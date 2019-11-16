ລັດຖະບານຮົງກົງ ອາດຈະພິຈາລະນາອອກມາດຕະການທີ່ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ການທັບມ້າງ
ພວກປະທ້ວງຕ້ານລັດຖະບານຢ່າງເຂັ້ມງວດຂຶ້ນ ພາຍຫລັງທີ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສີ ຈິ້ນ
ຜິງ ໄດ້ອອກຄຳເຕືອນມາໂດຍກົງ ຊຶ່ງຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ຕົວເມືອງດັ່ງກ່າວ"ໃຫ້ຍຸດຕິການກໍ່
ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ ແລະຟື້ນຄືນຄວາມເປັນລະບຽບຄືນ," ອີງຕາມຄຳເວົ້າຂອງນັກວິເຄາະ
ເຫດການ.
ເພີ້ມຄວາມກົດດັນຂຶ້ນ ເຖິງຢ່າງໃດກໍດີ ອາດມີຜົນສະທ້ອນຄືນ ເພີ້ມຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕືງຢູ່
ໃນເມືອງ ແລະເຮັດໃຫ້ເສດຖະກິດຊອກຊ້ຳໄປໜ້າ ຖ້າຫາກພວກປະທ້ວງປະຕິເສດ
ບໍ່ຍອມ ທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ກ່າວເພີ້ມ.
ທ່ານສີ ໄດ້ກ່າວຢູ່ກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດໃນບຣາຊິລ ໃນວັນພະຫັດທີ່ຜ່ານມາວ່າ “ຫົວ
ຮຸນແຮງທີ່ບໍ່ຢຸດເຊົາ ແລະອາດຊະຍາກຳຄວາມຮຸນແຮງໄດ້ເປັນຜົນກະທົບທີ່ຮ້າຍ
ແຮງຕໍ່ພື້ນຖານ ຫລັກການຂອງປະເທດນຶ່ງ ສອງລະບົບໃຫຍ່” ໃນຮົງກົງ ທີ່ອົງການ
ຂ່າວປະຈຳວັນຂອງລັດຖະບານຂອງປະຊາຊົນ ໄດ້ລາຍງານ.
ທ່ານສີເຕືອນວ່າ “ຢຸດຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ ແລະນຳເອົາຄວາມເປັນລະບຽບຮຽບຮ້ອຍ
ແມ່ນຄວາມຮີບຮ້ອນໜ້າວຽກຂອງຮົງກົງໃນປັດຈຸບັນ.”
ທ່ານສີຍັງສະແດງການສະໜັບສະໜູນແກ່ຫົວໜ້າບໍລິຫານເມືອງ ທ່ານນາງແຄຣີ
ແລມ ຕຳຫຼວດຮົງກົງ ແລະເຂດໃນການລົງໂທດອັນທີ່ທ່ານຮ້ອງວ່າ “ພວກກະທຳ
ຜິດຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ.”
ລັດຖະບານຈີນບໍ່ມີການປ່ຽນແປງໃນການຮັກສາການປົກຄອງຕົນເອງ ຄວາມ
ປອດປດໄພ ແລະພັດທະນາຜົນປະໂຫຍດ ນຳໃຊ້ປະເທດດຽວ ສອງລະບົບ ແລະ
ພິຈາລະນາການແຊກແຊງໃດໆໂດຍກຳລັງຕ່າງປະເທດຢູ່ໃນທຸລະກິດຮົງກົງ.
ໃນຂະນະທິ່ການກ່າວຢ້ຳມານານໃນທ່າທີຂອງປັກກິ່ງ ຄຳຖະແຫຼງຂອງທ່ານສີ
ເປັນຜົນກະທົບຄຳສັ່ງໂດຍກົງແກ່ ທ່ານນາງແລມ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ເຂັ້ມແຂງ ແລະສິ້ນສຸດ
ຄວາມບໍ່ສະງົບດ້ານການເມືອງຂອງເມືອງມາໄດ້ຫ້າເດືອນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ທີ່ທ່ານຊັງ
ຜູ້ຕິຊົມ ແລະຜູ້ອອກຄຳເຫັນຮົງກົງໄດ້ກ່າວ.
ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ
The Hong Kong government is probably considering measures to strengthen its crackdown on anti-government protestors after Chinese President Xi Jinping issued a direct warning, urging the city to "end violence and restore order," analysts say.
Stepping up the suppression, however, may backfire, fueling tensions in the city and further hurting its economy if protestors refuse to back down, they add.
Xi told a summit in Brazil Thursday that "persistent radical and violent crimes have seriously trampled on the basic principle of one country, two systems' scheme" in Hong Kong, the state news agency People's Dailyreported.
Xi's Warning
"Stopping the violence and restoring order is Hong Kong's most urgent task at present," he said.
Xi also expressed support for the city's chief executive, Carrie Lam, the Hong Kong police, and its judiciary in punishing what he called "violent criminals."
"The Chinese government is unwavering in safeguarding its sovereignty, security and developmental interests, implementing the 'one country, two systems' scheme and deterring any interference by foreign forces in Hong Kong affairs," he added.
While a reiteration of Beijing's long-held stance, Xi's remarks are effectively a direct order for Lam to get tough and end the city's five months of political unrest, said Sang Pu, a critic and Hong Kong commentator.