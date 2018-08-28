ສວນຜັກລອຍນໍ້າ ອາດເຮັດໃຫ້ຜັກໃຫຍ່ ຢູ່ ທະເລໄດ້

ການເຕີບໂຕຂອງປະຊາກອນ ແລະ ລະດັບນໍ້າທະເລທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນ ຈະຂະຫຍາຍຄວາມ

ກົດດັນຕໍ່ດິນນາ ທີ່ຈະເພາະປູກອາຫານເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນຂອງພວກເຮົາ. ແຕ່ບັນດິດຂະແໜງ

ອອກແບບ ຂອງ ອັງກິດ ຄົນນຶ່ງ ມີຄວາມຫວັງວ່າ ຈະຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບແນວໂນມທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງນັ້ນ

ດ້ວຍແນວຄິດ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການເຮັດສວນຜັກຢູ່ເທິງໜ້ານໍ້າທະເລ. ນັກ ຂ່່າວວີໂອເອ ຈູລີ

ທາໂບ ມີລາຍງານເພີ່ມເຕີມ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ

ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ນາງ ໄລລາ ຄລາກ ອາດໃກ້ຈະປະສົບຄວາມສຳເລັດ ໃນການປະຕິວັດປ່ຽນແປງການ

ເພາະປູກພືດແບບສະໄໝບູຮານແລ້ວ.

ບັນດິດການອອກແບບຊາວ ອັງກິດ ຄົນນີ້ ໄດ້ສ້າງແມ່ແບບ ຂອງ “ສວນເທິງໜ້ານໍ້າ”

ທີ່ລາວຫວັງ ວ່າຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນ ປູກຜັກຢູ່ທະເລໄດ້.

ຕົວແບບທີ່ມີຂະໜາດນ້ອຍລົງ ໄດ້ໃຊ້ເຄື່ອງລະເຫີຍອາຍ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ໄດ້ຮັບນໍ້າຈືດ ຢູ່ໃນ

ອຸປະກອນທີ່ມີໂກບເປັນວົງກົມ.

ນາງ ໄລລາ ຄລາກ, ບັນດິດຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ຊັສເຊັກສ໌ (Sussex University)

ກ່າວວ່າ “ຄວາມຄິດພື້ນຖານກໍແມ່ນວ່າ, ສິ່ງນີ້ ຈະລອຍໂຕຢູ່ເທິງໜ້ານໍ້າ, ນໍ້າຈະເຂົ້າມາ

ຢູ່ໃນບໍລິເວນຂອງພືດ. ແລ້ວອາຍນໍ້າກໍຈະລະເຫີຍຂຶ້ນ, ອອກໄປທາງນອກຂອງໂກບ,

ສະນັ້ນພືດຈຶ່ງຈະໄດ້ຮັບນໍ້າບໍລິສຸດ.”

ຂະບວນການແຍກເກືອແບບທຳມະຊາດໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ມັນບໍ່ຈຳເປັນຕ້ອງມີເຄື່ອງປໍ້າ

ທີ່ມີລາຄາແພງ ຫຼື ມີລະບົບກັ່ນກອງ. ແລະ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ສະພາບອາກາດຮ້ອນຂຶ້ນ, ນໍ້າ

ກໍຈະລະເຫີຍອອກມາຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ຍິ່ງອຸນຫະພູມສູງເທົ່າໃດ, ມັນກໍຍິ່ງໄດ້ຜົນດີຂຶ້ນເທົ່ານັ້ນ.

ນາງ ໄລລາ ຄລາກ ກ່າວວ່າ “ສະນັ້ນສິ່ງນີ້ ຈຶ່ງຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ປະກົດການດ້ານຟີຊິກເປັນຜູ້

ເບິ່ງແຍງມັນເອງ. ເມື່ອສິ່ງຕ່າງໆຮ້ອນຂຶ້ນ, ອາຍນໍ້າ ກໍຈະລະເຫີຍໄປ, ແລ້ວ ມັນກໍຈະ

ແຫຼວ ເມື່ອມັນເຢັນລົງ.”

ນາງ ໄລລາ ເຊື່ອວ່າ ໂຄງການດັ່ງກ່າວ ຈະມີຄວາມຈຳເປັນຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນໃນປີຕໍ່ໆໄປ, ໃນ

ຂະນະທີ່ບັນດານັກວິທະຍາສາດຄາດວ່າ ລະດັບນໍ້າທະເລ ແລະ ອຸນຫະພູມໂລກຈະສູງ

ຂຶ້ນ ຊຶ່ງຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ດິນນາໃນເມື່ອກ່ອນທີ່ອຸດົມສົມບູນມີຜົນຜະລິດໜ້ອຍລົງ.

ແລະ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ປະຊາກອນຂອງໂລກຂະຫຍາຍຕົວຂຶ້ນນັ້ນ, ຄວາມຕ້ອງການເພື່ອ

ການເພາະປູກອາຫານເພີ່ມເຕີມ ກໍຈະມີຄວາມຈຳເປັນເຊັ່ນກັນ.

ນາງ ໄລລາ ຄລາກ ກ່າວວ່າ “ສະນັ້ນຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈຶ່ງຢາກຈະຍິງນົກສອງໂຕດ້ວຍກ້ອນ

ຫີນກ້ອນດຽວ. ປະຊາກອນທີ່ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ ຈະຕ້ອງ ການອາຫານເພີ່ມເຕີມເພື່ອລ້ຽງເກືອ

ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະ ເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍຈະຕ້ອງການໄປບ່ອນອື່ນ ເພື່ອເພາະປູກອາຫານຂອງ

ພວກເຮົາເຊັ່ນກັນ ໃນເມື່ອດິນປູກຝັງ ແມ່ນຈະບໍ່ມີໃຫ້ຕໍ່ໄປອີກແລ້ວ.”

ນາງ ໄລລາ ໄດ້ທຳການວິໄຈດົນເຖິງສອງເດືອນ, ດ້ວຍການນໍາໃຊ້ຫຼາຍວິທີ ເພື່ອທົດ

ລອງການກັ່ນກອງນໍ້າຈືດອອກຈາກນໍ້າເຄັມ ແລະ ອັດຕາການເຕີບໂຕຂອງພືດທັງໃນ

ນໍ້າທີ່ບໍ່ເໜັງ ແລະ ນໍ້າທີ່ມີຄື້ນຮຸນແຮງ.

ນາງ ໄລລາ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ແທ້ຈິງແລ້ວ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ຈົບລົງ ດ້ວຍການສ້າງອຸປະກອນຂອງ

ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຂຶ້ນມາເອງ ຢູ່ຕັ່ງໂຍກ ພ້ອມກັບຕູ້ປາຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ ເຊິ່ງແທ້ຈິງແລ້ວມັນດີ

ທີ່ສຸດ ເພາະວ່າຂ້າພະເຈົ້າສາມາດບັນທຶກສິ່ງຕ່າງໆໄດ້ຢ່າງສະເໝີຕົ້ນສະເໝີປາຍທີ່

ສຸດ.”

ນາງ ໄລລາ ໄດ້ປູກຜັກສີຂຽວຄືຜັກ ຊາດ (Chard) ແລະ ຜັກຫົມໃສ່ອຸປະກອນດັ່ງກ່າວ

ນັ້ນ, ແລະ ລາວໄດ້ຍັງຄິດວ່າຈະປູກຫົວຜັກແຣດິສ(radish) ໃສ່ນຳອີກດ້ວຍ.

ນາງຫວັງວ່າ ໃນທີ່ສຸດ ລາວຈະໄດ້ຮັບເງິນລົງທຶນຈາກທາງການຄ້າ ເພື່ອມາຂະຫຍາຍ

ໂຄງການຂອງລາວຕໍ່ໄປ.



Population growth and rising sea levels will increase pressure on our farmlands to grow more food. But one British design graduate is hoping to combat that sobering trend with her concept of a floating farm at sea. VOA's Julie Taboh has more.



Leilah Clarke may be on the verge of revolutionizing ancient agricultural practices.



The British design graduate has created a prototype for a "Floating Farm" that she hopes will allow people to grow vegetables at sea.



Her scaled down model uses evaporation to provide fresh water inside the dome structure.



"The basic idea is, this sits in the water, water comes up inside the plant area. Then the condensation will rise, land on the domes outside, so the plants get fed the pure water."



The natural desalination process means there's no need for expensive pumps or filtration systems. And as the weather gets hotter, more water evaporates... the higher the temperature, the better it works.



"So this just allows physics to take care of it; things heat up, they evaporate, they cool down, they condense."



Clarke believes such projects will become more necessary in coming years, as scientists predict rising sea levels and global temperatures will render formerly fertile farmland less productive.



And as the world's population rises, so does the need to grow more food.



"So I kind of want to tackle two birds with one stone -- the increased population is going to need more food to support them and also they're going to need somewhere else to grow our food since the farmland isn't going to be available anymore."



Clarke did two months of experimentation, using various methods to test desalination and plant growth rates in both still and rough waters.



"I actually ended up making my own rig on a rocking chair with a large glass fish tank which was actually the best because I could record things most consistently."



Clarke has grown both chard and spinach greens on the device, and thinks radishes would also grow well.



She hopes to eventually receive commercial funding to scale up the project.