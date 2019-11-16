ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານຮົງ​ກົງ ອາດ​ຈະ​ພິ​ຈາ​ລະ​ນາ​ອອກ​ມາດ​ຕະ​ການ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ທັບ​ມ້າງ​

ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຕ້ານ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານຢ່າງ​ເຂັ້ມ​ງວດ​ຂຶ້ນ ພາຍ​ຫລັງ​ທີ່​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ສີ ຈິ້ນ

​ຜິງ ໄດ້​ອອກ​ຄຳ​ເຕືອນ​ມາ​ໂດຍ​ກົງ ຊຶ່ງ​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ຕົວ​ເມືອງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ"ໃຫ້​ຍຸ​ດຕິ​ການກໍ່

​ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ ແລະ​ຟື້ນ​ຄືນ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ລະ​ບຽບ​ຄືນ," ອີງ​ຕາມ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງ​ນັກ​ວິ​ເຄາະ

​ເຫດ​ການ.

ເພີ້ມ​ຄວາມ​ກົດ​ດັນ​ຂຶ້ນ ເຖິງ​ຢ່າງ​ໃດ​ກໍ​ດີ ອ​າດມີ​ຜົນ​ສະ​ທ້ອນ​ຄືນ ເພີ້ມ​ຄວາມ​ເຄັ່ງ​ຕືງ​ຢູ່​

ໃນ​ເມືອງ ແລະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ຊອ​ກ​ຊ້ຳ​ໄປ​ໜ້​າ ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ

​ບໍ່​ຍອມ ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າໄດ້ກ່າວ​ເພີ້ມ.

ທ່ານ​ສີ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຢູ່ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸ​ມ​ສຸດຍອດ​ໃນ​ບ​ຣາ​ຊິ​ລ ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ທີ່​ຜ່າ​ນ​ມາ​ວ່າ “ຫົວ​

ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ຢຸດ​ເຊົາ ແລະ​ອາດຊະ​ຍາ​ກຳ​ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ໄດ້​ເປັນ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​

ແຮງ​ຕໍ່​ພື້ນ​ຖານ​ ຫລັກ​ການຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ນຶ່ງ ສອງ​ລະ​ບົບ​ໃຫຍ່” ໃນ​ຮົງ​ກົງ ທີ່​ອົງ​ການ

​ຂ່າວປະ​ຈຳ​ວັນ​ຂອງລັດ​ຖະ​ບານຂອງປະ​ຊາຊົນ ໄດ້​ລາຍງ​ານ.

ທ່າ​ນ​ສີ​ເຕືອນ​ວ່າ “ຢຸດ​ຄວ​າມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ ແລະ​ນຳ​ເອົາ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ລະ​ບຽບ​ຮຽບ​ຮ້ອຍ

ແມ່ນ​ຄວາມ​ຮີບ​ຮ້ອນໜ້າ​ວຽກຂອງ​ຮົງ​ກົງໃນ​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ.”

ທ່ານ​ສີ​ຍັງ​ສະ​ແດງ​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ແກ່​ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ບໍ​ລິ​ຫາ​ນ​ເມືອງ ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ແຄ​ຣີ

ແລມ ຕຳ​ຫຼວດ​ຮົງ​ກົງ ແລະ​ເຂດ​ໃນ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ອັນ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ຮ້ອງວ່າ “ພວກກະ​ທຳ​

ຜິ​ດ​ຄວາ​ມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ.”

ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຈີນ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ໃນ​ການ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ການ​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ຕົນ​ເອງ ຄວາມ

​ປອດ​ປດ​ໄພ ແລະ​ພັດ​ທະ​ນາ​ຜົນ​ປະ​ໂຫຍດ ນຳ​ໃຊ້​ປະ​ເທດ​ດຽວ ສອງ​ລະ​ບົບ ແລະ

​ພິ​ຈາ​ລະ​ນາ​ການ​ແຊກ​ແຊງ​ໃດໆ​ໂດຍ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຢູ່​ໃນທຸ​ລະ​ກິດ​ຮົງ​ກົງ.

ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທິ່​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຢ້ຳ​ມາ​ນານໃນທ່າ​ທີຂອງ​ປັກ​ກິ່ງ ຄຳ​ຖ​ະ​ແຫຼງ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ສີ

ເປັນ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບຄຳ​ສັ່ງໂດຍ​ກົງແກ່ ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ແລມ ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ເຂັ້ມ​ແຂງ ແລະ​ສິ້ນ​ສຸດ​

ຄວາມ​ບໍ່​ສະ​ງົ​ບ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ເມືອງຂອງ​ເມືອງ​ມາ​ໄດ້​ຫ້າ​ເດືອນ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ຊັງ

ຜູ້ຕິ​ຊົ​ມ ແລະ​ຜູ້​ອອກ​ຄຳ​ເຫັນຮົງ​ກົງ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ.

The Hong Kong government is probably considering measures to strengthen its crackdown on anti-government protestors after Chinese President Xi Jinping issued a direct warning, urging the city to "end violence and restore order," analysts say.



Stepping up the suppression, however, may backfire, fueling tensions in the city and further hurting its economy if protestors refuse to back down, they add.

Xi told a summit in Brazil Thursday that "persistent radical and violent crimes have seriously trampled on the basic principle of one country, two systems' scheme" in Hong Kong, the state news agency People's Dailyreported.



Xi's Warning

"Stopping the violence and restoring order is Hong Kong's most urgent task at present," he said.

Xi also expressed support for the city's chief executive, Carrie Lam, the Hong Kong police, and its judiciary in punishing what he called "violent criminals."



"The Chinese government is unwavering in safeguarding its sovereignty, security and developmental interests, implementing the 'one country, two systems' scheme and deterring any interference by foreign forces in Hong Kong affairs," he added.



While a reiteration of Beijing's long-held stance, Xi's remarks are effectively a direct order for Lam to get tough and end the city's five months of political unrest, said Sang Pu, a critic and Hong Kong commentator.