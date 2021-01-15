ລິ້ງ ສຳຫລັບເຂົ້າຫາ

ຊາວຕ່າງປະເທດ ພາກັນຫລົບໜີ ໄປຍັງກາເມຣູນ ເມື່ອເກີດຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ ພາຍຫຼັງການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ໃນສາທາລະນະລັດອາຟຣິກາກາງ

ພວກຊາວຈີນພາກັນຫລົບໜີຈາກຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ ຢູ່ໃນສາທາລະນະລັດ ອາຟຣິກາກາງ ຫຼື CAR ໄປຍັງເມືອງ ກາຣົວ ບູເລ ຂອງກາເມຣູນ, ວັນທີ 10 ມັງກອນ 2021. (Moki Edwin Kindzeka/VOA)

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂອງກາເມຣູນ ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກຄົນງານຊາວຕ່າງປະເທດ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 250 ຄົນ ສ່ວນຫຼາຍແມ່ນຊາວຈີນ ໄດ້ພາກັນຫຼົບໜີ ຈາກຄວາມຮຸນແຮງພາຍຫຼັງການເລືອກຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃນສາທາລະນະລັດອາຟຣິກາກາງຫຼື CAR ຂ້າມຊາຍແດນ ໄປຍັງເມືອງກາຣົວ ບູເລ (Garoua Boulay). ພວກຄົນງານຊາວຕ່າງປະເທດ ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຂົາໄດ້ຕົກເປັນເປົ້າໝາຍຂອງກຸ່ມພວກກະບົດ ທີ່ບໍ່ພໍໃຈກັບການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໃນວັນທີ 27 ຂອງ CAR ທີ່ໄດ້ເຫັນວ່າ ທ່ານຟາວສຕີນ ອາຣຊັງ ຕູແດຣາ ໄດ້ຖືກເລືອກຄືນໃໝ່. ໂມກີ ແອດວິນ ຄິນເຊກາ ລາຍງານໃຫ້ວີໂອເອ ຈາກເມືອງກາຣົວ ບູເລ ຂອງກາເມຣູນ ຊຶ່ງໄຊຈະ ເລີນສຸກ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ທ່ານຫລີ ຢູ ອາຍຸ 43 ປີ ຜູ້ທີ່ເອີ້ນຕົນເອງ ເປັນໂຄສົກຕາງໜ້າແກ່ພວກຄົນງານຊາວຈີນ ທີ່ໄດ້ຫລົບໜີຄວາມຮຸນແຮງພາຍຫຼັງການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ຢູ່ໃນສາທາລະນະລັດອາຟຣິກາກາງ ໄປຍັງກາເມຣູນ.

ທ່ານຫລີ ກ່າວ ວ່າ ພວກຊາວຈີນ 152 ຄົນທີ່ເປັນ ພໍ່ຄ້າ ນັກວິສະວະກອນກໍ່ສ້າງ ແລະພວກທີ່ເຮັດວຽກ ຢູ່ທີ່ບໍ່ແຮ່ແຫ່ງຕ່າງໆ ໄດ້ຫລົບໜີໄປຍັງກາເມຣູນ ໃນອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້.

ທ່ານຫລີ ຢູ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາຈີນ ວ່າ “ກຸ່ມພວກກະບົດຕິດອາວຸດ ໄດ້ເລີ້ມຂົ່ມຂູ່ພວກຄົນງານຊາວຈີນຢູ່ບໍ່ແຮ່ ຫຼັງຈາກການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໃນວັນທີ 27 ທັນວາ ຢູ່ໃນສາທາລະນະລັດອາຟຣິກາກາງ. ສະຖານະການຮ້າຍແຮງຂຶ້ນໃນລະຫວ່າງອາທິດທຳອິດຂອງເດືອນມັງກອນ ເມື່ອກຸ່ມພວກຜູ້ຊາຍຕິດອາວຸດຄົບຊຸດ ໄດ້ເລີ້ມຄົ້ນເຮືອນຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ປຸ້ນເອົາຊັບສິນ ແລະບອກໃຫ້ພວກຊາວຈີນໝົດທຸກຄົນ ອອກໄປຈາກປະເທດ ຫຼືບໍ່ ກໍຈະຖືກຂ້າ.” ທ່ານຫລີ ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານດີໃຈທີ່ປະເທດກາເມຣູນ ມີຄວາມເອື້ອເຟື້ອຮັບເອົາພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

ທ່ານຫລີ ກ່າວອີກວ່າ ຊາວຈີນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 60 ຄົນ ທີ່ເຮັດວຽກຢູ່ທີ່ບໍ່ແຮ່ແຫ່ງຕ່າງໆ ໃນ CAR ແລະ ພວກເຂົາບາງສ່ວນ ໄດ້ພາກັນຍ່າງຜ່ານປ່າໄມ້ເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍວັນ ກ່ອນຈະໄປເຖິງກາເມຣູນ.

ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ຊາວຈີນຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ ແລະພວກຄົນງານຊາວຕ່າງປະເທດອື່ນໆ ໄດ້ຮັບການຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອໄປຍັງເຂດຊາຍແດນໂດຍທະຫານຂອງສາທາລະນະລັດອາຟຣິກາກາງ.

ທາງການກາເມຣູນ ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກຄົນງານຊາວຕ່າງປະເທດ ກວ່າ 250 ຄົນ ຢູ່ໃນ CAR ໄດ້ຂ້າມເຂົ້າໄປໃນກາເມຣູນ ພາຍໃນອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

ທ່ານພອລ ອາຕັງກາ ເອັນຈິ ລັດຖະມົນຕີຄຸ້ມຄອງດິນແດນຂອງກາເມຣູນ ໄດ້ເດີນທາງໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມພວກຄົນງານດັ່ງກ່າວ ຢູ່ໃນເມືອງກາຣົວ ບູເລ ໃນວັນອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

ທ່ານເອັນຈິ ກ່າວວ່າ ປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງກາມາຣູູນ ທ່ານ ພອລ ບີຢາ ໄດ້ສົ່ງທ່ານໄປຍັງເຂດຊາຍແດນ ເພື່ອຮັບປະກັນຄວາມປອດໄພຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະເພື່ອສະໜອງການຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອ.

ທ່ານເອັນຈິ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາຝຣັ່ງວ່າ ທ່ານບີຢາ ໄດ້ຂໍຮ້ອງທ່ານໃຫ້ຮັບປະກັນວ່າ ພວກຄົນງານຊາວຕ່າງປະເທດທັງໝົດ ທີ່ຫລົບໜີຈາກຄວາມຮຸນແຮງໃນການປະທະກັນຢູ່ CAR ນັ້ນ ແມ່ນປອດໄພຢູ່ໃນກາເມຣູນ ໂດຍສະເພາະຊາວຈີນ. ທ່ານເອັນຈິ ກ່າວວ່າ ເສື່ອ ອາຫານ ແລະເຄື່ອງປະຖົມພະຍາບານທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າແຈກຢາຍໃຫ້ນັ້ນ ແມ່ນຈາກທ່ານບີຢາ ເພື່ອຊ່ອຍພວກຄົນງານທີ່ຫລົບໜີເຂົ້າມາໃນກາຣົວ ບູເລ. ທ່ານກ່າວອີກວ່າ ກອງທັບຂອງກາເມຣູນ ຈະຊ່ອຍນຳສົ່ງພວກພົນລະເມືອງຂອງຈີນ ຜູ້ທີ່ຢາກຈະໄປສະຖານທູນຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງຢາອຸນເດ.

ທ່ານເອັນຈິ ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກພົນລະເຮືອນ 4,500 ຄົນ ໄດ້ຫລົບໜີຄວາມຮຸນແຮງໃນປະເທດ CAR ໄປຍັງເມືອງກາຣົວ ບູເລ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ເດືອນທັນວາ ເປັນຕົ້ນມາ

ທ່ານກ່າວອີກວ່າ ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ ຍັງໄດ້ກີດກັນລົດກະບະເກືອບ 2,000 ຄັນ ທີ່ພະຍາຍາມຈະເດີນທາງຈາກເມືອງແຄມຝັ່ງທະເລ ດົວລາ ຂອງກາເມຣູນ ເພື່ອໄປຍັງນະຄອນຫຼວງບັງກີ ຂອງສາທາລະນະລັດອາຟຣິກາກາງ.

ພາລະກິດການຮັກສາສັນຕິພາບຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ໃນສາທາລະ ນະລັດອາຟຣິກາກາງ ຫຼືເອີ້ນຫຍໍ້ວ່າ MINUSCA ໃນວັນອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ ໄດ້ເພີ້ມໜັກຂຶ້ນ ໃນຂັ້ນທີ່ໜ້າເປັນຫ່ວງ.

ອົງການ MINUSCA ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ພົນລະເຮືອນ 4,000 ຄົນໃນເມືອງບົວອາຣ ແລະກຣີມາຣີ ຂອງ CAR ໄດ້ພາກັນຫລົບໜີຈາກການສູ້ລົບຢ່າງໜັກລະຫວ່າງພວກກະບົດ ແລະກຳລັງທະຫານ ເພື່ອໄປຫາບ່ອນທີ່ປອດໄພ ຢູ່ໃນໂບດໂຣມັນກາໂທຣລິກແຫ່ງນຶ່ງໃນເມືອງບົວອາຣ.

ຫົວໜ້າເສນາທິການປ້ອງກັນປະເທດຂອງກາເມຣູນ ພົນໂທ ເຣີເນ ຄລອດ ເມກາ ເມື່ອອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ ໄດ້ເດີນທາງໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມເມືອງກາຣົວ ບູເລ. ໃນຖະແຫລງການເມື່ອວັນອາທິດຜ່ານມາ ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຂໍ້ມູນລັບຂອງກາເມຣູນ ໄດ້ບົ່ງບອກວ່າ ພວກກະບົດຂອງ CAR ໄດ້ເຄື່ອນໄຫວໄປຍັງເຂດຊາຍແດນ.

ທ່ານເມກາ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາຝຣັ່ງວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ເດີນທາງໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມເຂດຊາຍແດນທາງພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງກາເມຣູນ ທີ່ຕິດກັບ CAR ເພື່ອຮັບປະກັນວ່າ ກຳລັງທະຫານ ປະຕິບັດມາດຕະການຢ່າງເຂັ້ມງວດ ເພື່ອປົກປ້ອງພົນລະເຮືອນທັງຫຼາຍ ເພື່ອບໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດຄວາມວຸ້ນວາຍໃນ CAR. ທ່ານກ່າວອີກວ່າ ທ່ານດີໃຈທີ່ກອງທັບ ຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພຢູ່ຟາກຊາຍແດນຂອງກາເມຣູນ ໄດ້ ດ້ວຍການຮັບປະກັນວ່າ ພວກກະບົດແລະອາວຸດທັງຫຼາຍ ຈະບໍ່ຖືກລັກລອບເຂົ້າມາໃນກາເມຣູນ ໄດ້.

ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງໄດ້ແຜ່ຂະຫຍາຍອອກໃນ CAR ຍ້ອນການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໃນວັນທີ 27 ທັນວາ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ເຫັນວ່າ ທ່ານຟາວສຕີນ ອາຣຊັງ ຕູແດຣາ ໄດ້ຖືກເລືອກຄືນໃໝ່ ດ້ວຍຄະແນນສຽງຫຼາຍກວ່າ 53 ເປີເຊັນ ຂອງຄະແນນສຽງທັງໝົດ.

ປະເທດ CAR ໄດ້ກ່າວຫາອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຟຣັງຊົວ ໂບຊີເຊ ຜູ້ທີ່ການລົງສະໝັກເລືອກຕັ້ງເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງທ່ານ ໄດ້ຖືກປະຕິເສດນັ້ນ ພະຍາ ຍາມກໍ່ລັດຖະປະຫານ.

ທ່ານໂບຊີເຊ ປະຕິເສດຕໍ່ການຈັດການໂຈມຕີໃນເດືອນທັນວາ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ຖືກຂັບໄລ່ໃຫ້ຖອຍໄປ ໂດຍກຳລັງຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ.

ກຸ່ມພັນທະມິດຝ່າຍຄ້ານຂອງທ່ານໂບຊີເຊ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ໂຈະການເລືອກຕັ້ງຍ້ອນຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ ແຕ່ລັດຖະບານໄດ້ເດີນໜ້າຕໍ່ໄປ ກັບການປ່ອນບັດ.

ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ ລະຫວ່າງກຸ່ມຕິດອາວຸດ ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນນັບແຕ່ປີ 2013 ເປັນຕົ້ນມາ ເຮັດໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນພາຍໃນສາທາລະນະລັດອາຟຣິກາກາງເກືອບ 700,000 ຄົນໄດ້ຖືກພັດພາກຈາກຖິ່ນຖານ ແລະໄດ້ບັງຄັບໃຫ້ 6 ແສນກວ່າຄົນ ພາກັນຫລົບໜີ ໂດຍສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ໜີໄປປະເທດເພື່ອນບ້ານ ກາເມຣູນ ຊາດ ແລະສາທາ ລະນະລັດປະຊາທິປະໄຕຄອງໂກ.

Cameroon authorities say more than 250 foreign workers, most of them Chinese, have fled post-election violence in the Central African Republic (C.A.R.) to the border town of Garoua Boulay. The foreign workers say they are being targeted by rebel groups disgruntled with the C.A.R.'s December 27 presidential election that saw Faustin-Archange Touadera reelected.

Li Yu, 43, calls himself a spokesman for Chinese workers who fled post-election violence in the Central African Republic to Cameroon.

He says 152 Chinese merchants, construction engineers, and those working on mining sites escaped to Cameroon in the past week.

Li says armed rebel groups began threatening Chinese mining workers after the December 27 elections in the C.A.R. He says the situation worsened during the first week of January when groups of heavily armed men started searching their homes, looting and asking all Chinese citizens to leave or be killed. Li says he is happy that Cameroon is hospitable to them.

Li says more than 60 of the Chinese were working on mining sites in the C.A.R. and some of them trekked through the bush for days before arriving in Cameroon.

He says some Chinese and other foreign workers were assisted to the border by the Central African Republic’s military.

Cameroon authorities say over 250 foreign workers in the C.A.R. had crossed over to Cameroon within the past week.

Cameroon Territorial Administration Minister Paul Atanga Nji visited the fleeing workers Sunday in Garoua Boulay.

Nji says Cameroon’s President Paul Biya dispatched him to the border to ensure their safety and to provide aid.

He says Biya asked him to make sure that all foreign workers escaping the violent clashes in the C.A.R. are safe in Cameroon, especially the Chinese. Nji says the mattresses, food, and first aid products they are handing out are from Biya to help the fleeing workers in Garoua Boulay.

He says Cameroon’s military will help transport Chinese citizens who want to go to their embassy in the capital, Yaoundé.

Nji says 4,500 civilians have fled election-related violence in the C.A.R. to Garoua Boulay since December.

He says the violence has also blocked close to 2,000 trucks at Garoua Boulay trying to get from Cameroon’s coastal city of Douala to the C.A.R.’s capital, Bangui.

The United Nations peacekeeping mission in the Central African Republic, MINUSCA, on Sunday said violence was rising to an alarming extent.

MINUSCA said 4,000 civilians in the C.A.R. towns of Bouar and Grimari fled heavy fighting between rebels and troops to safety in Bouar’s Roman Catholic Church.

Cameroon’s Chief of Defense Staff Lieutenant General Rene Claude Meka last week visited Garoua Boulay. Speaking Sunday, he said Cameroon’s intelligence indicated that C.A.R. rebels were moving towards the border.

Meka says he visited Cameroon’s eastern border with the C.A.R. to ensure that troops strictly apply measures to protect civilians from the disorder in the C.A.R. He says he is happy that the military is keeping Cameroon’s side of the border safe by making sure that rebels and weapons do not infiltrate into Cameroon.

Violence flared in the C.A.R. over the December 27 presidential election, which saw Faustin-Archange Touadera reelected with more than 53 percent of the votes.

The C.A.R. accuses former president Francois Bozize, whose candidacy for the presidential election was rejected, of attempting a coup.

He denies organizing December rebel attacks, which were repelled by U.N. troops.

Bozize’s opposition coalition demanded the election be postponed due to the violence, but the government went ahead with the polls.

Violence between armed groups since 2013 has displaced nearly 700,000 people inside the Central African Republic and forced over 600,000 to flee — most to neighboring Cameroon, Chad, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

ລາຍງານບລອກສົດ! ຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ 2020

ລາຍງານບລອກສົດ! ການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ປີ 2020

ອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີິສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ຊຶ່ງເປັນບຸກຄົນທີ່ຮູ້ຈັກກັນດີໃນວົງການເມືອງຂອງນະຄອນ ຫຼວງວໍຊິງຕັນ ເກືອບເຄິ່ງສັດຕະວັດແລ້ວນັ້ນ ຄາດຄະເນກັນວ່າ ຈະເປັນຜູ້ຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງສະຫະລັດ ແລະຈະໄດ້ສາບານຕົວເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງໃນວັນທີ 20 ມັງກອນຈະມາ ເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີທີ່ມີອາຍຸແກ່ທີ່ສຸດ ໃນປະຫວັດສາດ. ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ທີ່ໄດ້ເປັນສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງມາ 36 ປີ ແລະ 8 ປີ ເປັນຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໃນສະໄໝປະທານາທິບໍດີບາຣັກໂອບາມາ ແມ່ນຄາດກັນໂດຍອົງການຂ່າວຕ່າງໆ ໄດ້ເອົາຊະນະປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ທີ່ລົງສະໝັກແຂ່ງຂັນເອົາຕຳແໜ່ງຕື່ມອີກ ໃນການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງທີ່ຂົມຂື່ນ ແລະຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ມີການນັບບັດຄະແນນສຽງຫຼັງຈາກການເລືອກຕັ້ງມາໄດ້ຫຼາຍມື້ແລ້ວ. ຄະແນນສຽງແມ່ນຍັງຈະໄດ້ຮັບການຢືນຢັນຢ່າງເປັນທາງການ ແລະພວມໄດ້ຮັບການທ້າທາຍຢູ່ໃນສານ ແຕ່ກໍຄາດກັນວ່າ ຈະຜ່ານຜ່າໄປໄດ້. ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຊະນະຕຳແໜ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂດຍໄດ້ຮັບຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 270 ຄະແນນ ຂອງຈຳນວນທັງໝົດ 538 ຄະແນນ. ການໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະຂອງທ່ານໄບເດັນ ເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານທຣຳເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີຄົນທີ 3 ໃນຮອບສີ່ທົດສະວັດ ທີ່ບໍ່ສາມາດໄດ້ຮັບເລືອກ ໃຫ້ເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງຕື່ມອີກ ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ຂຶ້ນເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ 4 ປີແລ້ວ.

00:30 8.11.2020

ລາຍງານຂ່າວຫຼ້າສຸດ ໃນເຊົ້າວັນເສົາມື້ນີ້ແຈ້ງວ່າ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ແລະທ່ານນາງຄາມາມາ ແຮຣິສ ຜູ້ສະໝັກເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ໄດ້ຮັບຄະແນນ 273 ຄະແນນສຽງຂອງຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າລັດແລ້ວ ເຊີນເບິ່ງແຜນທີ່ການເລືອກຕັ້ງໃນສະຫະລັດຂອງເຮົາຕື່ມ!

23:51 7.11.2020

ມາຮອດເຊົ້າວັນເສົາມື້ນີ້ ຕາມເວລາໃນພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງສະຫະລັດ ຄະແນນສຽງກໍຍັງບໍ່ມີການປ່ຽນແປງ ຈາກທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ລາຍງານໄປແລ້ວ ຄື ທ່ານໄບເດັນໄດ້ຮັບ 253 ຄະແນນ ແລະປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ໄດ້ຮັບ 214 ຄະແນນ. ທ່ານໄບເດັນຕອ້ງການອີກພຽງ 17 ຄະແນນ ຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ກໍຈະຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນທ່ານທຣໍາ ແມ່ນຕ້ອງການອີກ 56 ຄະແນນຈຶ່ງຈະຮອດ 270 ຄະແນນເພື່ອຈະເຂົ້າກຳຕຳແໜ່ງຕື່ມອີກ 4 ປີ. ເວລານີ້ຫຼາຍລັດຍັງສືບຕໍ່ນັບຄະແນນກັນຢູ່ ແລະລັດຈໍເຈຍ ໄດ້ປະກາດໃນວັນສຸກມື້ວານນີ້ວ່າ ຕົນຈະນັບຄະແນນ ຄືນໃໝ່ທັງໝົດ ຍ້ອນວ່າ ປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ຜູ້ສະໝັກຂອງພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ແລະຜູ້ທ້າຊິງ ຫຼືຄູ່ແຂ່ງຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ມີຄະແນນໃກ້ຄຽງກັນຫຼາຍ.

18:52 7.11.2020

ໃນຕອນຄ່ຳຂອງວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວອ້າງ ໂດຍບໍ່ມີຫຼັກຖານວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ຖືກສໍ້ໂກງ ໃຫ້ອອກຈາກຕໍາແໜ່ງ ໃນສະໄໝທີສອງ. ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ “ຖ້າທ່ານນັບບັດຄະແນນສຽງທີ່ປ່ອນແບບຖືກຕ້ອງຕາມກົດໝາຍ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະໄດ້ຊະນະຢ່າງງ່າຍໆ.” ທ່ານກ່າວຕໍ່ໄປອີກວ່າ "ຖ້າທ່ານນັບບັດຄະແນນສຽງທີ່ຜິດກົດໝາຍ, ພວກເຂົາສາມາດພະຍາຍາມລັກເອົາການເລືອກຕັ້ງໄປ ຈາກພວກເຮົາໄດ້." ທ່ານທຣໍາ ໄດ້ໃຊ້ເວລາ 16 ນາທີ ຢືນກ່າວຄໍາປາໄສ ຢູ່ຫ້ອງປະຊຸມຖະແຫລງຂ່າວ ໃນທຳນຽບຂາວ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ຄະແນນນຳໜ້າຂອງທ່ານທີ່ມີຢູ່ໃນລັດຕ່າງໆກຳລັງຖືກ "ລັກເອົາອອກໄປຢ່າງລັບໆ ເທື່ອລະເລັກລະນ້ອຍ" ໃນຂະນະທີ່ມີການນັບຄະແນນສຽງຍັງສືບຕໍ່ດໍາເນີນໄປຢູ່ນັ້ນ. ມາຮອດວັນສຸກ ຄະແນນສຽງກໍຍັງບໍ່ມີການປ່ຽນແປງ ຈາກທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ລາຍໄປແລ້ວ ຄື ທ່ານໄບເດັນໄດ້ຮັບ 253 ຄະແນນ ແລະປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ໄດ້ຮັບ 214. ຂະນະນີ້ ທ່ານໄບເດັນຕອ້ງການອີກພຽງ 17 ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ກໍຈະຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນທ່ານທຣໍາແມ່ນຕ້ອງການອີກ 56 ຄະແນນ ຈຶ່ງຈະໄດ້ຮອດ 270 ເພື່ອຈະຮັກສາຕໍາແໜ່ງໄວ້ ໃນອີກ 4 ປີຕໍ່ໜ້າ.

19:29 6.11.2020

ໃນຕອນບ່າຍວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ຕາມເວລາໃນເຂດພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ປາກົດຕົວເປັນເວລາສັ້ນໆ ທີ່ນະຄອນວິລມິງຕັນ ໃນລັດເດລາແວ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ "ບັດທຸກໆບັດຈະຕ້ອງໄດ້ຖືກນັບ." ທ່ານກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ "ມັນແມ່ນກ່ຽວກັບວ່າ ປະຊາຊົນໃນປະເທດນີ້ ໄດ້ສະແດງອອກເຖິງການຕັດສິນໃຈຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າແບບໃດ ແລະມັນເປັນຄວາມປະສົງຂອງຜູ້ມີສິດປ່ອນບັດ ບໍ່ມີໃຜ ແລະບໍ່ມີສິ່ງໃດທັງໝົດ ທີ່ໄດ້ເລືອກເອົາປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງສະຫະລັດ."

06:13 6.11.2020

ໃນເວລາ 12 ໂມງເຄິ່ງຂອງວັນພະຫັດ, ທີ 5 ພະຈິກ (ຕາມເວລາວໍຊິງຕັນ) ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ຄູ່ແຂ່ງຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ຍັງມີຄະແນນເທົ່າເດີມ ຕາມທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ລາຍໄປແລ້ວ ຄື 253 ແຕ່ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຮັບຕື່ມອີກນຶ່ງຄະແນນ ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນເປັນ 214. ຂະນະນີ້ ທ່ານໄບເດັນຕອ້ງການອີກພຽງ 17 ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ກໍຈະຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນທ່ານທຣໍາແມ່ນຕ້ອງການອີກ 56 ຄະແນນ ຈຶ່ງຈະໄດ້ຮອດ 270 ເພື່ອຈະຮັກສາຕໍາ ແໜ່ງຂອງທ່ານໄວ້ອີກ 4 ປີຕໍ່ໜ້າ. ຍັງເຫຼືອອີກຢູ່ 6 ລັດທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນສຳເລັດການນັບຄະແນນເທື່ອບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ສົ່ງທາງໄປສະນີ ປະກອບດ້ວຍລັດເພັນຊິລເວເນຍ, ຄາໂຣໄລນາເໜືອ, ຈໍເຈຍ, ເນວາດາ, ອາຣິໂຊນາ ແລະອາລາສກາ. ທ່ານໄບເດັນຊຶ່ງຄາດໄດ້ຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແບບມີຄະແນນສູສີກັນກັບທ່ານທຣໍາ ໃນລັດວິສຄັນຊິນ ແລະຄະນະໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງທ່ານທຣໍາ ຢາກໃຫ້ມີການນັບຄະແນນຄືນໃໝ່. ສ່ວນຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂັ້ນສຸດທ້າຍນັ້ນ ກໍອາດຈະໃຊ້ເວລາອີກຫລາຍວັນຈຶ່ງຮູ້ໄດ້. ລາຍງານຂ່າວແຈ້ງວ່າ ມາຮອດວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ທ່ານໄບເດັນແມ່ນນຳໜ້າ ໃນຄະແນນສຽງຂອງປະຊາຊົນ ຄືໄດ້ 71 ລ້ານ 6 ແສນຄົນ ປຽບທຽບໃສ່ທ່ານທຣຳ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບ​ແຕ່ 68​ ລ້ານ 1 ແສນຄົນ ອີງຕາມອົງການຄົ້ນຄວ້າເອດີສັນແລະອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ.

00:38 6.11.2020

ມາຮອດ 7:00 ຕອນເຊົ້າຂອງວັນພະຫັດ, ທີ 5 ພະຈິກ (ຕາມເວລາວໍຊິງຕັນ) ທັງທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ແລະປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ຍັງມີຄະແນນເທົ່າເດີມ ຕາມທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ລາຍໄປແລ້ວ ຄື 253 ຕໍ່ 213 ຄະແນນ. ຂະນະນີ້ທ່ານໄບເດັນຕອ້ງການອີກພຽງ 17 ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ກໍຈະຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນທ່ານທຣໍາແມ່ນຕ້ອງການອີກ 57 ຄະແນນ ຈຶ່ງຈະໄດ້ຮອດ 270 ເພື່ອຈະຮັກສາຕໍາ ແໜ່ງຂອງທ່ານໄວ້ອີກ 4 ປີຕໍ່ໜ້າ. ຍັງເຫຼືອອີກຢູ່ 6 ລັດທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນສຳເລັດການນັບຄະແນນເທື່ອບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ສົ່ງທາງໄປສະນີ ປະກອບດ້ວຍລັດເພັນຊິລເວເນຍ, ຄາໂຣໄລນາເໜືອ, ຈໍເຈຍ, ເນວາດາ, ອາຣິໂຊນາ ແລະອາລາສກາ. ທ່ານໄບເດັນໄດ້ຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແບບມີຄະແນນສູສີກັນກັບທ່ານທຣໍາ ໃນລັດວິສຄັນຊິນ ແລະຄະນະໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງທ່ານທຣໍາ ຢາກໃຫ້ມີການນັບຄະແນນຄືນໃໝ່. ສ່ວນຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂັ້ນສຸດທ້າຍນັ້ນ ກໍອາດຈະໃຊ້ເວລາອີກຫລາຍວັນຈຶ່ງຮູ້ໄດ້ ແຕ່ພວກທ່ານກໍສາມາດຕິດຕາມເບິ່ງໜ້າເວັບໄຊຂອງພວກເຮົາ ກ່ຽວກັບຄະແນນຫລ້າສຸດ.

19:20 5.11.2020

ມາຮອດ 9:00 ຕອນຄໍ່າຂອງວັນພຸດ, ທີ 4 ພະຈິກ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນໄດ້ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດຕື່ມອີກສອງລັດ ຄືມິຊິແກນ ແລະວິສຄັນຊິນ ຈຶ່ງເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານນໍາໜ້າ ທ່ານທຣໍາ ໂດຍມີ 253 ຕໍ່ 213 ຄະແນນ. ຂະນະນີ້ທ່ານໄບເດັນຕອ້ງການອີກພຽງ 17 ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ກໍຈະຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນທ່ານທຣໍາແມ່ນຕ້ອງການອີກ 57 ຄະແນນຈຶ່ງຈະໄດ້ຮອດ 270 ເພື່ອຈະຮັກສາຕໍາ ແໜ່ງຂອງທ່ານໄວ້ອີກ 4 ປີຕໍ່ໜ້າ. ຍັງເຫຼືອອີກຢູ່ 6 ລັດທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນສຳເລັດການນັບຄະແນນເທື່ອບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ສົ່ງທາງໄປສະນີ ປະກອບດ້ວຍລັດເພັນຊິລເວເນຍ, ຄາໂຣໄລນາເໜືອ, ຈໍເຈຍ, ເນວາດາ, ອາຣິໂຊນາ ແລະອາລາສກາ. ທ່ານໄບເດັນໄດ້ຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແບບມີຄະແນນສູສີກັນກັບທ່ານທຣໍາ ໃນລັດວິສຄັນຊິນ ແລະຄະນະໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງທ່ານທຣໍາ ຢາກໃຫ້ມີການນັບຄະແນນຄືນໃໝ່. ສ່ວນຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂັ້ນສຸດທ້າຍນັ້ນ ກໍອາດຈະໃຊ້ເວລາອີກຫລາຍວັນຈຶ່ງຮູ້ໄດ້!

ທ. ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຮັບຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ 253 ຄະແນນ ແລະ ປ. ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຮັບ 213 ຄະແນນ
ທ. ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຮັບຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ 253 ຄະແນນ ແລະ ປ. ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຮັບ 213 ຄະແນນ

08:42 5.11.2020
ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຊະນະໃນ 3 ລັດ ເທັກຊັສ ມອນຕານາ ແລະ ໄອໂອວາ
ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຊະນະໃນ 3 ລັດ ເທັກຊັສ ມອນຕານາ ແລະ ໄອໂອວາ
ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຊະນະ ລັດ ຟລໍຣິດາ
ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຊະນະ ລັດ ຟລໍຣິດາ
ອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຊະນະ ລັດ ມິນເນໂຊຕາ
ອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຊະນະ ລັດ ມິນເນໂຊຕາ

ມາເຖິງປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນ ຂອງທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ແລະທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ສູສີກັນ 213 ຕໍ່ 220 ໃນຂະນະນີ້ ຍັງເຫຼືອອີກຢູ່ 9 ລັດທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນສຳເລັດການນັບຄະແນນສຽງເທື່ອ ປະກອບດ້ວຍລັດ ເມນ ເພັນຊີລເວເນຍ ຄາໂຣໄລນາເໜືອ ຈໍເຈຍ ມິຊິແກນ ວິສຄັນຊິນ ເນວາດາ ອາຣິໂຊນາ ແລະອາລາສກາ ຄາດກັນວ່າ ຜົນການນັບບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງ ທີ່ສົ່ງເຂົ້າໄປທາງໄປສະນີ ຈະເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນໃນຕອນເຊົ້າ ວັນທີ 4 ພະຈິກນີ້ ຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ ແລະຈະໃຊ້ເວລາຫຼາຍສົມຄວນ ບໍ່ຮູ້ວ່າ ຈະແລ້ວເສັດໃນມື້ນີ້ຫຼືບໍ່!

16:01 4.11.2020

ລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບການນັບຄະແນນສຽງໃນເບື້ອງຕົ້ນຈາກລັດຕ່າງໆທາງພາກຕາເວັນອອກ ທີ່ໄດ້ປິດໜ່ວຍເລືອກຕັ້ງ

ມື້ນີ້ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາທີ່ສັງກັດພັກຣີພັບບລິກັນ ແລະຄູ່ແຂ່ງຂອງ ທ່ານກໍຄື ອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະນະໃນຫລາຍລັດ ແລ້ວ ຂະນະທີ່ຜົນຂອງການເລືອກຕັ້ງກໍາລັງອອກມາເລື້ອຍໆຢູ່ ແລະຊາວອາເມຣິ ກັນຕັດສິນໃຈວ່າໃຜຈະບໍລິຫານປະເທດຈາກທໍານຽບຂາວໃນນຶ່ງສະໄໝກໍຄື 4 ປີຕໍ່ໜ້າ ຊຶ່ງເລີ້ມຈາກເດືອນມັງກອນຈະມາເຖິງນີ້.

ໜ່ວຍເລືອກຕັ້ງຂອງບັນດາລັດຢູ່ໃນເຂດແຄມຝັ່ງທະເລທາງຕາເວັນອອກ ແລະ ຫລາຍໆລັດໃນເຂດພາກໃຕ້ ແລະພາກຕາເວັນຕົກຕອນກາງ ຂອງປະເທດ ໄດ້ປິດລົງ ແລະກໍໄດ້ເລີ້ມນັບຄະແນນສຽງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນບັນດາລັດໃນພາກຕາເວັນ ຕົກຂອງປະເທດກໍກໍາລັງປິດໜ່ວຍປ່ອນບັດລົງ ແລະກໍຈະເລີ້ມນັບບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງ ໃນໄວໆນີ້.

ໃນຊົ່ວໂມງທີ່ຈະມາເຖິງນີ້ ຄວນເອົາໃຈໃສ່ຕິດຕາມການນັບຄະແນນສຽງໃນລັດທີ່ຕັ້ງແຄມມະຫາສະໝຸດແອດແລນຕິກ ຄືລັດຟລໍຣິດາ ແລະ ຄາໂລໄຣນາເໜືອ- ເຊິ່ງທັງສອງລັດນີ້ໄດ້ຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ທ່ານທຣໍາ ໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະນະໃນປີ 2016 ແລະບ່ອນທີ່ການຢັ່ງຫາງສຽງທ້າຍປີນີ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າທ່ານທຣໍາ ແລະທ່ານໄບເດັນມີ ຄະແນນສູສີກັນ. ລັດເພັນໂຊວາເນຍ ທີ່ເປັນລັດຍາດແຍ່ງກັນ ກໍ່ແມ່ນຈຸດສຸມຂອງຄວາມສົນໃຈອີກແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ ແຕ່ອາດຈະບໍ່ລາຍງານຜົນເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ສົມບູນເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍມື້. ນັກວິເຄາະກ່າວວ່າທັງສາມລັດແມ່ນມີຄວາມຈຳເປັນ ສຳລັບທ່ານທຣໍາ ຖ້າເພິ່ນຕ້ອງການດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງ ເປັນສະໄໝທີສອງແລະຫລີກລ້ຽງການເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ຄົນທີສາມໃນສີ່ທົດສະວັດທີ່ຜ່ານມາທີ່ຈະເສຍໄຊຢູ່ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງຄືນ.

ສຳລັບທ່ານໄບເດັນແລ້ວ ການໄດ້ໄຊຊະນະໃນລັດໃດກໍ່ຕາມໃນ 3 ລັດນັ້ນແມ່ນຈະເພີ່ມໂອກາດໃຫ້ທ່ານໄດ້ຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີໃນການພະຍາຍາມຄັ້ງທີສາມຂອງທ່ານ. ທ່ານໄດ້ສູນເສຍການແຂ່ງຂັນເປັນຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ເພື່ອເຂົ້າຮ່ວມການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໃນປີ 1988 ແລະ 2008 ມາແລ້ວ.

ໃນການເລືອກເອົາຜູ້ນໍາປະເທດນັ້ນສະຫະລັດແມ່ນໃຊ້ລະບົບປະຊາທິປະໄຕແບບທາງອ້ອມ ຊຶ່ງບໍ່ໄດ້ເອົາຕາມຄະແນນນິຍົມຂອງປະຊາຊົນທັງຊາດ. ຜົນຂອງການເລືອກຕັ້ງແມ່ນຖືກຕັດສິນໂດຍການເລືອກຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃນແຕ່ລະລັດໃນທົ່ວປະເທດ ທີ່ມີ 50 ລັດ ແລະນະຄອນຫລວງວໍຊິງຕັນ. ເພື່ອຈະໃຫ້ໄດ້ໄຊຊະນະ ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ, ຜູ້ສະໝັກປະທານາທິບໍດີຕ້ອງໄດ້ຮັບ 270 ຄະແນນສຽງ ຈາກຜູ້ແທນໃນລັດ ທີ່ມີສະມາຊິກທັງໝົດ 538 ຄົນ ກໍຄື 538 ສຽງນັ້ນ.

ການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດຈັດຂຶ້ນໃນທຸກໆ 4 ປີໃນວັນອັງຄານທໍາອິດຂອງເດືອນພະຈິກ ຊຶ່ງປີນີ້ກໍກົງກັບວັນທີ 3 ກໍຄືມື້ນີ້ເອງ. ຕາມປົກກະຕິແລ້ວປະຊາຊົນອາເມຣິກັນພາກັນໄປປ່ອນບັດດ້ວຍຕົວເອງຢູ່ສະຖານທີ່ບ່ອນບັດຕ່າງໆ. ແຕ່ວ່າໃນປີນີ້ຍ້ອນການລະບາດຂອງໄວຣຣັສໂຄໂຣນາຫລາຍໆ ລັດແມ່ນຈັດໃຫ້ມີການປ່ອນບັດກ່ອນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ຊຶ່ງຜູ້ມີສິດປ່ອນບັດ ເລືອກຕັ້ງ ສາມາດສົ່ງບັດລົງຄະແນນສຽງຂອງຕົນໄປທາງໄປສະນີ ຫລືໄປປ່ອນບັດດ້ວຍ ຕົວເອງກ່ອນວັນເລືອກຕັ້ງຕາມສະຖານທີ່ທີ່ຈັດໄວ້ໃຫ້ໃນເມືອງ ແລະເຂດເລືອກ ຕັ້ງຕ່າງໆ ອີງຕາມກົດລະບຽບຂອງແຕ່ລະລັດ.

10:47 4.11.2020
