ລົດບິນບໍ? ພາຫະນະບັນທຸກຄົນທີ່ມີຄວາມໄວສູງບໍ? ສິ່ງເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ຈະເປັນນຶ່ງໃນບັນດາຄວາມກ້າວຫນ້າ ທາງດ້ານເທັກໂນໂລຈີໃນຂັ້ນຕໍ່ໄປ ຫລືບໍ? Julie Taboh ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບການໄປຢ້ຽມຊົມງານວາງສະແດງທີ່ທຳນາຍບາງສິ່ງບາງຢ່າງກ່ຽວກັບອະນາຄົດຂອງພວກເຮົາໄດ້ ຊຶ່ງບົວສະຫວັນຈະນຳມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ລອງວາດພາບເບິ່ງວ່າ ທ່ານຖືກສົ່ງຈາກນິວຢອກໄປຫາວໍຊິງຕັນໃນເວລາບໍ່ຮອດ 30 ນາທີເລີຍ ຫຼື ທ່ານຂີ່ລົດແທັກຊີທາງອາກາດ ທີ່ຂັບລົດດ້ວຍຕົນເອງເພື່ອຫຼີກເວັ້ນສະພາບຖະໜົນ ທີ່ມີການສັນຈອນ ຢ່າງແອອັດ.
ມັນອາດຈະເບິ່ງຄືວ່າ ເປັນນະວະນິຍາຍທາງວິທະຍາສາດ, ແຕ່ສິ່ງເຫຼົ່ານີ້ແມ່ນເປັນພຽງແຕ່ຕົວຢ່າງບາງອັນຂອງວິທີການທີ່ທາງເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ມີວິວັດທະນາ ການໄປເຖິງ ...… ຂັ້ນທີ່ອາດຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ມີການຫັນປ່ຽນຈິນຕະນາການ ໄປສູ່ຄວາມເປັນຈິງໄດ້.
ທັງສອງຢ່າງນີ້ ເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງງານວາງສະແດງທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ຢູ່ທີ່ຕຶກຫໍພິພິດທະພັນສິນລະປະ ສມິດໂຊນຽນ + ອຸດສະຫະກຳ ຫລື Smithsonian Arts + Industries ໃນນະຄອນຫລງງວໍຊິງຕັນ. ວັດຖຸບູຮານໃນອະດີດໄດ້ ຖືກນໍາ ມາສະເຫນີໃຫ້ຄົນໄດ້ເຫັນໄປພ້ອມໆ ກັບຕົ້ນແບບຂອງເທັກໂນໂລຈີຊັ້ນນໍາຂອງ ອະນາຄົດ.
ທ່ານນາງແອສລີ ໂມລີຊ໌ (Ashley Molese) ເປັນຜູ້ດູແລງານວາງສະແດງທີ່ຊື່ວ່າ ອະນາຄົດ ຫລື FUTURES ຢູ່ພິພິທະພັນແຫ່ງນັ້ນ.
ທ່ານນາງກ່າວວ່າ: "ພວກເຮົາຢາກເບິ່ງວິທີການທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງກັນ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາສາມາດສ້າງຄວາມ ຫວັງ ແລະຄວາມຫວັງໃນແງ່ດີ ໃນການຕັດສິນໃຈບາງຢ່າງ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາຄິດວ່າ ຈະມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ອະນາຄົດຂອງພວກເຮົາ."
ຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າທາງດ້ານເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ທີ່ແທ້ຈິງບໍ່ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ເລື້ອຍໆ. ສ່ວນຫລາຍແລ້ວ ມັນແມ່ນການພະຍາ ຍາມເຮັດບາງສິ່ງບາງຢ່າງ, ພົບຄວາມລົ້ມ ແຫລວ, ແລະ ຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນກໍພະຍາຍາມເຮັດອີກເທື່ອນຶ່ງ. ຜົນໄດ້ຮັບອາດສາ ມາດປ່ຽນແປງຊີວິດໄດ້.
ທ່ານນາງໂມ ລີຊ໌ ຜູ້ດູແລຫໍພິພິດທະພັນ Smithsonian Arts + Industries Building ກ່າວຕໍ່ໄປວ່າ:
"ສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາສາມາດເຮັດໄດ້ ແມ່ນການແຕ້ມເສັ້ນ ເຊື່ອມຕໍ່ລະຫວ່າງຕົ້ນແບບ ອັນຕົ້ນໆ ບາງອັນ ແລະຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນກໍເບິ່ງວ່າ ການອອກແບບທີ່ທັນສະໄຫມ ກວ່າ ຖືກນໍາເອົາໄປໃຊ້ໃນແບບທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງຈາກ ບາງເທື່ອກໍອາດຈະຕ່າງຈາກຈຸດປະສົງເດີມຂອງວັດຖຸນັ້ນໆ."
ມະນຸດໃນແຕ່ລະວັນ ປະເຊີນກັບສິ່ງທ້າທາຍຕ່າງໆ ນາໆຫລາຍຢ່າງ, ນັບແຕ່ ຄວາມອຶດຫິວ ແລະພະຍາດ ໄປຈົນເຖິງໄພພິບັດທາງທຳມະຊາດ ທີ່ເກີດມາ ຈາກການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງດິນຟ້າອາກາດ.
ເທັກໂນໂລຈີສາມາດຊ່ວຍແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາທີ່ແທ້ຈິງເຫຼົ່ານີ້ຂອງໂລກໄດ້.
ຕົວຢ່າງເຊັ່ນ ໃນດ້ານກະສິກຳ, ເມື່ອລົດສຳຫລວດມາຍເນີຣອລ (Mineral) ເຄື່ອນໄປທົ່ວທົ່ງ ມັນໃຊ້ປັນຍາປະດິດເພື່ອວັດແທກຂະຫນາດຂອງໃບ ແລະ ຈໍານວນຫມາກໄມ້ ເຊິ່ງສາມາດຊ່ວຍຊາວກະສິກອນ ເພີ່ມຜົນລະປູກໄດ້.
ແລະລົດສົ່ງຄົນເຈັບຫຸ່ນຍົນນີ້ ໄດ້ຖືກອອກແບບມາເພື່ອເດີນທາງຂ້າມພື້ນທີ່ກັນດານທີ່ຍາກທີ່ຈະເຂົ້າເຖິງໄດ້ ເຊິ່ງສາມາດຊ່ວຍຄົນໄດ້ໃນກໍລະນີສຸກເສີນ.
ທ່ານນາງໂມ ລີຊ ກ່າວມ້ວນທ້າຍວ່າ ເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ສາມາດໃຫ້ຄວາມຫວັງ ສໍາລັບອະນາຄົດໄດ້ ຊຶ່ງເປັນການເຕືອນທີ່ວ່າ ມັນຂຶ້ນກັບພວກເຮົາທຸກຄົນ ທີ່ ຈະຊ່ວຍສ້າງໃຫ້ມີຄວາມແຕກຕ່າງເກີດຂຶ້ນໄດ້.
ນາງຈູລີເວົ້າວ່າ “ອະນາຄົດຂອງຂ້ອຍເບິ່ງແລ້ວກໍມີຄວາມອົບອຸ່ນ!.”
ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຢູ່ລຸ່ມນີ້:
A flying car? High-speed pods that carry people? Will these be among the next technological breakthroughs? VOA’s Julie Taboh visited an exhibit that made some predictions about our future.
Imagine being transported from New York to Washington in less than 30 minutes.
Or taking off in a self-driving air taxi to avoid traffic.
It may seem the stuff of science fiction, but these are just a few examples of the ways technology is evolving to… …potentially transform fantasy into reality.
Both were part of a recent exhibit at the Smithsonian Arts + Industries Building in Washington. Artifacts of the past were presented alongside prototypes of leading-edge technologies of the future.
Ashley Molese is a curator of the FUTURES exhibit at the museum.
Ashley Molese, Smithsonian Arts + Industries Building Curator:
“We wanted to look at different ways that we could instill hope and optimism in some of the decisions that we think are going to be what impacts our future.”
True technological breakthroughs don’t happen often. More common is trying something, failing, and then trying again. The result can change lives.
Ashley Molese, Smithsonian Arts + Industries Building Curator: “What we've been able to do is draw lines of connection between some early prototypes and then see how more contemporary designs have been put in uses that are different from maybe the intention of the original object.”
Humans each day face an assortment of challenges, from hunger and disease to natural disasters brought on by climate change.
Technology can help address these real-world problems.
In agriculture, for example, as the Mineral rover moves through a field, it uses artificial intelligence to measure leaf size and fruit count, which can help farmers increase crops.
And this robotic rescue ambulance has been designed to travel across hard-to-reach terrain, which can help in emergencies.
Technology, says Molese, can offer hope for the future, a reminder that it’s up to all of us to help make a difference.
Julie: “My future looks warm!”