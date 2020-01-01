ຊາວໂລກໄດ້ພາກັນສະຫຼອງປີໃໝ່ ແລະ ທົດສະວັດໃໝ່ໃນວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້ ດ້ວຍການຈູດ
ດອກໄມ້ໄຟ, ເສບດົນຕີ ແລະ ສະຫຼອງກັນຕະຫຼອດຄືນ. ການສະຫຼອງຮວມມີການເຕົ້າ
ໂຮມກັນຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍທີ່ເປັນປົກກະຕິ ຢູ່ຈະຈຸລັດ ທາມສະແກ (Times Square)
ໃນນະຄອນນິວຢອກ ບ່ອນທີ່ຝູງຊົນພາກັນນັບຖອຍຫຼັງໃນບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດນາທີ່ ທີ່ເຫຼືອຢູ່
ຂອງປີ 2019 ແລະຮ້ອງໂຮຕ້ອນຮັບປີ 2020 ທີ່ມາເຖິງຢ່າງເປັນທາງການ.
ຫຼາຍລ້ານຄົນພາກັນເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນ ຣີໂອ ເດ ຈາເນໂຣ (Rio de
Janeiro)ເພື່ອສະຫຼອງກັນຢ່າງໃຫຍ່ທີ່ມີການຈູດດອກໄມ້ໄຟ ແລະ ເສບດົນຕີຢູ່
ຫາດຊາຍ ໂກປາຄາບານາ (Copacabana Beach) ທີ່ມີຊື່ສຽງຂອງ ບຣາຊີລ.
ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ປາຣີ ມີການຈູດບັ້ງໄຟດອກຢູ່ເຂດຖະໜົນຫຼວງ ຊຳ ເອລີເຊ (
Champs-Elysees) ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຮອດຜຽນຂອງຝຣັ່ງ ທີ່ຈະພາກັນຕ້ອນຮັບປີໃໝ່.
ໂມງໃຫຍ່ດັງກ້ອງໄປທົ່ວຢູ່ ວັງເຄຣັມລິນ (Kremlin) ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ມົສກູ ຕ້ອນ
ຮັບປີ 2020 ດ້ວຍການຈູດດອກໄມ້ໄຟຂຶ້ນທ້ອງຟ້າ ແລະມີຝຸ່ນຫິມະຕົກລົງມາສູ່
ໜ້າດິນ. ອາກາດທີ່ອຸ່ນປົກກະຕິໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນເປັນປີໃໝ່ທີ່ປຽກ ແລະ ບໍ່ແມ່ນສີ
ຂາວ, ຈົນເອຮັດໃຫ້ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ຣັດເຊຍ ຕ້ອງໃຊ້ຫິມະປອມສີດໄປທົ່ວນະຄອນ
ຫຼວງ ມົສກູ ເພື່ອເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນເປັນບັນຍາກາດປີໃໝ່ທີ່ປົກກະຕິ.
ການຈູດບັ້ງໄຟດອກດົນ 10 ນາທີ ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນຄົນພາກັນມ່ວນຊື່ນຢູ່ໃນນະ
ຄອນຫຼວງ ດູໄບ (Dubai) ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຢູ່ໃນ ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ມີການສະຫຼອງເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ວັດ
ທີ່ມີສຽງລະຄັງດັງ ອັນເປັນປະເພນີທີ່ເກົ່າແກ່.
ບັ້ງໄຟດອກຮຸ່ງແຈ້ງຢູ່ທ້ອງຟ້າຢູ່ແຫ່ງອື່ນໆໃນເອເຊຍ ແລະປາຊິຟິກ ຮວມທັງ
ທ່າເຮືອນະຄອນ ຊິດນີ (Sydney) ໃນປະເທດອອສເຕຣເລຍ.
ການຈູດບັ້ງໄຟດອກໄດ້ຖືກຍົກເລີກຢູ່ພາກສ່ວນອື່ນໆຂອງປະເທດນັ້ນ ເພາະ
ວ່າມີສະພາບແຫ້ງແລ້ງຮ້າຍແຮງ ທີ່ນຳໄປສູ່ໄຟໄໝ້ປ່າສ້າງຄວາມເສຍຫາຍ
ຢ່າງໜັກ.
ພວກສະໜັບສະໜູນປະຊາທິປະໄຕພາກັນຮ້ອງໂຮອອກມາ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ທ່ຽງ
ຄືນຫຍັບໃກ້ເຂົ້າມາຢູ່ໃນ ຮົງກົງ. ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນໄດ້ຍົກເລີກການຈູດບັ້ງ
ໄຟດອກອັນເປັນປະເພນີຢູ່ໃນເມືອງຍ້ອນ “ເຫດຜົນດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພ” ໂດຍ
ທົດແທນດ້ວຍການສະແດງເຍືອງໄຟຂຶ້ນສູ່ທ້ອງຟ້າ.
The world rang in a new year and decade Wednesday with fireworks, music and all-night parties.
The celebrations included the usual massive gathering in New York's Times Square where people counted down the remaining seconds of 2019 and cheered as 2020 officially arrived.
Several million people gathered in Rio de Janeiro for a massive celebration featuring fireworks and music on Brazil's famous Copacabana beach.
In Paris, fireworks lit up the Champs-Elysees area as France took its turn welcoming the new year.
The huge clock looming over the Kremlin in Moscow chimed in 2020 with fireworks in the sky and fake snow on the ground. Unusually warm temperatures has made it a wet, not white New Year's Eve, leading Russian authorities to spread artificial snow around Moscow to create the proper New Year's atmosphere.
A 10 minute-long fireworks show delighted revelers in Dubai, while in Japan, celebrants took turns in striking Buddhist temple bells, an ancient tradition.
Fireworks brightened the skies elsewhere in Asia and the Pacific, including Sydney Harbor in Australia.
Fireworks were canceled in other parts of the country because of the extremely dry conditions that led to devastating wildfires.
Pro-democracy demonstrators broke out in chants as midnight approached in Hong Kong. Authorities there canceled the traditional fireworks over the city for "security reasons," replacing them with a light show beamed against skyscrapers.