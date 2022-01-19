ສາມຄົນເສຍຊີວິດ ຍ້ອນການປະທຸຂຶ້ນຂອງພູໄຟ ແລະ ຄື້ນຊຸນາມິໃນ ​ທັອງກາ

ລັດຖະບານຂອງ ​ທັອງກາ ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ໄດ້ຢືນຢັນການເສຍຊີວິດຂອງສາມຄົນ, ລຸນຫຼັງການລະເບີດຄັ້ງໃຫຍ່ຂອງພູໄຟໃຕ້ນໍ້າທະເລເມື່ອວັນເສົາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ມັນເປັນການລາຍງານຂໍ້ມູນໃໝ່ຢ່າງເປັນທາງການຄັ້ງທຳອິດຈາກລັດຖະບານ.

ລັດຖະບານດັ່ງກ່າວຍັງໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ເຮືອນທຸກຫຼັງຢູ່ເທິງເກາະນ້ອຍ ມາງໂກ ທີ່ຢູ່ເຂດນອກອອກໄປແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກທຳລາຍ. ມີລາຍງານວ່າ 50 ຄົນໄດ້ອາໄສຢູ່ເກາະນັ້ນ.

ເກາະ ໂຟນອຍຟົວ ແລະ ນາມູກາ ຍັງໄດ້ປະສົບກັບຄວາມເສຍຫາຍຮ້າຍແຮງຈາກການລະເບີດຂອງພູໄຟ ແລະ ຄື້ນຊຸນາມິ, ເຊິ່ງມີລາຍງານວ່າສູງເຖິງ 15 ແມັດຢູ່ໝູ່ເກາະ ຮາ’ອາໄປ.

ການປະທຸຂຶ້ນຂອງພູໄພ ຮັງກາ-ທັອງກາ-ຮັງກາ-ຮາ’ອາໄປ, ແມ່ນຕັ້ງຢູ່ປະມານ 64 ກິໂລແມັດ ທາງພາກເໜືອຂອງເກາະ ນູກູ’ອາໂຟລາ, ໄດ້ສ້າງຄວາມເສຍຫາຍຢ່າງຮຸນແຮງຕໍ່ສາຍເຄເບິລ ເສັ້ນໄຍແກ້ວ ໃຕ້ນໍ້າທະເລເສັ້ນດຽວທີ່ສະໜອງການບໍລິການໂທລະສັບ ແລະ ອິນເຕີແນັດ ໃຫ້ເກາະດັ່ງກ່າວ. ບັນດາຜູ້ດຳເນີນການເວົ້າວ່າການສ້ອມແປງສາຍເຄເບິລດັ່ງກ່າວອາດໃຊ້ເວລາເຖິງ 1 ຫາ ສາມອາທິດ, ຂຶ້ນກັບຂະໜາດຂອງຄວາມເສຍຫາຍ.

ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ທັອງກາ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງປະຊາຊົນໃຫ້ໃສ່ໜ້າກາກ ແລະ ດື່ມນໍ້າຈາກຕຸກ, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຂີ້ເຖົ່າຈາກພູໄຟ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ອາກາດເປັນພິດ ແລະ ປົນເປື້ອນນໍ້າຈືດຂອງເກາະດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກອງທັບ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ແລະ ນິວ ຊີແລນ ເວົ້າວ່າເຮືອບິນບັນທຸກສິນຄ້າຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າແມ່ນບໍ່ສາມາດທີ່ຈະນຳສົ່ງວັດຖຸການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທີ່ຈຳເປັນຢ່າງແຮງໄປໃຫ້ ຈົນກວ່າເສັ້ນ ທາງແລ່ນຂອງເຮືອບິນຢູ່ສະໜາມບິນ ທັອງກາ ຈະກຳຈັດຂີ້ເຖົ່າອອກໄປ.

ແຜນການສຳລັບຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອກໍຍັງມີຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງຍາກ ດ້ວຍຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງຈາກບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ​ທັອງກາ ກ່ຽວກັບ ພະນັກງານຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຈະນຳເອົາ ໂຄວິດ-19 ເຂົ້າໄປເກາະນັ້ນ, ເຊິ່ງປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ໄດ້ຫຼີກລ່ຽງໂຣກດັ່ງກ່າວ.

The government of Tonga on Tuesday confirmed the deaths of three people, following the massive eruption Saturday of an undersea volcano. It was the first official update from the government.

The government also said all homes on the small outer island of Mango were destroyed. Fifty people reportedly live on the island.

Fonoifua, and Namuka islands also suffered severe damage from the eruption and ensuing tsunami, which reportedly reached 15 meters at the Ha’apia island group.

Saturday’s eruption of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai volcano, located about 64 kilometers north of Nuku’alofa, severely damaged the single undersea fiber-optic cable that provides phone and internet service to the island. Operators say repairs to the cable could take anywhere from one to three weeks, depending on the extent of the damage.

Tongan authorities are urging residents to wear masks and drink bottled water, as the volcanic ash has turned the air toxic and contaminated the island’s fresh drinking water.

Australian and New Zealand military officials say their cargo planes are unable to deliver critically needed relief supplies until the runway at Tonga’s airport is cleared of ash.

Plans for the relief efforts are also complicated by concerns from Tongan authorities about relief workers bringing COVID-19 into the island, which has so far avoided the disease.