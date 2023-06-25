ອະດີດເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕຳຫຼວດຍິງ ຊາວອັຟການິສຖານ ສະແຫວງຫາການລີ້ໄພ ຢູ່ໃນປາກິສຖານ

ໃນຄວາມຢ້ານກົວຕໍ່ຊີວິດຂອງນາງ ອະດີດເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕຳຫຼວດຍິງອັຟການິສຖານ ທ່ານນາງສວີຕາ ຢູຊາຟີ ໄດ້ຫລົບໜີອອກຈາກປະເທດ ໄປຍັງປາກິສຖານ ເມື່ອກຸ່ມຕາລີບານ ໄດ້ເຂົ້າມາກຳອຳນາດໃນເດືອນສິງຫາ 2021. ແມ່ໝ້າຍຜູ້ນີ້ ໃນປັດຈຸບັນ ອາໄສຢູ່ກັບນ້ອງຊາຍພຽງຄົນດຽວຂອງທ່ານນາງ ໃນສະ ພາບທີ່ທຸກຍາກ. ນາຊາຣ ອູລ ອິສລາມ ນັກຂ່າວຂອງວີໂອເອມີລາຍງານເລື້ອງນີ້ ທີ່ບັນລະຍາຍໂດຍ ບີຊານ ຮຳດາດ ຊຶ່ງໄຊຈະເລີນສຸກ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ໃນຄັ້ງນຶ່ງມັນເປັນແຮງບັນດານໃຈໃຫ້ແກ່ພວກເດັກຍິງທັງຫຼາຍຢູ່ໃນຊຸມຊົນຂອງທ່ານນາງ ໃນຖານະເປັນເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕຳຫຼວດຍິງຄົນນຶ່ງ ທີ່ບໍ່ຄ່ອຍມີຫຼາຍຢູ່ໃນອັຟການິສຖານ ທ່ານນາງສວີຕາ ຢູຊາຟີ ກໍພົບເຫັນວ່າ ຕົນເອງກາຍເປັນອົບພະຍົບ ຢູ່ໃນປາກິສຖານ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ໄດ້ຫລົບໜີປະເທດຂອງທ່ານນາງ ບໍ່ດົນລຸນຫຼັງ ກຸ່ມຕາລີບານໄດ້ເຂົ້າຢຶດອຳນາດ ໃນເດືອນສິງຫາ 2021. ທ່ານນາງຢ້ານກົວວ່າ ຈະຖືກຂ້າຕາຍ ສຳລັບການຮັບໃຊ້ລັດຖະບານອັຟການິສຖານຊຸດກ່ອນ.

ທ່ານນາງ ສວີຕາ ຢູຊາຟີ ກ່າວໃນພາສາອີດູ ວ່າ “ແມ່ນຫຍັງທີ່ເປັນຄວາມບາບຂອງພວກຄົນເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບໃຊ້ປະເທດຊາດຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ? ມັນເປັນ ຄວາມບາບບໍ ທີ່ວ່າ ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຮັບໃຊ້ເປັນເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕຳຫຼວດ? ມັນບໍ່ແມ່ນຄວາມບາບ. ບໍ່ມີຄວາມຜິດຫຍັງເລີຍ. ພວກເຮົາເຮັດວຽກເພື່ອປົກປ້ອງດິນແດນຂອງພວກເຮົາ. ສາມີຂອງຂ້ອຍ ຍັງໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ໃນການໂຈມຕີຂອງກຸ່ມຕາລີບານ ໂດຍການຮັບໃຊ້ປະເທດຂອງພວກເຮົາ.”

ທ່ານນາງຢູຊາຟີ ແລະນ້ອງສາວ ໄວ 12 ປີ ໄດ້ຫລົບໜີອອກຈາກປະເທດໃນຄວາມຫວັງເພື່ອເສລີພາບ.

ທ່ານນາງຢູຊາຟີ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາອີດູ ວ່າ “ຂ້ອຍ ມີນ້ອງສາວ ຜູ້ທີ່ບໍ່ສາມາດໄປໂຮງຮຽນຢູ່ໃນອັຟການິສຖານ. ໃນຖານະເປັນແມ່ຍິງ ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ເຮັດວຽກ. ສະນັ້ນ, ພວກເຮົາຈຶ່ງມານະທີ່ນີ້.”

ໃນຖານະເປັນອົບພະຍົບ ໃນປາກິສຖານ ທ່ານນາງ ປະເຊີນກັບອຸປະສັກຫຼາຍຢ່າງ ເຊັ່ນວາ ບໍ່ມີໃບອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ເຮັດວຽກ ທີ່ຈະສາມາດອຸ້ມຊູຄອບຄົວຂອງທ່ານນາງ ແລະຈ່າຍຄ່າການສຶກສາຂອງນ້ອງສາວທ່ານນາງ. ທ່ານນາງຢູຊາຟີ ກ່າວວ່າ ກຳລັງປະເຊີນກັບຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງຍາກທາງດ້ານການເງິນຢ່າງໜັກ.

ທ່ານນາງ ຢູຊາຟີ ກ່າວໃນພາສາເອີດູ ວ່າ “ທຸກສິ່ງທຸກຢ່າງ ແພງຂຶ້ນຫຼາຍ. ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ສາມາດເຮັດຫຍັງໄດ້ເລີຍ. ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ສາມາດສົ່ງນ້ອງສາວໄປໂຮງຮຽນໄດ້ເຊັ່ນກັນ ກໍຍ້ອນວ່າ ມັນແພງຫຼາຍ. ຂ້ອຍຫ້ອງໄຫ້ຢູ່ເລື້ອຍໆ ແລະນ້ອງສາວຂ້ອຍກໍຮ້ອງໄຫ້ເຊັ່ນກັນ ເພາະວ່າ ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ມີທາງເລືອກ.”

ນ້ອງສາວຂອງທ່ານນາງ ຢູຊາຟີ ຊື່ວ່າ ຊີນາຕ ບາສກາຣມອລ ມີຄວາມຝັນຢາກເປັນທະນາຍຄວາມ ແລະຕໍ່ສູ້ສະຖານະການຫລຸດນ້ອຍຖອຍລົງດ້ານສິດທິມະນຸດ ໃນອັຟການິສຖານ.

ນາງຊີນາຕ ບາສກາຣມອລ ກ່າວໃນພາສາດາຣີ ວ່າ “ຂ້ອຍຢາກຈະປົກປ້ອງສິດທິຂອງພວກແມ່ຍິງ. ຂ້ອຍຢາກຈະເຮັດວຽກກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງຕ່າງໆທີ່ເກີດມາຈາກການແຕ່ງງານຂອງພວກແມ່ຍິງ. ຂ້ອຍຢາກຈະແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາຕ່າງໆຂອງການສຶກສາທີ່ກ່ຽວກັບແມ່ຍິງ ແລະຢາກຈະຊີ້ນຳພວກແມ່ຍິງໃນເລື້ອງການສືບທອດມູນມໍລະດົກ ພ້ອມກັບການແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາຕ່າງໆຂອງຄອບຄົວ.”

ອີງຕາມອົງການເພື່ອອົບພະຍົບຂອງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ຫຼື UNHCR ແລ້ວ ມີຊາວອັຟການິສຖານ ປະມານ 600,000 ຄົນໄດ້ຂໍລີ້ໄພຢູ່ໃນປາກິສຖານ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ເດືອນສິງຫາ 2021. ຫຼາຍໆຄົນໃນນັ້ນໄດ້ຮັບວີຊາທີ່ຈະໃກ້ຈະໝົດອາຍຸ.

ທ່ານນາຢູຊາຟີ ກ່າວວ່າ ນາງຄິດຮອດບ້ານເກີດເມືອງນອນ ແຕ່ບໍ່ສາມາດທີ່ຈະກັບຄືນໄປໄດ້ ເນື່ອງຈາກສະພາບຂອງການເມືອງ. ເຖິງຢ່າງໃດກໍຕາມ ນາງມີຄວາມຝັນຕະຫຼອດເວລາ ເມື່ອພວກແມ່ຍິງອັຟການິສຖານ ຈະມີເສລີພາບ ແລະໂອກາດຕ່າງໆ ໃນການເຮັດວຽກ ແລະການສຶກສາ.

In fear for her life, former female Afghan police officer Sweeta Yousafi fled her country for Pakistan once the Taliban took over in August 2021. The widow now lives with her only daughter in poverty. VOA’s Nazar ul Islam has the story, narrated by Bezhan Hamdard.

Once an inspiration to little girls in her community as one of very few female police officers in Afghanistan, Sweeta Yousafi finds herself a refugee in Pakistan after fleeing her country soon after the Taliban took over in August 2021. She feared she would be killed for serving the previous Afghan government.

(Sweeta Yousafi, Afghan Refugee in Pakistan) (Female in Urdu)

“What is the sin of those who were serving their country? Is it a sin that we have served as police officers? It is not a sin. There is no wrongdoing. We worked to defend our homeland. My husband also died in a Taliban attack serving our country."

Yousafi and her 12-year-old daughter fled the country in hopes for freedom.

(Sweeta Yousafi, Afghan Refugee in Pakistan) (Female in Urdu)

“I have a daughter who can't go to school in Afghanistan. As a woman, I am not allowed to work. So, we had to come here.”

As a refugee in Pakistan, she faces many obstacles, such as not having a work permit to be able to provide for her family and pay for her daughter’s education.

Yousafi says she is facing severe financial difficulties.

(Sweeta Yousafi, Afghan Refugee in Pakistan) (Female in Urdu)

“Everything has become expensive. We can’t do anything. I can’t send my daughter to school either since it's very expensive. Most of the time, I cry, and so does my daughter because we have no choice.”

Yousafi’s daughter, Zeenat Bazgarmal, aspires to become a lawyer and combat the deteriorating human rights situation in Afghanistan.

(Zeenat Bazgarmal, Afghan Refugee in Pakistan) (Female in Dari)

“I want to defend the rights of girls. I want to work on the issues arising in relation to women's marriages. I want to resolve the problems of [girls’] education and want to guide women in favor of inheritance along with solving family problems.”

According to UNHCR, the U.N. Refugee Agency, around 600,000 Afghans have sought refuge in Pakistan since August 2021. Many of them have visas that will soon expire.

Yousafi says she misses her homeland but is unable to go back because of the political climate. Nevertheless, she dreams of a time when Afghan females will have more freedom and opportunities for employment and education.