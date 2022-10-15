ລົດ​ບິນບໍ? ພາ​ຫະ​ນ​ະບັນ​ທຸກ​ຄົນທີ່​ມີຄວາມໄວສູງ​ບໍ? ສິ່ງເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ຈະເປັນ​ນຶ່ງໃນບັນດາຄວາມກ້າວຫນ້າ ທາງດ້ານເທັກໂນໂລຈີໃນ​ຂັ້ນຕໍ່ໄປ​ ຫລືບໍ? Julie Taboh ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ​ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ໄປ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຊົມ​ງານ​ວາງສະ​ແດງ​ທີ່ທຳນາຍບາງ​ສິ່ງ​ບາງ​ຢ່າງ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ອະນາຄົດ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາໄດ້ ຊຶ່ງ​ບົວ​ສະ​ຫວັນຈະ​ນຳ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ລອງ​ວາດ​ພາບ​ເບິ່ງວ່າ ທ່ານຖືກສົ່ງຈາກນິວຢອກໄປຫາວໍຊິງຕັນໃນເວລາບໍ່​ຮອດ 30 ນາທີເລີຍ ຫຼື ທ່ານຂີ່ລົດແທັກຊີທາງອາກາດ ທີ່ຂັບລົດດ້ວຍຕົນເອງເພື່ອຫຼີກເວັ້ນສະ​ພາບຖະ​ໜົນ ​ທີ່​ມີ​ການສັນຈອນ ຢ່າງແອ​ອັດ.

ມັນ​ອາດ​ຈະ​ເບິ່ງ​ຄື​ວ່າ​ ເປັນ​ນະ​ວະ​ນິ​ຍາຍທາງວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ສາດ​, ແຕ່​ສິ່ງເຫຼົ່າ​ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ເປັນພຽງ​ແຕ່ຕົວ​ຢ່າງບາງ​ອັນ​ຂອງ​ວິ​ທີ​ການທີ່ທາງ​ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີ ມີ​ວິ​ວັດທະ​ນາ ການໄປ​ເຖິງ ...… ຂັ້ນທີ່​ອາດຈະເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການຫັນປ່ຽນ​ຈິນຕະນາການ ໄປສູ່ຄວາມເປັນຈິງໄດ້.

ທັງສອງຢ່າງ​ນີ້ ເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງງານວາງສະແດງທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ຢູ່ທີ່ຕຶກຫໍ​ພິ​ພິດ​ທະ​ພັນສິນ​ລະ​ປະ ສ​ມິດໂຊ​ນຽນ + ອຸດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ກຳ ຫລື Smithsonian Arts + Industries ໃນນະ​ຄອນ​ຫລງງວໍຊິງຕັນ. ວັດຖຸບູຮານໃນອະດີດໄດ້ ຖືກນໍາ ມາສະເຫນີໃຫ້​ຄົນ​ໄດ້ເຫັນໄປພ້ອມໆ ກັບຕົ້ນແບບຂອງເທັກໂນໂລຈີຊັ້ນນໍາຂອງ ອະນາຄົດ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງແອສ​ລີ ໂມ​ລີ​ຊ໌ (Ashley Molese) ເປັນຜູ້​ດູ​ແລ​ງານວາງສະແດງທີ່​ຊື່​ວ່າ ອະ​ນາ​ຄົດ ຫລື FUTURES ຢູ່ພິພິທະພັນແຫ່ງນັ້ນ.

​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ກ່າ​ວ​ວ່າ: "ພວກເຮົາຢາກເບິ່ງວິທີການທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງກັນ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາສາມາດສ້າງຄວາມ ຫວັງ ແລະຄວາມ​ຫວັງ​ໃນ​ແງ່​ດີ ໃນການຕັດສິນໃຈບາງ​ຢ່າງ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາຄິດວ່າ ຈະມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ອະນາຄົດຂອງພວກເຮົາ."

ຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າທາງດ້ານເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ທີ່ແທ້ຈິງບໍ່ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ເລື້ອຍໆ. ສ່ວນ​ຫລາຍ​ແລ້ວ ມັນແມ່ນການພະຍາ ຍາມເຮັດບາງສິ່ງບາງຢ່າງ, ພົບ​ຄວາມລົ້ມ ແຫລວ, ແລະ ຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນກໍພະຍາຍາມເຮັດອີກເທື່ອນຶ່ງ. ຜົນໄດ້ຮັບອາດສາ ມາດປ່ຽນແປງຊີວິດໄດ້.

ທ່ານ​ນາງໂມ ​ລີ​ຊ໌ ຜູ້​ດູ​ແລ​ຫໍ​ພິ​ພິດ​ທະ​ພັນ Smithsonian Arts + Industries Building ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ໄປວ່າ:

"ສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາສາມາດເຮັດໄດ້ ແມ່ນການແຕ້ມເສັ້ນ ເຊື່ອມຕໍ່ລະຫວ່າງຕົ້ນແບບ ອັນຕົ້ນໆ ບາງອັນ ແລະຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນກໍເບິ່ງວ່າ ການອອກແບບທີ່ທັນສະໄຫມ ກວ່າ ຖືກນໍາເອົາໄປໃຊ້ໃນ​ແບບທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງຈາກ ບາງເທື່ອກໍ​ອາດຈະຕ່າງ​ຈາກຈຸດ​ປະ​ສົງ​ເດີມຂອງວັດຖຸນັ້ນໆ."

ມະນຸດໃນແຕ່ລະວັນ ປະເຊີນກັບສິ່ງທ້າທາຍຕ່າງໆ ນາໆຫລາຍ​ຢ່າງ, ນັບ​ແຕ່ ຄວາມອຶດຫິວ ແລະພະຍາດ ໄປຈົນເຖິງໄພພິບັດທາງທຳມະຊາດ ທີ່ເກີດມາ ຈາກການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງດິນຟ້າອາກາດ.

ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີສາມາດຊ່ວຍແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາທີ່ແທ້ຈິງເຫຼົ່ານີ້ຂອງ​ໂລກໄດ້.

ຕົວຢ່າງເຊັ່ນ ໃນດ້ານ​ກະ​ສິ​ກຳ, ເມື່ອລົດ​ສຳ​ຫລວດມາຍ​ເນີ​ຣອ​ລ (Mineral) ເຄື່ອນໄປ​ທົ່ວທົ່ງ ມັນໃຊ້ປັນຍາປະດິດເພື່ອວັດແທກຂະຫນາດຂອງໃບ ແລະ ຈໍານວນຫມາກໄມ້ ເຊິ່ງສາມາດຊ່ວຍຊາວກະສິກອນ ເພີ່ມຜົນ​ລະປູກໄດ້.

ແລະລົດສົ່ງຄົນເຈັບຫຸ່ນຍົນນີ້ ໄດ້ຖືກອອກແບບມາເພື່ອເດີນທາງຂ້າມພື້ນທີ່ກັນ​ດານທີ່ຍາກທີ່ຈະເຂົ້າເຖິງໄດ້ ເຊິ່ງສາມາດຊ່ວຍຄົນ​ໄດ້ໃນກໍລະນີສຸກເສີນ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງໂມ ​ລີ​ຊ ກ່າວ​ມ້ວນ​ທ້າຍ​ວ່າ ເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ສາມາດໃຫ້ຄວາມຫວັງ ສໍາລັບອະນາຄົດໄດ້ ຊຶ່ງເປັນການເຕືອນທີ່ວ່າ ມັນຂຶ້ນກັບພວກເຮົາທຸກຄົນ ທີ່ ຈະຊ່ວຍສ້າງໃຫ້​ມີຄວາມແຕກຕ່າງເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນໄດ້.

ນາງ​ຈູ​ລີ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ “ອ​ະ​ນາ​ຄົດ​ຂອງ​ຂ້ອຍ​ເບິ່ງ​ແລ້ວ​ກໍ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ອົບ​ອຸ່ນ!.”

ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ຢູ່​ລຸ່ມນີ້:

A flying car? High-speed pods that carry people? Will these be among the next technological breakthroughs? VOA’s Julie Taboh visited an exhibit that made some predictions about our future.

Imagine being transported from New York to Washington in less than 30 minutes.

Or taking off in a self-driving air taxi to avoid traffic.

It may seem the stuff of science fiction, but these are just a few examples of the ways technology is evolving to… …potentially transform fantasy into reality.

Both were part of a recent exhibit at the Smithsonian Arts + Industries Building in Washington. Artifacts of the past were presented alongside prototypes of leading-edge technologies of the future.

Ashley Molese is a curator of the FUTURES exhibit at the museum.

Ashley Molese, Smithsonian Arts + Industries Building Curator:

“We wanted to look at different ways that we could instill hope and optimism in some of the decisions that we think are going to be what impacts our future.”

True technological breakthroughs don’t happen often. More common is trying something, failing, and then trying again. The result can change lives.

Ashley Molese, Smithsonian Arts + Industries Building Curator: “What we've been able to do is draw lines of connection between some early prototypes and then see how more contemporary designs have been put in uses that are different from maybe the intention of the original object.”

Humans each day face an assortment of challenges, from hunger and disease to natural disasters brought on by climate change.

Technology can help address these real-world problems.

In agriculture, for example, as the Mineral rover moves through a field, it uses artificial intelligence to measure leaf size and fruit count, which can help farmers increase crops.

And this robotic rescue ambulance has been designed to travel across hard-to-reach terrain, which can help in emergencies.

Technology, says Molese, can offer hope for the future, a reminder that it’s up to all of us to help make a difference.

Julie: “My future looks warm!”