທນທີ່ຈະໃຫ້ຂອງຂວັນໃນວັນແຕ່ງງານ ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ.

ສິບປີຕໍ່ມາມູນ​ນິ​ທິ Team Draft ຍັງສືບຕໍ່ສະຫນັບສະຫນູນການຄົ້ນຄວ້າ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບໂຣກມະເຮັງປອດຢູ່.

ຂົງ​ເຂດວຽກ​ງານ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ​ໄດ້​ກ້າວໜ້າ​ໄປ​ຢ່າງ​ຫຼວງ​ຫຼາຍ​ໃນ​ຊຸມ​ປີ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມານີ້, ອີງ​ຕາມບັນ​ດາທ່ານໝໍທັງ​ຫລາຍ​ເວົ້າ.

ດຣ. ໄມ​ໂຄ​ລ໌ ເວ​ແຢນທ໌ (Michael Weyant), ຜູ້ອໍານວຍ​ການ​ສູນຜ່າຕັດເທ​ຣາ​ຊິກ (Thoracic) ຢູ່ໂຮງ​ໝໍ INOVA ໃນ​ລັດ​ເວີ​ຈີເນຍ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ:

"ມີກຸ່ມຄົນເຈັບທີ່ຢູ່​ໃນລະດັບການສູບຢາທີ່ສາ​ມາດກອບ​ກູ້​ຊີວິດໄວ້ໄດ້ໂດຍການເຮັດການສຶກສາເພື່ອກວດກາເບິ່ງເຊິ່ງເປັນການກວດ​ດ້ວຍ​ການສະແກນ CAT. ນອກຈາກນັ້ນ, ຍັງມີຄວາມກ້າວຫນ້າຫຼາຍໃນການປິ່ນປົວໂຣກມະເຮັງປອດຈົນ​ວ່າ ພວກເຮົາສາມາດເບິ່ງສັນ​ຍາ​ລັກທາງພັນທຸກໍາ ຫຼື ເຄື່ອງຫມາຍພາຍໃນເນື້ອ ງອກ ແລະດຽວນີ້ ພວກເຮົາມີຢາທີ່ສາມາດແນເປົ້າຫມາຍໃສ່ຈຸລັງສະເພາະ ເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນໄດ້​ຢ່າງ​ແທ້​ຈິງ ເຊິ່ງເປັນຄວາມກ້າວຫນ້າທີ່ຍິ່ງໃຫຍ່ໃນທົດສະວັດທີ່ຜ່ານ ມາໃນເລື້ອງມະເຮັງປອດ.”

ໂດຍ​ມີການປິ່ນປົວໃຫມ່ເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້ CDC ໄດ້ດັດແກ້ຄໍາຊີ້ນໍາໃໝ່ ຂອງຕົນກ່ຽວກັບໂຣກມະເຮັງປອດ.

ຄໍາຊີ້ນໍາໃຫມ່ເຫລົ່າ​ນີ້​ໄດ້ແນະນໍາໃຫ້ຄົນທີ່ສູບຢາມາເປັນເວລາ 15 ປີໄດ້ຮັບ ການກວດ CT scan ທຸກໆປີ ເມື່ອອາຍຸໄດ້ 50 ປີຂຶ້ນ​ໄປ. ເວັ້ນເສຍແຕ່ວ່າ ມີຄວາມສ່ຽງສູງ, ຜູ້ທີ່ບໍ່ສູບຢາແມ່ນບໍ່ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ຕາມ​ລະ​ບຽບການກວດກາ ໃດໆ ໃນເວລານີ້.

ເຊັ່ນດຽວກັນກັບໂຣກມະເຮັງທຸກ​ປະ​ເພດ, ເປົ້າຫມາຍແມ່ນເພື່ອກວດພົບພະ ຍາດໃນຕອນ​ທີ່​ມັນ​ຍັງໄລຍະຂອງ​ຂັ້ນ​ຕົ້ນຢູ່.

ດຣ. ເວ​ແຢນທ໌ (Weyant) ກ່າວ​ເພີ້ມ​ອີກວ່າ:

"ເມື່ອພວກເຮົາພົບເຫັນຜູ້ທີ່ເປັນມະເຮັງປອດ, ເນື້ອງອກມີແນວໂນ້ມທີ່ຈະມີຂະຫນາດນ້ອຍກວ່າ ແລະຢູ່ໃນຂັ້ນທີ່ຫາກໍ່ເລີ້ມ ສະນັ້ນພວກເຮົາສາມາດແຊກແຊງໄດ້ໂດຍໃຊ້ວິທີການຕ່າງໆ ເຊັ່ນການຜ່າຕັດເພື່ອພະຍາຍາມສະກັດກັ້ນ ແລະປິ່ນປົວມັນ."

ການກວດສະແກນໄດ້ຕັດອັດຕາການຕາຍຍ້ອນ​ໂຣກມະເຮັງປອດລົງ 26 ເປີ​ເຊັນ ໃນກຸ່ມຜູ້ຊາຍ ແລະ 61 ເປີ​ເຊັນໃນກຸ່ມແມ່ຍິງ, ອີງຕາມການຄົ້ນຄວ້າ ມະເຮັງຂອງ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ.

ທ່ານ​ກ່າວວ່າ ​ການ​ຄົ້ນ​ຄວ້າ​ແມ່ນ​ສິ່ງສຳ​ຄັນ​ໃນ​ການ​ຊ່ວຍຊີ​ວິດໄວ້.

ທ່ານ ດ​ຣາ​ຟ​ທ໌ (Draft) ກ່າວ​ອີກວ່າ:

"ສະນັ້ນ, ຖ້າພວກເຮົາຢາກເຮັດໃຫ້ມີການປ່ຽນແປງ, ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງອີງໃສ່ການຄົ້ນຄວ້າ. ຜູ້ທີ່ມີປະຫວັດການສູບຢາໜ້ອຍລົງ ຫຼືບໍ່ມີຄົນໃດສູບຢາເລີຍ, ສາມາດໄປຫາບ່ອນທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າສາມາດກວດພົບໄດ້ໄວ. ອັນນັ້ນ ພວກເຮົາເຮັດໄດ້ ແລະຊ່ວຍກອບກູ້ເອົາຊີວິດຄົນທີ່ພວກເຮົາມີໃນປັດຈຸບັນໃຫ້ໄດ້ຫລາຍເທົ່າທີ່ຈະເຮັດໄດ້.”

ມະເຮັງປອດສົ່ງຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ແມ່ຍິງຫຼາຍກວ່າຜູ້ຊາຍຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ, ມີແມ່ຍິງ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 600,000 ຄົນເສຍຊີວິດຍ້ອນພະຍາດນີ້ໃນແຕ່ລະປີ.

ອ່ານ​ລາຍ​ງານນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ຢູ່​ລຸ່ມນີ້:

Lung cancer is the deadliest form of the disease, according to the American Cancer Society. But it doesn’t get nearly the same amount of research dollars as breast or prostate cancer. That may be changing, thanks to one man’s efforts and new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC. VOA’s Saba Shah Khan reports.

Lung cancer kills more people in the United States each year than colon, breast, and prostate cancer combined.

It accounts for roughly 25% of all cancer deaths, according to the American Cancer Society.

While smokers are the most vulnerable, anyone can be affected.

Former National Football League player Chris Draft has lived these statistics; he lost his wife to the deadly disease just a month after their wedding in 2011.

Chris Draft, Former Football Player:

“She was stage four lung cancer, thirty-seven years old, no history of smoking. This ultimate healthy lifestyle, go get it person, unfortunately (was) diagnosed late and then there have been some amazing enhancements, those advancements a lot of them really you can trace them directly from 2011. But unfortunately, my wife couldn't be on some of the newer targeted therapies, so she did chemo and passed a year later.”

To honor her memory, he founded the Team Draft Family Foundation to help lung cancer patients and their families while also campaigning for more research.

Draft’s foundation was created before his marriage when his then fiancé asked friends and family members to donate to the foundation instead of giving them wedding gifts.

Ten years later, Team Draft continues to advocate for lung cancer research.

The field has advanced significantly in the last few years, say doctors.

Dr. Michael Weyant, Director Thoracic Surgery at INOVA:

“There are groups of patients who have a threshold level of smoking whose lives can be saved by doing a screening study which is a CAT scan. Additionally, there are a lot of advances in the medical treatment of lung cancer such that we can look at genetic signatures or markers within a tumor and we now have medicines that can actually target those specific cells which is also a great advance over the last decade in lung cancer.

In light of these new therapies the CDC recently modified its lung cancer guidelines.

The new guidelines recommend that smokers who have been smoking for 15 years get a CT scan every year at the age of 50. Unless at high risk, nonsmokers are not subject to any screening criteria at the moment.

As with all cancers, the goal is to catch the disease in its early stages.

Dr. Michael Weyant, Director Thoracic Surgery at INOVA:

“When we find people who have lung cancer, the tumors tend to be smaller and earlier stage so that we can intervene with modalities like surgery to try and cure them.”

Screening scans have cut lung cancer fatalities by 26% in men and 61% in women, according to a European Cancer Research.

Draft says research is the key to saving lives.

Chris Draft, Former Football Player: “So, if we want things to change, we need to lean in on the research. People who have less of a smoking history or not one at all, can get where they can detect it early. That we go and save as many of the people as possible that we have now.”

Lung cancer affects more women than men worldwide, with over 600,000 women dying from the disease each year.