ເກີດນໍ້າຖ້ວມຢູ່ໃນປະເທດ ຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕືງຢູ່ຕ່າງປະເທດ ໄດ້ສ້າງຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງ ໃນຄວາມປອດໄພ ດ້ານອາຫານ ໃຫ້ແກ່ຈີນ

ປະທານປະເທດຈີນ ທ່ານສີ ຈິ້ນຜິງ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ປະເທດຂອງທ່ານ ເອົາມາດຕະ

ການຢ່າງຮີບດ່ວນ ເພືີ່ອຫລີກລ່ຽງ ຕໍ່ອັນທີ່ທ່ານຮ້ອງວ່າ ບັນຫາການ ນຳໃຊ້ອາຫານ

ແບບສິ້ນເປືອງ ທີ່ໜ້າ “ຕື່ນຕົກໃຈ ແລະເປັນຫ່ວງ” ໄໃນຂະນະ ທີ່ເກີດໄພນໍ້າຖ້ວມຢ່າງ

ຮ້າຍແຮງຢູ່ຕາມແຄມແມ່ນໍ້າຢັງຊີ ໃນຮອບຫຼາຍໆປີ ທີ່ ເປັນໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ຕໍ່ການເກັບກ່ຽວ

ເຂົ້າທີ່ສຳຄັນຂອງປະເທດ.

ໃນຄຳສັ່ງທີ່ນຳອອກເຜີຍແຜ່ໃນອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ ທ່ານສີ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ປະເທດ ຈົ່ງລະ

ມັດລະວັງກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມສ່ຽງໃນດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພຂອງອາຫານ ແລະໄດ້ເນັ້ນໜັກ

ເຖິງບັນຫາທ້າທາຍ ທີ່ປະເທດຊາດ ພວມປະເຊີນໜ້າ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ ລະບາດໄວຣັສ

ໂຄໂຣນາ ສ້າງຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງກ່ຽວກັບການສະໜອງສະບຽງອາ ຫານທີ່ມີໜ້ອຍລົງ

ແລະລາຄາສູງຂຶ້ນ.

ບັນດານັກວິເຄາະຜູ້ທີ່ກ່າວຕໍ່ ວີໂອເອ ຫວ່າງມໍ່ໆມານີ້ເວົ້າວ່າ ຄວາມກົດດັນຕໍ່ຄວາມ

ປອດໄພດ້ານອາຫານຂອງຈີນ ແມ່ນເນື່ອງມາຈາກໄພທຳມະຊາດຢູ່ໃນປະເທດ ແລະ

ຄວາມສຳພັນທີ່ຂີ້ຮ້າຍລົງກັບບັນດາຄູ່ການຄ້າຂອງປັກກິ່ງ.

ລາຍງານຂອງປີ 2018 ໂດຍສະຖາບັນວິທະຍາສາດຈີນ ພົບເຫັນວ່າຈີນໄດ້ໃຊ້ອາຫານ

ແບບສິ້ນເປືອງເຖິງ 18 ລ້ານໂຕນ ໃນການບໍລິການໃຫ້ແກ່ສີ່ໂຕເມືອງໃຫຍ່ໆພຽງແຕ່ປີ

2015 ປີດຽວເທົ່ານັ້ນ ຊຶ່ງພຽງພໍຕໍ່ການລ້ຽງດູຜູ້ຄົນ 30 ຫາ 50 ລ້ານຄົນຕໍ່ປີ.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged his country to take immediate actions to curb what he called its “shocking and distressing” food waste problem as the worst flooding along the Yangtze River in years threatens the country’s important rice crop.

In an instruction released last week, Xi urged the country to pay attention to the risks of food security, and highlighted the challenge the country faces as the coronavirus pandemic spurs concerns over tightening food supplies and surging prices.

http://www.xinhuanet.com/english/2020-08/11/c_139282457.htm

Analysts who spoke to VOA say recent pressure on China’s food security is due to natural disasters at home and worsening relations with many of Beijing’s trade partners.

China’s food waste

A 2018 report by the China Academy of Science found China wasted up to 18 million tons of food served in four big cities in 2015 alone, enough to feed 30 to 50 million people annually.

https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/201803/27/WS5ab9a0c4a3105cdcf65147d8.html