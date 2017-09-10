ເຮີຣິເຄນ Irma ມີກຳລັງ ແຮງຂຶ້ນ ພາໃຫ້ລັດ ຟລໍຣິດາ ປະກາດ ພາວະສຸກເສີນ

ພາຍຸເຮີີຣິເຄນ Irma ມີກຳລັງແຮງຂຶ້ນ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ມັນໄດ້ເຄື່ອນທີ່ຜ່ານໜ້ານໍ້າ ທີ່ມີ

ຄວາມອຸ່ນໃນຊ່ອງແຄບຂອງລັດ Florida, ນຳເອົາລົມ ແລະ ຝົນ ຂຶ້ນໝູ່ເກາະລັດ

Florida.

ພາຍຸເຮີຣິເຄນ Irama ທີ່ຕອນນີ້ ມີຄວາມແຮງລະດັບ 4, ມີລົມແຮງເກືອບ 210 ກິໂລ

ແມັດຕໍ່ຊົ່ວໂມງ ແລະ ນໍ້າຂຶ້ນຈາກພາຍຸ ແມ່ນຄາດວ່າ ຈະນຳຄວາມຫາຍານະເຂົ້າສູ່

ຫຼາຍພາກສ່ວນຂອງລັດ ທີ່ບໍ່ເຄີຍເຫັນພາຍຸເຮີຣິເຄນຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ແນວນີ້ມາກ່ອນ

ໃນຮອບນຶ່ງສັດຕະວັດ.

ຄາດວ່າ ພາຍຸ Irma ຈະພັດຂຶ້ນບົກ ໃນລະຫວ່າງຕອນເຊົ້າ ວັນອາທິດມື້ນີ້, ທຳອິດຈະ

ພັດຜ່ານໝູ່ເກາະລັດ Florida ກ່ອນຈະເຄື່ອນຂຶ້ນຊາຍຝັ່ງກໍ້າຕາເວັນຕົກຂອງລັດ.

ເສັ້ນທາງຂອງພາຍຸໄດ້ຍ້າຍໄປທາງທິດຕາເວັນຕົກຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ, ເຊິ່ງຕອນນີ້ໄດ້ພັດເຂົ້າ

ໃນເມືອງ St. Petersburg ທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ເຂດຊາຍຝັ່ງກໍ້າຕາເວັນຕົກຂອງລັດ, ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ

ການຄາດເດົາກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້ ໄດ້ຄາດວ່າ, ເມືອງ Miami ທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ຊາຍຝັ່ງກໍ້າຕາເວັນອອກ

ຂອງລັດ Florida ຈະໄດ້ຮັບຜົນກະທົບຢ່າງຮ້າຍແຮງຈາກພາຍຸດ່ັງກ່າວກໍຕາມ.

ຜູ້ປົກຄອງລັດ Florida ທ່ານ Rick Scott ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ປະຊາຊົນ Florida ໃນຕອນແລງ

ຂອງວັນເສົາວານນີ້ວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຕົກຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ພາວະສຸກເສີນ,” ແລະ ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້

ເຂົາເຈົ້າເດີນທາງອອກຈາກເຂດອົບພະຍົບ.

ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ນີ້ແມ່ນໂອກາດສຸດທ້າຍຂອງພວກທ່ານ ທີ່ຈະທຳການຕັດສິນໃຈທີ່

ດີ.”

ທ່ານ Scott ຍັງໄດ້ກ່າວຢໍ້າ ການຮຽກຮ້ອງຂອງທ່ານ ສຳລັບບັນດາພະຍາບານ ແລະ

ພະນັກງານສຸກເສີນທັງຫຼາຍ ໃຫ້ອາສາສະໝັກຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ພາຍຫຼັງພາຍຸໄດ້ຜ່ານໄປ.

ປະຊາຊົນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 75,000 ໄດ້ເຊື່ອຟັງຄຳແນະນຳຂອງຜູ້ປົກຄອງລັດ ແລະ ໄດ້ລົງ

ທະບຽນເຂົ້າພັກຢູ່ບ່ອນຫຼົບລີ້ໄພສຸກເສີນ ປະມານ 400 ແຫ່ງໃນລັດດັ່ງກ່າວ. ເຮືອນ

ປະມານ 76,000 ຫຼັງໄດ້ຖືກລາຍງານວ່າ ບໍ່ມີໄຟຟ້າໃຊ້ແລ້ວ. ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ພາຍຸໄດ້ປ່ຽນ

ທິດທາງ ແລະ ໄດ້ມຸ່ງໜ້າໄປທິດຕາເວັນຕົກນັ້ນ, ປະຊາຊົນໃນເມືອງ Tampa ທີ່ມີ

ຄວາມໃຫຍ່ຂະໜາດກາງ ໄດ້ເປັນປະຊາຊົນກຸ່ມຫຼ້າສຸດທີ່ໄດ້ຫຼັ່ງເຂົ້າໄປໃນສະຖານທີ່

ລີ້ໄພ ຫຼັງຈາກຫຼາຍມື້ ທີ່ໄດ້ຄິດວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະໄດ້ເຫັນພຽງແຕ່ຂອບຂອງພາຍຸເທົ່ານັ້ນ.

ເມືອງ Tampa ເຄີຍໄດ້ຖືກໂຈມຕີໂດຍພາຍຸເຮີຣິເຄນໂດຍກົງເກືອບເຖິງນຶ່ງສັດຕະວັດ

ມາແລ້ວ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ແລະ ຄະນະລັດຖະມົນຕີຂອງທ່ານ

ໄດ້ພົບປະກັນໃນວັນເສົາວານນີ້ ທີ່ສະຖານທີ່ພັກຜ່ອນປະທານາທິບໍດີ Camp David,

ໃນລັດ Maryland, ເພື່ອປຶກສາຫາລື ກ່ຽວກັບ ພາຍຸເຮີຣິເຄນດັ່ງກ່າວ.

Hurricane Irma has strengthened as it moves across the warm waters of the Straits of Florida, bringing its winds and rainto bear on the Florida Keys.



Now a category 4 storm, Irma's nearly 210 kilometer per hour winds and associated storm surge are expected to bring devastation to parts of the state that have not seen a major hurricane in a century.



Irma is expected to make landfall during the early morning hours of Sunday, first crossing the Florida Keys before tracking up the western coast of the state.



The storm's track has shifted more to the west, now bringing the west coast city of St. Petersburg into its sights, despite earlier predictions that Miami, on Florida's east coast, would bear the brunt of the storm.



Florida Governor Rick Scott told Floridians Saturday evening, "We are under a state of emergency," urging them to leave evacuation zones.



"This is your last chance to make a good decision," he added.



Scott also repeated his call for nurses and emergency workers to volunteer their help in the aftermath of the storm.



More than 75,000 people have heeded the governor's advice and checked into some 400 emergency shelters in the state. Some 76,000 households are already reported to be without power. Since the storm changed course and headed west, residents of the mid-sized city of Tampa have been the latest wave of residents to surge into shelters after days of thinking they would only see the edges of the storm.



Tampa has not been directly hit by a hurricane in nearly a century.



Trump: 'Get out of its way'



U.S. President Donald Trump and his Cabinet met Saturday at the presidential retreat in Camp David, Maryland, to discuss the hurricane.