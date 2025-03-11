ອະດີດຜູ້ນຳຟີລິບປິນ ໄດ້ຖືກຈັບດ້ວຍໝາຍຈັບຂອງສານອາຍາສາກົນ ຍ້ອນການສັງຫານກ່ຽວກັບຢາເສບຕິດ

ອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຟີລິບປິນ ຣອດຣີໂກ ດູເຕີເຕ ໄດ້ຖືກຈັບໂດຍຕຳຫຼວດ ຢູ່ທີ່ສະໜາມບິນສາກົນຂອງມານີລາ ໃນວັນອັງຄານມື້ນີ້ ດ້ວຍຄຳສັ່ງຂອງສານອາຍາສາກົນ ຫຼື ICC ທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບຄະດີອາຊະຍາກຳຕໍ່ມະນຸດຊົນທີ່ຖືກຟ້ອງຮ້ອງຕໍ່ທ່ານ ຕາມການກ່າວຂອງລັດຖະບານຟີລິບປິນ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ.

ທ່ານດູເຕີເຕ ໄດ້ຖືກຈັບຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ໄດ້ເດີນທາງມາເຖິງສະໜາມບິນຈາກຮົ່ງກົງ ແລະເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕຳຫຼວດ ໄດ້ຄວບຄຸບຕົວດ້ວຍຄຳສັ່ງຂອງສານ ICC ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ທຳການສືບສວນສອບສວນການສັງຫານໝູ່ຄັ້ງໃຫຍ່ ທີ່ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນພາຍໃຕ້ການປາບປາມຢາເສບຕິດຂອງອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ອີງຕາມຖະແຫລງການຂອງສຳນັກງານປະທານາທິບໍດີ ເຟີດີນານ ມາຣໂກສ.

ຫ້ອງການຕຳຫຼວດສາກົນຢູ່ໃນມານີລາ ໄດ້ຮັບສຳເນົາເອກະສານໝາຍຈັບຢ່າງເປັນທາງການຈາກສານໂລກ ແລະແຈ້ງການດັ່ງກ່າວ ໃຫ້ອອກໝາຍຈັບອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ລັດຖະບານຟີລິບປິນ ກ່າວ.

ບໍ່ເປັນທີ່ຈະແຈ້ງໃນທັນທີວ່າ ທ່ານດູເຕີເຕ ໄດ້ຖືກນຳຕົວໂດຍຕຳຫຼວດໄປໃສ. ລັດຖະບານ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ອະດີດຜູ້ນຳ ມີອາຍຸ 79 ປີ ເຊິ່ງສຸຂະພາບແຂງແຮງ ແລະໄດ້ຮັບການກວດໂດຍໝໍຫຼາຍທ່ານຂອງລັດຖະບານ.

ລັດຖະບານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ດຽວນີ້ ລາວຢູ່ໃນການຄວບຄຸມຂອງທາງການ.”

ສານອາຍາສາກົນ ICC ໄດ້ເລີ້ມການສືບສວນສອບສວນ ການສັງຫານກ່ຽວກັບຢາເສບຕິດ ພາຍໃຕ້ການຊີ້ນຳຂອງທ່ານດູເຕີເຕ ຈາກ ວັນທີ 1 ພະຈິກ 2011 ເມື່ອທ່ານຍັງເປັນຜູ້ປົກຄອງເມືອງດາວາວ ທາງພາກໃຕ້ຂອງປະເທດ ຈົນຮອດວັນທີ 16 ມີນາ 2019 ທີ່ອາດເປັນໄປໄດ້ວ່າ ເປັນອາຊະຍາກຳຕໍ່ມະນຸດຊາດ. ທ່ານດູເຕີເຕ ໄດ້ຖອນຟີລິບປິນ ອອກຈາກ Rome Statute ທີ່ເປັນສົນທິສັນຍາຂອງ ICC ຈັດຕັ້ງຂຶ້ນໃນປີ 2002, ເຊິ່ງເປັນການເຄື່ອນໄຫວທີ່ບັນດານັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວດ້ານສິດທິມະນຸດ ກ່າວວ່າ ແນເປົ້າໃສ່ເພື່ອຫລີກລ່ຽງຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ.

ລັດຖະບານທ່ານດູເຕີເຕ ໄດ້ດຳເນີນການເພື່ອຍົກເລີກການສືບສວນສອບສວນຂອງສານໂລກ ໃນທ້າຍປີ 2021 ໂດຍໂຕ້ແຍ້ງວ່າ ທາງການຂອງຟີລິບປິນ ໄດ້ທຳການກວດເບິ່ງຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາແບບດຽວກັນນັ້ນໄປແລ້ວ ໂດຍ ໂຕ້ແຍ້ງວ່າ ICC - ເປັນສານແຫ່ງສຸດທ້າຍ - ທີ່ບໍ່ມີສິດອຳນາດ.

ອ່ານຂ່າວໃນພາສາອັງກິດ

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte was arrested by police at Manila's international airport Tuesday on order of the International Criminal Court in connection with a case of crime against humanity filed against him, the Philippine government said.

Duterte was arrested after arriving from Hong Kong and police took him into custody on orders of the ICC, which has been investigating the massive killings that happened under the former president's deadly crackdown against illegal drugs, President Ferdinand Marcos' office said in a statement.

The Manila office of the International Police received an official copy of the arrest warrant from the global court and the notice for an arrest warrant was served to the former president, the government said.

It was not immediately clear where Duterte was taken by the police. The government said the 79-year-old former leader was in good health and was examined by government doctors.

"He's now in the custody of authorities," the government said.

The ICC began investigating drug killings under Duterte from Nov. 1, 2011, when he was still mayor of the southern city of Davao, to March 16, 2019, as possible crimes against humanity. Duterte withdrew the Philippines in 2019 from the Rome Statute in a move human rights activists say was aimed at escaping accountability.

The Duterte administration moved to suspend the global court's investigation in late 2021 by arguing that Philippine authorities were already looking into the same allegations, arguing the ICC — a court of last resort — didn't have jurisdiction.