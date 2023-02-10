ເລຂາທິການໃຫຍ່ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ທ່ານແອນໂຕນິໂອ ກູເຕເຣັສກ່າວ ວ່າ ຂະບວນລົດການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອ ຈຸທຳອິດສຳລັບບັນດາຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍຢູ່ທາງພາກເໜືອຊິເຣຍ ໄດ້ໄປເຖິງໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ທ່ານຮ້ອງ ຂໍໃຫ້ໃຫ້ເປີດຊ່ອງທາງເຂົ້າໄປຫາເພີ້ມຕື່ມ ແລະທຶນເພື່ອໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອ ແກ່ຫລາຍລ້ານຄົນ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຜົນກະ ທົບຈາກແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວ ທີ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນເທີກີ ແລະຊິເຣຍ ໃນວັນຈັນທີີ່ຜ່ານມາ.
“ບໍ່ພໍເທົ່າໃດຊົ່ວໂມງທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ຂະບວນລົດອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ໄດ້ຂ້າມເຂົ້າສູ່ພາກເໜືອຂອງຊິເຣຍ ໂດຍ ຜ່ານດ່ານຊາຍແດນ ບາບ ອາລ-ຮາວາ” ທີ່ທ່ານກູເຕເຣັສ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວ. “ມີຮວມທັງລົດບັນທຸກຫົກຄັນ ຂົນຕູບຜ້າຕັ້ງແລະສິ່ງຂອງທີ່ຈຳເປັນອື່ນໆ ຊຶ່ງເປັນເຄື່ອງບັນເທົາທຸກ. ການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອເພີ້ມເຕີມກຳລັງຖືກສົ່ງເຂົ້າ ໄປ ແຕ່ຫລາຍກວ່ານັ້ນ ຫລາຍກວ່ານັ້ນອີກ ຍັງເປັນທີ່ຕ້ອງການ.”
ບາບ ອາລ-ຮາວາ ເປັນດ່ານຂ້າມພຽງແຫ່ງດຽວ ທີ່ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດໄດ້ຮັບອະນຸຍາດ ໃຫ້ໃຊ້ໃນຂົນເຄື່ອງບັນເທົາ ທຸກດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳ ຈາກເທີກີເຂົ້າໄປສູ່ບັນດາເຂດ ທີ່ຢູ່ນອກການຄວບຄຸມຂອງລັດຖະບານຊິເຣຍ ທາງພາກ ເໜືອຂອງປະເທດ. ຖະໜົນທີ່ເໜັ່ງໄປສູ່ດ່ານຂ້າມຢູ່ທາງຟາກເທີກີ ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມເສຍຫາຍ ຈາກແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວ ແລະຫາກໍ່ເປີດຄືນໃໝ່.
ຫົວໜ້າອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນພ້ອມແລ້ວທີ່ຈະໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜູນ ເພື່ອຮັບມືກັບແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວ ໃນເທິກີ ໃນທຸກວິທີທາງທີ່ສາມາດເຮັດໄດ້.
ເທິກີໄດ້ມີບ່ອນຢູ່ອາໄສໃຫ້ແກ່ອົບພະຍົບເຖິງ 3.6 ລ້ານຄົນ ຈາກສົງຄາມກາງເມືອງໃນຊິເຣຍ ຫລາຍຄົນບັດນີ້ກາຍເປັນຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍ ຈາກແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວ.
“ສູນກາງເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນເວລານີ້ກາຍເປັນສູນກາງຂອງຄວາມທຸກທໍລະມານ” ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າທີ່ທ່ານກູເຕເຣັສໄດ້ກ່າວ. “ຜູ້ຄົນກຳລັງປະເຊີນໜ້າກັບຝັນຮ້າຍ ທີ່ຢູ່ເໜືອຄວາມຝັນຮ້າຍ.”
ທ່ານໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ປະຊາຄົມນາໆຊາດ ໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອ ແລະກ່າວວ່າໃນຕົ້ນອາທິດໜ້າ ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ຈະເລີ້ມຮ້ອງຂໍທຶນເພື່ອປະຕິບັດງານບັນເທົາທຸກແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວຢູ່ໃນຊີເຣຍ ໃນໄລຍະສາມເດືອນຂ້າງໜ້າ.
ເລຂາທິການໃຫຍ່ ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານມາຕິນ ກຣິຟຟິບ ຫົວໜ້າບັນເທົາທຸກດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳແລະຮັບມືກັບເຫດສຸກເສີນຂອງທ່ານ ໄດ້ຢູ່ໃນເທີກີແລ້ວ ແລະຈະໄປ ມືອງກາຊຽນເຕັບ ເພື່ອຊັ່ງຊາຄວາມຕ້ອງການ. ຫລັງຈາກນັ້ນທ່ານຈະເດີນທາງຕໍ່ໄປຍັງເມືອງອາແລັບໂປ ແລະດາມາກັສ ໃນຊິເຣຍ.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the first aid convoy reached victims in northern Syria on Thursday, as he appealed for more access and funds to assist the millions affected by the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday.
"Just hours ago, the first United Nations convoy crossed into northern Syria through Bab al-Hawa crossing," Guterres told reporters. "It included six trucks, carrying shelter and other desperately needed relief supplies. More help is on the way, but much more — much more — is needed."
Bab al-Hawa is the only crossing the United Nations is authorized to use to move humanitarian supplies from Turkey into areas outside of Syrian government control in the country's north. The road leading to the crossing on the Turkish side was damaged in the quake and only just reopened.
The U.N. chief said the organization is also ready to support Turkey's earthquake response in anyway it can.
Turkey has sheltered up to 3.6 million refugees from Syria's civil war, many of whom are now earthquake victims.
"A center of solidarity is now an epicenter of suffering," Guterres said. "People are facing nightmare on top of nightmare."
He urged the international community to help and said early next week the U.N. will launch a flash appeal to fund earthquake relief work in Syria for the next three months.
Assessing needs
The secretary-general said his humanitarian and emergency relief chief Martin Griffiths is already in Turkey and will go to Gaziantep to assess needs. He will then continue to Aleppo and Damascus in Syria.