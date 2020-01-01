ຊາວ​ໂລກ​ໄດ້​ພາ​ກັນ​ສະ​ຫຼອງ​ປີໃໝ່ ແລະ ​ທົດ​ສະ​ວັດໃໝ່​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ມື້ນີ້ ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ຈູດ

ດອກ​ໄມ້​ໄຟ, ເສບ​ດົນ​ຕີ ແລະ ​ສະຫຼອງກັນ​ຕະ​ຫຼອດ​ຄືນ. ການ​ສະ​ຫຼອງ​ຮວມມີ​ການ​ເຕົ້າ​

ໂຮມ​ກັນ​ຢ່າງ​ຫຼວງ​ຫຼາຍ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ປົກ​ກະ​ຕິ ຢູ່​ຈະ​ຈຸ​ລັດ​ ທາມ​ສະ​ແກ​ (Times Square)

ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ນິວຢອກ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ຝູງ​ຊົນ​ພາ​ກັນ​ນັບ​ຖອຍ​ຫຼັງ​ໃນ​ບໍ່​ເທົ່າ​ໃດ​ນາ​ທີ່ ທີ່​ເຫຼືອ​ຢູ່

​ຂອງ​ປີ 2019 ແລະ​ຮ້ອງ​ໂຮ​ຕ້ອນ​ຮັບ​ປີ 2020 ທີ່ມາ​ເຖິງ​ຢ່າງ​ເປັນ​ທາງ​ການ.

ຫຼາຍ​ລ້ານ​ຄົນ​ພາ​ກັນ​ເຕົ້າ​ໂຮມ​ກັນ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ ຣີ​ໂອ ເດ ຈາ​ເນ​ໂຣ (Rio de

Janeiro)ເພື່ອ​ສະ​ຫຼອງ​ກັນ​ຢ່າງ​ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ມີ​ການ​ຈູດ​ດອກ​ໄມ້​ໄຟ ແລະ​ ເສບດົນ​ຕີຢູ່

ຫາດ​ຊາຍ ໂກ​ປາ​ຄາ​ບາ​ນາ (Copacabana Beach) ​ທີ່ມີ​ຊື່​ສຽງຂອງ ​ບ​ຣາ​ຊີ​ລ.

ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງ​ ປາ​ຣີ ມີການ​ຈູດ​ບັ້ງໄຟດອກ​ຢູ່​ເຂດຖະ​ໜົນ​ຫຼວງ ຊຳ ເອ​ລີ​ເຊ (

Champs-Elysees) ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ຮອດ​ຜຽນ​ຂອງຝ​ຣັ່ງ ທີ່​ຈະພາ​ກັນ​ຕ້ອ​ນ​ຮັບ​ປີ​ໃໝ່.

ໂມງ​ໃຫຍ່​ດັງ​ກ້ອງ​ໄປ​ທົ່ວ​ຢູ່ ​ວັງ​ເຄ​ຣັມ​ລິນ (Kremlin) ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງ​ ມົ​ສ​ກູ ຕ້ອນ

​ຮັບ​ປີ 2020 ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ຈູດ​ດອກ​ໄມ້​ໄຟ​ຂຶ້ນທ້ອງ​ຟ້າ ແລະ​ມີຝຸ່ນ​ຫິ​ມະ​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ມາ​ສູ່​

ໜ້າ​ດິນ. ອາ​ກາດ​ທີ່​ອຸ່ນ​ປົກ​ກະ​ຕິ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມັນ​ເປັນ​ປີ​ໃໝ່​ທີ່​ປຽກ ແລະ ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ສີ

​ຂາວ, ຈົນ​ເອ​ຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ຕ້ອງ​ໃຊ້​ຫິ​ມະ​ປອມສີດ​ໄປ​ທົ່ວ​ນະ​ຄອນ

ຫຼວງ ມົ​ສ​ກູ ເພື່ອ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມັນ​ເປັນ​ບັນ​ຍາ​ກາດ​ປີ​ໃໝ່​ທີ່​ປົກ​ກະ​ຕິ.

ການ​ຈູດ​ບັ້ງ​ໄຟ​ດອກ​ດົນ 10 ນາ​ທີ​ ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ຄົນ​ພາ​ກັນ​ມ່ວນ​ຊື່ນຢູ່​ໃນ​ນະ​

ຄອນຫຼວງ ​ດູ​ໄບ (Dubai) ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ ມີການ​ສະ​ຫຼອງເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢູ່​ວັດ

ທີ່​ມີ​ສຽງ​ລະ​ຄັງ​ດັງ ອັນ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ເພ​ນີທີ່​ເກົ່າ​ແກ່.

ບັ້ງ​ໄຟດອກ​ຮຸ່ງ​ແຈ້ງ​ຢູ່​ທ້ອງ​ຟ້າ​ຢູ່​ແຫ່ງ​ອື່ນໆ​ໃນ​ເອ​ເຊຍ ແລະ​ປາ​ຊິ​ຟິກ ຮວມ​ທັງ​

ທ່າ​ເຮືອນະ​ຄອນ ​ຊິດ​ນີ (Sydney) ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດອອ​ສ​ເຕ​ຣ​ເລຍ.

ການ​ຈູດ​ບັ້ງ​ໄຟດອກ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຍົກ​ເລີກ​ຢູ່​ພາກ​ສ່ວນ​ອື່ນໆ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດນັ້ນ ເພ​າ​ະ

ວ່າມີ​ສະ​ພາບ​ແຫ້ງ​ແລ້ງຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ ທີ່​ນຳ​ໄປ​ສູ່​ໄຟ​ໄໝ້​ປ່າ​ສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ເສຍ​ຫາຍ

​ຢ່າງ​ໜັກ.

ພວກ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ​ພາ​ກັນ​ຮ້ອງ​ໂຮ​ອອກ​ມາ ​ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ທ່ຽງ​

ຄືນ​ຫຍັບ​ໃກ້ເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ຢູ່​ໃນ ​ຮົງ​ກົງ. ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ນັ້ນ​ໄດ້​ຍົກ​ເລີກການ​ຈູດ​ບັ້ງ

​ໄຟ​ດອກ​ອັນ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ເພ​ນີຢູ່​ໃນ​ເມືອງ​ຍ້ອນ “ເຫດ​ຜົນ​ດ້ານ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ” ໂດຍ

ທົດ​ແທນ​ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ສະ​ແດງ​ເຍືອງ​ໄຟ​ຂຶ້ນ​ສູ່​ທ້ອງ​ຟ້າ.



The world rang in a new year and decade Wednesday with fireworks, music and all-night parties.



The celebrations included the usual massive gathering in New York's Times Square where people counted down the remaining seconds of 2019 and cheered as 2020 officially arrived.



Several million people gathered in Rio de Janeiro for a massive celebration featuring fireworks and music on Brazil's famous Copacabana beach.



In Paris, fireworks lit up the Champs-Elysees area as France took its turn welcoming the new year.



The huge clock looming over the Kremlin in Moscow chimed in 2020 with fireworks in the sky and fake snow on the ground. Unusually warm temperatures has made it a wet, not white New Year's Eve, leading Russian authorities to spread artificial snow around Moscow to create the proper New Year's atmosphere.



A 10 minute-long fireworks show delighted revelers in Dubai, while in Japan, celebrants took turns in striking Buddhist temple bells, an ancient tradition.



Fireworks brightened the skies elsewhere in Asia and the Pacific, including Sydney Harbor in Australia.



Fireworks were canceled in other parts of the country because of the extremely dry conditions that led to devastating wildfires.



Pro-democracy demonstrators broke out in chants as midnight approached in Hong Kong. Authorities there canceled the traditional fireworks over the city for "security reasons," replacing them with a light show beamed against skyscrapers.