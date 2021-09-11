ທະຫານສະຫະລັດ ປະຈຳການຢູ່ ອັຟໂການິສຖານ ກ່າວວ່າ 'ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄຶດວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຈະຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ ຕະຫຼອດໄປ'

ໃນປີ 2002, ນັກຂ່າວເຄນ ຟາຣາບອຟ (Kane Farabaugh) ຂອງ ວີໂອເອ ຊຶ່ງຕອນນັ້ນ ຍັງເປັນນັກຂ່າວຂອງກອງທັບສະຫະລັດຢູ່ ໄດ້ເດີນທາງໄປອັຟການິສຖານ ໃນຊ່ວງເລີ້ມຕົ້ນ ຂອງການປະຕິບັດງານເປັນເວລາ 20 ປີ ຂອງອາເມຣິກາ ຢູ່ໃນປະເທດນັ້ນ. ເມື່ອສະຫະລັດໄດ້ຍຸຕິ ການພົວພັນທາງທະ ຫານ, ຟາຣາບອຟຍັງໄດ້ຕິດຕໍ່ກັບບາງບຸກຄົນ ທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ພົບ ໃນຊ່ວງປີທໍາອິດນັ້ນ ເພື່ອໂອ້ລົມກ່ຽວກັບການຖອນອອກຂອງສະຫະລັດ ແລະມູນເຊື້ອໃນການປະຕິບັດພາລະກິດດັ່ງກ່າວ ເຊິ່ງ ບົວສະຫວັນ ຈະນໍາເອົາຕອນທີ 4 ກໍຄືຕອນ ສຸດທ້າຍ ຂອງລາຍງານເລື້ອງນີ້ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ທ່ານລໍເຣັນສ໌ ເທເລີ (Lawrence Taylor) ) ໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກເປັນຜູ້ຄວບຄຸມການຈະລາຈອນທາງອາກາດຢູ່ໃນເມືອງແຊນ ໂຮເຊ (San Jose), ລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍ ໃນວັນທີ 11 ກັນຍາ 2001 ນັ້ນ. ພຽງສີ່ເດືອນຕໍ່ມາເທົ່ານັ້ນ, ທ່ານໄດ້ກາຍ ເປັນຜູ້ນຶ່ງໃນສະມາຊິກທະຫານຮັບໃຊ້ຊາດຢູ່ໃນເຄື່ອງແບບກຸ່ມທໍາອິດທີ່ໄດ້ໄປຢູ່ເທິງພາກພື້ນດິນຂອງສະໜາມບິນແບັກແຣມ (Bagram)) ໃນອັຟການິສຖານ.

ຈ່າອາກາດໂທ ລໍເຣັນສ໌ ເທເລີ (Lawrence Taylor) ຢູ່ກອງຄວບຄຸມການຈະລາຈອນທາງອາກາດທີ 241 ກ່າວວ່າ: “ເມື່ອພວກເຮົາໄປປາກົດຕົວທີ່ນັ້ນ, ຫໍຄອຍເອງບໍ່ໄດ້ຢູ່ໃນສະພາບດີທີ່ສຸດ. ເພ ດານມີຂຸມຊີເມັນຂຸມນຶ່ງຢູ່ເທິງຫັ້ນ. ສະພາບຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ບໍ່ເປັນໜ້າຫົດຫູ່ໃຈ.”

ທ່ານກ່າວຕໍ່ໄປວ່າ: "ພວກເຮົາມາທີ່ນີ້ ໂດຍພື້ນຖານແລ້ວ ບໍ່ແມ່ນເພື່ອຫຍັງໝົດ, ແລະພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຕັ້ງບ່ອນຄວບຄຸມການຈະລາຈອນທາງອາກາດ ຕັ້ງແຕ່ພື້ນດິນຂຶ້ນໄປ."

ເມື່ອຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ພົບກັບທ່ານເທເລີ (Taylor) ຄັ້ງທໍາອິດໃນເດືອນພຶດສະພາ ປີ 2002, ໂດຍຮັບໃຊ້ຢູ່ໃນກອງປ້ອງກັນທາງອາກາດແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງສະຫະລັດຢູ່ໃນອັຟການິສຖານ, ການປະຕິບັດງານດ້ານການບິນຢູ່ທີ່ສະໜາມບິນແບັກແຣມ (Bagram) ໄດ້ເລີ້ມມີຄວາມວ່ອງໄວຂຶ້ນ ເມື່ອມີທະຫານປະມານ 7,500 ຄົນຖືກສົ່ງໄປປະຕິບັດງານຢູ່ປະເທດນັ້ນ.

ເກືອບທັງໝົດຂອງການຮັບໃຊ້ຕາມໜ້າທີ່ຖືກມອບໝາຍຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໃຫ້ລາຍງານຂ່າວສໍາລັບເຄືອຂ່າຍກອງກຳລັງທະຫານອາເມຣິກັນແມ່ນເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງການປະຕິບັດພາລະກິດເພື່ອຄວາມຍືນຍົງຂອງເສລີພາບ-ຊຶ່ງເປັນຊື່ທາງການຂອງການປະຕິງານຂອງກອງທັບເພື່ອກຳຈັດເຄືອຂ່າຍກໍ່ການຮ້າຍອາລ-ຄາຍດາ (al-Qaida) ທີ່ໃຊ້ອັຟການິສຖານເປັນບ່ອນພັກພິງເພື່ອທໍາການໂຈມຕີຕ່າງໆ.

ສິບເອກ ສຕີບ ຮັດເຈີສັນ (Steve Hutcherson), ກອງຄວບຄຸມການຈະລາ ຈອນທາງອາກາດທີ 241 ເວົ້າວ່າ: "ຂະນະທີ່ໜ່ວຍທະຫານຍາມອອກໄປຫັ້ນ ແລະການເຮັດວຽກປະເພດນີ້, ນີ້ແມ່ນຄັ້ງທຳອິດທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເຮັດແນວນີ້."

ທ່ານສຕີບ ຮັດເຈີສັນ (Steve Hutcherson) ໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກຂອງລະບົບເຣດາ ໃນສະຖານທີ່ການບິນຂອງເມືອງແຊນທ໌ ໂຈເຊັຟ (St.Joseph) ລັດມິສຊູຣີໃນຂະນະທີ່ມີການໂຈມຕີກໍ່ການຮ້າຍໃນວັນທີ 11 ກັນຍາປີ 2001. ເມື່ອຂ້າພະ ເຈົ້າໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມທ່ານຢູ່ໃນລົດພ່ວງຕິດເຣດາທີ່ຢູ່ໃກ້ກັບເສັ້ນການບິນຂອງສະໜາມບິນແບັກແຣມ (Bagram) ໃນປີ 2002, ທ່ານໄປຢູ່ໃນປະເທດນັ້ນໄດ້ເກືອບຫ້າເດືອນແລ້ວ.

ສິບເອກຮັດເຈີສັນ (Hutcherson) ເວົ້າວ່າ: “ເຈົ້າເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງມັນ. ເຈົ້າບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ເບິ່ງມັນຢູ່ໃນໂທລະພາບເທົ່ານັ້ນ. ເຈົ້າຮູ້ຈັກຜູ້ຄົນທີ່ໄດ້ເຫັນຕອນມັນເກີດຂຶ້ນ, ແລະບັດນີ້ເຈົ້າມາຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ແລ້ວ ແລະໃນຕົວ ຈິງໄດ້ເປັນພາກສ່ວນຂອງການແກ້ໄຂສິ່ງຕ່າງໆໃຫ້ຖືກຕ້ອງ. ມັນເປັນເລື້ອງຂອງ ຄວາມຮັກຊາດແທ້ໆ.”

ການຖືກສົ່ງໄປລົບຄັ້ງທຳອິດຂອງທ່ານຮັດເຈີສັນບໍ່ແມ່ນເປັນການຖືກສົ່ງຄັ້ງສຸດທ້າຍແຕ່ຢ່າງໃດ.

ທ່ານຮັດເຈີສັນ (Hutcherson), ນັກຮົບເກົ່າກອງທັບອາກາດສະຫະລັດກ່າວຜ່ານທາງ Skype ວ່າ: "ມາຢູ່ເຮືອນໄດ້ປະມານຫົກເດືອນ, ແລະພວກເຮົາກໍໄດ້ຮັບສາຍອີກ, ແລະພວກເຮົາໄດ້ໄປອີຣັກແລະໄດ້ຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນໜ້ອຍນຶ່ງ."

ມັນບໍ່ເປັນການຍາກເລີຍທີ່ຈະຕາມທາວຫາທ່ານ ທ່ານຮັດເຈີສັນ (Hutcherson), 19 ປີ ພາຍຫຼັງທີ່ພວກເຮົາພົບກັບທ່ານຄັ້ງທຳອິດແລ້ວ. ທ່ານຍັງເຮັດວຽກໃຫ້ກັບກອງຄວບຄຸມການຈະລາຈອນທາງອາກາດຄືກັນກັບຢູ່ໃນລັດມິສຊູຣີຕອນທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ສົ່ງໄປປະຈຳການຢູ່ໃນອັຟການິສຖານແລະອີຣັກນັ້ນ. ພຽງແຕ່ດຽວນີ້, ທ່ານເປັນພົນລະເຮືອນຢູ່ກັບໜ່ວຍງານດັ່ງກ່າວຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ອອກກິນເບ້ຍບຳນານຈາກການເປັນທະຫານໃນກອງປ້ອງກັນອາກາດແຫ່ງຊາດແລ້ວ.

ທ່ານຮັດເຈີສັນ (Hutcherson) ກ່າວຜ່ານ Skype ອີກວ່າ: “ຄົນທີ່ຢູ່ໃນປະເທດ ດຽວນີ້ບໍ່ຮູ້ຫຍັງເລີຍນອກຈາກອັຟການິສຖານ. ແລະບໍ່ມີຫຍັງປ່ຽນແປງຢ່າງແທ້ຈິງ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ພວກເຮົາເຂົ້າໄປຫັ້ນໃນຕອນທໍາອິດ ແລະພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຄວບຄຸມພື້ນທີ່ ແລະທຸກສິ່ງທຸກຢ່າງ.”

ທ່ານຮັດເຈີສັນ (Hutcherson) ເວົ້າວ່າທ່ານບໍ່ແປກໃຈແຕ່ຢ່າງໃດເລີຍທີ່ເຫັນ ວ່າ ການບຸກທີ່ລໍ້າໜ້າເຂົ້າໄປຢ່າງໄວຂອງພວກຕາລີບານໃນການຍຶດເອົາການຄວບຄຸມອັຟການິສຖານຄືນມາໄດ້ອີກ.

ແຕ່ທ່ານຮັດເຈີສັນ (Hutcherson) ບໍ່ເຊື່ອວ່າຜົນໄດ້ຮັບອັນສຸດທ້າຍໄດ້ປ່ຽນຄວາມສໍາເລັດຂອງພາລະກິດຂອງພວກເຮົາແຕ່ຢ່າງໃດ.

ທ່ານກ່າວຜ່ານທາງ Skype ດັ່ງນີ້: “ພາລະກິດແມ່ນເພື່ອຍຸຕິການໂຈມຕີແບບ 9/11 ບໍ່ໃຫ້ມີອີກ. ເປັນເວລາ 20 ປີມາແລ້ວທີ່ມັນໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນ, ແລະພວກເຮົາບໍ່ໄດ້ມີເຫດແບບນັ້ນອີກຈັກເທື່ອເລີຍ. ແລະເວົ້າ ແທ້ໆເດີ້, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຢາກເວົ້າແບບກົງໆເລີຍ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າພວກເຮົາສ່ວນຫລາຍບໍ່ໄດ້ຄິດກ່ຽວກັບການກໍ່ການຮ້າຍອີກຕໍ່ໄປແລ້ວ. ດຽວນີ້ ພວກເຮົາມີຄວາມແຕກແຍກກັນ ຫລາຍໃນກຸ່ມຂອງພວກເຮົາເອງຈົນເຮົາລືມເລື້ອງການກໍ່ການຮ້າຍສາກົນໄປ.”

ທ່ານລໍເຣັນສ໌ ເທເລີ (Lawrence Taylor) , ນັກຮົບເກົ່າຂອງກອງທັບອາກາດສະຫະລັດກ່າວອີກວ່າ: "ສໍາລັບຂ້າພະເຈົ້າແລ້ວ, ມັນເປັນເລື່ອງສ່ວນຕົວຫຼາຍກ່ວາເລື້ອງການເມືອງ, ພຽງແຕ່ເນື່ອງຈາກທີ່ຈິງແລ້ວ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຮູ້ສຶກຄືກັບວ່າ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າມີພັນທະທີ່ຈະເຮັດບາງສິ່ງບາງຢ່າງ, ແລະນັ້ນຫລະຄືເຫດຜົນທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄປທີ່ນັ້ນ."

ສິບເກົ້າປີ ຫຼັງຈາກຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ກັບພົບທ່ານຢູ່ໃນຫໍຄວບຄຸມທີ່ສະໜາມບິນແບັກແຣມ (Bagram), ທ່ານເທເລີ ໄດ້ເຊີນຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມທ່ານຢູ່ເຮືອນຂອງທ່ານໃນຊານເມືອງຊີຄາໂກ.

ທ່ານເທເລີ (Taylor) ບອກວ່າ: "ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າເມື່ອຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄປທີ່ນັ້ນ, ອາດຈະມີ 100 ປາຍຄົນຕົ້ນໆໜີ້ ຫລະ. ແຕ່ເມື່ອຂ້າພະເຈົ້າອອກໄປ, ມັນອາດມີປະມານ 8,000 ຄົນ, ອາດຈະເປັນ 9,000 ຄົນ."

ທ່ານເທເລີໄດ້ຮັບໃຊ້ຢູ່ໃນອັຟການິສຖານເປັນເວລາເກືອບນຶ່ງປີ, ຕໍ່ມາກໍ່ຖືກສົ່ງໄປອີຣັກເຊັ່ນກັນ. ກ່ອນຈະອອກກິນເບ້ຍບຳນານ, ທ່ານໄດ້ຮັບກຽດສູງສຸດອັນນຶ່ງ ໃນກອງທັບອາກາດສະຫະລັດ - ນັ້ນກໍຄື ລາງວັນເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂັ້ນສູງຂອງກອງທັບປ້ອງກັນອາກາດແຫ່ງຊາດທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ຜ່ານໂຮງຮຽນນາຍທະຫານປະຈໍາປີ.

ດຽວນີ້, ທ່ານເຮັດວຽກໃຫ້ອົງການຄຸ້ມຄອງການບິນຂອງລັດຖະບານກາງ, ຫຼື FAA, ແລະໄດ້ເບິ່ງການພັງທະລາຍລົງຂອງລັດຖະບານອັຟການິສຖານ - ແລະການສູນເສຍຊັບພະຍາກອນທາງຍຸດທະສາດຂອງສະຫະລັດ, ລວມທັງສະໜາມ ບິນແບັກແຣມ (Bagram) - ທີ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

ທ່ານເທເລີກ່າວຕໍ່ໄປອີກ: "ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າພວກເຮົາຈະຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນຕະຫຼອດໄປ."

ທ່ານເທເລີເວົ້າວ່າສະຖານະການໃນປັດຈຸບັນໃນອັຟການິສຖານບໍ່ປ່ຽນແປງທັດສະນະຄະຕິຂອງທ່ານ ແລະຂອງສະມາຊິກທະຫານຄົນອື່ນໆ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບໃຊ້ປະເທດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າພໍປານໃດເລີຍ.

ທ່ານໃຫ້ຄໍາເຫັນວ່າ: “ສໍາລັບຂ້າພະເຈົ້າແລ້ວ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າດີໃຈທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ໄປຫັ້ນ. ໃນເວລານັ້ນ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າມັນຄຸ້ມຄ່າ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຍັງຄິດຈັ່ງຊັ້ນຢູ່. ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າກໍເຊື່ອວ່າ ມີຫລາຍຄົນຢາກຖົກຖຽງກັບຂ້າພະະເຈົ້າຫລາຍ'”

ມັນແມ່ນການໂຕ້ຖຽງທີ່ບັນດາຜູ້ສ້າງນະໂຍບາຍ, ນັກການເມືອງ, ນັກປະຫວັດ ສາດ ແລະຜູ້ມີສິດເລືອກຕັ້ງ ຍັງຈະຖົກຖຽງກັນໄປອີກຫລາຍທົດສະວັດ- ການ ໄປມີສ່ວນກ່ຽວຂ້ອງຂອງສະຫະລັດໃນອັຟການິສຖານໄດ້ຖືກປິດລົງ ດ້ວຍການຍົກຍ້າຍທີ່ວຸ້ນວາຍ ແລະກັນດານເພື່ອເອົາພົນລະເມືອງ, ທະຫານຂອງ ສະຫະ ລັດ ແລະຂອງພັນທະມິດພວກຕົນ ຫລາຍສິບພັນຄົນ ຢູ່ສະຫນາມບິນກາບູລ ອອກໄປ.

In 2002, VOA’s Kane Farabaugh — then a reporter for the U.S. military — visited Afghanistan in the early stages of America’s 20-year presence in the country. With the U.S. military engagement now over, Farabaugh follows up with those he met in those early years to discuss the U.S. withdrawal and the mission’s legacy.

((Footage Courtesy: DoD))((Mandatory cg: Department of Defense))

Lawrence Taylor worked as an air traffic controller in San Jose, California, on September 11, 2001. Just four months later, he was among the first uniformed members of the military on the ground at Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan.

((MSgt Lawrence Taylor, 241st Air Traffic Control Squadron)) ((cg: 2002))

11:13 “When we showed up, the tower itself wasn’t in the best condition. // 11:30 The ceiling had a mortar hole in it. The conditions here were dismal. // 09:30 “We came here with basically nothing, and we set up an air traffic control facility from the ground on up.”

When I first met Taylor in May of 2002, serving with the U.S. Air National Guard in Afghanistan, flight operations at Bagram Airfield had picked up pace as about 7,500 service members were deployed to the country. Most serving at the time of my reporting assignment for the American Forces Network were part of Operation Enduring Freedom — the military’s official name for the mission to eliminate the al-Qaida terrorist network that used Afghanistan as a haven to launch attacks.

((SSgt Steve Hutcherson, 241st Air Traffic Control Squadron)) ((2002))

“As a Guard unit going out and doing this kind of stuff, this is the first time that we’ve ever done this.”

Steve Hutcherson was working the radar system at an aviation facility in St. Joseph, Missouri, during the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. When I visited him in a radar trailer near the flight line of Bagram Airfield in 2002, he had been in-country nearly five months.

((SSgt Steve Hutcherson, 241st Air Traffic Control Squadron)) ((2002))

“You are a part of it. You are not just watching it on TV. You know the people who saw it happen, and now you are over here and actually part of getting things straightened out. It’s a pretty patriotic thing.”

Hutcherson’s first combat deployment wasn’t his last.

((Steve Hutcherson, U.S. Air National Guard Veteran)) ((Mandatory cg: Skype))

“Was home for about six months, and we got the call again, and we got over to Iraq and spent a little time over there.”

It wasn’t hard to track down Hutcherson 19 years after we first met. He still works for the same Air Traffic Control Squadron in Missouri he deployed with in Afghanistan and Iraq. Only now, he’s a civilian with the unit after retiring from the Air National Guard.

((Steve Hutcherson, U.S. Air National Guard Veteran)) ((Mandatory cg: Skype))

“People who are in now know nothing but Afghanistan. And nothing had really changed since we first went in there and we took control of the areas and everything.”

Hutcherson says he wasn’t surprised by the rapid advance of the Taliban in regaining control of Afghanistan.

((Steve Hutcherson, U.S. Air National Guard Veteran)) ((Skype Courtesy))

((Mandatory cg: Skype))

“I would have been more surprised if we watched the news and saw the Afghan army fighting the Taliban, that would have shocked me much more.”

But Hutcherson doesn’t believe the end result changes the success of the mission.

((Steve Hutcherson, U.S. Air National Guard Veteran)) ((Mandatory cg: Skype))

“The mission was to stop another 9/11-style attack. It’s been 20 years since it happened, and we haven’t had one. And really, I mean honestly, I don’t think most of us think about terrorism anymore. We’re so divided right now amongst ourselves that we’ve forgotten about international terrorism.”

((Lawrence Taylor, US Air National Guard Veteran))

“For me, it was more personal than political, just because of the fact that I felt like I had an obligation to do something, and that’s why I was there.”

Nineteen years after I met him in the control tower at Bagram Airfield, Taylor invited me to visit with him at his suburban Chicago home.

((Lawrence Taylor, U.S. Air National Guard Veteran))

“I think when I showed up, there might have been a little over 100. But when I left, there might have been about 8,000 people, maybe 9,000.”

Taylor served in Afghanistan for almost a year, also later deploying to Iraq. ((NAT sounds )) Before retiring, he received one of the highest honors in the U.S. Air Force — the Air National Guard Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year award.

Today, he works for the Federal Aviation Administration, or FAA, and watched the fall of the Afghan government — and the loss of U.S. strategic resources, including Bagram Airfield — unfold in recent weeks.

((Lawrence Taylor, U.S. Air National Guard Veteran))

“I thought we’d be there forever.”

Taylor says the current circumstance in Afghanistan does little to change the way he views how he and his fellow military members served their country.

((Lawrence Taylor, U.S. Air National Guard Veteran))

“Me, I’m glad that I got to go. At the time, I think it was worth it. I still do. But I’m sure I would get a good argument from a lot of people.”

It’s an argument that policymakers, politicians, historians and voters will also debate for decades to come — the U.S. involvement in Afghanistan closed amid the chaotic and dangerous evacuation of tens of thousands of U.S. citizens, troops and their allies at the Kabul airport.

((Kane Farabaugh, VOA News, Chicago, Illinois))