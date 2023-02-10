ເລ​ຂາ​ທິ​ການ​ໃຫຍ່​ອົງ​ການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ທ່ານ​ແອນ​ໂຕ​ນິ​ໂອ ກູ​ເຕ​ເຣັ​ສກ່າວ​ ວ່າ ຂະ​ບວນ​ລົດການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອ ​ຈຸ​ທຳ​ອິດສຳ​ລັບບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ເຄາະ​ຮ້າຍ​ຢູ່​ທາງ​ພ​າກ​ເໜືອ​ຊິ​ເຣຍ ​ໄດ້​ໄປ​ເຖິງໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວາ​ນ​ນີ້ ​ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ຮ້ອງ​ ຂໍ​ໃຫ້​ໃຫ້​ເປີດ​ຊ່ອງ​ທາງເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ຫາ​ເພີ້ມ​ຕື່ມ ແລະ​ທຶນ​ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ຊ່ວ​ຍ​ເຫລືອ​ ແກ່​ຫລາຍ​ລ້ານ​ຄົນ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຜົນ​ກະ ​ທົບ​ຈາກ​ແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໄຫວ ທີ່​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ເທີ​ກີ ແລະຊິເຣຍ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ທີີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ.

“​ບໍ່​ພໍ​ເທົ່າ​ໃດ​ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ຂະ​ບວນ​ລົດ​ອົງ​ການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ໄດ້​ຂ້າມ​ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່​ພາກ​ເໜືອ​ຂອງ​ຊິ​ເຣຍ ໂດຍ ຜ່ານ​ດ່ານ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ ບາບ ອາລ-ຮາ​ວາ” ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ກູ​ເຕ​ເຣັ​ສ ໄດ້ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​. “ມີ​ຮວມ​ທັງ​ລົດ​ບັນ​ທຸກ​ຫົກ​ຄັນ ​ຂົນ​ຕູບ​ຜ້າ​ຕັ້ງແລະ​ສິ່ງ​ຂອງ​ທີ່​ຈຳ​ເປັນອື່ນໆ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ເຄື່ອງ​ບັນ​ເທົາ​ທຸກ. ​ການ​ຊ່ວ​ຍ​ເຫລືອ​ເພີ້ມ​ເຕີມ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຖືກ​ສົ່ງເຂົ້າ ໄປ ແຕ່ຫລາຍກວ່າ​ນັ້ນ ຫລາຍກວ່າ​ນັ້ນ​ອີກ ​ຍັງເປັນ​ທີ່​ຕ້ອງກ​ານ.”

​ບາບ ອາ​ລ-ຮາ​ວາ ​ເປັນດ່ານຂ້າມ​ພຽງ​ແຫ່ງ​ດຽວ ທີ່​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດໄດ້​ຮັບອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ ໃຫ້ໃຊ້​ໃນ​ຂົນ​ເຄື່ອງ​ບັນ​ເທົາ ​ທຸກ​ດ້ານ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ສະ​ທຳ ຈາກ​ເທີ​ກີເຂົ້າໄປ​ສູ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ເຂດ ທີ່​ຢູ່ນອກ​ການ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຊິ​ເຣຍ​ ທາງ​ພາກ​ ເໜືອ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ. ​ຖະ​ໜົນ​ທີ່ເໜັ່ງ​ໄປ​ສູ່​ດ່ານ​ຂ້າມ​ຢູ່​ທາງ​ຟາກ​ເທີ​ກີ ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຄວາມ​ເສຍ​ຫາຍ ​ຈາກ​ແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໄຫວ ແລະ​ຫາ​ກໍ່​ເປີດ​ຄືນ​ໃໝ່.

​ຫົ​ວ​ໜ້າ​ອົງ​ການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຕົນ​ພ້ອມ​ແລ້ວ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ ເພື່ອ​ຮັບ​ມື​ກັບ​ແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໄຫວ ໃນເທິ​ກີ ​ໃນ​ທຸກວິ​ທີ​ທາງ​ທີ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ເຮັດ​ໄດ້.

​ເທິ​ກີ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ບ່ອນ​ຢູ່​ອາ​ໄສໃຫ້​ແກ່​ອົບ​ພະ​ຍົບ​ເຖິງ 3.6 ລ້ານ​ຄົນ ຈາກ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ກາງ​ເມືອງ​ໃນ​ຊິ​ເຣຍ ຫລາຍ​ຄົນ​ບັດ​ນີ້​ກາຍ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ເຄາະ​ຮ້າຍ​ ຈາກ​ແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໄຫວ.

“​ສູ​ນ​ກາງ​ເຕົ້າ​ໂຮມ​ກັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ນີ້​ກາຍ​ເປັນ​ສູ​ນ​ກາງ​ຂອງ​ຄວາມ​ທຸກ​ທໍ​ລະ​ມານ” ​ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ກູ​ເຕ​ເຣັ​ສໄດ້​ກ່າວ. “ຜູ້ຄົນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້າ​ກັບຝັນ​ຮ້າຍ ​ທີ່ຢູ່​ເໜືອ​ຄວາມ​ຝັນ​ຮ້າຍ.”

​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ປະ​ຊາ​ຄົມ​ນາໆ​ຊາດ ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອ ແລະ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າໃນ​ຕົ້ນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ໜ້າ​ ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ​ຈະ​ເລີ້ມ​ຮ້ອງ​ຂໍທຶນເພື່ອ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານບັນ​ເທົາ​ທຸກ​ແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໄຫວຢູ່​ໃນ​ຊີ​ເຣຍ ​ໃນ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ສາມ​ເດືອນ​ຂ້າງ​ໜ້າ.

ເລ​ຂາ​ທິ​ການ​ໃຫຍ່ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ທ່ານ​ມາ​ຕິນ ກ​ຣິ​ຟ​ຟິບ ຫົວ​ໜ້າບັນ​ເທົ​າ​ທຸກດ້ານມະ​ນຸດ​ສະ​ທຳແລະ​ຮັບ​ມື​ກັບ​ເຫດ​ສຸກ​ເສີນ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ໄດ້​ຢູ່​ໃນເທີ​ກີ​ແລ້ວ ​ແລະ​ຈະ​ໄປ ມືອງກາ​ຊຽນ​ເຕັບ ເພື່ອຊັ່ງ​ຊາ​ຄວາມ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ. ​ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ນັ້ນ​ທ່ານ​ຈະເດີນ​ທາງ​ຕໍ່ໄປ​ຍັງ​ເມືອງອາ​ແ​ລັບ​ໂປ ແລະ​ດາ​ມາ​ກັ​ສ ໃນ​ຊິ​ເຣຍ.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the first aid convoy reached victims in northern Syria on Thursday, as he appealed for more access and funds to assist the millions affected by the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday.

"Just hours ago, the first United Nations convoy crossed into northern Syria through Bab al-Hawa crossing," Guterres told reporters. "It included six trucks, carrying shelter and other desperately needed relief supplies. More help is on the way, but much more — much more — is needed."

Bab al-Hawa is the only crossing the United Nations is authorized to use to move humanitarian supplies from Turkey into areas outside of Syrian government control in the country's north. The road leading to the crossing on the Turkish side was damaged in the quake and only just reopened.

The U.N. chief said the organization is also ready to support Turkey's earthquake response in anyway it can.

Turkey has sheltered up to 3.6 million refugees from Syria's civil war, many of whom are now earthquake victims.

"A center of solidarity is now an epicenter of suffering," Guterres said. "People are facing nightmare on top of nightmare."

He urged the international community to help and said early next week the U.N. will launch a flash appeal to fund earthquake relief work in Syria for the next three months.

Assessing needs

The secretary-general said his humanitarian and emergency relief chief Martin Griffiths is already in Turkey and will go to Gaziantep to assess needs. He will then continue to Aleppo and Damascus in Syria.