ຊາວຕ່າງປະເທດ ພາກັນຫລົບໜີ ໄປຍັງກາເມຣູນ ເມື່ອເກີດຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ ພາຍຫຼັງການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ໃນສາທາລະນະລັດອາຟຣິກາກາງ

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂອງກາເມຣູນ ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກຄົນງານຊາວຕ່າງປະເທດ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 250 ຄົນ ສ່ວນຫຼາຍແມ່ນຊາວຈີນ ໄດ້ພາກັນຫຼົບໜີ ຈາກຄວາມຮຸນແຮງພາຍຫຼັງການເລືອກຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃນສາທາລະນະລັດອາຟຣິກາກາງຫຼື CAR ຂ້າມຊາຍແດນ ໄປຍັງເມືອງກາຣົວ ບູເລ (Garoua Boulay). ພວກຄົນງານຊາວຕ່າງປະເທດ ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຂົາໄດ້ຕົກເປັນເປົ້າໝາຍຂອງກຸ່ມພວກກະບົດ ທີ່ບໍ່ພໍໃຈກັບການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໃນວັນທີ 27 ຂອງ CAR ທີ່ໄດ້ເຫັນວ່າ ທ່ານຟາວສຕີນ ອາຣຊັງ ຕູແດຣາ ໄດ້ຖືກເລືອກຄືນໃໝ່. ໂມກີ ແອດວິນ ຄິນເຊກາ ລາຍງານໃຫ້ວີໂອເອ ຈາກເມືອງກາຣົວ ບູເລ ຂອງກາເມຣູນ ຊຶ່ງໄຊຈະ ເລີນສຸກ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ທ່ານຫລີ ຢູ ອາຍຸ 43 ປີ ຜູ້ທີ່ເອີ້ນຕົນເອງ ເປັນໂຄສົກຕາງໜ້າແກ່ພວກຄົນງານຊາວຈີນ ທີ່ໄດ້ຫລົບໜີຄວາມຮຸນແຮງພາຍຫຼັງການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ຢູ່ໃນສາທາລະນະລັດອາຟຣິກາກາງ ໄປຍັງກາເມຣູນ.

ທ່ານຫລີ ກ່າວ ວ່າ ພວກຊາວຈີນ 152 ຄົນທີ່ເປັນ ພໍ່ຄ້າ ນັກວິສະວະກອນກໍ່ສ້າງ ແລະພວກທີ່ເຮັດວຽກ ຢູ່ທີ່ບໍ່ແຮ່ແຫ່ງຕ່າງໆ ໄດ້ຫລົບໜີໄປຍັງກາເມຣູນ ໃນອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້.

ທ່ານຫລີ ຢູ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາຈີນ ວ່າ “ກຸ່ມພວກກະບົດຕິດອາວຸດ ໄດ້ເລີ້ມຂົ່ມຂູ່ພວກຄົນງານຊາວຈີນຢູ່ບໍ່ແຮ່ ຫຼັງຈາກການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໃນວັນທີ 27 ທັນວາ ຢູ່ໃນສາທາລະນະລັດອາຟຣິກາກາງ. ສະຖານະການຮ້າຍແຮງຂຶ້ນໃນລະຫວ່າງອາທິດທຳອິດຂອງເດືອນມັງກອນ ເມື່ອກຸ່ມພວກຜູ້ຊາຍຕິດອາວຸດຄົບຊຸດ ໄດ້ເລີ້ມຄົ້ນເຮືອນຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ປຸ້ນເອົາຊັບສິນ ແລະບອກໃຫ້ພວກຊາວຈີນໝົດທຸກຄົນ ອອກໄປຈາກປະເທດ ຫຼືບໍ່ ກໍຈະຖືກຂ້າ.” ທ່ານຫລີ ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານດີໃຈທີ່ປະເທດກາເມຣູນ ມີຄວາມເອື້ອເຟື້ອຮັບເອົາພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

ທ່ານຫລີ ກ່າວອີກວ່າ ຊາວຈີນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 60 ຄົນ ທີ່ເຮັດວຽກຢູ່ທີ່ບໍ່ແຮ່ແຫ່ງຕ່າງໆ ໃນ CAR ແລະ ພວກເຂົາບາງສ່ວນ ໄດ້ພາກັນຍ່າງຜ່ານປ່າໄມ້ເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍວັນ ກ່ອນຈະໄປເຖິງກາເມຣູນ.

ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ຊາວຈີນຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ ແລະພວກຄົນງານຊາວຕ່າງປະເທດອື່ນໆ ໄດ້ຮັບການຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອໄປຍັງເຂດຊາຍແດນໂດຍທະຫານຂອງສາທາລະນະລັດອາຟຣິກາກາງ.

ທາງການກາເມຣູນ ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກຄົນງານຊາວຕ່າງປະເທດ ກວ່າ 250 ຄົນ ຢູ່ໃນ CAR ໄດ້ຂ້າມເຂົ້າໄປໃນກາເມຣູນ ພາຍໃນອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

ທ່ານພອລ ອາຕັງກາ ເອັນຈິ ລັດຖະມົນຕີຄຸ້ມຄອງດິນແດນຂອງກາເມຣູນ ໄດ້ເດີນທາງໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມພວກຄົນງານດັ່ງກ່າວ ຢູ່ໃນເມືອງກາຣົວ ບູເລ ໃນວັນອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

ທ່ານເອັນຈິ ກ່າວວ່າ ປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງກາມາຣູູນ ທ່ານ ພອລ ບີຢາ ໄດ້ສົ່ງທ່ານໄປຍັງເຂດຊາຍແດນ ເພື່ອຮັບປະກັນຄວາມປອດໄພຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະເພື່ອສະໜອງການຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອ.

ທ່ານເອັນຈິ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາຝຣັ່ງວ່າ ທ່ານບີຢາ ໄດ້ຂໍຮ້ອງທ່ານໃຫ້ຮັບປະກັນວ່າ ພວກຄົນງານຊາວຕ່າງປະເທດທັງໝົດ ທີ່ຫລົບໜີຈາກຄວາມຮຸນແຮງໃນການປະທະກັນຢູ່ CAR ນັ້ນ ແມ່ນປອດໄພຢູ່ໃນກາເມຣູນ ໂດຍສະເພາະຊາວຈີນ. ທ່ານເອັນຈິ ກ່າວວ່າ ເສື່ອ ອາຫານ ແລະເຄື່ອງປະຖົມພະຍາບານທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າແຈກຢາຍໃຫ້ນັ້ນ ແມ່ນຈາກທ່ານບີຢາ ເພື່ອຊ່ອຍພວກຄົນງານທີ່ຫລົບໜີເຂົ້າມາໃນກາຣົວ ບູເລ. ທ່ານກ່າວອີກວ່າ ກອງທັບຂອງກາເມຣູນ ຈະຊ່ອຍນຳສົ່ງພວກພົນລະເມືອງຂອງຈີນ ຜູ້ທີ່ຢາກຈະໄປສະຖານທູນຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງຢາອຸນເດ.

ທ່ານເອັນຈິ ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກພົນລະເຮືອນ 4,500 ຄົນ ໄດ້ຫລົບໜີຄວາມຮຸນແຮງໃນປະເທດ CAR ໄປຍັງເມືອງກາຣົວ ບູເລ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ເດືອນທັນວາ ເປັນຕົ້ນມາ

ທ່ານກ່າວອີກວ່າ ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ ຍັງໄດ້ກີດກັນລົດກະບະເກືອບ 2,000 ຄັນ ທີ່ພະຍາຍາມຈະເດີນທາງຈາກເມືອງແຄມຝັ່ງທະເລ ດົວລາ ຂອງກາເມຣູນ ເພື່ອໄປຍັງນະຄອນຫຼວງບັງກີ ຂອງສາທາລະນະລັດອາຟຣິກາກາງ.

ພາລະກິດການຮັກສາສັນຕິພາບຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ໃນສາທາລະ ນະລັດອາຟຣິກາກາງ ຫຼືເອີ້ນຫຍໍ້ວ່າ MINUSCA ໃນວັນອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ ໄດ້ເພີ້ມໜັກຂຶ້ນ ໃນຂັ້ນທີ່ໜ້າເປັນຫ່ວງ.

ອົງການ MINUSCA ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ພົນລະເຮືອນ 4,000 ຄົນໃນເມືອງບົວອາຣ ແລະກຣີມາຣີ ຂອງ CAR ໄດ້ພາກັນຫລົບໜີຈາກການສູ້ລົບຢ່າງໜັກລະຫວ່າງພວກກະບົດ ແລະກຳລັງທະຫານ ເພື່ອໄປຫາບ່ອນທີ່ປອດໄພ ຢູ່ໃນໂບດໂຣມັນກາໂທຣລິກແຫ່ງນຶ່ງໃນເມືອງບົວອາຣ.

ຫົວໜ້າເສນາທິການປ້ອງກັນປະເທດຂອງກາເມຣູນ ພົນໂທ ເຣີເນ ຄລອດ ເມກາ ເມື່ອອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ ໄດ້ເດີນທາງໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມເມືອງກາຣົວ ບູເລ. ໃນຖະແຫລງການເມື່ອວັນອາທິດຜ່ານມາ ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຂໍ້ມູນລັບຂອງກາເມຣູນ ໄດ້ບົ່ງບອກວ່າ ພວກກະບົດຂອງ CAR ໄດ້ເຄື່ອນໄຫວໄປຍັງເຂດຊາຍແດນ.

ທ່ານເມກາ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາຝຣັ່ງວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ເດີນທາງໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມເຂດຊາຍແດນທາງພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງກາເມຣູນ ທີ່ຕິດກັບ CAR ເພື່ອຮັບປະກັນວ່າ ກຳລັງທະຫານ ປະຕິບັດມາດຕະການຢ່າງເຂັ້ມງວດ ເພື່ອປົກປ້ອງພົນລະເຮືອນທັງຫຼາຍ ເພື່ອບໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດຄວາມວຸ້ນວາຍໃນ CAR. ທ່ານກ່າວອີກວ່າ ທ່ານດີໃຈທີ່ກອງທັບ ຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພຢູ່ຟາກຊາຍແດນຂອງກາເມຣູນ ໄດ້ ດ້ວຍການຮັບປະກັນວ່າ ພວກກະບົດແລະອາວຸດທັງຫຼາຍ ຈະບໍ່ຖືກລັກລອບເຂົ້າມາໃນກາເມຣູນ ໄດ້.

ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງໄດ້ແຜ່ຂະຫຍາຍອອກໃນ CAR ຍ້ອນການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໃນວັນທີ 27 ທັນວາ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ເຫັນວ່າ ທ່ານຟາວສຕີນ ອາຣຊັງ ຕູແດຣາ ໄດ້ຖືກເລືອກຄືນໃໝ່ ດ້ວຍຄະແນນສຽງຫຼາຍກວ່າ 53 ເປີເຊັນ ຂອງຄະແນນສຽງທັງໝົດ.

ປະເທດ CAR ໄດ້ກ່າວຫາອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຟຣັງຊົວ ໂບຊີເຊ ຜູ້ທີ່ການລົງສະໝັກເລືອກຕັ້ງເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງທ່ານ ໄດ້ຖືກປະຕິເສດນັ້ນ ພະຍາ ຍາມກໍ່ລັດຖະປະຫານ.

ທ່ານໂບຊີເຊ ປະຕິເສດຕໍ່ການຈັດການໂຈມຕີໃນເດືອນທັນວາ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ຖືກຂັບໄລ່ໃຫ້ຖອຍໄປ ໂດຍກຳລັງຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ.

ກຸ່ມພັນທະມິດຝ່າຍຄ້ານຂອງທ່ານໂບຊີເຊ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ໂຈະການເລືອກຕັ້ງຍ້ອນຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ ແຕ່ລັດຖະບານໄດ້ເດີນໜ້າຕໍ່ໄປ ກັບການປ່ອນບັດ.

ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ ລະຫວ່າງກຸ່ມຕິດອາວຸດ ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນນັບແຕ່ປີ 2013 ເປັນຕົ້ນມາ ເຮັດໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນພາຍໃນສາທາລະນະລັດອາຟຣິກາກາງເກືອບ 700,000 ຄົນໄດ້ຖືກພັດພາກຈາກຖິ່ນຖານ ແລະໄດ້ບັງຄັບໃຫ້ 6 ແສນກວ່າຄົນ ພາກັນຫລົບໜີ ໂດຍສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ໜີໄປປະເທດເພື່ອນບ້ານ ກາເມຣູນ ຊາດ ແລະສາທາ ລະນະລັດປະຊາທິປະໄຕຄອງໂກ.

Cameroon authorities say more than 250 foreign workers, most of them Chinese, have fled post-election violence in the Central African Republic (C.A.R.) to the border town of Garoua Boulay. The foreign workers say they are being targeted by rebel groups disgruntled with the C.A.R.'s December 27 presidential election that saw Faustin-Archange Touadera reelected.

Li Yu, 43, calls himself a spokesman for Chinese workers who fled post-election violence in the Central African Republic to Cameroon.

He says 152 Chinese merchants, construction engineers, and those working on mining sites escaped to Cameroon in the past week.

Li says armed rebel groups began threatening Chinese mining workers after the December 27 elections in the C.A.R. He says the situation worsened during the first week of January when groups of heavily armed men started searching their homes, looting and asking all Chinese citizens to leave or be killed. Li says he is happy that Cameroon is hospitable to them.

Li says more than 60 of the Chinese were working on mining sites in the C.A.R. and some of them trekked through the bush for days before arriving in Cameroon.

He says some Chinese and other foreign workers were assisted to the border by the Central African Republic’s military.

Cameroon authorities say over 250 foreign workers in the C.A.R. had crossed over to Cameroon within the past week.

Cameroon Territorial Administration Minister Paul Atanga Nji visited the fleeing workers Sunday in Garoua Boulay.

Nji says Cameroon’s President Paul Biya dispatched him to the border to ensure their safety and to provide aid.

He says Biya asked him to make sure that all foreign workers escaping the violent clashes in the C.A.R. are safe in Cameroon, especially the Chinese. Nji says the mattresses, food, and first aid products they are handing out are from Biya to help the fleeing workers in Garoua Boulay.

He says Cameroon’s military will help transport Chinese citizens who want to go to their embassy in the capital, Yaoundé.

Nji says 4,500 civilians have fled election-related violence in the C.A.R. to Garoua Boulay since December.

He says the violence has also blocked close to 2,000 trucks at Garoua Boulay trying to get from Cameroon’s coastal city of Douala to the C.A.R.’s capital, Bangui.

The United Nations peacekeeping mission in the Central African Republic, MINUSCA, on Sunday said violence was rising to an alarming extent.

MINUSCA said 4,000 civilians in the C.A.R. towns of Bouar and Grimari fled heavy fighting between rebels and troops to safety in Bouar’s Roman Catholic Church.

Cameroon’s Chief of Defense Staff Lieutenant General Rene Claude Meka last week visited Garoua Boulay. Speaking Sunday, he said Cameroon’s intelligence indicated that C.A.R. rebels were moving towards the border.

Meka says he visited Cameroon’s eastern border with the C.A.R. to ensure that troops strictly apply measures to protect civilians from the disorder in the C.A.R. He says he is happy that the military is keeping Cameroon’s side of the border safe by making sure that rebels and weapons do not infiltrate into Cameroon.

Violence flared in the C.A.R. over the December 27 presidential election, which saw Faustin-Archange Touadera reelected with more than 53 percent of the votes.

The C.A.R. accuses former president Francois Bozize, whose candidacy for the presidential election was rejected, of attempting a coup.

He denies organizing December rebel attacks, which were repelled by U.N. troops.

Bozize’s opposition coalition demanded the election be postponed due to the violence, but the government went ahead with the polls.

Violence between armed groups since 2013 has displaced nearly 700,000 people inside the Central African Republic and forced over 600,000 to flee — most to neighboring Cameroon, Chad, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.