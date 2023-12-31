ການສູນເສຍ ແລະຄວາມສ່ຽງແມ່ນມາກັບວຽກງານ ສຳລັບການເປັນນັກຂ່າວສົງຄາມ. ໃນຂະນະທີ່ສົງຄາມໃນຢູເຄຣນແລະເຂດກາຊາ ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຜູ້ບາດເຈັບລົ້ມຕາຍສູງ ດັ່ງທີ່ ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ຄຣິສຕີນາ ໄກເຊໂດ ສມິດ ໄດ້ໂອ້ລົມກັບຜູ້ສື່ຂ່າວອະວຸໂສ 2 ຄົນ ກ່ຽວກັບປະສົບການຂອງພວກທ່ານ ແລະ ເປັນຫຍັງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຈຶ່ງຍັງສືບຕໍ່ເຮັດວຽກໃນການລາຍງານຂ່າວ ທັງໆທີມີໄພອັນຕະລາຍ. ໄພສານ ມີລາຍລະອຽດຂອງເລື້ອງນີ້ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ລະເບີດລູກທຳອິດໄດ້ຕົກລົງມາ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ນັກຂ່າວໂທລະພາບຂອງຊ່ອງຟັອກສນິວສ໌ (Fox News) ເບັນຈະມິນ ຮອລ ແລະພະນັກງານຂອງລາວ ພວມກັບມາຈາກການໄປລາຍງານຂ່າວ ກ່ຽວກັບການໂຈມຕີຂອງຣັດເຊຍທີ່ເມືອງໂຮເລນກາ ຢູ່ ນອກນະຄອນຫຼວງກີຢິບ. ທ່ານເບັນຈະມິນ ຮອລ ກ່າວຜ່ານຊູມວ່າ:
“ແລະບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດວິນາທີຕໍ່ມາ ລະເບີດລູກທີ່ສອງກໍຕົກລົງມາໃກ້ໆກັບລົດຂອງລາວ ລະເບີດລູກນັ້ນ ພວກເຮົາ 5 ຄົນພວມຢູ່ໃນລົດ - ມີປີແອ ຂ້ອຍ ແລະຊາສຊາ ຢູ່ຕັ່ງດ້ານຫຼັງ ແລະມີຊາວຢູເຄຣນ 2 ຄົນ ເປັນຜູ້ຂັບລົດ ແລະລູກທີ 2 ນີ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ຕາຂອງຂ້ອຍມືດກຶບ ບໍ່ເຫັນຫຍັງເລີຍ.
ເຫດລະເບີດຈາກການໂຈມຕີໃນປີ 2022 ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ນັກຂ່າວຮອລໝົດສະຕິໄປ ລາວໄດ້ຝັນໄປວ່າຄອບຄົວຂອງລາວ ໄດ້ມາຊຸກໃຫ້ລາວອອກຈາກລົດ. ທ່ານຮອລຈາກ Fox News ກ່າວວ່າ:
"ລູກສາວຂ້ອຍ ລູກສາວອາຍຸ 8 ຂວບຂອງຂ້ອຍ ຢູ່ຕໍ່ໜ້າຂອງຂ້ອຍ ຍ່າງມາຫາຂ້ອຍແລະເວົ້າວ່າ ‘ອີພໍ່ ອີພໍ່’ ນາງເວົ້າວ່າ ‘ເຈົ້າຕ້ອງອອກຈາກລົດ."
ທ່ານຮອລ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບສາຫັດ ໄດ້ດຶງຕົວລາວເອງ ໃຫ້ເປັນອິດສະຫະ. ລາວລອດຊີວິດມາໄດ້ ແຕ່ມືກ້ອງ ປີແອ ຊັກຊິວສກີ ແລະ ໂອເລັກຊານດຣາ ກຸຍຊີໂນວາ ນັກຂ່າວຢູເຄຣນທີ່ຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທີມງານ ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ.
ດ້ວຍການຖືກໄໝ້ ແລະບາດເຈັບຢ່າງຮ້າຍແຮງ ແລະສູນເສຍຂາຂ້າງນຶ່ງ ທ່ານຮອລໄດ້ຮັບການຜ່າຕັດຫຼາຍໆຄັ້ງ.
ປະສົບພະການ ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ແມ່ນເປັນຄວາມຊົງຈຳສຳລັບພວກນັກຂ່າວ ແລະທ່ານຜູ້ຟັງ ເຖິງຄວາມສ່ຽງສຳລັບສື່ມວນຊົນທີ່ໄປລາຍງານຂ່າວ.
ບັນຫາຂັດແຍ້ງໃນປີ 2023 ແມ່ນເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກນັກຂ່າວເສຍຊີວິດຫຼາຍທີ່ສຸດ ຄື 3 ຄົນໃນຢູເຄຣນ ແລະບັນຫາຂັດແຍ້ງລະຫວ່າງອິສຣາແອລແລະກຸ່ມຮາມາສ ເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກນັກຂ່າວຫຼາຍກວ່າ 50 ຄົນເສຍຊີວິດ ມາຮອດເວລານີ້ ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ເປັນຊາວປາແລັສໄຕນ໌.
ສຳລັບພວກນັກຂ່າວທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ທີ່ເກັບກຳຂ່າວຜົນກະທົບຂອງສົງຄາມ ແມ່ນມີປະສົບພະການສ່ວນຕົວຢ່າງເລິກເຊິ່ງ.
ນາງອານວາ ເດມັນ ແມ່ນນັກຂ່າວຜູ້ກໍ່ຕັ້ງ ອົງການອີນາຣາ ຊຶ່ງນາງກ່າວຜ່ານທາງສະໄກປ໌ວ່າ:
“ແລະສຳລັບພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ມັນບໍ່ແມ່ນບັນຫາຂັດແຍ້ງເທົ່ານັ້ນ ມັນແມ່ນຊີວິດຂອງເຂົາເຈົາ ມັນແມ່ນຄອບຄົວຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ມັນແມ່ນສັງຄົມຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າມັນແມ່ນວັດທະນະທຳຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ມັນແມ່ນເມືອງຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.”
ນາງເດມັນ ຜູ້ທີ່ເຄີຍໄປເອົາຂ່າວບັນຫາຂັດແຍ້ງໃນຊີເຣຍແລະອີຣັກມາແລ້ວ ກ່າວວ່າ ນັກຂ່າວຍັງມີຄວາມສ່ຽງທີ່ຈະຖືກຕົກເປັນເປົ້າດ້ວຍຄວາມຕັ້ງໃຈ ຊຶ່ງນາງກ່າວກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ວ່າ:
“ອີຣັກເປັນບ່ອນທີ່ເປັນອັນຕະລາຍຮ້າຍແຮງທີ່ສຸດໃນເວລານັ້ນ ສຳລັບພວກນັກຂ່າວທີ່ໄປເຮັດວຽກ ແລະໄດ້ມີການຕັ້ງລາງວັນສຳລັບຄ່າຫົວຂອງພວກເຮົາ ມັນເປັນເລື້ອງທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງເວລາພວກນັກຂ່າວໄດ້ຕົກເປັນເປົ້າແບບຕັ້ງໃຈ ກັບຄວາມສ່ຽງພຽງແຕ່ຢູ່ໃນສະໜາມລົບເທົ່ານັ້ນ.”
ສຳລັບສົງຄາມລະຫວ່າງອິສຣາແອລກັບຮາມາສນັ້ນ ກຸ່ມຕ່າງໆເຊັ່ນກຳມະການເພື່ອປົກປ້ອງນັກຂ່າວໄດ້ກ່າວຢ້ຳເຖິງຄວາມຈຳເປັນທີ່ພວກນັກຂ່າວສາມາດເຮັດວຽກໄດ້ຢ່າງປອດໄພ. ພວກຜູ້ຊົມຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ທ່ານເຊຣີບ ແມນຊົວ ກ່າວວ່າ ແມ່ນກາງຕໍ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ.
ທ່ານເຊຣິບ ແມນຊົວ ຈາກກຳມະການປົກປ້ອງນັກຂ່າວ ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງສະໄກປ໌ວ່າ:
“ຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍລ້ານຄົນຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ ທີ່ໄດ້ຕິດຕາມເບິ່ງບັນຫາຂັດແຍ້ງດ້ວຍຄວາມລະທຶກໃຈ ພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະທຳຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ ແລະເຂົາເຈົ້າກາງຕໍ່ພວກນັກຂ່າວ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ໄດ້ຮັບຂໍ້ມູນແລະຄວາມເຫັນທີ່ທັນກັບເວລາແລະເປັນອິດສະຫຼະ.”
ທ່ານຮອລແລະນາງເດມັນ ເຫັນພ້ອມນຳກັນວ່າ ຂ່າວທີ່ເປັນອິດສະຫຼະແມ່ນເສັ້ນທາງຫຼັກສຳລັບຜູ້ຄົນທີ່ຈະເຮັດການຕັດສິນໃຈແບບມີຂໍ້ມູນຄົບຖ້ວນ.
ທ່ານຮອລ ທີ່ໄດ້ກັບຄືນໄປຢູເຄຣນໃນເດືອນພະຈິກ ແລະໄດ້ພົບກັບປະທານາທິບໍດີຢູເຄຣນ ທ່ານໂວໂລດີເມຍ ເຊເລນສກີ ໄດ້ພິມປື້ມຫົວນຶ່ງກ່ຽວກັບປະສົບພະການຂອງທ່ານ. ມັນບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ໄດ້ບອກເລົ່າ ພຽງປະຫວັດຂອງທ່ານເທົ່ານັ້ນ ແຕ່ ຍັງເປັນການໃຫ້ກຽດແລະຊົມເຊີຍຕໍ່ຜູ້ຮ່ວມງານແລະເພື່ອນທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ສູນເສຍໄປນຳດ້ວຍ.
ແລະນາງເດມັນ ແມ່ນຜູ້ກໍ່ຕັ້ງ ອົງການກຸສົນ ອີນາຣາ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ສະໜອງການບໍລິການໃນດ້ານການແພດ ແລະຈິດຕະວິທະຍາໃຫ້ແກ່ພວກເດັກນ້ອຍຢູ່ໃນເຂດທີ່ເກີດສົງຄາມ.
ໂດຍບໍ່ມີທ່າທາງວ່າ ບັນຫາຂັດແຍ້ງຈະຢຸດເຊົາລົງໃນໄວໆນີ້ແຕ່ຢ່າງໃດ ພວກສະໜັບສະໜຸນສື່ມວນຊົນ ຈຶ່ງພວມຊຸກຍູ້ໃຫ້ທຸກໆຝ່າຍຄ້ຳປກັນຄວາມປອດໄພຂອງພວກນັກຂ່າວ.
Loss and risk come with the job for war correspondents. As the wars in Ukraine and Gaza exact a heavy toll, VOA’s Cristina Caicedo Smit speaks with two veterans about their experiences – and why they keep reporting despite the dangers.
The first bomb struck as Fox News reporter Benjamin Hall and his crew returned from a day’s reporting on Russian attacks in the city of Horenka, outside Kyiv.
Benjamin Hall, Fox News:
“And a few seconds later, the second bomb landed just next to the car. Now that one, there were five of us in the car — Pierre, myself, and Sasha in the backseat and two Ukrainians who were driving — and the second one blacked me out.”
The blast from that 2022 attack knocked Hall unconscious. A vision of his family spurred him to get out of the vehicle.
Benjamin Hall, Fox News:
“My daughter, my little eight-year-old daughter, ((end credit)) right in front of my eyes, came to me and said, ‘Daddy, daddy,’ she said, ‘you've got to get out of the car.”
Badly injured, Hall pulled himself free. He survived. ((Mandatory CG: Tim Santhouse)) But cameraman
Pierre Zakrzewski ((Mandatory CG: Fox News)) and Oleksandra Kuvshynova, a Ukrainian reporter assisting the team, lost their lives.
With serious burns and injuries, including the loss of a leg, Hall underwent multiple surgeries.
The experience, he says, serves to remind journalists—and audiences—of the risks media take to report the news. ((end courtesy))
Conflicts in 2023 account for most media deaths, with three killed on assignment in Ukraine, and the Israel-Hamas conflict killing more than 60 journalists to date, most Palestinian.
For local journalists, covering the effects of war is a deeply personal experience.
Arwa Damon, Journalist:
“And for them, it's not just a conflict. For them, it's their life, it's their family, it's their society, it's their culture, it's their cities.”
Damon, who covered conflict in Syria and Iraq, says journalists are also at risk of being targeted deliberately. ((end credit))
Arwa Damon, Journalist:
“Iraq was a very, very dangerous place at the time for journalists to work. And there was a price on our heads … // It's very different when journalists are being deliberately targeted versus taking on the risk of just being in a war zone.”
For the Israel-Hamas war, groups like the Committee to Protect Journalists emphasize the need for reporters to be able to work safely. Their audiences, says Sherif Mansour, are counting on them.
Sherif Mansour, Committee to Protect Journalists:
“Hundreds of millions all over the world who are following this heartbreaking conflict try to understand it. And they rely on journalists in order to get timely and independent information and commentary.”
Hall and Damon agree that a free press is the main way for people to make informed decisions.
Hall—who returned to Ukraine in November and met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ((end credit)) published a book about his experience. It serves not only to tell his story but to pay tribute to colleagues and friends lost along the way.
And Damon founded the charity Inara, which provides medical and mental health services for children in war zones. ((end credit))
With no end in sight to their conflict, media advocates are pushing for all sides to ensure journalists' safety.
