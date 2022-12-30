ນັກເຕະບານທີ່ມີຊື່ສຽງຂອງບຣາຊີລ ເປເລ ຜູ້ທີ່ກ້າວເຂົ້າສູ່ເວທີໂລກໃນນາມຊາຍຜູ້ໜຸ່ມນ້ອຍທຳຄະແນນເຕະເຂົ້າປະຕູ ແລະໄດ້ນຳພາທີມແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງທ່ານໄປສູ່ການແຂ່ງຂັນເຕະບານໂລກສາມຄັ້ງທີ່ແບບບໍ່ເຄີຍມີມາກ່ອນນັ້ນ ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດໄປແລ້ວໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ລວມອາຍຸໄດ້ 82 ປີ.
ທ່ານໄດ້ເຂົ້າໂຮງໝໍໃນທ້າຍເດືອນພະຈິກ ແລະທ່ານໝໍກ່າວໃນເດືອນທັນວາ ວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ປະເຊີນກັບມະເຮັງທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງຂຶ້ນ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍບັນຫາກັບໝາກໄຂ່ຫລັງ ແລະຫົວໃຈ. ໃນເດືອນກັນຍາ 2021 ທ່ານໄດ້ຜ່າຕັດເພື່ອເອົາເນື້ອງອກຢູ່ໃນລຳໃສ້ໃຫຍ່ອອກ.
ໂຮງໝໍອາລເບີດ ອາຍສະຕາຍນ໌ ບ່ອນທີ່ທ່ານເປເລໄດ້ປິ່ນປົວຢູ່ນັ້ນ ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫລງການສະບັບນຶ່ງວ່າ ທ່ານເສຍຊີວິດຍ້ອຍບັນຫາລົ້ມແຫລວຂອງອະໄວຍະວະຫລາຍຢ່າງ.
ບັນດາແຟນໆຂອງດາຣາເຕະບານຈະສາມາດ ໄວ້ອາໄລເທື່ອສຸດທ້າຍແກ່ທ່ານເລີ້ມແຕ່ວັນຈັນໜ້ານີ້ ຢູ່ສະໜາມກິລາບ່ອນທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ເຕະບານ.
ໂຮງສົບຂອງທ່ານເປເລມີກຳນົດທີ່ຈະໄປເຖິງສະໜາມກິລາ ວີລາ ແບລເມຍໂຣ ຢູ່ນອກນະຄອນ ຊາວ ເພົາໂລ ໃນວັນຈັນຈະມາເຖິງນີ້ ແລະຈະເອົາດອຍໄວ້ທີ່ ນັ້ນເປັນເວລາ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງ.
ຫລັງຈາກນັ້ນ ໂຮງສົບຂອງທ່ານຈະເອົາແຫ່ໄປຕາມຖະໜົນຂອງເມືອງ ແຊນໂຕສ ທີ່ເປັນບ້ານເກີດຂອງທ່ານ ແລະກໍຈະຜ່ານກາຍເຮືອນ ບ່ອນທີ່ແມ່ຂອງຂອງທ່ານທີ່ມີອາຍຸ 100 ປີອາໄສຢູ່ນັ້ນ. ທ່ານຈະຖືກຝັງໄວ້ຢູ່ສຸສານໃນເມືອງແຊນໂຕສ ທີ່ອານຸສອນສະຖານ ເນໂກຣໂປລ ເອກີແມນີກາ (Necrópole Ecumênica) ຢູ່ໃນພິທີສ່ວນໂຕ.
ເປັນທີ່ຮູ້ກັນດີຢ່າງແຜ່ກວ້າງວ່າ ເປັນນຶ່ງໃນບັນດານັກເຕະບານທີ່ຍິ່ງໃຫຍ່ຕະຫລອດການນັ້ນ ທ່ານເປເລ ໄດ້ເຂົ້າສູ່ເວທີເຕະບານໂລກໃຫ້ແກ່ບຣາຊີລ ແລະຢູ່ໃນບັນດາການແຂ່ງຂັນຂອງສະໂມສອນ ແລະໄປແຂ່ງຢູ່ໃນການແຂ່ງຂັນນາໆຊາດ ພ້ອມກັບທີມແຊນໂຕສຂອງທ່ານ ກ່ອນທີ່ຈິຊ່ວຍ ແຜ່ຂະຫຍາຍເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຄວາມຕື່ນເຕັ້ນຂຶ້ນໃນຂົງເຂດກິລາຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດໂດຍທີ່ຊຸດເຊົາມາເຮັດອາຊີບໃນບັ້ນທ້າຍຊີວິດໃຫ້ແກ່ທີມ ນິວຢອກໂກສໂມສ.
ໂດຍມີຊື່ແຕ່ຕອນເກີດມີວ່າ ເອດສັນ ອາຣັນເຕ ໂດ ນາສຊິເມນໂຕ (Edson Arantes do Nascimento) ໃນວັນທີ 23 ຕຸລາ 1940 ຢູ່ ເມືອງເທຣ ໂກຣາໂກສ (Tres Coracoes) ຊຶ່ງຢູ່ປະມານ 250 ກິໂລແມັດຫ່າງຈາກນະຄອນ Rio de Janeiro ໄປທາງພາກຕາເວັນຕົກສຽງເໜືອ, ທ່ານເປເລ ໄດ້ເຊັນສັນຍາກັບທີໃແຊນໂຕສ ເວລາອາຍຸໄດ້ 15 ປີ.
ເມື່ອາຍຸໄດ້ 16 ປີ ທ່ານໄດ້ກາຍເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງທີມຊາດບຣາຊີລແລ້ວ ແລະໃນປີ 1958 ທ່ານໄດ້ເລີ້ມເຂົ້າໄປແຂ່ງຂັນໃນງານແຂ່ງເຕະບານໂລກ ຫລື World Cup ໃນຕອນອາຍຸໄດ້ 17 ປີ.
Brazilian football legend Pele, who burst onto the world scene as a goal-scoring teenager and led his national team to an unprecedented three World Cup titles, died Thursday at the age of 82.
He was hospitalized in late November, and doctors said in December he was dealing with cancer that had advanced, along with kidney and cardiac problems. In September 2021, he had surgery to remove a tumor from his colon.
The Albert Einstein hospital, where Pele was being treated, said in a statement that he died of multiple organ failure.
"Everything we are is thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace," daughter Kely Nascimento wrote on Instagram.
Fans of the football star will be able to pay their final respects beginning Monday at the stadium where he played soccer.
Pele’s coffin is scheduled to arrive Monday morning at Vila Belmiro Stadium, outside Sao Paulo, and will remain there for 24 hours.
His coffin will then be carried in a procession throughout the streets of Santos, his hometown, and will pass the home where his 100-year-old mother lives. He will be buried in Santos at the Memorial Necrópole Ecumênica in a private ceremony.
Widely considered one of the greatest football players of all time, Pele dazzled on the World Cup stage for Brazil and in club games and international tours with his team Santos before helping generate a surge of excitement around the sport in the United States with a late-career stint with the New York Cosmos.
Born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, October 23, 1940, in Três Corações, about 250 kilometers northwest of Rio de Janeiro, Pele signed with Santos at the age of 15.