ນັກ​ເຕະ​ບານ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຊື່​ສຽງຂອງບ​ຣາ​ຊີ​ລ ເປ​ເລ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ກ້າວ​ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່​ເວ​ທີ​ໂລກ​ໃນ​ນ​າມຊາຍຜູ້ໜຸ່ມນ້ອຍທຳ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ເຕະ​ເຂົ້າປະ​ຕູ ແລ​ະ​ໄດ້​ນຳ​ພາ​ທີມ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດຂອງ​ທ່ານໄປ​ສູ່​ການ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ເຕະ​ບານ​ໂລກ​ສາມ​ຄັ້ງ​ທີ່ແບບ​ບໍ່ເຄີຍ​ມີ​ມາ​ກ່ອນນັ້ນ ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດໄປ​ແລ້ວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້ລວ​ມ​ອາ​ຍຸໄດ້ 82 ປີ.

ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ໂຮງ​ໝໍ​ໃນ​ທ້າຍເດືອນ​ພະ​ຈິກ ແລະ​ທ່ານ​ໝໍ​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ທັນ​ວ​າ ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ກັບ​ມະ​ເຮັງ​ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ຂຶ້ນ ພ້ອມ​ດ້ວຍບັນ​ຫາ​ກັບ​ໝາກ​ໄຂ່​ຫລັງ ແລະຫົວ​ໃຈ. ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ກັນ​ຍາ 2021 ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຜ່າ​ຕັດ​ເພື່ອ​ເອົາ​ເນື້ອງອກ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລຳ​ໃສ້ໃຫຍ່​ອອກ.

​ໂຮງໝໍ​ອາລເບີດ ອາຍ​ສະ​ຕາຍ​ນ໌ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ເປ​ເລ​ໄດ້​ປິ່ນ​ປົວຢູ່ນັ້ນ ກ່າວ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຖະ​ແຫລງ​ການສະ​ບັບ​ນຶ່ງວ່າ ທ່ານ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດຍ້ອຍບັນ​ຫາ​ລົ້ມ​ແຫລວ​ຂອງ​ອະ​ໄວ​ຍະ​ວະຫລ​າຍ​ຢ່າງ.

​ບັນ​ດາ​ແຟນໆ​ຂອງ​ດາ​ຣາເຕະ​ບານຈະ​ສາ​ມາດ ໄວ້​ອາ​ໄລ​ເທື່ອ​ສຸດ​ທ້າຍແກ່​ທ່ານ​ເລີ້ມ​ແຕ່​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ໜ້າ​ນີ້ ຢູ່​ສະ​ໜາມ​ກິ​ລາ​ບ່​ອນ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ເຕະ​ບ​ານ.

ໂຮງສົບ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ເປ​ເລມີ​ກຳ​ນົດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ໄປ​ເຖິງ​ສະ​ໜາມ​ກິ​ລາ ວີ​ລາ ແບ​ລ​ເມຍ​ໂຣ ຢູ່ນອກ​ນະ​ຄອນ ຊາວ ເພົາ​ໂລ ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ຈະ​ມາ​ເຖິງນີ້ ແລະ​ຈະ​ເອົາ​ດອຍ​ໄວ້​ທີ່ ນັ້ນ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ 24 ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ.

​ຫລັງ​ຈາກນັ້ນ ໂຮງສົບ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ຈະເອົາ​ແຫ່ໄປ​ຕາມ​ຖະ​ໜົນ​ຂອງ​ເມືອງ ​ແຊນ​ໂຕ​ສ ທີ່​ເປັນ​ບ້ານ​ເກີດຂອງ​ທ່ານ ແລະກໍ​ຈະຜ່ານກາຍເຮືອນ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ແມ່​ຂອງ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານທີ່​ມີອາ​ຍຸ 100 ປີອາ​ໄສ​ຢູ່ນັ້ນ. ​ທ່ານ​ຈະ​ຖືກຝັງ​ໄວ້​ຢູ່​ສຸສານ​ໃນເມືອງ​ແຊນ​ໂຕ​ສ ທີ່ອາ​ນຸ​ສອນ​ສະ​ຖານ ເນ​ໂກ​ຣ​ໂປ​ລ ເອ​ກີ​ແມ​ນີ​ກາ (Necrópole Ecumênica)​ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ພິ​ທີ​ສ່ວນ​ໂຕ.

​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ຮູ້​ກັນ​ດີ​ຢ່າງ​ແຜ່ກວ້າງວ່າ ເປັນນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ເຕະ​ບານ​ທີ່​ຍິ່ງ​ໃຫຍ່​ຕະ​ຫລອດ​ການນັ້ນ ​ທ່ານ​ເປ​ເລ ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່​ເວ​ທີເຕະ​ບານໂລກໃຫ້ແກ່ບ​ຣາ​ຊີລ ແລະ​ຢູ່​ໃນບັນ​ດາ​ການ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ໂມ​ສອນ ແລະໄປ​ແຂ່ງຢູ່ໃນ​ການ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ນາໆ​ຊາດ ​ພ້ອມ​ກັບ​ທີມແຊນ​ໂຕ​ສ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ກ່ອນ​ທີ່ຈິ​ຊ່ວຍ ​ແຜ່​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຕື່ນ​ເຕັ້ນ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ​ກິ​ລາຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດໂດຍ​ທີ່ຊຸດ​ເຊົາມາ​ເຮັດ​ອາ​ຊີບ​ໃນ​ບັ້ນທ້າຍ​ຊີ​ວິດໃຫ້​ແກ່​ທີມ ນິວຢອກ​ໂກ​ສ​ໂມ​ສ.

ໂດຍມີ​ຊື່ແຕ່​ຕອນ​ເກີດ​ມີ​ວ່າ ເອດ​ສັນ ອາ​ຣັນ​ເຕ ໂດ ນາ​ສ​ຊິ​ເມນ​ໂຕ (Edson Arantes do Nascimento) ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 23 ຕຸ​ລາ 1940 ​ຢູ່ ເມືອງ​ເທ​ຣ ໂກ​ຣາ​ໂກ​ສ (Tres Coracoes) ຊຶ່ງ​ຢູ່ປະ​ມານ 250 ກິ​ໂລ​ແມັດຫ່າງ​ຈາກນະ​ຄອນ Rio de Janeiro ໄປ​ທາງ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ​ສຽງ​ເໜືອ, ທ່ານ​ເປ​ເລ ໄດ້​ເຊັນ​ສັນ​ຍາ​ກັບ​ທີ​ໃແຊນ​ໂຕ​ສ ເວ​ລາ​ອາ​ຍຸໄດ້ 15 ປີ.

ເມື່​ອາ​ຍຸ​ໄດ້ 16 ປີ ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ກາຍ​ເປັນ​ສ່ວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ທີມ​ຊາດ​ບ​ຣາ​ຊີ​ລ​ແລ້ວ ແລະ​ໃນ​ປີ 1958 ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ເລີ້ມ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ໃນ​ງານ​ແຂ່ງ​ເຕະ​ບານ​ໂລກ ຫລື World Cup ໃນ​ຕອນ​ອາ​ຍຸ​ໄດ້ 17 ປີ.

Brazilian football legend Pele, who burst onto the world scene as a goal-scoring teenager and led his national team to an unprecedented three World Cup titles, died Thursday at the age of 82.

He was hospitalized in late November, and doctors said in December he was dealing with cancer that had advanced, along with kidney and cardiac problems. In September 2021, he had surgery to remove a tumor from his colon.

The Albert Einstein hospital, where Pele was being treated, said in a statement that he died of multiple organ failure.

"Everything we are is thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace," daughter Kely Nascimento wrote on Instagram.

Fans of the football star will be able to pay their final respects beginning Monday at the stadium where he played soccer.

Pele’s coffin is scheduled to arrive Monday morning at Vila Belmiro Stadium, outside Sao Paulo, and will remain there for 24 hours.

His coffin will then be carried in a procession throughout the streets of Santos, his hometown, and will pass the home where his 100-year-old mother lives. He will be buried in Santos at the Memorial Necrópole Ecumênica in a private ceremony.

Widely considered one of the greatest football players of all time, Pele dazzled on the World Cup stage for Brazil and in club games and international tours with his team Santos before helping generate a surge of excitement around the sport in the United States with a late-career stint with the New York Cosmos.

Born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, October 23, 1940, in Três Corações, about 250 kilometers northwest of Rio de Janeiro, Pele signed with Santos at the age of 15.