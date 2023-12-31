​ການ​ສູນ​ເສຍ ​ແລະ​ຄວາມ​ສ່ຽງ​ແມ່ນ​ມາ​ກັບ​ວຽກ​ງານ ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ເປັນ​ນັກຂ່າວສົງ​ຄາມ. ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ໃນ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣ​ນແລະ​ເຂດ​ກາ​ຊາ ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ຜູ້​ບາດ​ເຈັບ​ລົ້ມ​ຕາຍ​ສູ​ງ ດັ່ງ​ທີ່​ ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ຄ​ຣິ​ສ​ຕີ​ນາ ໄກ​ເຊ​ໂດ ​ສ​ມິດ ໄດ້​ໂອ້ລົມ​ກັບ​ຜູ້​ສື່ຂ່າວ​ອະ​ວຸ​ໂສ 2 ຄົນ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ປະ​ສົບການ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ທ່ານ ແລະ ເປັນ​ຫຍັງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ​ຈຶ່ງ​ຍັງ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ໃນ​ການ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂ່າວ ທັງໆ​ທີ​ມີ​ໄພ​ອັນ​ຕະ​ລາຍ. ໄພ​ສານ​ ມີ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ຂອງ​ເລື້ອງນີ້​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

​ລະ​ເບີດ​ລູກ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ໄດ້​ຕົກ​ລົງມາ ໃນຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ໂທ​ລະ​ພາບຂອງ​ຊ່ອງ​ຟັອກ​ສ​ນິວ​ສ໌​ (Fox News) ເບັນ​ຈະ​ມິນ ຮອ​ລ ແລະ​ພະ​ນັກ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ລາວ​ ພວມ​ກັບ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ການ​ໄປລາຍ​ງານ​ຂ່າວ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ທີ່​ເມືອງ​ໂຮ​ເລນ​ກາ ຢູ່ ນອກ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງ​ກີ​ຢິບ. ທ່ານ​ເບັນ​ຈະ​ມິນ ຮອ​ລ ກ່າວ​ຜ່ານ​ຊູມ​ວ່າ:

“​ແລະ​ບໍ່​ເທົ່າ​ໃດ​ວິ​ນາ​ທີ​ຕໍ່​ມາ ລະ​ເບີດ​ລູກ​ທີ່​ສອງ​ກໍ​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ມາ​ໃກ້ໆ​ກັບ​ລົດ​ຂອງ​ລາວ ລະ​ເບີດ​ລູກນັ້ນ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ 5 ຄົນ​ພວມ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລົດ - ມີ​ປີ​ແອ ຂ້ອຍ ແລະ​ຊາ​ສ​ຊາ ຢູ່​ຕັ່ງ​ດ້ານ​ຫຼັງ ແລະ​ມີ​ຊາວ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ 2 ຄົນ​ ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ຂັບ​ລົດ ແລະ​ລູກ​ທີ​ 2 ນີ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ຕາ​ຂອງ​ຂ້ອຍມືດ​ກຶບ ​ບໍ່​ເຫັນ​ຫຍັງ​ເລີຍ.

ເຫດ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ຈາກ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ໃນ​ປີ​ 2022 ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ຮອ​ລ​ໝົດ​ສະ​ຕິ​ໄປ ລາວ​ໄດ້​ຝັນ​ໄປ​ວ່າ​ຄອບ​ຄົວ​ຂອງ​ລາວ ໄດ້​ມາ​ຊຸກໃຫ້​ລາວ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ລົດ. ທ່ານ​ຮອ​ລ​ຈາກ Fox News ກ່າວ​ວ່າ:

"ລູກ​ສາວ​ຂ້ອຍ ລູກ​ສາວ​ອາ​ຍຸ 8 ຂວບ​ຂອງ​ຂ້ອຍ ​ຢູ່​ຕໍ່​ໜ້າຂອງ​ຂ້ອຍ ຍ່າງ​ມາ​ຫາ​ຂ້ອຍ​ແລະ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ‘ອີ​ພໍ່ ອີ​ພໍ່’ ນາງ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ‘ເຈົ້າ​ຕ້ອງ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ລົດ."

ທ່ານ​ຮອ​ລ ຊຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບ​າດ​ເຈັບ​ສາ​ຫັດ ໄດ້​ດຶງ​ຕົວ​ລາວ​ເອງ ​ໃຫ້​ເປັນ​ອິດ​ສະ​ຫະ. ລາວ​ລອດ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ມາ​ໄດ້ ແຕ່​ມື​ກ້ອງ ປີ​ແອ ຊັກ​ຊິວ​ສ​ກີ ແລະ​ ໂອ​ເລັກ​ຊານ​ດ​ຣາ ກຸຍ​ຊີ​ໂນ​ວາ ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ​ທີ່​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອ​ທີມ​ງານ ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ.

ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ຖືກ​ໄໝ້​ ​ແລະ​ບາດ​ເຈັບຢ່າງ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ ແລະ​ສູນ​ເສຍ​ຂາ​ຂ້າງ​ນຶ່ງ ທ່ານ​ຮອ​ລ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ຜ່າ​ຕັດ​ຫຼາຍໆ​ຄັ້ງ.

ປະ​ສົບ​ພະ​ການ ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ແມ່ນ​ເປັນ​ຄວາມ​ຊົງ​ຈຳ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ ແລະທ່ານ​ຜູ້​ຟັງ​ ເຖິງ​ຄວາມ​ສ່ຽງ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ສື່ມວນ​ຊົນ​ທີ່​ໄປ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂ່າວ.

ບັນ​ຫາ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງ​ໃນ​ປີ 2023 ແມ່ນ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຫຼາຍ​ທີ່​ສຸດ ຄື 3 ຄົນ​ໃນ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ແລະ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອ​ລ​ແລະ​ກຸ່ມ​ຮາ​ມາສ ເຮັ​ດ​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວຫຼາຍກວ່າ 50 ຄົນ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ ມາ​ຮອດ​ເວ​ລານີ້ ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່​ເປັນ​ຊາວ​ປ​າ​ແລັ​ສ​ໄຕ​ນ໌.

ສຳ​ລັບ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນ ທີ່​ເກັບ​ກຳ​ຂ່າວ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ຂອງ​ສົງ​ຄາມ ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ປະ​ສົບ​ພະ​ການ​ສ່ວນ​ຕົວ​ຢ່າງ​ເລິກ​ເຊິ່ງ.

ນາງ​ອານ​ວາ ເດ​ມັນ ແມ່ນ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ຜູ້​ກໍ່​ຕັ້ງ ​ອົງ​ການອີ​ນາ​ຣາ ຊຶ່ງ​ນາງ​ກ່າວ​ຜ່ານ​ທາງ​ສະ​ໄກ​ປ໌​ວ່າ:

“ແລະ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ມັນ​ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງ​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ ມັນ​ແມ່ນ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົາ ມັນ​ແມ່ນ​ຄອບ​ຄົວ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ມັນ​ແມ່ນ​ສັງ​ຄົມ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າມັນ​ແມ່ນ​ວັດ​ທະ​ນະ​ທຳ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ມັນ​ແມ່ນ​ເມືອງ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ.”

ນາງ​ເດ​ມັນ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ເຄີຍ​ໄປ​ເອົາ​ຂ່າວບັນ​ຫາ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງ​ໃນ​ຊີ​ເຣຍ​ແລະ​ອີ​ຣັກ​ມາ​ແລ້ວ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ຍັງ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສ່ຽງ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຖືກ​ຕົກ​ເປັນ​ເປົ້າ​ດ້ວຍ​ຄວາມ​ຕັ້ງ​ໃຈ ຊຶ່ງ​ນາງ​ກ່າວ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງ​ນີ້​ວ່າ:

“ອີ​ຣັກ​ເປັນ​ບ່ອນ​ທີ່ເປັນ​ອັນ​ຕະ​ລາຍ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ໃນ​ເວ​ລານັ້ນ ສຳ​ລັບ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ທີ່​ໄປ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ຕັ້ງ​ລາງວັນ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ຄ່າ​ຫົວ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ ມັນ​ເປັນ​ເລື້ອງ​ທີ່​ແຕກ​ຕ່າງ​ເວ​ລາ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ໄດ້​ຕົກ​ເປັນ​ເປົ້າ​ແບບ​ຕັ້ງ​ໃຈ ກັບ​ຄວາມ​ສ່ຽງ​ພຽງ​ແຕ່​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ໜາມ​ລົບ​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ.”

ສຳ​ລັບ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອ​ລ​ກັບ​ຮາ​ມາ​ສນັ້ນ ກຸ່ມ​ຕ່າງໆ​ເຊັ່ນ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ​ເພື່ອ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຢ້ຳ​ເຖິງ​ຄວາມ​ຈຳ​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ສ​າ​ມາດ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ໄດ້​ຢ່າງ​ປອດ​ໄພ. ພວກ​ຜູ້​ຊົມ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ທ່ານ​ເຊ​ຣີບ ແມນ​ຊົວ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ແມ່ນ​ກາງ​ຕໍ່​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​.

ທ່ານ​ເຊ​ຣິບ ແມນ​ຊົວ ຈາກ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ ກ່າວ​ຜ່ານ​ທາງ​ສະ​ໄກ​ປ໌​ວ່າ:

“ຫຼາຍ​ຮ້ອຍ​ລ້ານ​ຄົນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຕິດ​ຕາມ​ເບິ່ງ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງ​ດ້ວຍ​ຄວາມ​ລະ​ທຶກ​ໃຈ ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ທຳ​ຄວາມ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃຈ ແລະເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ກາງ​ຕໍ່ພວກ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ແລະ​ຄວາມ​ເຫັນທີ່​ທັນ​ກັບ​ເວ​ລາ​ແລະ​ເປັນ​ອິດ​ສະ​ຫຼະ.”

ທ່ານ​ຮອ​ລແລະ​ນາງ​ເດ​ມັນ ເຫັນ​ພ້ອມ​ນຳ​ກັນ​ວ່າ ຂ່າວ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ອິດ​ສະ​ຫຼະ​ແມ່ນ​ເສັ້ນ​ທາງ​ຫຼັກ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ຜູ້​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈແບບ​ມີ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ຄົບ​ຖ້ວນ.

ທ່ານ​ຮອ​ລ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ໄປ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ພະ​ຈິກ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ພົບ​ກັບ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ທ່ານ​ໂວ​ໂລ​ດີ​ເມຍ ເຊ​ເລນ​ສ​ກີ ໄດ້​ພິມ​ປື້ມ​ຫົວ​ນຶ່ງ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ປະ​ສົບ​ພະ​ການ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ. ມັນ​ບໍ່​ພຽງ​ແຕ່​ໄດ້​ບອກ​ເລົ່າ ​ພຽງ​ປະ​ຫວັດ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ ​ແຕ່ ຍັງເປັນ​ການ​ໃຫ້​ກຽດ​ແລະ​ຊົມ​ເຊີຍ​ຕໍ່​ຜູ້​ຮ່ວມ​ງານ​ແລະ​ເພື່ອນ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ສູນ​ເສຍ​ໄປ​ນຳ​ດ້ວຍ.

ແລະ​ນາງ​ເດ​ມັນ​ ແມ່ນຜູ້​ກໍ່​ຕັ້ງ ອົງ​ການ​ກຸ​ສົນ ອີ​ນາ​ຣາ ຊຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ໜອງ​ການ​ບໍ​ລິ​ການ​ໃນ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ແພດ​ ແລະ​ຈິດ​ຕະ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ພວກ​ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ທີ່​ເກີດ​ສົງ​ຄາມ.

ໂດຍ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ທ່າ​ທາງວ່າ ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງຈະ​ຢຸດ​ເຊົາ​ລົງ​ໃນ​ໄວໆ​ນີ້ແຕ່​ຢ່າງ​ໃດ ພວກ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນ​ສື່ມວນ​ຊົນ ​ຈຶ່ງ​ພວມ​ຊຸກ​ຍູ້​ໃຫ້​ທຸກໆ​ຝ່າຍ​ຄ້ຳ​ປ​ກັນ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ.

Loss and risk come with the job for war correspondents. As the wars in Ukraine and Gaza exact a heavy toll, VOA’s Cristina Caicedo Smit speaks with two veterans about their experiences – and why they keep reporting despite the dangers.

The first bomb struck as Fox News reporter Benjamin Hall and his crew returned from a day’s reporting on Russian attacks in the city of Horenka, outside Kyiv.

Benjamin Hall, Fox News:

“And a few seconds later, the second bomb landed just next to the car. Now that one, there were five of us in the car — Pierre, myself, and Sasha in the backseat and two Ukrainians who were driving — and the second one blacked me out.”

The blast from that 2022 attack knocked Hall unconscious. A vision of his family spurred him to get out of the vehicle.

Benjamin Hall, Fox News:

“My daughter, my little eight-year-old daughter, ((end credit)) right in front of my eyes, came to me and said, ‘Daddy, daddy,’ she said, ‘you've got to get out of the car.”

Badly injured, Hall pulled himself free. He survived. ((Mandatory CG: Tim Santhouse)) But cameraman

Pierre Zakrzewski ((Mandatory CG: Fox News)) and Oleksandra Kuvshynova, a Ukrainian reporter assisting the team, lost their lives.

With serious burns and injuries, including the loss of a leg, Hall underwent multiple surgeries.

The experience, he says, serves to remind journalists—and audiences—of the risks media take to report the news. ((end courtesy))

Conflicts in 2023 account for most media deaths, with three killed on assignment in Ukraine, and the Israel-Hamas conflict killing more than 60 journalists to date, most Palestinian.

For local journalists, covering the effects of war is a deeply personal experience.

Arwa Damon, Journalist:

“And for them, it's not just a conflict. For them, it's their life, it's their family, it's their society, it's their culture, it's their cities.”

Damon, who covered conflict in Syria and Iraq, says journalists are also at risk of being targeted deliberately. ((end credit))

Arwa Damon, Journalist:

“Iraq was a very, very dangerous place at the time for journalists to work. And there was a price on our heads … // It's very different when journalists are being deliberately targeted versus taking on the risk of just being in a war zone.”

For the Israel-Hamas war, groups like the Committee to Protect Journalists emphasize the need for reporters to be able to work safely. Their audiences, says Sherif Mansour, are counting on them.

Sherif Mansour, Committee to Protect Journalists:

“Hundreds of millions all over the world who are following this heartbreaking conflict try to understand it. And they rely on journalists in order to get timely and independent information and commentary.”

Hall and Damon agree that a free press is the main way for people to make informed decisions.

Hall—who returned to Ukraine in November and met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ((end credit)) published a book about his experience. It serves not only to tell his story but to pay tribute to colleagues and friends lost along the way.

And Damon founded the charity Inara, which provides medical and mental health services for children in war zones. ((end credit))

With no end in sight to their conflict, media advocates are pushing for all sides to ensure journalists' safety.